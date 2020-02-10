Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI S A : Resolutions adopted today by the Sole Shareholder of the company.

Madrid, 10 February 2020

Asturias Retail & Leisure S.A. (the "Company", and formerly Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI, S.A.) publicly announces the following in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, Article 228 of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), as recast by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, and related provisions, as well as Spanish alternative investment market (Mercado Alternativo Bursátil, MAB) Circular 6/2018.

Important Notice

The Company's sole shareholder, the Luxembourg company Parque Principado, S.à r.l., has today made the following decisions:

To net the item "Prior years' losses", which totals €12,703,649, as stated in the Company's balance sheet, from the item "Share premium account", which currently totals €36,528,243.

To distribute a dividend out of the profits for the year ended 31 December 2019 in the amount of €1,098,000, corresponding to a gross dividend of €0.21960000 per share, to be paid as follows:

Declaration date (last trading date) 10 February 2020 Ex-date 11 February 2020 Record date 12 February 2020 Dividend payment date 13 February 2020 Gross dividend per share (€/share) €0.21960000 Net dividend per share (€/share) €0.17787600

The paying agent appointed by the Company is Renta 4 Banco, S.A. and payment will be made by the means that Iberclear makes available to its participants.

To distribute a dividend out of the profits for the year ended 31 December 2020 in the amount of €124,781,000, corresponding to a gross dividend of €24.95620000 per share, to be paid as follows: