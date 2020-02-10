Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI S A : Resolutions adopted today by the Sole Shareholder of the company.

Madrid, 10 February 2020
Asturias Retail & Leisure S.A. (the "Company", and formerly Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI, S.A.) publicly announces the following in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, Article 228 of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), as recast by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, and related provisions, as well as Spanish alternative investment market (Mercado Alternativo Bursátil, MAB) Circular 6/2018.
Important Notice
The Company's sole shareholder, the Luxembourg company Parque Principado, S.à r.l., has today made the following decisions:
-
To net the item "Prior years' losses", which totals €12,703,649, as stated in the Company's balance sheet, from the item "Share premium account", which currently totals €36,528,243.
-
To distribute a dividend out of the profits for the year ended 31 December 2019 in the amount of €1,098,000, corresponding to a gross dividend of €0.21960000 per share, to be paid as follows:
|
Declaration date (last trading date)
|
10 February 2020
|
Ex-date
|
11 February 2020
|
|
|
Record date
|
12 February 2020
|
|
|
Dividend payment date
|
13 February 2020
|
|
|
Gross dividend per share (€/share)
|
€0.21960000
|
|
|
Net dividend per share (€/share)
|
€0.17787600
|
|
The paying agent appointed by the Company is Renta 4 Banco, S.A. and payment will be made by the means that Iberclear makes available to its participants.
-
To distribute a dividend out of the profits for the year ended 31 December 2020 in the amount of €124,781,000, corresponding to a gross dividend of €24.95620000 per share, to be paid as follows:
|
Declaration date (last trading date)
|
10 February 2020
|
Ex-date
|
11 February 2020
|
|
|
Record date
|
12 February 2020
|
|
|
Dividend payment date
|
13 February 2020
|
|
|
Gross dividend per share (€/share)
|
€24.95620000
|
|
|
Net dividend per share (€/share)
|
€20.21452200
|
|
The paying agent appointed by the Company is Renta 4 Banco, S.A. and payment will be made by the means that Iberclear makes available to its participants.
-
To distribute an extraordinary dividend out of the Company's share premium account in the amount of €21,253,000, corresponding to a gross dividend of €4.25060000 per share, to be paid as follows:
|
Declaration date (last trading date)
|
10 February 2020
|
Ex-date
|
11 February 2020
|
|
|
Record date
|
12 February 2020
|
|
|
Dividend payment date
|
13 February 2020
|
|
|
Gross dividend per share (€/share)
|
€4.25060000
|
|
|
Net dividend per share (€/share)
|
€3.442986000
|
|
The paying agent appointed by the Company is Renta 4 Banco, S.A. and payment will be made by the means that Iberclear makes available to its participants.
We remain at your disposal for any clarification needed.
Mr Martin Richard Breeden
Chairman of the board of directors
ASTURIAS RETAIL AND LEISURE, S.A.
Disclaimer
Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI SA published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 18:52:03 UTC