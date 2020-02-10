Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MERCADO ALTERNATIVO BURSATIL  >  Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI, S.A.    YAST   ES0105127007

ASTURIAS RETAIL AND LEISURE SOCIMI, S.A.

(YAST)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI S A : Resolutions adopted today by the Sole Shareholder of the company.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 01:53pm EST

Madrid, 10 February 2020

Asturias Retail & Leisure S.A. (the "Company", and formerly Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI, S.A.) publicly announces the following in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, Article 228 of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), as recast by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, and related provisions, as well as Spanish alternative investment market (Mercado Alternativo Bursátil, MAB) Circular 6/2018.

Important Notice

The Company's sole shareholder, the Luxembourg company Parque Principado, S.à r.l., has today made the following decisions:

  • To net the item "Prior years' losses", which totals €12,703,649, as stated in the Company's balance sheet, from the item "Share premium account", which currently totals €36,528,243.
  • To distribute a dividend out of the profits for the year ended 31 December 2019 in the amount of €1,098,000, corresponding to a gross dividend of €0.21960000 per share, to be paid as follows:

Declaration date (last trading date)

10 February 2020

Ex-date

11 February 2020

Record date

12 February 2020

Dividend payment date

13 February 2020

Gross dividend per share (€/share)

€0.21960000

Net dividend per share (€/share)

€0.17787600

The paying agent appointed by the Company is Renta 4 Banco, S.A. and payment will be made by the means that Iberclear makes available to its participants.

  • To distribute a dividend out of the profits for the year ended 31 December 2020 in the amount of €124,781,000, corresponding to a gross dividend of €24.95620000 per share, to be paid as follows:

Declaration date (last trading date)

10 February 2020

Ex-date

11 February 2020

Record date

12 February 2020

Dividend payment date

13 February 2020

Gross dividend per share (€/share)

€24.95620000

Net dividend per share (€/share)

€20.21452200

The paying agent appointed by the Company is Renta 4 Banco, S.A. and payment will be made by the means that Iberclear makes available to its participants.

  • To distribute an extraordinary dividend out of the Company's share premium account in the amount of €21,253,000, corresponding to a gross dividend of €4.25060000 per share, to be paid as follows:

Declaration date (last trading date)

10 February 2020

Ex-date

11 February 2020

Record date

12 February 2020

Dividend payment date

13 February 2020

Gross dividend per share (€/share)

€4.25060000

Net dividend per share (€/share)

€3.442986000

The paying agent appointed by the Company is Renta 4 Banco, S.A. and payment will be made by the means that Iberclear makes available to its participants.

We remain at your disposal for any clarification needed.

Mr Martin Richard Breeden

Chairman of the board of directors

ASTURIAS RETAIL AND LEISURE, S.A.

Disclaimer

Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI SA published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 18:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASTURIAS RETAIL AND LEISUR
01:53pASTURIAS RETAIL AND LEISURE SOCIMI S : Resolutions adopted today by the Sole Sha..
PU
01/28ASTURIAS RETAIL AND LEISURE SOCIMI S : Transaction of the subsidiary company Ast..
PU
2019ASTURIAS RETAIL AND LEISURE SOCIMI : Call for an Extraordinary General Meeting o..
PU
More news
Chart ASTURIAS RETAIL AND LEISURE SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alejandro Barbany Fernandez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin Richard Breeden Chairman
Jorge González Navarro Chief Financial Officer & Director
Álvaro Gross Gasset Secretary & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTURIAS RETAIL AND LEISURE SOCIMI, S.A.0.00%182
VICINITY CENTRES1.20%6 456
EMAAR MALLS PJSC-6.01%6 449
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.1.21%4 898
ARABIAN CENTRES CO--.--%3 862
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-1.25%3 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group