ASURE SOFTWARE INC

ASUR
Asure Consulting Launches Comprehensive HR Training Courses Program

09/17/2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Consulting Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), the leading provider of workforce and workspace software solutions, today announced the launch of the comprehensive HR Training Courses Program, consisting of 47 modular segments based on trending operations and compliance topics to assist business professionals to optimize abilities and mitigate risk. The courses are designed to be facilitated in-person, though may be implemented online on-demand, or a hybrid of both.

“Rapidly changing compliance needs and modes of operation drove the creation of this expansive training initiative,” said Bob Diez, Vice President & General Manager, Asure Consulting Inc. “Our research and consulting teams have identified these topics as top concerns companies need to address. We built this training program for businesses who are seeking competitive advantage by attending to the growth and development of their workforce - better strategies, more efficient execution and improved results due to increased employee competence.”

Asure Consulting’s Training Courses Program is just one component of a customizable services portfolio including:

  • HR as a Service (HRaaS) encompassing fully-outsourced, comprehensive and cost-effective HR support, leveraging industry experts with a broad range of knowledge and experience
  • Payroll & Benefits Administration handling a company’s day-to-day processing and administration, reducing time, cost mitigating risk and optimizing accuracy
  • AsureHR Help enabling on-demand access to the certified expertise needed to handle complicated HR matters
  • Project-Based Consulting personalizing guidance and dedicating support to help company HR staff with specific projects.

For additional information contact Asure Consulting.

About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides innovative and flexible SaaS-based cloud platforms that help clients worldwide elevate how, when, and where work gets done throughout the employee lifecycle. More than a Human Capital Management (HCM) software program, our Smart Office suite capitalizes on the intrinsic value between workforce and workspace so organizations of all sizes can better compete for talent, space, time, and capital assets. Asure Software’s offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, Time & Attendance, Talent Management, Employee Benefits, Benefits Administration, Payroll & Tax, Asset & Move Management, Full-Service Room Scheduling, Hoteling & Mobile Workforce and Workplace Occupancy Sensors. Visit us at www.asuresoftware.com.

Contacts
Stacy Zellner
Director of Marketing
Asure Software
szellner@asuresoftware.com
888-323-8835 x 3111

