Asure Software's SmartView Workplace Occupancy Sensors Wins 2019 BIG Innovation Award

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), the leading provider of workforce and workspace software solutions, was recently named a winner in the 2019 BIG Innovation Awards , presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This annual awards program recognizes organizations and people that are bringing new, innovative ideas to life and changing the way we experience the world.

Asure is recognized for its SmartView product, a fully automated and integrated space utilization measurement system powered by workplace IoT occupancy sensors. With SmartView, organizations receive real-time insights on levels of occupancy, utilization and the environment to help them fully understand when, where and how their people work. This enables them to make educated and cost-effective decisions about their workspace, so they can confidently optimize real estate, reduce energy cost and implement smarter office designs that reflect how their space is actually used.



“This year’s winners show just how deep a role innovation plays in nearly every aspect of business,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Asure Software as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

“We are excited to be recognized with a BIG Innovation Award and proud of our team of experts for making SmartView the leading solution that companies are using today,” said Joe Karbowski, Chief Technology Officer of Asure Software. “Innovation is at the core of Asure Software and we'll continue to evolve in order to enable even more companies to create work environments that attract and retain top talent, optimize real estate usage and provide opportunities to dramatically reduce their environmental footprint.”

