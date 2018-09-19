ASV Holdings, Inc. : to Participate in Fourth Annual Robins Equity Research Roundup on September 24-26 in Portland, Oregon

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV), a leading provider of rubber-tracked
compact track loaders and wheeled skid steer loaders in the compact
construction equipment market, today announced that management will
participate in the Fourth Annual Robins Equity Research Roundup, an
investor conference being held at the Shiloh Inn-Portland Airport, on
September 24-26, 2018.
Andrew Rooke, Chief Executive Officer of ASV will be presenting an
update on the company’s business and current growth strategy to
attendees in a group presentation at 1:00 PM PT on September 25 and will
additionally be available for one-on-one meetings for the remainder of
that day and throughout the evening at the conference venue.
Investors are encouraged to contact Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations
for additional information on ASV Holdings, Inc., or regarding setting
up an update meeting during the conference.
About ASV Holdings, Inc.
ASV Holdings, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact
construction equipment. Its patented Posi-Track rubber tracked,
multi-level suspension undercarriage system provides a competitive
market differentiator for its Compact Track Loader (CTL) product line
with brand attributes of power, performance and serviceability. Its
wheeled Skid Steer Loaders (SSLs) also share the common brand
attributes. Equipment is sold through an independent dealer network
throughout North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company also
sells OEM equipment and aftermarket parts. ASV owns and operates a
238,000 square-foot production facility in Grand Rapids, MN.
About the Robins Equity Research Roundup:
This conference is to learn about new, “Up-and-Coming” public and
private companies to consider as investments and portfolio holdings as
well as possibly finding the next “10-bagger” stock. It will include a
number of presentations by CEOs whose companies have been written about
in Marc Robins’ book and monthly research notes. The conference will
highlight stories that both individual investors and professional money
managers would benefit from hearing. The goal of the “Roundup” is to
help better establish sound equity names and to assist microcap stories.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005715/en/