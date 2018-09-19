Log in
ASV Holdings, Inc. : to Participate in Fourth Annual Robins Equity Research Roundup on September 24-26 in Portland, Oregon

09/19/2018 | 08:19pm CEST

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV), a leading provider of rubber-tracked compact track loaders and wheeled skid steer loaders in the compact construction equipment market, today announced that management will participate in the Fourth Annual Robins Equity Research Roundup, an investor conference being held at the Shiloh Inn-Portland Airport, on September 24-26, 2018.

Andrew Rooke, Chief Executive Officer of ASV will be presenting an update on the company’s business and current growth strategy to attendees in a group presentation at 1:00 PM PT on September 25 and will additionally be available for one-on-one meetings for the remainder of that day and throughout the evening at the conference venue.

Investors are encouraged to contact Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for additional information on ASV Holdings, Inc., or regarding setting up an update meeting during the conference.

About ASV Holdings, Inc.

ASV Holdings, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment. Its patented Posi-Track rubber tracked, multi-level suspension undercarriage system provides a competitive market differentiator for its Compact Track Loader (CTL) product line with brand attributes of power, performance and serviceability. Its wheeled Skid Steer Loaders (SSLs) also share the common brand attributes. Equipment is sold through an independent dealer network throughout North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company also sells OEM equipment and aftermarket parts. ASV owns and operates a 238,000 square-foot production facility in Grand Rapids, MN.

About the Robins Equity Research Roundup:

This conference is to learn about new, “Up-and-Coming” public and private companies to consider as investments and portfolio holdings as well as possibly finding the next “10-bagger” stock. It will include a number of presentations by CEOs whose companies have been written about in Marc Robins’ book and monthly research notes. The conference will highlight stories that both individual investors and professional money managers would benefit from hearing. The goal of the “Roundup” is to help better establish sound equity names and to assist microcap stories.


© Business Wire 2018
