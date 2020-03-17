Log in
S&P/ASX 200    XJO

S&P/ASX 200

(XJO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Australian Stock Exchange - 03/17 01:11:06 am
5293.4 PTS   +5.83%
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/17/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Stocks Seesaw After Virus Fears Fuel Dow Plunge

In morning trading in Hong Kong, S&P E-mini futures gained 2.6%, and in Australia the ASX 200 rose more than 3%, after suffering its steepest fall on record on Monday. 

 
Fed Deploys Its Full Arsenal, but It Still Has Some Tools

Investors are looking for the central bank to help unclog markets for short-term corporate debt. 

 
Shedding 2008 Stigma, Biggest U.S. Banks Borrow Straight From the Fed

The country's biggest banks said they borrowed from the Federal Reserve's emergency-lending fund, not out of panic but to remove the public stigma of doing so in case the economic fallout from the coronavirus gets worse. 

 
Why Are Markets So Volatile? It's Not Just the Coronavirus.

In a shift since the financial crisis, the market today is dominated by computer-driven investors that rely on signals such as volatility and momentum. That is exacerbating selling driven by the pandemic's economic impact. 

 
New Zealand Plans NZ$12B of Spending to Soften Pandemic Blow

UPDATED: The New Zealand government said it will spend billions of dollars to limit job losses and cushion the country from an economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Swedish Central Bank Unveils Further Measures to Cushion Coronavirus Impact

The actions include offering more loans to banks at favorable terms and increasing asset purchases. 

 
Philippines Suspend Stock Trading as It Tightens Coronavirus Measures

The Philippines has suspended all stock trading starting Tuesday after President Rodrigo Duterte put Luzon Island on lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

 
Dow Falls Nearly 3,000 Points as Virus Fears Spread

U.S. stocks dropped sharply, with the Dow suffering a 13% decline, signaling markets' increasing struggle with the concern that emergency measures won't ward off a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Braces for Sharp Economic Downturn as Coronavirus Bears Down

U.S. households, businesses and investors should brace for a sharp economic downturn in the first half of 2020 because of the new coronavirus pandemic-and hope for a bounce back during the second half of the year. 

 
What Happens to the Economy When Everything Stops?

The U.S. economy has experienced sudden stops in the past, but nothing like this.

Latest news on S&P/ASX 200
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/16U.S. Futures Rise as Asia Markets Gyrate
DJ
03/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Regain 9% as Haywire Week Wraps Up
DJ
03/13How the longest bull run in history ended in pandemic panic
RE
03/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Regain 9% as Haywire Week Wraps Up
DJ
03/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Regain Ground as Haywire Week Continues
DJ
03/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Push Higher as Haywire Week Continues
DJ
03/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Push Higher as Haywire Week Continues
DJ
03/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks' Rally Fades as Haywire Week Continues
DJ
Chart S&P/ASX 200
S&P/ASX 200 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/ASX 200
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P/ASX 200
ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED 0.225 End-of-day quote.28.57%
METCASH LIMITED 3.06 End-of-day quote.26.97%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11 End-of-day quote.19.70%
REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.45 End-of-day quote.18.56%
RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED 0.735 End-of-day quote.18.55%
DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 50.2 End-of-day quote.-9.47%
CHARTER HALL GROUP 7.68 End-of-day quote.-9.65%
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.112 Delayed Quote.-12.87%
OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.035 End-of-day quote.-16.53%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD 4.6 End-of-day quote.-22.82%
