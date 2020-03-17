Stocks Seesaw After Virus Fears Fuel Dow Plunge

In morning trading in Hong Kong, S&P E-mini futures gained 2.6%, and in Australia the ASX 200 rose more than 3%, after suffering its steepest fall on record on Monday.

Fed Deploys Its Full Arsenal, but It Still Has Some Tools

Investors are looking for the central bank to help unclog markets for short-term corporate debt.

Shedding 2008 Stigma, Biggest U.S. Banks Borrow Straight From the Fed

The country's biggest banks said they borrowed from the Federal Reserve's emergency-lending fund, not out of panic but to remove the public stigma of doing so in case the economic fallout from the coronavirus gets worse.

Why Are Markets So Volatile? It's Not Just the Coronavirus.

In a shift since the financial crisis, the market today is dominated by computer-driven investors that rely on signals such as volatility and momentum. That is exacerbating selling driven by the pandemic's economic impact.

New Zealand Plans NZ$12B of Spending to Soften Pandemic Blow

UPDATED: The New Zealand government said it will spend billions of dollars to limit job losses and cushion the country from an economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Swedish Central Bank Unveils Further Measures to Cushion Coronavirus Impact

The actions include offering more loans to banks at favorable terms and increasing asset purchases.

Philippines Suspend Stock Trading as It Tightens Coronavirus Measures

The Philippines has suspended all stock trading starting Tuesday after President Rodrigo Duterte put Luzon Island on lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Dow Falls Nearly 3,000 Points as Virus Fears Spread

U.S. stocks dropped sharply, with the Dow suffering a 13% decline, signaling markets' increasing struggle with the concern that emergency measures won't ward off a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Braces for Sharp Economic Downturn as Coronavirus Bears Down

U.S. households, businesses and investors should brace for a sharp economic downturn in the first half of 2020 because of the new coronavirus pandemic-and hope for a bounce back during the second half of the year.

What Happens to the Economy When Everything Stops?

The U.S. economy has experienced sudden stops in the past, but nothing like this.