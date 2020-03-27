Global Stocks Rise After U.S. Rally

Stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly traded higher Friday, following a rally in U.S. markets as the government moved closer to approving the largest economic-relief package in history.

EU Readies Fresh Virus Response, But Details Scant

European Union leaders agreed to ready options for further economic steps to respond to the coronavirus but pledged no specific new action to scale up the region's fiscal response to the crisis.

G-20 Nations Pledge $5 Trillion to Spur Global Economic Recovery From Coronavirus

The leaders of the Group of 20 nations said that they would collectively spend more than $5 trillion trying to insulate the global economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and help speed a recovery.

China Jan-Feb Industrial Profit Plunged

Profits of China's large industrial firms fell sharply in the first two months, weighed by falling producer prices and increased costs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

RBI Cuts Policy Rate In Surprise Move After Govt Stimulus

India's central bank cut its key lending rate by 75 basis points in an unscheduled move on Friday, to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and maintain financial stability.

House Leaders Rush to Get Quorum for Vote on $2 Trillion Rescue Package

House leaders were scrambling to bring back enough legislators to form a quorum to pass a $2 trillion economic rescue package after a Republican lawmaker suggested he might object to holding the vote using a procedure that avoids putting members on the record.

Australia's Capital Raising Contest Set to Intensify

If this was the week when ASX 200 companies scrambled to withdraw earnings guidance due to the coronavirus pandemic then next week could accelerate their rush to raise equity.

U.S., China Trade Blame for Virus, Hampering Global Economy Rescue

The frayed relationship between the two governments contrasts with the way Washington and Beijing cooperated during the financial crisis.

Mnuchin Forms Task Force on Mortgage Firms' Cash Crunch

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has formed a task force to recommend ways to ease a cash crunch that is expected to afflict mortgage firms as homeowners stop making payments on their home loans.

Mnuchin Says U.S. Financial Markets to Remain Open

The U.S. Treasury secretary stressed the importance of keeping financial markets open during the coronavirus pandemic, but didn't rule out limiting trading hours.