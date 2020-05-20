Log in
S&P/ASX 200    XJO

S&P/ASX 200

(XJO)
TrackInsight: Good performance despite outflows for Australian High Dividend stocks

05/20/2020 | 10:00am EDT

Australian stocks have been boosted by gains in mining, energy, and financial sectors and the gradual re-opening of economies.

The Australian High Dividend stocks segment on TrackInsight has gained 3,56% yesterday. Australian stocks have been boosted by gains in mining, energy, and financial sectors and the gradual re-opening of economies which raised hopes of demand for commodities. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed at a more than two-month high on Tuesday. Despite this positive trend, investors withdrew $11,44 million from this segment through the primary market. This may seem derisory, but this is the second-largest outflow in 2020 behind one occurred in early March, at the beginning of the coronavirus crash. Over the last 30 days, this segment has increased by 4,83% but the cumulative performance in 2020 has been deeply affected by the crisis and remains widely negative, at -26,64%. This segment gathers 7 ETFs for a total of $ 670M of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
