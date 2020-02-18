Log in
ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
  Report
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
82.35 AUD   -0.06%
07:58pASX : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Nash
PU
02/12ASX : Appendix 4D and ASX Half-Year Financial Statements
PU
02/12ASX : Half-Year Results Analyst Presentation and Speaker Notes
PU
ASX : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Nash

02/18/2020 | 07:58pm EST

19 February 2020

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

APPENDIX 3Y - CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE - PETER NASH

Attached is an Appendix 3Y (Change of Director's Interest Notice) for Mr Peter Nash.

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ASX Limited

ABN

98 008 624 691

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Nash

Date of last notice

29 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Not applicable

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

17 February 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

1,000

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

1,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$81,940

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

2,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Date of Notice: 19 February 2020

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade Not applicable to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this Not applicable provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Date of Notice: 19 February 2020

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 00:57:02 UTC
