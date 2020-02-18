ASX : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Nash

|
19 February 2020
Australian Securities and Investments Commission
ASX Market Announcements Office
Mr Nathan Bourne
ASX Limited
Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure
20 Bridge Street
Level 5, 100 Market Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
SYDNEY NSW 2000
APPENDIX 3Y - CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE - PETER NASH
Attached is an Appendix 3Y (Change of Director's Interest Notice) for Mr Peter Nash.
Daniel Csillag
Company Secretary
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
PO Box H224
Customer service 13 12 79
ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691
Australia Square NSW 1215
asx.com.au
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
ASX Limited
ABN
98 008 624 691
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Peter Nash
Date of last notice
29 August 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Not applicable
Date of change
17 February 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
1,000
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
1,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$81,940
No. of securities held after change
2,000
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Date of Notice: 19 February 2020
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
On market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade Not applicable to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this Not applicable provided?
Disclaimer
ASX Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 00:57:02 UTC