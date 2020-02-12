Log in
ASX : Appendix 4D and ASX Half-Year Financial Statements

02/12/2020 | 08:26pm EST

Appendix 4D

Preliminary financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 as required by ASX listing rule 4.2A

Results for announcement to the market

$m

Up/down

Movement %

(All comparisons to half-year ended 31 December 2018)

Revenue from ordinary activities

546.1

up

0.9%

Revenue from ordinary activities excluding interest income

457.3

up

6.0%

Net proﬁt before tax

359.2

up

2.0%

Proﬁt after tax from ordinary activities (including signiﬁcant items)

250.4

up

1.8%

Underlying proﬁt after tax (excluding signiﬁcant items)

250.4

up

1.8%

Amount per

Frankedamount

Tax rate

Dividend information

share

per share

for franking

(cents)

(cents)

credit

Final 2019 dividend per share (paid 25 September 2019)

114.3

114.3

30%

Special 2019 dividend per share (paid 25 September 2019)

129.1

129.1

30%

Interim 2020 dividend per share determined

116.4

116.4

30%

Interim dividend dates*

Ex-dividend date

5 March 2020

Record date

6 March 2020

Payment date

25 March 2020

* Dates are subject to ﬁnal ASX Board approval

The Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will not apply to the interim dividend.

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

Net tangible assets per security

$6.29

$7.41

Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 which have been reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

ASX Limited and its controlled entities

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691 and its controlled entities.

2020 ASX Limited

Half-Year Financial Statements

Contents

Directors' report

3

Auditor's independence declaration

7

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

8

Consolidated balance sheet

9

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

10

Consolidated statement of cash flows

11

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

13

1. Segment reporting

13

2. Revenue from contracts with customers

15

3. Dividends

15

4. Issued capital

15

5. Amounts owing to participants

16

6. Fair value measurements of financial instruments

16

7. Investments in equity instruments

17

8. Intangible assets

17

9. New and amended standards and interpretations

17

10. Changes in accounting policies

18

11. Reclassification of prior year balances

19

12. Subsequent events

20

Directors' declaration

21

Independent auditor's review report to the members of ASX Limited

22

ASX Half-Year Report 2020 | Contents

2

Directors' report

The directors present their report together with the consolidated financial statements of ASX Limited (ASX or the Company) and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the Group), for the half- year ended 31 December 2019 and the auditor's report thereon. The consolidated financial statements have been reviewed and approved by the directors on the recommendation of the ASX Audit and Risk Committee.

The consolidated net profit after tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 attributable to the owners of ASX was $250.4 million (31 December 2018: $246.1 million).

Directors

The directors of ASX in office during the half-year and at the date of this report (unless otherwise stated) were as follows:

•Mr Rick Holliday-Smith (Chairman)

•Mr Dominic J Stevens (Managing Director and CEO)

•Ms Yasmin A Allen

•Ms Melinda B Conrad

•Dr Ken R Henry AC

•Mr Peter R Marriott

•Mr Peter S Nash

•Mrs Heather M Ridout AO

•Mr Damian Roche

•Mr Peter H Warne

•Mr Robert Woods (appointed 1 January 2020)

Results of operations

The Group's net profit after tax (NPAT) for 1H20 increased 1.8% on the prior comparative period (pcp) to $250.4 million. A summary income statement in line with the Group's segment note is reflected in the table below.

Earnings per share (EPS) was 129.3 cents, up 1.7% compared to 127.1 cents in the pcp.

Summary Income Statement for the period ending 31 December 2019

Based on Group segment reporting note

1H20

1H19

Variance fav/(unfav)

$m

$m

$m

%

Operating revenue

454.9

424.7

30.2

7.1

Operating expenses

(114.4)

(105.2)

(9.2)

(8.7)

EBITDA

340.5

319.5

21.0

6.6

Depreciation and

(25.4)

(22.1)

(3.3)

(15.1)

amortisation

Total expenses

(139.8)

(127.3)

(12.5)

(9.8)

EBIT

315.1

297.4

17.7

6.0

Net interest and

44.1

54.9

(10.8)

(19.7)

dividend income

Profit before tax

359.2

352.3

6.9

2.0

Income tax expense

(108.8)

(106.2)

(2.6)

(2.5)

Profit after tax

250.4

246.1

4.3

1.8

The directors have determined an interim dividend of 116.4 cents per share, up 1.7% on the pcp, reflecting the increase in profit.

Additional information relating to dividends for the current and prior periods, including dividends determined by the Board since the end of the half-year, is set out in note 3 of the consolidated financial statements.

ASX Half-Year Report 2020 | Directors' report

3

Directors' report continued

Operating revenue

Operating revenue as reflected in the Group's segment note increased 7.1% in 1H20 to $454.9 million.

1H20

1H19

Variance fav/(unfav)

$m

$m

$m

%

Listings and

113.9

111.5

2.4

2.2

Issuer Services

Derivatives and

159.4

146.8

12.6

8.6

OTC Markets

Trading Services

125.0

113.5

11.5

10.2

Equity Post-Trade

58.6

54.7

3.9

7.2

Services

Other revenue

(2.0)

(1.8)

(0.2)

(13.1)

Total operating revenue

454.9

424.7

30.2

7.1

Listings and Issuer Services revenue was $113.9 million, up 2.2% principally reflecting:

Annual listing revenue down 1.2% to $46.0 million

A decrease in the number of billed listed entities resulted in lower revenue, partially offset by annual fee changes.

Initial listing revenue down 2.3% to $9.4 million

The number of new listings decreased from 72 to 55 and the capital raised in 1H20 was $9.1 billion compared to $32.1 billion in the pcp (pcp inclusive of $17 billion Coles demerger). Historical revenues accounted for $9.1 million and $0.3 million of revenue related to capital raising in the current period.

Secondary capital raisings revenue up 7.9% to $27.1 million Capital raised increased by 11.0% to $33.0 billion compared to $29.7 billion in the pcp. Historical revenues accounted for $23.9 million and $3.2 million of revenue related to capital raising in the current period.

Other listings revenue up 16.4% to $4.3 million

Exchange traded products (ETP) revenues increased as a result of strong growth in funds under management (FUM) balances year on year. There were also 11 re-instatements in 1H20 compared to 8 in the pcp.

Issuer services revenue up 2.3% to $27.1 million

The increase in revenue resulted from a higher volume of CHESS holding statements and greater use of the primary market facilitation service.

Derivatives and OTC revenue was $159.4 million, up 8.6% reflecting:

Futures and OTC revenue up 10.7% to $120.9 million

The increase in revenue was largely due to a 9.9% rise in futures volumes; of note the 30 day interbank cash rate product grew 390.4%. The value cleared through the OTC clearing service was 246.6% higher at $7.1 trillion, compared to $2.0 trillion in the pcp.

Equity options revenue down 13.0% to $8.9 million

Continued subdued activity resulted in lower index options volumes, down 24.8% and single stock options volumes down 7.4%.

Austraclear revenue up 8.3% to $29.6 million

The increase in revenue is primarily driven by registry with a 6.2% increase on pcp in the value of balances in the depository and higher transactions.

Trading Services revenue was $125.0 million, up 10.2% reflecting:

Cash market trading revenue up 7.6% to $27.9 million The increase in revenue resulted from:

•Average on-market traded value of $4.9 billion per day, up 8.1%. ASX's share of on-market trading averaged 88.9% in 1H20, up 0.2% on the average of 88.7% in the pcp.

•Auctions and Centre Point traded value was up 10.0% on pcp, both of which have higher associated revenues. Auctions accounted for 29.2% of the on-market traded value while Centre Point was 8.4%. Together, these accounted for 54.2% of ASX trading revenue, broadly in line with pcp.

Information services revenue up 13.5% to $53.5 million

The increase in revenue resulted from data royalties growth across market data, bank bill swap rate (BBSW) coupled with annual fee increases.

Technical services revenue up 8.1% to $43.6 million

The increase in revenue resulted from increased cabinet hosting with 324 cabinets at 31 December 2019 up from 310 in the pcp, and continued strong growth in the number of cross-connections within the ALC. The number of ALC cross-connections was 1,081 at 31 December 2019 up from 1,030 in the pcp.

Equity Post-Trade operating revenue $58.6 million, up 7.2% reflecting:

Cash market clearing revenue up 9.7% to $30.0 million

The daily average on-market value cleared increased 7.4% to $5.2 billion reflecting the increase in trading across all venues in Australia. The clearing revenue share rebate provided was $1.3 million compared to $1.4 million in the pcp.

Cash market settlement revenue up 4.7% to $28.6 million

The number of messages was up on pcp, with the main message type broadly consistent and messages related to the movement and conversion of securities 10.2% higher than the previous year. The settlement revenue share rebate provided was $0.4 million compared to $0.7 million in the pcp.

ASX Half-Year Report 2020 | Directors' report

4

Directors' report continued

Total expenses

Net interest income

Total expenses as reflected in the Group's segment note in 1H20 increased 9.8% to $139.8 million.

•Staff costs increased 14.6% to $72.5 million. This reflects the impact of expanding head-count to support both project and 'licence to operate' initiatives, coupled with the annual remuneration review. The average full-time equivalent (FTE) headcount increased to 701 compared to 632 in the pcp.

•Occupancy costs decreased 45.1% to $4.7 million. With the adoption of AASB 16 Leases (AASB 16), certain leasing costs, previously captured within rental expense, are now split between depreciation and interest on the income statement resulting in a reduction in group occupancy costs.

Other occupancy costs were broadly flat on pcp.

•Equipment costs increased 5.1% to $16.1 million, due to additional license subscriptions for cyber security and digital domain initiatives, offset by reduction in telecommunication costs within the scope of AASB 16.

•Administration costs increased 21.3% to $12.7 million due to insurance premium uplift and consulting costs relating to initiatives.

•Variable costs increased 5.8% to $4.6 million due to higher postage costs and higher volume of statements.

•ASIC supervision levy increased 19.2% to $3.8 million due to ASIC fee revisions.

•Depreciation and amortisation expense increased 15.1% to $25.4 million. The increase primarily resulted from the recognition of depreciation from the right-of-use lease assets, with the adoption of AASB 16.

1H20

1H19

Variance fav/(unfav)

$m

$m

$m

%

Staff

72.5

63.2

(9.3)

(14.6)

Occupancy

4.7

8.6

3.9

45.1

Equipment

16.1

15.3

(0.8)

(5.1)

Administration

12.7

10.5

(2.2)

(21.3)

Variable

4.6

4.4

(0.2)

(5.8)

ASIC supervision levy

3.8

3.2

(0.6)

(19.2)

Operating expenses

114.4

105.2

(9.2)

(8.7)

Depreciation and

25.4

22.1

(3.3)

(15.1)

amortisation

Total expenses

139.8

127.3

(12.5)

(9.8)

Capital expenditure

The Group invested $43.4 million in capital expenditure during the half-year, compared to $27.6 million in the pcp. Expenditure included the continued investment in distributed ledger technology for the CHESS replacement, ASX Trade platform upgrades as well as various initiatives to strengthen resiliency of ASX services, by continuing to contemporise platforms.

Net interest and dividend income as reflected in the Group's segment note decreased 19.7% to $44.1 million, partly due to the sale of ASX's shareholding in IRESS in February 2019. Excluding dividend income, net interest was down 11.4%. Net interest consists of two components: interest earned on ASX's cash balances and net interest earned from the investment of cash collateral balances lodged by participants.

Interest income on ASX's cash balances decreased 43.8% to $6.1 million given decreased earning rates predominantly due to RBA rate cuts.

Net interest earned from the investment of participant balances decreased 2.4% to $38.0 million. Investment earnings on this portfolio decreased to 35 basis points compared to 54 basis points above the official overnight cash rate. This decrease is offset by a 24.6% increase in average cash collateral and commitment balances to $10.1 billion.

Financial position

At 31 December 2019, the net assets of the Group remain strong at $3,696.0 million.

Summary Balance Sheet as at 31 December 2019

31 Dec

30 Jun

Variance increase/

(decrease)

2019

2019

As at

$m

$m

$m

%

Assets

Cash

306.4

333.1

(26.7)

(8.0)

Other financial assets¹

11,586.9

11,931.7

(344.8)

(2.9)

Intangibles (excluding

2,326.0

2,326.1

(0.1)

(0.0)

software)

Investments2

99.2

81.8

17.4

21.3

Right-of-use assets

78.1

-

78.1

100.0

Other assets³

1,514.8

657.6

857.2

130.4

Total assets

15,911.4

15,330.3

581.1

3.8%

Liabilities

Amounts owing to

10,705.3

10,801.0

(95.7)

(0.9)

participants

Lease Liabilities

83.2

-

83.2

100.0

Other liabilities

1,426.9

612.9

814.0

132.8

Total liabilities

12,215.4

11,413.9

801.5

7.0

Equity

Capital

3,027.2

3,027.2

-

-

Retained earnings

580.9

801.7

(220.8)

(27.5)

Reserves

87.9

87.5

0.4

0.6

Total equity

3,696.0

3,916.4

(220.4)

(5.6)

1 Includes other financial assets at amortised cost and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss.

  • Prior period balance includes Digital Asset convertible note and accrued interest reclassified in the above for comparative purposes.
    ³ Other assets include software.

ASX Half-Year Report 2020 | Directors' report

5

Directors' report continued

Investments

Investments for the period were up $22.9 million or 29.9% on the prior year and reflect the movement in carrying value of ASX's investments as detailed below:

•45.1% shareholding in Yieldbroker Pty Limited, down $0.1 million. An unlisted entity operating licensed electronic markets for trading Australian and New Zealand debt securities.

•8.3% shareholding in Digital Asset Holdings LLC, up $19.8 million as a result of further USD 10 million investment and USD 3.9 million convertible note to equity conversion. An unlisted US domiciled technology entity.

•49.1% shareholding in Sympli Australia Pty Limited, up $3.2 million mainly attributable to $5.8 million additional investment. An unlisted entity established to provide electronic property conveyancing and settlement services.

Right-of-use assets and Lease liabilities

In accordance with AASB 16, ASX recognised assets and liabilities for all leases with a term more than 12 months. As at 31 December 2019, $78.1 million of right-of-use assets and $83.2 million of lease liabilities are recognised on the balance sheet, representing ASX's right to use the underlying leased asset and obligations to make lease payments respectively.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 7.

Rounding of amounts

ASX is a company of the kind referred to in ASIC Legislative Instrument 2016/191. In accordance with that instrument, amounts in the consolidated financial statements and the Directors' Report have been rounded to the nearest hundred thousand dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors:

Rick Holliday-Smith

Chairman

Amounts owing to participants

Amounts owing to participants were down $95.7 million or 0.9% compared to 30 June 2019, reflecting a decrease in the open positions held in interest rate and equity index futures. ASX holds these collateral positions to cover cash market and derivatives exposures as part of its clearing operations. The decrease in participant balances results in a corresponding decrease in cash and other financial assets, as the balances are invested by ASX.

Total equity

Total equity was down $220.4 million or 5.6%. This was primarily due to payment of $471.2 million of dividends, comprised of FY19 final dividend of $221.3 million and special dividend of $249.9 million, which was partly offset by the $250.4 million six monthly profit in FY20.

Dominic Stevens

Managing Director and CEO

Sydney, 13 February 2020

ASX Half-Year Report 2020 | Directors' report

6

Auditor's independence declaration

As lead auditor for the review of ASX Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, I declare that to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:

  1. no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
  2. no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

This declaration is in respect of ASX Limited and the entities it controlled during the period.

Voula Papageorgiou

Partner

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Sydney, 13 February 2020

PricewaterhouseCoopers, ABN 52 780 433 757

One International Towers Sydney, Watermans Quay, Barangaroo, GPO BOX 2650, SYDNEY NSW 2001

T: +61 2 8266 0000 F: +61 2 8266 9999 www.pwc.com.au

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Auditor's independence declaration

7

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

For the period ended

$m

$m

Revenue

Listings and Issuer Services

114.6

112.0

Derivatives and OTC Markets

160.0

147.0

Trading Services

126.1

114.2

Equity Post-Trade Services

58.6

54.7

Interest income

88.8

109.8

Dividend income

-

5.1

Share of net (loss) of equity accounted investments

(2.7)

(2.6)

Other

0.7

1.0

546.1

541.2

Expenses

Staff

(72.5)

(63.2)

Occupancy

(4.7)

(8.6)

Equipment

(16.9)

(16.1)

Administration

(22.0)

(18.9)

Finance costs

(44.7)

(60.0)

Depreciation and amortisation

(26.1)

(22.1)

(186.9)

(188.9)

Profit before income tax expense

359.2

352.3

Income tax expense

(108.8)

(106.2)

Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company

250.4

246.1

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Change in the fair value of cash flow hedges

(0.5)

0.3

Items that cannot be reclassified to profit or loss:

Change in the fair value of investments in equity instruments

(0.5)

(19.9)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

(1.0)

(19.6)

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company

249.4

226.5

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (cents per share)

129.3

127.1

Diluted earnings per share (cents per share)

129.3

127.1

The above consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

8

Consolidated balance sheet

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2019

As at

Note

$m

$m

Current assets

Cash

306.4

333.1

Other financial assets at amortised cost

10,694.8

10,825.4

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

6

892.1

1,111.8

Trade and other receivables1

1,201.0

390.6

Prepayments

23.4

17.5

Total current assets

13,117.7

12,678.4

Non-current assets

Investments in equity instruments

6,7

44.1

24.3

Equity accounted investments

55.1

52.0

Intangible assets

2,478.1

2,458.3

Net deferred tax asset

62.0

45.3

Property, plant and equipment

64.1

61.5

Right-of-use assets

78.1

-

Prepayments

12.2

10.5

Total non-current assets

2,793.7

2,651.9

Total assets

15,911.4

15,330.3

Current liabilities

Amounts owing to participants

5

10,505.3

10,601.0

Trade and other payables1

1,150.6

349.3

Lease liabilities

8.7

-

Current tax liabilities

36.9

89.9

Provisions

15.2

15.2

Revenue received in advance

2

149.4

83.1

Total current liabilities

11,866.1

11,138.5

Non-current liabilities

Amounts owing to participants

5

200.0

200.0

Lease liabilities

74.5

-

Provisions

5.7

9.6

Revenue received in advance

2

69.1

65.8

Total non-current liabilities

349.3

275.4

Total liabilities

12,215.4

11,413.9

Net assets

3,696.0

3,916.4

Equity

Issued capital

4

3,027.2

3,027.2

Retained earnings

580.9

801.7

Reserves

87.9

87.5

Total equity

3,696.0

3,916.4

1 The movements in 'Trade and other receivables' and 'Trade and other payables' reflect the material changes in the margin requirements as a result of the movement in the underlying positions of relevant clearing participants on the last trading day of the reporting period. These were settled the following business day.

The above consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

ASX Half-Year Report 2020 | Consolidated balance sheet

9

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Issued

Retained

Total

capital

earnings

Reserves

equity

For the period ended

Note

$m

$m

$m

$m

Opening balance at 1 July 2019

3,027.2

801.7

87.5

3,916.4

Profit for the period

-

250.4

-

250.4

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(1.0)

(1.0)

for the period

Total comprehensive income

-

250.4

(1.0)

249.4

for the period, net of tax

Transactions with owners in their

capacity as owners:

Incentive plans -

-

-

1.4

1.4

value of employee services

Dividends paid

3

-

(471.2)

-

(471.2)

Closing balance at 31 December 2019

3,027.2

580.9

87.9

3,696.0

Opening balance at 1 July 2018

3,027.2

666.7

251.6

3,945.5

Change in accounting policies

-

(85.0)

0.6

(84.4)

Restated balance at 1 July 2018

3,027.2

581.7

252.2

3,861.1

Profit for the period

-

246.1

-

246.1

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(19.6)

(19.6)

for the period

Total comprehensive income

-

246.1

(19.6)

226.5

for the period, net of tax

Transactions with owners in their

capacity as owners:

Incentive plans -

-

-

2.3

2.3

value of employee services

Dividends paid

3

-

(211.2)

-

(211.2)

Closing balance at 31 December 2018

3,027.2

616.6

234.9

3,878.7

The above consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Consolidated statement of changes in equity 10

Consolidated statement of cash flows

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 20181

For the period ended

$m

$m

Cash flows from operating activities

Receipts from customers

560.8

540.2

Payments to suppliers and employees

(163.4)

(163.6)

397.4

376.6

Increase/(decrease) in participants' margins and commitments2

119.2

(1,357.5)

Net movement in financial assets at amortised cost

163.0

1,347.3

Interest received

60.9

63.2

Interest paid

(48.9)

(60.1)

Dividends received

-

5.1

Income taxes paid

(178.2)

(104.9)

Net cash inflow from operating activities

513.4

269.7

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for investments in equity instruments

(14.9)

-

Payments for equity accounted investments

(5.8)

(1.5)

Payments for other non-current assets

(43.0)

(39.1)

Net cash (outflow) from investing activities

(63.7)

(40.6)

Cash flows from financing activities

Principal payments for leased assets

(4.0)

-

Dividends paid

(471.2)

(211.2)

Net cash (outflow) from financing activities

(475.2)

(211.2)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash

(25.5)

17.9

(Decrease)/increase in the fair value of cash

(0.7)

0.3

(Decrease)/increase in cash due to changes in foreign exchange rates

(0.5)

7.6

Cash at the beginning of the period

333.1

377.2

Cash at the end of the period1

306.4

403.0

The total funds available for the Group to invest comprises the following:

ASX Group funds

1,188.0

1,140.1

Participants' margins and commitments

10,705.3

7,548.2

Less: non-cash collateral

(892.1)

(813.5)

Total

11,001.2

7,874.8

Cash

306.4

403.0

Other financial assets at amortised cost

10,694.8

7,471.8

Total

11,001.2

7,874.8

1 The prior period has been restated to reflect the change in classification of certain assets as cash equivalents. Refer to note 11 for further details ² Commitments are cash backed and included under 'Amounts owing to participants' in non-current liabilities.

The above consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Consolidated statement of cash flows 11

Consolidated statement of cash flows continued

Reconciliation of the operating profit after income tax to the net cash flows from operating

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 20181

activities:

$m

$m

Net profit after tax

250.4

246.1

Add non-cash items:

Depreciation and amortisation

26.1

22.1

Share-based payments

1.5

2.3

Share of net loss of equity accounted investments

2.7

2.6

Foreign currency revaluation

0.5

(8.1)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Decrease in other financial assets at amortised cost¹

130.6

1,305.8

Increase/(decrease) in participants' margins and commitments2

118.7

(1,349.9)

(Decrease)/increase in tax balances

(69.4)

1.4

Decrease/(increase) in current receivables³

3.2

(9.0)

(Increase) in prepayments

(8.2)

(3.1)

(Decrease) in trade and other payables³

(13.1)

(13.4)

Increase in revenue received in advance

69.6

71.5

Increase in provisions

0.8

1.4

Net cash inflow from operating activities

513.4

269.7

1 The prior period has been restated to reflect the change in classification of certain assets as cash equivalents. Refer to note 11 for further details. Reconciliation of this line item to the Statement of Cash Flows on page 11 includes interest from discount securities reflected within net profit after tax.

  • Reconciliation of this line item to the Statement of Cash Flows on page 11 includes foreign currency revaluation on amounts owing to participants reflected within the non-cash items above. The line item reflects the net effect of changes in financial assets at FVTPL and changes in amounts owing to participants.
  • Changes in assets and liabilities from investing and financing activities such as margins receivable/payable, certain accruals and securities pledged under repurchase agreements are excluded.

The above consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Consolidated statement of cash flows 12

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

ASX Limited (ASX or the Company) is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia and is a for-profit entity for the purposes of preparing the financial statements.

The condensed financial statements for the consolidated entity which consists of ASX and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the Group) for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 13 February 2020. The directors have the power to amend and reissue the financial statements.

The half-year financial statements are general purpose financial statements that:

•have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001, Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and other authoritative pronouncements issued by the Australian Accounting Standards Board (AASB) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued

by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

•include the assets and liabilities of all subsidiaries of the Company as at 31 December 2019 and the results of the subsidiaries for the half-year then ended. Inter-entity transactions with, or between, subsidiaries are eliminated in full on consolidation

•have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and investments in equity instruments which have been measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

•are measured and presented in Australian dollars which is ASX's functional and presentation currency with all values rounded to the nearest hundred thousand dollars unless otherwise stated, in accordance with ASIC Legislative Instrument 2016/191.

The half-year financial statements do not include all of the information required for full-year financial statements. Accordingly, these financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by the Company during the half-year in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

The Group's accounting policies have been consistently applied to all periods presented apart from the changes to leases as a result of the adoption of AASB 16. Refer to note 10 for details of the changes in accounting policies. For all comparative periods refer to the accounting policies in the FY19 Annual Report.

Certain comparative balances have been reclassified to ensure consistency with changes to current period presentation and classification.

1. Segment reporting

(a) Description of segment

Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the Chief Operating Decision-Maker (CODM). The CODM, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the Managing Director and CEO.

The CODM assesses performance of the Group as a single segment, being an integrated organisation that provides a multi-asset class product offering which includes:

•listing and issuer services offered to public companies and other issuers

•trading venue or exchange activities for trading

•clearing and settlement activities

•exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) products

•information and technical services supporting the Group's activities.

Multi-asset class service offerings include equities, interest rate, commodity and energy products across cash and derivatives markets.

In addition to reviewing performance based on statutory profit after tax, the CODM assesses the performance of the Group based on underlying profit after tax. This measure excludes amounts regarded as significant items of revenue and expense such as those that may be associated with significant business restructuring or individual transactions of an infrequent nature. There were no items reported as significant in the current or prior financial period.

Group performance measures, including earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), are also reviewed by the CODM. In assessing performance, expected credit loss allowances and arrangements where revenue is shared with external parties are reclassified from expenses to operating revenue; certain expenses are reclassified within operating expenses; and interest income is presented net of interest expense.

(b) Segment results

The information provided on a regular basis to the CODM is presented along with a reconciliation to statutory profit after tax for the period attributable to owners of the Company.

ASX derives all external customer revenue within Australia, however some services are accessible and some customers are located offshore.

No single customer generates revenue greater than 10% of the Group's total revenue.

ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 13

Notes to the consolidated financial statements continued

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

Segment

Consolidated

Segment

Consolidated

information

Adjustments

income statement

information

Adjustments

income statement

For the period ended

$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

Revenue

Listings

86.8

0.7

87.5

85.0

0.5

85.5

Issuer Services

27.1

-

27.1

26.5

-

26.5

Listings and Issuer Services

113.9

0.7

114.6

111.5

0.5

112.0

Equity Options

8.9

0.2

9.1

10.2

0.2

10.4

Futures and OTC Clearing

120.9

0.4

121.3

109.3

-

109.3

Austraclear

29.6

-

29.6

27.3

-

27.3

Derivatives and OTC Markets

159.4

0.6

160.0

146.8

0.2

147.0

Cash Market Trading

27.9

-

27.9

26.0

-

26.0

Information Services

53.5

-

53.5

47.2

-

47.2

Technical Services

43.6

1.1

44.7

40.3

0.7

41.0

Trading Services

125.0

1.1

126.1

113.5

0.7

114.2

Cash Market Clearing

30.0

-

30.0

27.3

-

27.3

Cash Market Settlement

28.6

-

28.6

27.4

-

27.4

Equity Post-Trade Services

58.6

-

58.6

54.7

-

54.7

Other

(2.0)

2.7

0.7

(1.8)

2.8

1.0

Operating revenue

454.9

424.7

Interest income

88.8

88.8

109.8

109.8

Dividend income

-

-

5.1

5.1

Share of net (loss) of equity

(2.7)

(2.7)

(2.6)

(2.6)

accounted investments

Total revenue

91.2

546.1

116.5

541.2

Expenses

Staff

(72.5)

-

(72.5)

(63.2)

-

(63.2)

Occupancy

(4.7)

-

(4.7)

(8.6)

-

(8.6)

Equipment

(16.1)

(0.8)

(16.9)

(15.3)

(0.8)

(16.1)

Administration

(12.7)

(9.3)

(22.0)

(10.5)

(8.4)

(18.9)

Variable

(4.6)

4.6

-

(4.4)

4.4

-

ASIC levy

(3.8)

3.8

-

(3.2)

3.2

-

Operating expenses

(114.4)

(105.2)

EBITDA

340.5

319.5

Finance costs

-

(44.7)

(44.7)

(60.0)

(60.0)

Depreciation and amortisation

(25.4)

(0.7)

(26.1)

(22.1)

-

(22.1)

Total expenses

(25.4)

(47.1)

(186.9)

(22.1)

(61.6)

(188.9)

EBIT

315.1

297.4

Net interest and dividend income

Net interest income

6.1

(6.1)

-

10.9

(10.9)

-

Net interest on participant

38.0

(38.0)

-

38.9

(38.9)

-

balances

Dividend income

-

-

-

5.1

(5.1)

-

Net interest and dividend income

44.1

(44.1)

-

54.9

(54.9)

-

Underlying profit before tax

359.2

-

359.2

352.3

-

352.3

Income tax expense

(108.8)

-

(108.8)

(106.2)

-

(106.2)

Underlying profit after tax

250.4

-

250.4

246.1

-

246.1

Net profit after tax

250.4

-

250.4

246.1

-

246.1

ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 14

Notes to the consolidated financial statements continued

2. Revenue from contracts with customers

(a) Disaggregation of revenue

The Group derives its revenue from the transfer of services over time and at a point in time. The following table provides a breakdown of revenue by the timing of when performance obligations are satisfied and by major business line.

Services

Services

satisfied at a

satisfied

For the period ended

point in time

over time

31 Dec 2019

$m

$m

Total

Listings and

24.9

89.7

114.6

Issuer Services

Derivatives and

144.3

15.7

160.0

OTC Markets

Trading Services

30.1

96.0

126.1

Equity Post-

58.5

0.1

58.6

Trade Services

Other

0.1

0.6

0.7

Total revenue from

contracts with

257.9

202.1

460.0

customers1

1 Revenue generated from participant balances is recognised in Interest Income.

Services

Services

satisfied at a

satisfied

For the period ended

point in time

over time

31 Dec 2018

$m

$m

Total

Listings and

23.5

88.5

112.0

Issuer Services

Derivatives and

132.2

14.8

147.0

OTC Markets

Trading Services

28.6

85.6

114.2

Equity Post-

54.3

0.4

54.7

Trade Services

Other

0.2

0.8

1.0

Total revenue from

contracts with

238.8

190.1

428.9

customers1

1 Revenue generated from participant balances is recognised in Interest Income.

As disclosed in note 1, the Group has one operating segment, the disaggregated revenue in this note differs from the reportable segment as the expected credit loss allowance and certain revenue share agreements with external parties are reclassified from expenses to operating revenue.

(b) Revenue received in advance

The Group has recognised the following revenue received in advance related to contracts with customers as at reporting date. The balances represent aggregate transaction price allocated to contract liabilities for performance obligations that are partially unsatisfied at reporting date. There is no consideration that has been excluded from the transaction price.

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2019

As at

$m

$m

Current

Listings and Issuer Services

123.0

65.9

Austraclear

13.0

11.7

Information Services

10.5

4.3

Memberships

2.9

1.2

Total current revenue received

149.4

83.1

in advance

Non-current

Listings and Issuer Services

69.1

65.7

Austraclear

-

0.1

Total non-current revenue received

69.1

65.8

in advance

Total revenue received in advance

218.5

148.9

3. Dividends

The Board's policy is to pay a dividend based on 90% of underlying net profit after tax. This is reviewed each time the Board considers payment of a dividend. The policy is unchanged from the prior year.

The following table includes information relating to dividends recognised and paid by ASX during the periods ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018.

Cents per

Total amount

For the period ended 31 Dec 2019

share

$m

Final dividend for the year ended

114.3

221.3

30 June 2019

Special dividend

129.1

249.9

For the period ended 31 Dec 2018

Final dividend for the year ended

109.1

211.2

30 June 2018

The above dividends paid by the Company include amounts attached to certain shares held by the Group's Long-Term Incentive Plan Trust (LTIP). The dividend revenue recognised by LTIP is eliminated on consolidation.

Since the end of the half-year, the directors have determined an interim dividend of 116.4 cents per share totalling $225.3 million. This will be paid on 25 March 2020. The dividend will be fully franked based on tax paid at 30%.

The interim dividend has not been recognised in the financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, and will be recognised in the following reporting period.

ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 15

Notes to the consolidated financial statements continued

4. Issued capital

(a) Movements in ordinary share capital

At 31 December 2019, the closing balance of ordinary share capital was $3,027.2 million (2018: $3,027.2 million) and the number of shares outstanding was 193,595,162 (2018: 193,595,162). There were no movements in the balance of ordinary share capital or the number of shares outstanding in the current or prior period.

(b) Treasury shares

The following table presents the movement in the number of treasury shares during the period:

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2019

For the period ended

No. of shares

No. of shares

Opening balance

9,844

61,060

Issue of shares under the

(6,520)

(11,604)

Long-Term Incentive plan

Issue of deferred shares under

-

(50,000)

employee equity plans

Shares transferred to LTIP

1,557

10,388

Closing balance

4,881

9,844

5. Amounts owing to participants

The Group undertakes central counterparty clearing and collects margins and other balances (commitments) from clearing participants as security for clearing risk undertaken.

Participants' margins and commitments lodged and recognised on balance sheet at period end comprised the following:

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2019

As at

$m

$m

Current

Cash

9,613.2

9,494.5

Debt securities

892.1

1,106.5

Total current amounts owing

10,505.3

10,601.0

to participants

Non-current

Commitments (cash backed)

200.0

200.0

Total non-current amounts owing

200.0

200.0

to participants

Total amounts owing to participants

10,705.3

10,801.0

As at 30 Jun 2019

Cash

843.6

8,850.9

9,694.5

Debt securities

-

1,106.5

1,106.5

Total amounts owing

843.6

9,957.4

10,801.0

to participants

Equity securities1

3,351.8

-

3,351.8

1 Equity securities are not recognised on the balance sheet

All net delivery and net payment obligations relating to cash market and derivative securities owing to or by participants as at 31 December 2019 were subsequently settled.

6. Fair value measurements of financial instruments

(a) Fair value hierarchy and valuation techniques

The following table presents the Group's financial assets measured and recognised at fair value at report date. The Group does not have any financial liabilities measured at fair value.

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

As at 31 Dec 2019

$m

$m

$m

$m

Financial assets

Investments in equity

-

-

44.1

44.1

instruments

Financial assets at fair

value through profit or

739.0

153.1

-

892.1

loss (FVTPL)

Total financial assets

739.0

153.1

44.1

936.2

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

As at 30 Jun 2019

$m

$m

$m

$m

Financial assets

Investments in equity

-

-

24.3

24.3

instruments

Financial assets at FVTPL

1,044.9

61.6

5.3

1,111.8

Total financial assets

1,044.9

61.6

29.6

1,136.1

There were no transfers between levels for recurring measurements during the year. The Group did not measure any financial assets at fair value on a non-recurring basis as at 31 December 2019.

Collateral and commitments lodged by clearing participants as at report date comprised the following:

ASX Clear

ASX Clear

(Futures)

Total

As at 31 Dec 2019

$m

$m

$m

Cash

600.8

9,212.4

9,813.2

Debt securities

-

892.1

892.1

Total amounts owing

600.8

10,104.5

10,705.3

to participants

Equity securities1

3,376.7

-

3,376.7

The classification of financial instruments within the fair value hierarchy and the valuation techniques used to determine their values are detailed below.

Level 1

Level 1 inputs are unadjusted quoted prices in active markets at the measurement date for identical assets and liabilities. Financial instruments included in this category include Australian Government bonds. The fair value of Australian Government bonds are determined by reference to readily observable quoted prices for identical assets in active markets.

ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 16

Notes to the consolidated financial statements continued

Level 2

Level 2 inputs are inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (as prices) or indirectly (derived from prices). Financial instruments included in this category include Semi Government bonds as their fair values were determined using observable market prices for identical assets that were not actively traded.

Level 3

Level 3 inputs are based on unobservable market data. The fair value of the Group's unlisted equity investment is determined using a discounted cash flow model which includes unobservable inputs and therefore is classified as a Level 3 instrument.

(b) Fair values of other financial instruments

The Group has a number of financial instruments which are not measured at fair value on the balance sheet. Due to their short- term nature, the carrying amounts of current receivables, current payables and current amounts owing to participants are assumed to approximate their fair value. The carrying amount of non-current amounts owing to participants approximates their fair value as the impact of discounting is not significant. As at 31 December 2019 the fair value of financial assets at amortised cost has been assessed and is not materially different to the carrying value.

Investments

For the period

in unlisted

Investments at

ended 30 Jun 2019

entities1

FVTPL2

Total

$m

$m

$m

Opening balance

28.9

4.8

33.7

at 1 July 2018

Additions

-

0.3

0.3

Price revaluation:

-Recognised in

(4.2)

-

(4.2)

equity

-Recognised in

(1.8)

-

(1.8)

deferred tax

FX revaluation:

-Recognised in

1.0

-

1.0

equity

-Recognised in

-

0.2

0.2

profit or loss

-Recognised in

0.4

-

0.4

deferred tax

Closing balance

24.3

5.3

29.6

at 30 June 2019

1 The revaluation (loss) or gain, net of tax, has been recognised within the asset revaluation reserve.

2 The revaluation gain, net of tax, has been recognised within administration expenses in the statement of comprehensive income.

(c) Level 3 fair value instruments

The following table presents the changes in Level 3 fair value instruments during the period:

Investments

in unlisted

Investments at

For the period

entities1

FVTPL2

Total

ended 31 Dec 2019

$m

$m

$m

Opening balance

24.3

5.3

29.6

at 1 July 2019

Additions

20.5

-

20.5

Disposals

-

(5.4)

(5.4)

FX revaluation:

-Recognised in

(0.5)

-

(0.5)

equity

-Recognised in

-

0.1

0.1

profit or loss

-Recognised in

(0.2)

-

(0.2)

deferred tax

Closing balance

at 31 December

44.1

-

44.1

2019

7. Investments in equity instruments

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2019

As at

$m

$m

Investments in unlisted entities

44.1

24.3

Total investments in

44.1

24.3

equity instruments

In August 2019, ASX invested an additional $14.9 million (USD 10 million) in Digital Asset Holding LLC (DA) and converted the DA convertible note and the interest which was held at $5.6 million (USD 3.9 million) into DA shares resulting in a total 8.3% holding in DA. Refer to note 6 for further details of the movement in fair value.

8. Intangible assets

Software

During the half-year ended 31 December 2019, the Group incurred $33.6 million of capital expenditure for intangible assets - software (31 December 2018: $21.5 million). The total net book value of software at 31 December 2019 is $152.2 million (30 June 2019: $132.2 million).

ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 17

Notes to the consolidated financial statements continued

9. New and amended standards and interpretations

  1. New and amended standards and interpretations adopted by the Group
    The AASB has issued a number of standards and amendments to standards that are mandatory for the first time in the reporting period commenced 1 July 2019. The Group has identified AASB 16 Leases (AASB 16) as having a material impact. The impact of adopting AASB 16 is disclosed in note 10. All other standards and amendments to standards issued by the AASB do not materially affect the amounts recognised in prior, current or future periods.
  2. New and amended standards and interpretations not yet adopted by the Group
    The AASB has issued a number of new or amended accounting standards and interpretations that are not mandatory for the first time in the reporting period commenced 1 July 2019. The Group has assessed these standards and interpretations and determined that there are no standards or amendments to standards that are not yet effective that are expected to have a material impact on the Group in the current or future reporting period.

10. Changes in accounting policies

The Group has adopted AASB 16 from 1 July 2019. Details on adoption of new accounting policies are described below.

The standard provides a single lessee accounting model, requiring lessees to recognise assets and liabilities for all leases with the exception of short-term (less than 12 months) and low value leases.

The Group has adopted AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach on transition. Accordingly, the information presented for the comparative period has not been restated and it is presented as previously reported, under AASB 117 Leases (AASB 117).

The depreciation policy for depreciable underlying right of use assets applies ASX's normal depreciation policy for similar assets. Depreciable amount of the right of use asset is allocated on a systematic basis over the lease term.

Lease liability

Lease liabilities are measured at the present value of the payments to be made over the lease term at the commencement of the lease are discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate. The incremental borrowing rate is the rate that the Group would have to pay to borrow funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value to the ROU asset in a similar economic environ- ment, with similar terms, security and conditions. Application of the incremental borrowing rate is adopted where the interest rate implicit in the lease cannot be readily determined, which is generally the case for leases in the Group.

Lease payments due within the next 12 months are recognised within current lease liabilities; payments due after

12 months are recognised within non-current lease liabilities. Interest on the lease liability in each period during the lease term shall be the amount that produces a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the lease liability. Interest expense on the lease liability is a component of finance cost and is presented in the statement of profit or loss.

The short-term lease exemption will be applied to leases that are less than 12 months. These leases are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense.

Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments:

•fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable

•variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate

In applying AASB 16 for the first time, the Group used the following practical expedients when applying AASB 16 to leases previously classified as operating leases under AASB 117:

•Applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with similar characteristics;

•Applied the exemption not to recognise right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases with less than 12 months to end of lease term;

•Excluded initial direct costs at date of initial application; and

•Used hindsight when determining the lease term if the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease.

•payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option.

Critical judgements in determining lease term

In determining the lease term, the Group considers all facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive to exercise an extension option, or not exercise a termination option. Extension options (or periods after termination options) are only included in the lease term if the lease is reasonably certain to be extended (or not terminated). The lease term is reassessed if an option is actually exercised (or not exercised) or the Group becomes obliged to exercise (or not exercise) it.

Right-of-use asset

The Group recognises a right-of-use (ROU) asset where the Group has control of an asset for a period of more than 12 months. Assets are recorded initially at cost and depreciated on a straight line basis over the term of the lease. Cost is defined as the lease liabilities recognised, adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any initial costs and make good provisions less any lease incentives received.

Impact on application

On adoption of AASB 16 the Group recognised a lease liability of $87.2 million and lease ROU asset of $83.4 million and these amounts have been tax effected.

ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 18

Notes to the consolidated financial statements continued

The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 July 2019 was 4.0%. The lease provisions of $3.8 million as at 30 June 2019 recognised under AASB 117 were reversed and adjusted against the ROU asset.

A reconciliation of the new lease liabilities to the amounts disclosed at 30 June 2019 as lease commitments is provided below.

Operating leases commitments disclosed at 30 June 2019

70.2

Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate

68.8

Add adjustment as a result of a different treatment of

12.7

extension options

Add leases not recognised as a lease under AASB 117

5.7

Lease liability recognised as at 1 July 2019

87.2

Current lease liabilities

8.9

Non-current lease liabilities

78.3

Total lease liabilities

87.2

11. Reclassification of prior period balances

In 2H19, the Group reassessed the classification of its cash and cash equivalents and determined that certain funds on deposit and debt and money market instruments no longer met the criteria to be classified as cash equivalents. Refer to the FY19 annual report for further details. For comparability purposes, the prior period balances (31 December 2018) have been reclassified in the statement of cash flows.

The following table shows the reclassification for each individual line item in the financial statements. Line items that were not affected by the change have not been included. As a result, the sub-totals and totals disclosed cannot be recalculated from the numbers provided.

Consolidated statement of cash flows (extract)

Reported 2018

Adjustment

Restated 2018

As at 31 December

$m

$m

$m

Cash flows from operating activities

Decrease in participants' margins and commitments

-

(1,357.5)

(1,357.5)

Net movement in other financial assets at amortised cost

-

1,347.3

1,347.3

Interest received

104.7

(41.5)

63.2

Net cash inflow from operating activities

321.4

(51.7)

269.7

Cash flows from investing activities

Decrease in participants' margins and commitments

(960.0)

960.0

-

Net cash outflow from investing activities

(1,000.6)

960.0

(40.6)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash

(890.4)

908.3

17.9

Increase in the fair value of cash

1.0

(0.7)

0.3

Increase in cash due to changes in foreign exchange rates

12.4

(4.8)

7.6

Cash at the beginning of the year

9,565.3

(9,188.1)

377.2

Cash at the end of the year

8,688.3

(8,285.3)

403.0

Total funds available for the Group to invest comprises the following:

As at 31 December

ASX Group funds

1,140.1

-

1,140.1

Participants' margins and commitments

7,548.2

-

7,548.2

Less: non-cash collateral

-

(813.5)

(813.5)

Total

8,688.3

(813.5)

7,874.8

Reconciliation of the operating profit after income tax to the net cash flows from operating activities (extract)

For the year ended 31 December

Non-cash items:

Foreign currency revaluation

(0.5)

(7.6)

(8.1)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Decrease in other financial assets at amortised cost

-

1,305.8

1,305.8

(Decrease) in participants' margins and commitments

-

(1,349.9)

(1,349.9)

Net cash inflow from operating activities

321.4

(51.7)

269.7

ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 19

Notes to the consolidated financial statements continued

12. Subsequent events

From the end of the reporting period to the date of this report, no matter or circumstance has arisen which has significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the Group.

ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 20

Directors' declaration

In the opinion of the directors of ASX Limited (the Company):

  1. the financial statements and notes that are contained in pages 8 to 20 are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
  1. giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
  2. complying with Australian Accounting Standards, the Corporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements; and
  1. there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable. Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors:

Rick Holliday-Smith

Chairman

Dominic Stevens

Managing Director and CEO

Sydney, 13 February 2020

ASX Half-Year Report 2020 | Directors' declaration 21

Independent auditor's review report to the members of ASX Limited

Report on the half-year financial report

We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of ASX Limited (the Company) and the entities it controlled during the half-year (together the Group), which comprises the consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2019, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, selected other explanatory notes and the directors' declaration.

Directors' responsibility for the half-year financial report

The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Australian Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, we have become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of ASX Limited, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.

A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Independence

In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

Conclusion

Based on our review, which is not an audit, we have not become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report of ASX Limited is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including:

  1. giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date;
  2. complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Voula Papageorgiou

Partner

Sydney, 13 February 2020

PricewaterhouseCoopers, ABN 52 780 433 757

One International Towers Sydney, Watermans Quay, Barangaroo, GPO BOX 2650, SYDNEY NSW 2001

T: +61 2 8266 0000 F: +61 2 8266 9999 www.pwc.com.au

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Independent auditor's review report to the members of ASX Limited 22

