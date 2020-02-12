ASX : Appendix 4D and ASX Half-Year Financial Statements 0 02/12/2020 | 08:26pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Appendix 4D Preliminary financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 as required by ASX listing rule 4.2A Results for announcement to the market $m Up/down Movement % (All comparisons to half-year ended 31 December 2018) Revenue from ordinary activities 546.1 up 0.9% Revenue from ordinary activities excluding interest income 457.3 up 6.0% Net proﬁt before tax 359.2 up 2.0% Proﬁt after tax from ordinary activities (including signiﬁcant items) 250.4 up 1.8% Underlying proﬁt after tax (excluding signiﬁcant items) 250.4 up 1.8% Amount per Frankedamount Tax rate Dividend information share per share for franking (cents) (cents) credit Final 2019 dividend per share (paid 25 September 2019) 114.3 114.3 30% Special 2019 dividend per share (paid 25 September 2019) 129.1 129.1 30% Interim 2020 dividend per share determined 116.4 116.4 30% Interim dividend dates* Ex-dividend date 5 March 2020 Record date 6 March 2020 Payment date 25 March 2020 * Dates are subject to ﬁnal ASX Board approval The Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will not apply to the interim dividend. 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 Net tangible assets per security $6.29 $7.41 Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2019. This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 which have been reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers. ASX Limited and its controlled entities ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691 and its controlled entities. 2020 ASX Limited Half-Year Financial Statements Contents Directors' report 3 Auditor's independence declaration 7 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 8 Consolidated balance sheet 9 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 10 Consolidated statement of cash flows 11 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 13 1. Segment reporting 13 2. Revenue from contracts with customers 15 3. Dividends 15 4. Issued capital 15 5. Amounts owing to participants 16 6. Fair value measurements of financial instruments 16 7. Investments in equity instruments 17 8. Intangible assets 17 9. New and amended standards and interpretations 17 10. Changes in accounting policies 18 11. Reclassification of prior year balances 19 12. Subsequent events 20 Directors' declaration 21 Independent auditor's review report to the members of ASX Limited 22 ASX Half-Year Report 2020 | Contents 2 Directors' report The directors present their report together with the consolidated financial statements of ASX Limited (ASX or the Company) and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the Group), for the half- year ended 31 December 2019 and the auditor's report thereon. The consolidated financial statements have been reviewed and approved by the directors on the recommendation of the ASX Audit and Risk Committee. The consolidated net profit after tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 attributable to the owners of ASX was $250.4 million (31 December 2018: $246.1 million). Directors The directors of ASX in office during the half-year and at the date of this report (unless otherwise stated) were as follows: ••Mr Rick Holliday-Smith (Chairman) ••Mr Dominic J Stevens (Managing Director and CEO) ••Ms Yasmin A Allen ••Ms Melinda B Conrad ••Dr Ken R Henry AC ••Mr Peter R Marriott ••Mr Peter S Nash ••Mrs Heather M Ridout AO ••Mr Damian Roche ••Mr Peter H Warne ••Mr Robert Woods (appointed 1 January 2020) Results of operations The Group's net profit after tax (NPAT) for 1H20 increased 1.8% on the prior comparative period (pcp) to $250.4 million. A summary income statement in line with the Group's segment note is reflected in the table below. Earnings per share (EPS) was 129.3 cents, up 1.7% compared to 127.1 cents in the pcp. Summary Income Statement for the period ending 31 December 2019 Based on Group segment reporting note 1H20 1H19 Variance fav/(unfav) $m $m $m % Operating revenue 454.9 424.7 30.2 7.1 Operating expenses (114.4) (105.2) (9.2) (8.7) EBITDA 340.5 319.5 21.0 6.6 Depreciation and (25.4) (22.1) (3.3) (15.1) amortisation Total expenses (139.8) (127.3) (12.5) (9.8) EBIT 315.1 297.4 17.7 6.0 Net interest and 44.1 54.9 (10.8) (19.7) dividend income Profit before tax 359.2 352.3 6.9 2.0 Income tax expense (108.8) (106.2) (2.6) (2.5) Profit after tax 250.4 246.1 4.3 1.8 The directors have determined an interim dividend of 116.4 cents per share, up 1.7% on the pcp, reflecting the increase in profit. Additional information relating to dividends for the current and prior periods, including dividends determined by the Board since the end of the half-year, is set out in note 3 of the consolidated financial statements. ASX Half-Year Report 2020 | Directors' report 3 Directors' report continued Operating revenue Operating revenue as reflected in the Group's segment note increased 7.1% in 1H20 to $454.9 million. 1H20 1H19 Variance fav/(unfav) $m $m $m % Listings and 113.9 111.5 2.4 2.2 Issuer Services Derivatives and 159.4 146.8 12.6 8.6 OTC Markets Trading Services 125.0 113.5 11.5 10.2 Equity Post-Trade 58.6 54.7 3.9 7.2 Services Other revenue (2.0) (1.8) (0.2) (13.1) Total operating revenue 454.9 424.7 30.2 7.1 Listings and Issuer Services revenue was $113.9 million, up 2.2% principally reflecting: Annual listing revenue down 1.2% to $46.0 million A decrease in the number of billed listed entities resulted in lower revenue, partially offset by annual fee changes. Initial listing revenue down 2.3% to $9.4 million The number of new listings decreased from 72 to 55 and the capital raised in 1H20 was $9.1 billion compared to $32.1 billion in the pcp (pcp inclusive of $17 billion Coles demerger). Historical revenues accounted for $9.1 million and $0.3 million of revenue related to capital raising in the current period. Secondary capital raisings revenue up 7.9% to $27.1 million Capital raised increased by 11.0% to $33.0 billion compared to $29.7 billion in the pcp. Historical revenues accounted for $23.9 million and $3.2 million of revenue related to capital raising in the current period. Other listings revenue up 16.4% to $4.3 million Exchange traded products (ETP) revenues increased as a result of strong growth in funds under management (FUM) balances year on year. There were also 11 re-instatements in 1H20 compared to 8 in the pcp. Issuer services revenue up 2.3% to $27.1 million The increase in revenue resulted from a higher volume of CHESS holding statements and greater use of the primary market facilitation service. Derivatives and OTC revenue was $159.4 million, up 8.6% reflecting: Futures and OTC revenue up 10.7% to $120.9 million The increase in revenue was largely due to a 9.9% rise in futures volumes; of note the 30 day interbank cash rate product grew 390.4%. The value cleared through the OTC clearing service was 246.6% higher at $7.1 trillion, compared to $2.0 trillion in the pcp. Equity options revenue down 13.0% to $8.9 million Continued subdued activity resulted in lower index options volumes, down 24.8% and single stock options volumes down 7.4%. Austraclear revenue up 8.3% to $29.6 million The increase in revenue is primarily driven by registry with a 6.2% increase on pcp in the value of balances in the depository and higher transactions. Trading Services revenue was $125.0 million, up 10.2% reflecting: Cash market trading revenue up 7.6% to $27.9 million The increase in revenue resulted from: ••Average on-market traded value of $4.9 billion per day, up 8.1%. ASX's share of on-market trading averaged 88.9% in 1H20, up 0.2% on the average of 88.7% in the pcp. ••Auctions and Centre Point traded value was up 10.0% on pcp, both of which have higher associated revenues. Auctions accounted for 29.2% of the on-market traded value while Centre Point was 8.4%. Together, these accounted for 54.2% of ASX trading revenue, broadly in line with pcp. Information services revenue up 13.5% to $53.5 million The increase in revenue resulted from data royalties growth across market data, bank bill swap rate (BBSW) coupled with annual fee increases. Technical services revenue up 8.1% to $43.6 million The increase in revenue resulted from increased cabinet hosting with 324 cabinets at 31 December 2019 up from 310 in the pcp, and continued strong growth in the number of cross-connections within the ALC. The number of ALC cross-connections was 1,081 at 31 December 2019 up from 1,030 in the pcp. Equity Post-Trade operating revenue $58.6 million, up 7.2% reflecting: Cash market clearing revenue up 9.7% to $30.0 million The daily average on-market value cleared increased 7.4% to $5.2 billion reflecting the increase in trading across all venues in Australia. The clearing revenue share rebate provided was $1.3 million compared to $1.4 million in the pcp. Cash market settlement revenue up 4.7% to $28.6 million The number of messages was up on pcp, with the main message type broadly consistent and messages related to the movement and conversion of securities 10.2% higher than the previous year. The settlement revenue share rebate provided was $0.4 million compared to $0.7 million in the pcp. ASX Half-Year Report 2020 | Directors' report 4 Directors' report continued Total expenses Net interest income Total expenses as reflected in the Group's segment note in 1H20 increased 9.8% to $139.8 million. ••Staff costs increased 14.6% to $72.5 million. This reflects the impact of expanding head-count to support both project and 'licence to operate' initiatives, coupled with the annual remuneration review. The average full-time equivalent (FTE) headcount increased to 701 compared to 632 in the pcp. ••Occupancy costs decreased 45.1% to $4.7 million. With the adoption of AASB 16 Leases (AASB 16), certain leasing costs, previously captured within rental expense, are now split between depreciation and interest on the income statement resulting in a reduction in group occupancy costs. Other occupancy costs were broadly flat on pcp. ••Equipment costs increased 5.1% to $16.1 million, due to additional license subscriptions for cyber security and digital domain initiatives, offset by reduction in telecommunication costs within the scope of AASB 16. ••Administration costs increased 21.3% to $12.7 million due to insurance premium uplift and consulting costs relating to initiatives. ••Variable costs increased 5.8% to $4.6 million due to higher postage costs and higher volume of statements. ••ASIC supervision levy increased 19.2% to $3.8 million due to ASIC fee revisions. ••Depreciation and amortisation expense increased 15.1% to $25.4 million. The increase primarily resulted from the recognition of depreciation from the right-of-use lease assets, with the adoption of AASB 16. 1H20 1H19 Variance fav/(unfav) $m $m $m % Staff 72.5 63.2 (9.3) (14.6) Occupancy 4.7 8.6 3.9 45.1 Equipment 16.1 15.3 (0.8) (5.1) Administration 12.7 10.5 (2.2) (21.3) Variable 4.6 4.4 (0.2) (5.8) ASIC supervision levy 3.8 3.2 (0.6) (19.2) Operating expenses 114.4 105.2 (9.2) (8.7) Depreciation and 25.4 22.1 (3.3) (15.1) amortisation Total expenses 139.8 127.3 (12.5) (9.8) Capital expenditure The Group invested $43.4 million in capital expenditure during the half-year, compared to $27.6 million in the pcp. Expenditure included the continued investment in distributed ledger technology for the CHESS replacement, ASX Trade platform upgrades as well as various initiatives to strengthen resiliency of ASX services, by continuing to contemporise platforms. Net interest and dividend income as reflected in the Group's segment note decreased 19.7% to $44.1 million, partly due to the sale of ASX's shareholding in IRESS in February 2019. Excluding dividend income, net interest was down 11.4%. Net interest consists of two components: interest earned on ASX's cash balances and net interest earned from the investment of cash collateral balances lodged by participants. Interest income on ASX's cash balances decreased 43.8% to $6.1 million given decreased earning rates predominantly due to RBA rate cuts. Net interest earned from the investment of participant balances decreased 2.4% to $38.0 million. Investment earnings on this portfolio decreased to 35 basis points compared to 54 basis points above the official overnight cash rate. This decrease is offset by a 24.6% increase in average cash collateral and commitment balances to $10.1 billion. Financial position At 31 December 2019, the net assets of the Group remain strong at $3,696.0 million. Summary Balance Sheet as at 31 December 2019 31 Dec 30 Jun Variance increase/ (decrease) 2019 2019 As at $m $m $m % Assets Cash 306.4 333.1 (26.7) (8.0) Other financial assets¹ 11,586.9 11,931.7 (344.8) (2.9) Intangibles (excluding 2,326.0 2,326.1 (0.1) (0.0) software) Investments2 99.2 81.8 17.4 21.3 Right-of-use assets 78.1 - 78.1 100.0 Other assets³ 1,514.8 657.6 857.2 130.4 Total assets 15,911.4 15,330.3 581.1 3.8% Liabilities Amounts owing to 10,705.3 10,801.0 (95.7) (0.9) participants Lease Liabilities 83.2 - 83.2 100.0 Other liabilities 1,426.9 612.9 814.0 132.8 Total liabilities 12,215.4 11,413.9 801.5 7.0 Equity Capital 3,027.2 3,027.2 - - Retained earnings 580.9 801.7 (220.8) (27.5) Reserves 87.9 87.5 0.4 0.6 Total equity 3,696.0 3,916.4 (220.4) (5.6) 1 Includes other financial assets at amortised cost and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. Prior period balance includes Digital Asset convertible note and accrued interest reclassified in the above for comparative purposes.

³ Other assets include software. ASX Half-Year Report 2020 | Directors' report 5 Directors' report continued Investments Investments for the period were up $22.9 million or 29.9% on the prior year and reflect the movement in carrying value of ASX's investments as detailed below: ••45.1% shareholding in Yieldbroker Pty Limited, down $0.1 million. An unlisted entity operating licensed electronic markets for trading Australian and New Zealand debt securities. ••8.3% shareholding in Digital Asset Holdings LLC, up $19.8 million as a result of further USD 10 million investment and USD 3.9 million convertible note to equity conversion. An unlisted US domiciled technology entity. ••49.1% shareholding in Sympli Australia Pty Limited, up $3.2 million mainly attributable to $5.8 million additional investment. An unlisted entity established to provide electronic property conveyancing and settlement services. Right-of-use assets and Lease liabilities In accordance with AASB 16, ASX recognised assets and liabilities for all leases with a term more than 12 months. As at 31 December 2019, $78.1 million of right-of-use assets and $83.2 million of lease liabilities are recognised on the balance sheet, representing ASX's right to use the underlying leased asset and obligations to make lease payments respectively. Auditor's independence declaration A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 7. Rounding of amounts ASX is a company of the kind referred to in ASIC Legislative Instrument 2016/191. In accordance with that instrument, amounts in the consolidated financial statements and the Directors' Report have been rounded to the nearest hundred thousand dollars unless otherwise indicated. Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors: Rick Holliday-Smith Chairman Amounts owing to participants Amounts owing to participants were down $95.7 million or 0.9% compared to 30 June 2019, reflecting a decrease in the open positions held in interest rate and equity index futures. ASX holds these collateral positions to cover cash market and derivatives exposures as part of its clearing operations. The decrease in participant balances results in a corresponding decrease in cash and other financial assets, as the balances are invested by ASX. Total equity Total equity was down $220.4 million or 5.6%. This was primarily due to payment of $471.2 million of dividends, comprised of FY19 final dividend of $221.3 million and special dividend of $249.9 million, which was partly offset by the $250.4 million six monthly profit in FY20. Auditor's independence declaration As lead auditor for the review of ASX Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, I declare that to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been: no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review. This declaration is in respect of ASX Limited and the entities it controlled during the period. Voula Papageorgiou Partner PricewaterhouseCoopers Sydney, 13 February 2020 ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Auditor's independence declaration 7 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 For the period ended $m $m Revenue Listings and Issuer Services 114.6 112.0 Derivatives and OTC Markets 160.0 147.0 Trading Services 126.1 114.2 Equity Post-Trade Services 58.6 54.7 Interest income 88.8 109.8 Dividend income - 5.1 Share of net (loss) of equity accounted investments (2.7) (2.6) Other 0.7 1.0 546.1 541.2 Expenses Staff (72.5) (63.2) Occupancy (4.7) (8.6) Equipment (16.9) (16.1) Administration (22.0) (18.9) Finance costs (44.7) (60.0) Depreciation and amortisation (26.1) (22.1) (186.9) (188.9) Profit before income tax expense 359.2 352.3 Income tax expense (108.8) (106.2) Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company 250.4 246.1 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Change in the fair value of cash flow hedges (0.5) 0.3 Items that cannot be reclassified to profit or loss: Change in the fair value of investments in equity instruments (0.5) (19.9) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (1.0) (19.6) Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company 249.4 226.5 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (cents per share) 129.3 127.1 Diluted earnings per share (cents per share) 129.3 127.1 The above consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 8 Consolidated balance sheet 31 Dec 2019 30 Jun 2019 As at Note $m $m Current assets Cash 306.4 333.1 Other financial assets at amortised cost 10,694.8 10,825.4 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 6 892.1 1,111.8 Trade and other receivables1 1,201.0 390.6 Prepayments 23.4 17.5 Total current assets 13,117.7 12,678.4 Non-current assets Investments in equity instruments 6,7 44.1 24.3 Equity accounted investments 55.1 52.0 Intangible assets 2,478.1 2,458.3 Net deferred tax asset 62.0 45.3 Property, plant and equipment 64.1 61.5 Right-of-use assets 78.1 - Prepayments 12.2 10.5 Total non-current assets 2,793.7 2,651.9 Total assets 15,911.4 15,330.3 Current liabilities Amounts owing to participants 5 10,505.3 10,601.0 Trade and other payables1 1,150.6 349.3 Lease liabilities 8.7 - Current tax liabilities 36.9 89.9 Provisions 15.2 15.2 Revenue received in advance 2 149.4 83.1 Total current liabilities 11,866.1 11,138.5 Non-current liabilities Amounts owing to participants 5 200.0 200.0 Lease liabilities 74.5 - Provisions 5.7 9.6 Revenue received in advance 2 69.1 65.8 Total non-current liabilities 349.3 275.4 Total liabilities 12,215.4 11,413.9 Net assets 3,696.0 3,916.4 Equity Issued capital 4 3,027.2 3,027.2 Retained earnings 580.9 801.7 Reserves 87.9 87.5 Total equity 3,696.0 3,916.4 1 The movements in 'Trade and other receivables' and 'Trade and other payables' reflect the material changes in the margin requirements as a result of the movement in the underlying positions of relevant clearing participants on the last trading day of the reporting period. These were settled the following business day. The above consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. ASX Half-Year Report 2020 | Consolidated balance sheet 9 Consolidated statement of changes in equity Issued Retained Total capital earnings Reserves equity For the period ended Note $m $m $m $m Opening balance at 1 July 2019 3,027.2 801.7 87.5 3,916.4 Profit for the period - 250.4 - 250.4 Other comprehensive income - - (1.0) (1.0) for the period Total comprehensive income - 250.4 (1.0) 249.4 for the period, net of tax Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Incentive plans - - - 1.4 1.4 value of employee services Dividends paid 3 - (471.2) - (471.2) Closing balance at 31 December 2019 3,027.2 580.9 87.9 3,696.0 Opening balance at 1 July 2018 3,027.2 666.7 251.6 3,945.5 Change in accounting policies - (85.0) 0.6 (84.4) Restated balance at 1 July 2018 3,027.2 581.7 252.2 3,861.1 Profit for the period - 246.1 - 246.1 Other comprehensive income - - (19.6) (19.6) for the period Total comprehensive income - 246.1 (19.6) 226.5 for the period, net of tax Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Incentive plans - - - 2.3 2.3 value of employee services Dividends paid 3 - (211.2) - (211.2) Closing balance at 31 December 2018 3,027.2 616.6 234.9 3,878.7 The above consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Consolidated statement of changes in equity 10 Consolidated statement of cash flows 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 20181 For the period ended $m $m Cash flows from operating activities Receipts from customers 560.8 540.2 Payments to suppliers and employees (163.4) (163.6) 397.4 376.6 Increase/(decrease) in participants' margins and commitments2 119.2 (1,357.5) Net movement in financial assets at amortised cost 163.0 1,347.3 Interest received 60.9 63.2 Interest paid (48.9) (60.1) Dividends received - 5.1 Income taxes paid (178.2) (104.9) Net cash inflow from operating activities 513.4 269.7 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for investments in equity instruments (14.9) - Payments for equity accounted investments (5.8) (1.5) Payments for other non-current assets (43.0) (39.1) Net cash (outflow) from investing activities (63.7) (40.6) Cash flows from financing activities Principal payments for leased assets (4.0) - Dividends paid (471.2) (211.2) Net cash (outflow) from financing activities (475.2) (211.2) Net (decrease)/increase in cash (25.5) 17.9 (Decrease)/increase in the fair value of cash (0.7) 0.3 (Decrease)/increase in cash due to changes in foreign exchange rates (0.5) 7.6 Cash at the beginning of the period 333.1 377.2 Cash at the end of the period1 306.4 403.0 The total funds available for the Group to invest comprises the following: ASX Group funds 1,188.0 1,140.1 Participants' margins and commitments 10,705.3 7,548.2 Less: non-cash collateral (892.1) (813.5) Total 11,001.2 7,874.8 Cash 306.4 403.0 Other financial assets at amortised cost 10,694.8 7,471.8 Total 11,001.2 7,874.8 1 The prior period has been restated to reflect the change in classification of certain assets as cash equivalents. Refer to note 11 for further details ² Commitments are cash backed and included under 'Amounts owing to participants' in non-current liabilities. The above consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Consolidated statement of cash flows 11 Consolidated statement of cash flows continued Reconciliation of the operating profit after income tax to the net cash flows from operating 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 20181 activities: $m $m Net profit after tax 250.4 246.1 Add non-cash items: Depreciation and amortisation 26.1 22.1 Share-based payments 1.5 2.3 Share of net loss of equity accounted investments 2.7 2.6 Foreign currency revaluation 0.5 (8.1) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in other financial assets at amortised cost¹ 130.6 1,305.8 Increase/(decrease) in participants' margins and commitments2 118.7 (1,349.9) (Decrease)/increase in tax balances (69.4) 1.4 Decrease/(increase) in current receivables³ 3.2 (9.0) (Increase) in prepayments (8.2) (3.1) (Decrease) in trade and other payables³ (13.1) (13.4) Increase in revenue received in advance 69.6 71.5 Increase in provisions 0.8 1.4 Net cash inflow from operating activities 513.4 269.7 1 The prior period has been restated to reflect the change in classification of certain assets as cash equivalents. Refer to note 11 for further details. Reconciliation of this line item to the Statement of Cash Flows on page 11 includes interest from discount securities reflected within net profit after tax. Reconciliation of this line item to the Statement of Cash Flows on page 11 includes foreign currency revaluation on amounts owing to participants reflected within the non-cash items above. The line item reflects the net effect of changes in financial assets at FVTPL and changes in amounts owing to participants. Changes in assets and liabilities from investing and financing activities such as margins receivable/payable, certain accruals and securities pledged under repurchase agreements are excluded. The above consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Consolidated statement of cash flows 12 Notes to the consolidated financial statements ASX Limited (ASX or the Company) is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia and is a for-profit entity for the purposes of preparing the financial statements. The condensed financial statements for the consolidated entity which consists of ASX and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the Group) for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 13 February 2020. The directors have the power to amend and reissue the financial statements. The half-year financial statements are general purpose financial statements that: ••have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001, Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and other authoritative pronouncements issued by the Australian Accounting Standards Board (AASB) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) ••include the assets and liabilities of all subsidiaries of the Company as at 31 December 2019 and the results of the subsidiaries for the half-year then ended. Inter-entity transactions with, or between, subsidiaries are eliminated in full on consolidation ••have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and investments in equity instruments which have been measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ••are measured and presented in Australian dollars which is ASX's functional and presentation currency with all values rounded to the nearest hundred thousand dollars unless otherwise stated, in accordance with ASIC Legislative Instrument 2016/191. The half-year financial statements do not include all of the information required for full-year financial statements. Accordingly, these financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by the Company during the half-year in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. The Group's accounting policies have been consistently applied to all periods presented apart from the changes to leases as a result of the adoption of AASB 16. Refer to note 10 for details of the changes in accounting policies. For all comparative periods refer to the accounting policies in the FY19 Annual Report. Certain comparative balances have been reclassified to ensure consistency with changes to current period presentation and classification. 1. Segment reporting (a) Description of segment Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the Chief Operating Decision-Maker (CODM). The CODM, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the Managing Director and CEO. The CODM assesses performance of the Group as a single segment, being an integrated organisation that provides a multi-asset class product offering which includes: ••listing and issuer services offered to public companies and other issuers ••trading venue or exchange activities for trading ••clearing and settlement activities ••exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) products ••information and technical services supporting the Group's activities. Multi-asset class service offerings include equities, interest rate, commodity and energy products across cash and derivatives markets. In addition to reviewing performance based on statutory profit after tax, the CODM assesses the performance of the Group based on underlying profit after tax. This measure excludes amounts regarded as significant items of revenue and expense such as those that may be associated with significant business restructuring or individual transactions of an infrequent nature. There were no items reported as significant in the current or prior financial period. Group performance measures, including earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), are also reviewed by the CODM. In assessing performance, expected credit loss allowances and arrangements where revenue is shared with external parties are reclassified from expenses to operating revenue; certain expenses are reclassified within operating expenses; and interest income is presented net of interest expense. (b) Segment results The information provided on a regular basis to the CODM is presented along with a reconciliation to statutory profit after tax for the period attributable to owners of the Company. ASX derives all external customer revenue within Australia, however some services are accessible and some customers are located offshore. No single customer generates revenue greater than 10% of the Group's total revenue. ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 13 Notes to the consolidated financial statements continued 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 Segment Consolidated Segment Consolidated information Adjustments income statement information Adjustments income statement For the period ended $m $m $m $m $m $m Revenue Listings 86.8 0.7 87.5 85.0 0.5 85.5 Issuer Services 27.1 - 27.1 26.5 - 26.5 Listings and Issuer Services 113.9 0.7 114.6 111.5 0.5 112.0 Equity Options 8.9 0.2 9.1 10.2 0.2 10.4 Futures and OTC Clearing 120.9 0.4 121.3 109.3 - 109.3 Austraclear 29.6 - 29.6 27.3 - 27.3 Derivatives and OTC Markets 159.4 0.6 160.0 146.8 0.2 147.0 Cash Market Trading 27.9 - 27.9 26.0 - 26.0 Information Services 53.5 - 53.5 47.2 - 47.2 Technical Services 43.6 1.1 44.7 40.3 0.7 41.0 Trading Services 125.0 1.1 126.1 113.5 0.7 114.2 Cash Market Clearing 30.0 - 30.0 27.3 - 27.3 Cash Market Settlement 28.6 - 28.6 27.4 - 27.4 Equity Post-Trade Services 58.6 - 58.6 54.7 - 54.7 Other (2.0) 2.7 0.7 (1.8) 2.8 1.0 Operating revenue 454.9 424.7 Interest income 88.8 88.8 109.8 109.8 Dividend income - - 5.1 5.1 Share of net (loss) of equity (2.7) (2.7) (2.6) (2.6) accounted investments Total revenue 91.2 546.1 116.5 541.2 Expenses Staff (72.5) - (72.5) (63.2) - (63.2) Occupancy (4.7) - (4.7) (8.6) - (8.6) Equipment (16.1) (0.8) (16.9) (15.3) (0.8) (16.1) Administration (12.7) (9.3) (22.0) (10.5) (8.4) (18.9) Variable (4.6) 4.6 - (4.4) 4.4 - ASIC levy (3.8) 3.8 - (3.2) 3.2 - Operating expenses (114.4) (105.2) EBITDA 340.5 319.5 Finance costs - (44.7) (44.7) (60.0) (60.0) Depreciation and amortisation (25.4) (0.7) (26.1) (22.1) - (22.1) Total expenses (25.4) (47.1) (186.9) (22.1) (61.6) (188.9) EBIT 315.1 297.4 Net interest and dividend income Net interest income 6.1 (6.1) - 10.9 (10.9) - Net interest on participant 38.0 (38.0) - 38.9 (38.9) - balances Dividend income - - - 5.1 (5.1) - Net interest and dividend income 44.1 (44.1) - 54.9 (54.9) - Underlying profit before tax 359.2 - 359.2 352.3 - 352.3 Income tax expense (108.8) - (108.8) (106.2) - (106.2) Underlying profit after tax 250.4 - 250.4 246.1 - 246.1 Net profit after tax 250.4 - 250.4 246.1 - 246.1 ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 14 Notes to the consolidated financial statements continued 2. Revenue from contracts with customers (a) Disaggregation of revenue The Group derives its revenue from the transfer of services over time and at a point in time. The following table provides a breakdown of revenue by the timing of when performance obligations are satisfied and by major business line. Services Services satisfied at a satisfied For the period ended point in time over time 31 Dec 2019 $m $m Total Listings and 24.9 89.7 114.6 Issuer Services Derivatives and 144.3 15.7 160.0 OTC Markets Trading Services 30.1 96.0 126.1 Equity Post- 58.5 0.1 58.6 Trade Services Other 0.1 0.6 0.7 Total revenue from contracts with 257.9 202.1 460.0 customers1 1 Revenue generated from participant balances is recognised in Interest Income. Services Services satisfied at a satisfied For the period ended point in time over time 31 Dec 2018 $m $m Total Listings and 23.5 88.5 112.0 Issuer Services Derivatives and 132.2 14.8 147.0 OTC Markets Trading Services 28.6 85.6 114.2 Equity Post- 54.3 0.4 54.7 Trade Services Other 0.2 0.8 1.0 Total revenue from contracts with 238.8 190.1 428.9 customers1 1 Revenue generated from participant balances is recognised in Interest Income. As disclosed in note 1, the Group has one operating segment, the disaggregated revenue in this note differs from the reportable segment as the expected credit loss allowance and certain revenue share agreements with external parties are reclassified from expenses to operating revenue. (b) Revenue received in advance The Group has recognised the following revenue received in advance related to contracts with customers as at reporting date. The balances represent aggregate transaction price allocated to contract liabilities for performance obligations that are partially unsatisfied at reporting date. There is no consideration that has been excluded from the transaction price. 31 Dec 2019 30 Jun 2019 As at $m $m Current Listings and Issuer Services 123.0 65.9 Austraclear 13.0 11.7 Information Services 10.5 4.3 Memberships 2.9 1.2 Total current revenue received 149.4 83.1 in advance Non-current Listings and Issuer Services 69.1 65.7 Austraclear - 0.1 Total non-current revenue received 69.1 65.8 in advance Total revenue received in advance 218.5 148.9 3. Dividends The Board's policy is to pay a dividend based on 90% of underlying net profit after tax. This is reviewed each time the Board considers payment of a dividend. The policy is unchanged from the prior year. The following table includes information relating to dividends recognised and paid by ASX during the periods ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018. Cents per Total amount For the period ended 31 Dec 2019 share $m Final dividend for the year ended 114.3 221.3 30 June 2019 Special dividend 129.1 249.9 For the period ended 31 Dec 2018 Final dividend for the year ended 109.1 211.2 30 June 2018 The above dividends paid by the Company include amounts attached to certain shares held by the Group's Long-Term Incentive Plan Trust (LTIP). The dividend revenue recognised by LTIP is eliminated on consolidation. Since the end of the half-year, the directors have determined an interim dividend of 116.4 cents per share totalling $225.3 million. This will be paid on 25 March 2020. The dividend will be fully franked based on tax paid at 30%. The interim dividend has not been recognised in the financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, and will be recognised in the following reporting period. ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 15 Notes to the consolidated financial statements continued 4. Issued capital (a) Movements in ordinary share capital At 31 December 2019, the closing balance of ordinary share capital was $3,027.2 million (2018: $3,027.2 million) and the number of shares outstanding was 193,595,162 (2018: 193,595,162). There were no movements in the balance of ordinary share capital or the number of shares outstanding in the current or prior period. (b) Treasury shares The following table presents the movement in the number of treasury shares during the period: 31 Dec 2019 30 Jun 2019 For the period ended No. of shares No. of shares Opening balance 9,844 61,060 Issue of shares under the (6,520) (11,604) Long-Term Incentive plan Issue of deferred shares under - (50,000) employee equity plans Shares transferred to LTIP 1,557 10,388 Closing balance 4,881 9,844 5. Amounts owing to participants The Group undertakes central counterparty clearing and collects margins and other balances (commitments) from clearing participants as security for clearing risk undertaken. Participants' margins and commitments lodged and recognised on balance sheet at period end comprised the following: 31 Dec 2019 30 Jun 2019 As at $m $m Current Cash 9,613.2 9,494.5 Debt securities 892.1 1,106.5 Total current amounts owing 10,505.3 10,601.0 to participants Non-current Commitments (cash backed) 200.0 200.0 Total non-current amounts owing 200.0 200.0 to participants Total amounts owing to participants 10,705.3 10,801.0 As at 30 Jun 2019 Cash 843.6 8,850.9 9,694.5 Debt securities - 1,106.5 1,106.5 Total amounts owing 843.6 9,957.4 10,801.0 to participants Equity securities1 3,351.8 - 3,351.8 1 Equity securities are not recognised on the balance sheet All net delivery and net payment obligations relating to cash market and derivative securities owing to or by participants as at 31 December 2019 were subsequently settled. 6. Fair value measurements of financial instruments (a) Fair value hierarchy and valuation techniques The following table presents the Group's financial assets measured and recognised at fair value at report date. The Group does not have any financial liabilities measured at fair value. Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total As at 31 Dec 2019 $m $m $m $m Financial assets Investments in equity - - 44.1 44.1 instruments Financial assets at fair value through profit or 739.0 153.1 - 892.1 loss (FVTPL) Total financial assets 739.0 153.1 44.1 936.2 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total As at 30 Jun 2019 $m $m $m $m Financial assets Investments in equity - - 24.3 24.3 instruments Financial assets at FVTPL 1,044.9 61.6 5.3 1,111.8 Total financial assets 1,044.9 61.6 29.6 1,136.1 There were no transfers between levels for recurring measurements during the year. The Group did not measure any financial assets at fair value on a non-recurring basis as at 31 December 2019. Collateral and commitments lodged by clearing participants as at report date comprised the following: ASX Clear ASX Clear (Futures) Total As at 31 Dec 2019 $m $m $m Cash 600.8 9,212.4 9,813.2 Debt securities - 892.1 892.1 Total amounts owing 600.8 10,104.5 10,705.3 to participants Equity securities1 3,376.7 - 3,376.7 The classification of financial instruments within the fair value hierarchy and the valuation techniques used to determine their values are detailed below. Level 1 Level 1 inputs are unadjusted quoted prices in active markets at the measurement date for identical assets and liabilities. Financial instruments included in this category include Australian Government bonds. The fair value of Australian Government bonds are determined by reference to readily observable quoted prices for identical assets in active markets. ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 16 Notes to the consolidated financial statements continued Level 2 Level 2 inputs are inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (as prices) or indirectly (derived from prices). Financial instruments included in this category include Semi Government bonds as their fair values were determined using observable market prices for identical assets that were not actively traded. Level 3 Level 3 inputs are based on unobservable market data. The fair value of the Group's unlisted equity investment is determined using a discounted cash flow model which includes unobservable inputs and therefore is classified as a Level 3 instrument. (b) Fair values of other financial instruments The Group has a number of financial instruments which are not measured at fair value on the balance sheet. Due to their short- term nature, the carrying amounts of current receivables, current payables and current amounts owing to participants are assumed to approximate their fair value. The carrying amount of non-current amounts owing to participants approximates their fair value as the impact of discounting is not significant. As at 31 December 2019 the fair value of financial assets at amortised cost has been assessed and is not materially different to the carrying value. Investments For the period in unlisted Investments at ended 30 Jun 2019 entities1 FVTPL2 Total $m $m $m Opening balance 28.9 4.8 33.7 at 1 July 2018 Additions - 0.3 0.3 Price revaluation: -Recognised in (4.2) - (4.2) equity -Recognised in (1.8) - (1.8) deferred tax FX revaluation: -Recognised in 1.0 - 1.0 equity -Recognised in - 0.2 0.2 profit or loss -Recognised in 0.4 - 0.4 deferred tax Closing balance 24.3 5.3 29.6 at 30 June 2019 1 The revaluation (loss) or gain, net of tax, has been recognised within the asset revaluation reserve. 2 The revaluation gain, net of tax, has been recognised within administration expenses in the statement of comprehensive income. (c) Level 3 fair value instruments The following table presents the changes in Level 3 fair value instruments during the period: Investments in unlisted Investments at For the period entities1 FVTPL2 Total ended 31 Dec 2019 $m $m $m Opening balance 24.3 5.3 29.6 at 1 July 2019 Additions 20.5 - 20.5 Disposals - (5.4) (5.4) FX revaluation: -Recognised in (0.5) - (0.5) equity -Recognised in - 0.1 0.1 profit or loss -Recognised in (0.2) - (0.2) deferred tax Closing balance at 31 December 44.1 - 44.1 2019 7. Investments in equity instruments 31 Dec 2019 30 Jun 2019 As at $m $m Investments in unlisted entities 44.1 24.3 Total investments in 44.1 24.3 equity instruments In August 2019, ASX invested an additional $14.9 million (USD 10 million) in Digital Asset Holding LLC (DA) and converted the DA convertible note and the interest which was held at $5.6 million (USD 3.9 million) into DA shares resulting in a total 8.3% holding in DA. Refer to note 6 for further details of the movement in fair value. 8. Intangible assets Software During the half-year ended 31 December 2019, the Group incurred $33.6 million of capital expenditure for intangible assets - software (31 December 2018: $21.5 million). The total net book value of software at 31 December 2019 is $152.2 million (30 June 2019: $132.2 million). ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 17 Notes to the consolidated financial statements continued 9. New and amended standards and interpretations New and amended standards and interpretations adopted by the Group

The AASB has issued a number of standards and amendments to standards that are mandatory for the first time in the reporting period commenced 1 July 2019. The Group has identified AASB 16 Leases (AASB 16) as having a material impact. The impact of adopting AASB 16 is disclosed in note 10. All other standards and amendments to standards issued by the AASB do not materially affect the amounts recognised in prior, current or future periods. New and amended standards and interpretations not yet adopted by the Group

The AASB has issued a number of new or amended accounting standards and interpretations that are not mandatory for the first time in the reporting period commenced 1 July 2019. The Group has assessed these standards and interpretations and determined that there are no standards or amendments to standards that are not yet effective that are expected to have a material impact on the Group in the current or future reporting period. 10. Changes in accounting policies The Group has adopted AASB 16 from 1 July 2019. Details on adoption of new accounting policies are described below. The standard provides a single lessee accounting model, requiring lessees to recognise assets and liabilities for all leases with the exception of short-term (less than 12 months) and low value leases. The Group has adopted AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach on transition. Accordingly, the information presented for the comparative period has not been restated and it is presented as previously reported, under AASB 117 Leases (AASB 117). The depreciation policy for depreciable underlying right of use assets applies ASX's normal depreciation policy for similar assets. Depreciable amount of the right of use asset is allocated on a systematic basis over the lease term. Lease liability Lease liabilities are measured at the present value of the payments to be made over the lease term at the commencement of the lease are discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate. The incremental borrowing rate is the rate that the Group would have to pay to borrow funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value to the ROU asset in a similar economic environ- ment, with similar terms, security and conditions. Application of the incremental borrowing rate is adopted where the interest rate implicit in the lease cannot be readily determined, which is generally the case for leases in the Group. Lease payments due within the next 12 months are recognised within current lease liabilities; payments due after 12 months are recognised within non-current lease liabilities. Interest on the lease liability in each period during the lease term shall be the amount that produces a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the lease liability. Interest expense on the lease liability is a component of finance cost and is presented in the statement of profit or loss. The short-term lease exemption will be applied to leases that are less than 12 months. These leases are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense. Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments: ••fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable ••variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate In applying AASB 16 for the first time, the Group used the following practical expedients when applying AASB 16 to leases previously classified as operating leases under AASB 117: ••Applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with similar characteristics; ••Applied the exemption not to recognise right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases with less than 12 months to end of lease term; ••Excluded initial direct costs at date of initial application; and ••Used hindsight when determining the lease term if the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. ••payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option. Critical judgements in determining lease term In determining the lease term, the Group considers all facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive to exercise an extension option, or not exercise a termination option. Extension options (or periods after termination options) are only included in the lease term if the lease is reasonably certain to be extended (or not terminated). The lease term is reassessed if an option is actually exercised (or not exercised) or the Group becomes obliged to exercise (or not exercise) it. Right-of-use asset The Group recognises a right-of-use (ROU) asset where the Group has control of an asset for a period of more than 12 months. Assets are recorded initially at cost and depreciated on a straight line basis over the term of the lease. Cost is defined as the lease liabilities recognised, adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any initial costs and make good provisions less any lease incentives received. Impact on application On adoption of AASB 16 the Group recognised a lease liability of $87.2 million and lease ROU asset of $83.4 million and these amounts have been tax effected. ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 18 Notes to the consolidated financial statements continued The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 July 2019 was 4.0%. The lease provisions of $3.8 million as at 30 June 2019 recognised under AASB 117 were reversed and adjusted against the ROU asset. A reconciliation of the new lease liabilities to the amounts disclosed at 30 June 2019 as lease commitments is provided below. Operating leases commitments disclosed at 30 June 2019 70.2 Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate 68.8 Add adjustment as a result of a different treatment of 12.7 extension options Add leases not recognised as a lease under AASB 117 5.7 Lease liability recognised as at 1 July 2019 87.2 Current lease liabilities 8.9 Non-current lease liabilities 78.3 Total lease liabilities 87.2 11. Reclassification of prior period balances In 2H19, the Group reassessed the classification of its cash and cash equivalents and determined that certain funds on deposit and debt and money market instruments no longer met the criteria to be classified as cash equivalents. Refer to the FY19 annual report for further details. For comparability purposes, the prior period balances (31 December 2018) have been reclassified in the statement of cash flows. The following table shows the reclassification for each individual line item in the financial statements. Line items that were not affected by the change have not been included. As a result, the sub-totals and totals disclosed cannot be recalculated from the numbers provided. Consolidated statement of cash flows (extract) Reported 2018 Adjustment Restated 2018 As at 31 December $m $m $m Cash flows from operating activities Decrease in participants' margins and commitments - (1,357.5) (1,357.5) Net movement in other financial assets at amortised cost - 1,347.3 1,347.3 Interest received 104.7 (41.5) 63.2 Net cash inflow from operating activities 321.4 (51.7) 269.7 Cash flows from investing activities Decrease in participants' margins and commitments (960.0) 960.0 - Net cash outflow from investing activities (1,000.6) 960.0 (40.6) Net (decrease)/increase in cash (890.4) 908.3 17.9 Increase in the fair value of cash 1.0 (0.7) 0.3 Increase in cash due to changes in foreign exchange rates 12.4 (4.8) 7.6 Cash at the beginning of the year 9,565.3 (9,188.1) 377.2 Cash at the end of the year 8,688.3 (8,285.3) 403.0 Total funds available for the Group to invest comprises the following: As at 31 December ASX Group funds 1,140.1 - 1,140.1 Participants' margins and commitments 7,548.2 - 7,548.2 Less: non-cash collateral - (813.5) (813.5) Total 8,688.3 (813.5) 7,874.8 Reconciliation of the operating profit after income tax to the net cash flows from operating activities (extract) For the year ended 31 December Non-cash items: Foreign currency revaluation (0.5) (7.6) (8.1) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in other financial assets at amortised cost - 1,305.8 1,305.8 (Decrease) in participants' margins and commitments - (1,349.9) (1,349.9) Net cash inflow from operating activities 321.4 (51.7) 269.7 ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 19 Notes to the consolidated financial statements continued 12. Subsequent events From the end of the reporting period to the date of this report, no matter or circumstance has arisen which has significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the Group. ASX Half-YearReport 2020 | Notes to the consolidated financial statements 20 Directors' declaration In the opinion of the directors of ASX Limited (the Company): the financial statements and notes that are contained in pages 8 to 20 are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 , including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Australian Accounting Standards, the Corporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements; and there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable. Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors: Rick Holliday-Smith Chairman Dominic Stevens Managing Director and CEO Sydney, 13 February 2020 ASX Half-Year Report 2020 | Directors' declaration 21 Independent auditor's review report to the members of ASX Limited Report on the half-year financial report We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of ASX Limited (the Company) and the entities it controlled during the half-year (together the Group), which comprises the consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2019, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, selected other explanatory notes and the directors' declaration. Directors' responsibility for the half-year financial report The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error. Auditor's responsibility Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Australian Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, we have become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of ASX Limited, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report. A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Independence In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. Conclusion Based on our review, which is not an audit, we have not become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report of ASX Limited is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. PricewaterhouseCoopers Voula Papageorgiou Partner Sydney, 13 February 2020

