ASX : Changes in Representation on the ASX Corporate Governance Council

05/06/2020 | 08:59pm EDT

A S X C o r p o r a t e G o v e r n a n c e C o u n c i l

COMMUNIQUE

6 May 2020

Changes in Representation on the ASX Corporate Governance Council

The ASX Corporate Governance Council ('Council') wishes to announce the following changes in the representatives on the Council.

After a decade in the role, Kevin Lewis has announced that he is stepping down as ASX's Chief Compliance Officer, effective 1 July 2020, and will be taking up a different role at ASX as he transitions to retirement in mid-2022.

Kevin will be succeeded as ASX's Chief Compliance Officer by Janine Ryan, who is currently ASX's Deputy General Counsel. Janine joined the ASX Legal team in 2013 from Gilbert+Tobin, where she was a partner in the equity capital markets area.

Consequently, from 1 July 2020, Janine will take over Kevin's role as ASX's representative on the ASX Corporate Governance Council and as the ASX executive responsible for providing secretarial support to the Council.

On behalf of the Council, I wish to acknowledge the enormous contribution Kevin has made to Council and to corporate governance standards in Australia in his decade as the ASX representative on the Council.

Kevin was a major contributor to the 3rd and 4th editions of the Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, and managed the public consultations and the pre- and post-launch national roadshow events for both editions. Both editions have been major milestones in the development of corporate governance standards in Australia.

Over and above the work he has done on the Council, Kevin has strengthened Australia's continuous disclosure regime through a major rewrite of ASX Listing Rules Guidance Note 8; introduced major reforms to the Listing Rules; substantially improved the quantity and quality of ASX guidance to listed entities; and, most recently, initiated and implemented ASX's temporary emergency capital raising relief to support listed entities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On behalf of the Council, I wish to congratulate Kevin on his new role at ASX and recognise the outstanding service he has provided to the Council over the past 10 years. I also welcome Janine to the Council as ASX's new representative.

Elizabeth Johnstone

Chair, ASX Corporate Governance Council

More information about the ASX Corporate Governance Council is available at: http://www.asx.com.au/regulation/corporate-governance-council.htm.

1

A S X C o r p o r a t e G o v e r n a n c e C o u n c i l

Media inquiries:

Matthew Gibbs

General Manager, Media and Communications

ASX Limited

(Mobile) 0411 121 219 matthew.gibbs@asx.com.au

2

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 00:58:01 UTC
