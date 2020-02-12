ASX : Half-Year Analyst Presentation 0 02/12/2020 | 06:41pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 ASX Limited Half-Year Results Presentation 13 February 2020 Agenda 1H20 overview Dominic Stevens - CEO Strategic update Dominic Stevens Financial performance Gillian Larkins - CFO Summary and outlook Dominic Stevens Q&A - analysts followed by media Dominic Stevens and Gillian Larkins 2 | ASX 1H20 highlights Delivering on reliable earnings track record and making strategic progress Diversified business generating sustained growth in shareholder returns EBIT up 6.0% driven by strong trading volumes and increased demand for connectivity, cabinets and data

Net interest and dividend income down due to lower RBA rates and final IRESS dividend in 1H19 Enhancing the integrity of the market

ASX's risk culture strengthened through further embedding of values, processes, systems and risk-aware culture

risk-aware culture Listing rules and guidance updated to support market disclosure, ease of use and compliance Ongoing investment in customer focused, technology driven outcomes Technology infrastructure upgrade continues, strengthening resilience and enhancing customer experience

CHESS replacement industry-wide test environment on schedule to open in July Pursuing opportunities to offer new products and efficiencies across the Australian financial services industry Supporting customer and 3 rd party development that leverages ASX DLT infrastructure

party development that leverages ASX DLT infrastructure Progressing adjacencies leveraging ASX's expertise and technology infrastructure via DataSphere and Sympli 3 | ASX 1H20 financial results Solid operational earnings growth 1H20 Change % change on pcp on pcp Operating revenue $454.9m +$30.2m +7.1% Total expenses $139.8m ($12.5m) (9.8%) EBIT $315.1m +$17.7m +6.0% Interest income $44.1m ($10.8m) (19.7%) Net profit after tax $250.4m +$4.3m +1.8% Earnings per share 129.3cps +2.2cps +1.7% Dividends per share 116.4cps +2.0cps +1.7% Reflecting broad growth across ASX

Heightened in 1H20 due to annualisation of increased head count in FY19

FY20 expense guidance 6-8%

6-8% Continued solid growth while building stronger foundations

Reflects lower interest rate environment and final IRESS dividend in 1H19

Diversified business continues to deliver growth

Remaining positive post return of capital and lower interest earnings

Seventh consecutive first-half increase in DPS 4 | Variance relative to the prior comparative period (1H19 pcp) expressed favourable/(unfavourable). ASX activity drivers Strong equity and futures trading and growth in Austraclear deposits Total capital raised ($billion) 50 24 37 24 2H 19 1H 55 62 45 42 39 37 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Futures - contracts (million) 7.4% CAGR* 82 93 2H 73 73 66 1H 60 63 69 74 78 86 Cash market trading - ASX value on-market ($billion) 7.1% CAGR* 530 541 582 2H 536 512 1H 454 530 539 510 587 639 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Austraclear securities holdings - average balance ($billion) 1,858 1,915 1,909 2,004 2,078 1,672 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H20 5 | *Compound annual growth rate (CAGR): 1H15 v 1H20 ASX revenue up 7.1% Driven by market activity and flow-on benefits from customer focused initiatives 1H20 key revenue drivers Revenue growth supported by Equity trading value up 8.9% • Global team supported by ASX's high-performance platform driving customer acquisition • Attracting market share through a diverse range of execution services Futures volumes up 9.9% • Integrated execution, data and technology offering making business easier for customers • OTC Clearing service offering efficiencies to customers via cross-margining with futures Information services data and • Recent customer initiatives focused on BBSW benchmark and machine readable data index revenue up 13.5% • Working with S&P to create indices to meet customer needs (e.g. the new S&P/ASX tech index) Technical services connectivity • ALC is offering customers reduced total cost of ownership and ease of connectivity revenues up 8.1% • New and existing customers ordering new cabinets, services and cross-connections 6 | Operating revenue percentages as per the Group segment reporting. Dominic Stevens - CEO Strategic update Building an exchange for the future Strong momentum in our customer focused, technology driven strategy Technology driven Customer focused Expertise and capacity Upgraded applications, programs and IT system functionality New IT infrastructure Pursuing adjacent growth opportunities Expanded, enhanced core customer value proposition Contemporary, flexible and resilient ASX operating platform New opportunities to create products and services, and reduce risks and costs Product enhancements, operational efficiencies and easier ways to do business Confidence in the reliability and integrity of transacting via ASX 8 | Contemporary, flexible and resilient operating platform Strengthening stakeholder confidence in ASX Completing FY20 Risk management and governance Technology driven Customer focused Building Stronger Foundations ˃ New IT service management tool to > Faster resolution and reduced impact of support service, change, asset, knowledge operational incidents Technology risk and governance and incident management > Improved visibility of operational risks ˃ New risk and compliance tool to improve > Faster ability to adapt to risks Building Stronger Foundations data control and facilitate centralisation of > Improved ability and time to assess issues Operational risk and governance technology operating risk > Shortened response times ˃ New real-time risk systems Enhanced listing rules ˃ Facilitate STP project > Easier to understand and comply with Ongoing Corporate actions straight-through > ASX will offer a comprehensive range of ˃ New STP capability for notification of digitised, ISO20022-based corporate processing corporate actions and issuance actions for more timely data and STP efficiencies Risk and compliance awareness ˃ New, mobile-friendlye-training for > Maintain trust and confidence in the employees market 9 | Contemporary, flexible and resilient operating platform Strengthening stakeholder confidence in ASX Completing FY20 Ongoing Technology infrastructure Technology driven Customer focused ˃ External connectivity network: ASX Net upgrade implementation of fully consolidated ˃ Standardised, consolidated and faster network enabling more efficient communication connectivity services New secondary data centre ˃ Back-upfacility: move to Tier 3 data ˃ Greater resilience and backup capability centre facility and infrastructure refresh for the markets ˃ Trading platform technology: ˃ Continued high levels of availability ASX Trade refresh contemporary software and hardware ˃ Enhanced ability to implement change refresh ˃ Technology supporting equities trading: ˃ Greater resilience, strengthened reliability Equities infrastructure upgrade refresh of integration hardware and ˃ Faster delivery of new services software ˃ Equities clearing and settlement: new ˃ Upgraded data security and greater resilience CHESS replacement modern hardware, contemporary software ˃ Additional functionality and improved and upgraded security flexibility Cyber resilience ˃ Data and infrastructure security: invest in ˃ Upgraded data security, greater resilience security capability and capacity 10 | Expanded, enhanced core customer value proposition Making business easier by providing solutions to customer challenges Completing FY20 Ongoing Completing FY20 New and enhanced products and services Digital refresh Issuer services BBSW and ASX Realised AONIA* S&P/ASX All Technology Index Technology driven Customer focused > Contemporary, flexible, single sign-on > Enhanced user experience, refreshed ASX website design, added functionality, mobile friendly > Enhanced user experience, refreshed > New online portal for listed companies design, added functionality > Improved convenience for investors and reduced costs for issuers > Increased robustness and trust in > Enabled electronic bank bill trading and BBSW calculation > Investors avoid switching costs for existing trade-based rate setting via refresh of deals benchmark methodology and rules > Choice of alternative rate for new deals via Realised AONIA > Index capturing fast growing technology > Developed in response to customer sector requests 11 | Pursuing adjacent growth opportunities Leveraging ASX's expertise, independence and infrastructure Contemporary, flexible and resilient platform Opportunities Technology driven Customer focused Progress ˃ DAML smart contracts and DLT ˃ Risk and operational cost benefits from access to source-of-truth data > DAML software development kit available DLT Solutions infrastructure ˃ Opportunities open to develop innovative new products and services > Launching DAML partners program > Digital Asset offering DAML training ˃ Open data science platform DataSphere supporting analytics and machine learning Use ASX and third party data to solve problems

Enable customers to commercialise their data and analytics Platform operational

Web store open

First data products available ˃ ASX's payments infrastructure ˃ More efficient and intuitive services > Connected/connecting with two Sympli with InfoTrack's conveyancing expertise on a modern technology platform ˃ Cost competitive ˃ Provides industry resilience and choice of the major retail banks > First financial conveyance completed 12 | CHESS replacement delivering upgraded security, resilience, performance Project on schedule for industry-wide test environment to open in July 2020 Project delivering to multi-year milestonesTODAY Jan Jan Jan Jan Jan 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Go-live April 2021 Evaluation and consultation Build Market trials and implementation Assessment of technology DA & DLT Enterprise-grade build Incremental external Industry-wide and partner, prototype built selected software drops test environment (ITE) Working together preparing for transition 26 years CHESS has served the industry Continuing to engage with ITE opens in July with formal Working with CHESS users on well and now needs to be stakeholders in preparation for readiness activities to the transition and listening to replaced for the next generation operational readiness commence later in the year feedback 13 | Gillian Larkins - CFO 1H20 ASX financial performance ASX financial results Growth in trading and business activity delivering a consistent return to shareholders 1H20 2H19 1H19 1H20 v $m $m $m 1H19 Operating revenue 454.9 439.1 424.7 7.1% Operating expenses 114.4 109.6 105.2 (8.7%) EBITDA 340.5 329.5 319.5 6.6% Depreciation and amortisation 25.4 25.7 22.1 (15.1%) Total expenses 139.8 135.3 127.3 (9.8%) EBIT 315.1 303.8 297.4 6.0% Interest and dividend income 44.1 49.0 54.9 (19.7%) Profit after tax 250.4 245.9 246.1 1.8% EBITDA margin 74.9% 75.0% 75.2% (30bps) EBIT margin 69.3% 69.2% 70.0% (70bps) Statutory earnings per share (EPS) (cents) 129.3 127.0 127.1 1.7% Dividends per share (DPS) (cents) 116.4 114.3 114.4 1.7% Special dividends per share (cents) - 129.1 - - Operating revenue up 7.1% reflecting solid growth in customer activity

Total expenses up 9.8% due to annualisation of additional resources during FY19

Full-year total expense guidance remains 6-8%

total expense guidance remains 6-8% Resulting in strong growth in EBIT, up 6.0%

Interest and dividend income down 19.7% with sale of IRESS, lower investment returns and inclusion of lease financing costs

Profit after tax up 1.8% 15 | Operating revenue and expenses as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable). ASX operating revenue Up 7.1% with all businesses delivering growth 1H20 2H19 1H19 1H20 v 1H20 operating revenue contribution by business $m $m $m 1H19 Listings and Issuer Services 113.9 108.7 111.5 2.2% Derivatives and OTC Markets 159.4 161.8 146.8 8.6% Trading Services 125.0 116.1 113.5 10.2% Equity Post-Trade Services 58.6 53.7 54.7 7.2% Other (2.0) (1.2) (1.8) - Operating revenue 454.9 439.1 424.7 7.1% 16 | Operating revenue as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable). ASX operating revenue by business Listings and Issuer Services 1H20 2H19 1H19 1H20 v 1H19 Operating revenue ($million) 113.9 108.7 111.5 2.2% Listings 86.8 86.1 85.0 2.1% Issuer services 27.1 22.6 26.5 2.3% Key drivers New listings (number) 55 39 72 (23.6%) Market cap of new listings ($billion) 9.1 5.3 32.1* (71.7%) Secondary capital ($billion) 33.0 18.9 29.7 11.0% *1H19 includes Coles demerger ($17bn) Derivatives and OTC Markets 1H20 2H19 1H19 1H20 v 1H19 Operating revenue ($million) 159.4 161.8 146.8 8.6% Equity options 8.9 9.7 10.2 (13.0%) Futures and OTC 120.9 123.6 109.3 10.7% Austraclear 29.6 28.5 27.3 8.3% Key drivers Futures volume (million) 86.2 93.4 78.4 9.9% OTC cleared value ($billion) 7,059.2 7,674.1 2,036.5 246.6% Austraclear registry issuance value (spot) ($billion) 1,894.7 1,839.6 1,784.8 6.2% Key highlights 25% Listings and Issuer Services IPO revenue impacted by fewer new listings

Strong secondary capital raisings in 1H20 reflecting issuance by the banks

Growth in exchange-traded products, total market value $62 billion, up 52% on pcp Derivatives and OTC Markets 35% Futures volumes up 9.9% on pcp; 30 day interbank cash rate product up 390% on pcp

Austraclear increase supported by a 6.2% increase in the value of registry issuances on pcp

Equity options volume impacted by subdued activity 17 | Operating revenue as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable). ASX operating revenue by business (continued) Trading Services 1H20 2H19 1H19 1H20 v 1H19 Operating revenue ($million) 125.0 116.1 113.5 10.2% Cash market trading 27.9 25.7 26.0 7.6% Information services 53.5 49.1 47.2 13.5% Technical services 43.6 41.3 40.3 8.1% Key drivers ASX on-market average daily value 4.914 4.735 4.548 8.1% ($billion) Auctions value ($billion) 186.7 172.8 161.2 15.8% Number of ALC cabinets (spot) 324 324 310 4.5% Equity Post-Trade 1H20 2H19 1H19 1H20 v 1H19 Operating revenue ($million) 58.6 53.7 54.7 7.2% Cash market clearing 30.0 27.1 27.3 9.7% Cash market settlement 28.6 26.6 27.4 4.7% Key drivers On-market value cleared ($billion) 676.0 618.8 619.8 9.1% Main settlement messages (million) 10.0 9.5 10.1 (0.4%) Transfers and conversions (million) 11.7 10.4 10.6 10.2% Key highlights 27% Trading Services Auctions traded value up 15.8% on pcp

Lit trading market value up 8.2% on pcp

ALC connections up 7.5% on pcp with new service providers joining the ALC ecosystem 13% Equity Post-Trade On-market value cleared up 9.1% on pcp, in line with higher traded value

value cleared up 9.1% on pcp, in line with higher traded value Growth in settlement primarily associated with transfer and conversion of securities, up 10.2% on pcp 18 | Operating revenue as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable). ASX total expenses Scheduled investment in initiatives in line with previous expense guidance 1H20 2H19 1H19 1H20 v $m $m $m 1H19 Staff 72.5 64.5 63.2 (14.6%) Occupancy 4.7 9.3 8.6 45.1% Equipment 16.1 15.4 15.3 (5.1%) Administration 12.7 12.0 10.5 (21.3%) Variable 4.6 4.0 4.4 (5.8%) ASIC supervision levy 3.8 4.4 3.2 (19.2%) Operating expenses 114.4 109.6 105.2 (8.7%) Depreciation and amortisation 25.4 25.7 22.1 (15.1%) Total expenses 139.8 135.3 127.3 (9.8%) FTE (spot) 705 689 644 (9.6%) 19 | Operating expenses as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable). Total expense uplift largely due to the impact of the onboarding of FTE resourcing during FY19 with expense growth slowing as referenced by chart below

AASB 16 lease standard came into effect 1 July 2019 with applicable lease costs now recognised in depreciation and interest expense

FY20 total expense guidance at 6-8% range Spot FTE movement up 2% up 17% 689705 587 FY18 FY19 1H20 ASX interest and dividend income Lower investment earnings due to current interest rate environment 1H20 2H19 1H19 1H20 v $m $m $m 1H19 Group net interest income 7.7 12.5 10.9 (28.7%) Lease financing cost (1.6) - - - Group net interest income 6.1 12.5 10.9 (43.8%) Net interest on collateral balances 38.0 36.5 38.9 (2.4%) Total net interest income 44.1 49.0 49.8 (11.4%) Dividend income - - 5.1 (100%) Interest and dividend income 44.1 49.0 54.9 (19.7%) Group net interest income down 43.8% on pcp due to the drop in the cash rate to 0.75% and the inclusion of lease finance costs under AASB 16 from 1H20

Net interest earned on collateral balances down 2.4% on pcp due to:

Average collateral balances up 24.6% to $10.1 billion on pcp Investment spread down to 35bps (54bps pcp) Futures client charge decreased from 65bps to 45bps in December 2019

Dividend income ceased with the sale of IRESS shareholding in 2H19 Interest and dividend income ($million) 5 11 6 5 9 39 38 24 1H18 1H19 1H20 Dividend income ASX Group net interest income Net interest earned on collateral balances 20 | Net interest income per segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable). ASX balance sheet Strong balance sheet with strategic investments Dec 19 Jun 19 $m $m Cash and other financial assets 11,893.3 12,270.3 Intangibles (excluding software) 2,326.0 2,326.1 Investments 99.2 76.3 Other assets (including software) 1,592.9 657.6 Total assets 15,911.4 15,330.3 Amounts owing to participants 10,705.3 10,801.0 Other liabilities 1,510.1 612.9 Total liabilities 12,215.4 11,413.9 Total equity 3,696.0 3,916.4 Long-term credit rating from S&P AA- AA- Cash and other financial assets reflect participant balances, partially offset by reduction of own funds with payment of special dividend in September 2019 21 | Investments in adjacencies Sympli

49% shareholding, $16.8 million invested to date

Digital Asset

8% shareholding (7% FY19), $44 million invested to date

Yieldbroker

45% shareholding

Portfolio capital expenditure Capital expenditure $43.4 million in 1H20

Ongoing investment in upgrading technology for BAU and growth opportunities, including CHESS replacement and related infrastructure, secondary data centre, ASX Trade and corporate actions straight- through processing

FY20 capital expenditure guidance is $75-80 million ASX earnings and dividends per share Delivering to shareholders, strongest half-year EPS to date 1H20 2H19 1H19 1H20 v 1H19 Statutory earnings per share (cents) 129.3 127.0 127.1 1.7% Dividends per share (cents) 116.4 114.3 114.4 1.7% % of underlying profit paid out 90% 90% 90% - Special dividend per share (cents) - 129.1 - n/a Earnings per share up 1.7% on pcp

Interim dividend of 116.4 cents per share, up 1.7% on pcp Statutory earnings per share (cents) 110.9127.0 119.1 127.1 129.3 FY18 FY19 FY20 1H 2H Dividends per share (cents) 129.1 109.1114.3 107.2 114.4 116.4 FY18 FY19 FY20 Interim Final Special 22 | Dominic Stevens - CEO Summary and outlook Summary and outlook 1H20 resilient shareholder returns highlights the strength of being a diversified, integrated exchange

Strong momentum in execution of customer driven, technology focused strategy

First six weeks of the new calendar year have seen continued solid volumes

Elevated volatility expected to continue given global geopolitical uncertainty

Strongly focused on the execution of strategic initiatives 24 | Q&A Appendices Income statement Balance sheet Key financial ratios Transaction and activity levels Free cash flow summary Accounting policy change 26 | 1. Income statement Pre-AASB 15 AASB 15 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 $million $million $million $million $million Annual listing 42.6 43.2 46.6 47.2 46.0 Initial listing 9.4 9.2 9.6 9.6 9.4 Subsequent raisings 32.6 26.3 25.1 26.1 27.1 Other listing 4.0 4.1 3.7 3.2 4.3 Listings 88.6 82.8 85.0 86.1 86.8 Issuer services 24.9 24.3 26.5 22.6 27.1 Listings and Issuer Services 113.5 107.1 111.5 108.7 113.9 Equity options 10.9 11.0 10.2 9.7 8.9 Futures and OTC clearing 101.6 110.9 109.3 123.6 120.9 Austraclear 25.6 26.4 27.3 28.5 29.6 Derivatives and OTC Markets 138.1 148.3 146.8 161.8 159.4 Cash market trading 22.6 23.1 26.0 25.7 27.9 Information services 44.7 45.4 47.2 49.1 53.5 Technical services 37.2 36.9 40.3 41.3 43.6 Trading Services 104.5 105.4 113.5 116.1 125.0 Cash market clearing 25.9 26.0 27.3 27.1 30.0 Cash market settlement 26.3 26.6 27.4 26.6 28.6 Equity Post-Trade Services 52.2 52.6 54.7 53.7 58.6 Other revenue 0.7 0.3 (1.8) (1.2) (2.0) Operating revenue 409.0 413.7 424.7 439.1 454.9 Operating revenues and operating expenses as per the Group segment reporting 27 | 1. Income statement Pre-AASB 15 AASB 15 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 $million $million $million $million $million Staff 56.5 58.1 63.2 64.5 72.5 Occupancy 8.1 8.3 8.6 9.3 4.7 Equipment 13.8 14.1 15.3 15.4 16.1 Administration 10.4 12.0 10.5 12.0 12.7 Variable 4.0 3.9 4.4 4.0 4.6 ASIC supervision levy 3.4 2.9 3.2 4.4 3.8 Operating expenses 96.2 99.3 105.2 109.6 114.4 EBITDA 312.8 314.4 319.5 329.5 340.5 Depreciation and amortisation 22.4 25.2 22.1 25.7 25.4 Total expenses 118.6 124.5 127.3 135.3 139.8 EBIT 290.4 289.2 297.4 303.8 315.1 Net interest income 8.7 9.5 10.9 12.5 6.1 Net interest on participants' balances 24.4 25.9 38.9 36.5 38.0 Dividend revenue 5.1 9.1 5.1 - - Interest and dividend income 38.2 44.5 54.9 49.0 44.1 Underlying profit before tax 328.6 333.7 352.3 352.8 359.2 Income tax expense (98.1) (98.9) (106.2) (106.9) (108.8) Underlying profit after tax 230.5 234.8 246.1 245.9 250.4 Significant items (net of tax)1 - (20.2) - - - Statutory profit after tax 230.5 214.6 246.1 245.9 250.4 Operating revenues and operating expenses as per the Group segment reporting ¹ 2H18 significant items relates to impairment of Yieldbroker 28 | 2. Balance sheet Pre-AASB 15 AASB 15 31 Dec 17 30 Jun 18 31 Dec 18 30 Jun 19 31 Dec 19 $million $million $million $million $million Assets Cash and other financial assets 8,636.2 9,570.1 8,688.3 12,270.3 11,893.3 Intangibles (excluding software) 2,326.5 2,326.3 2,326.2 2,326.1 2,326.0 Software 108.5 111.7 117.7 132.2 152.2 Investments 471.2 469.5 445.4 76.3 99.2 Other assets1 386.2 445.4 662.6 525.4 1,440.7 Total assets 11,928.6 12,923.0 12,240.2 15,330.3 15,911.4 Liabilities Amounts owing to participants (including funded commitments) 7,251.7 8,495.8 7,548.2 10,801.0 10,705.3 Other liabilities1 751.7 481.7 813.2 612.9 1,510.1 Total liabilities 8,003.4 8,977.5 8,361.4 11,413.9 12,215.4 Equity Capital 3,027.2 3,027.2 3,027.2 3,027.2 3,027.2 Retained earnings 659.6 666.7 616.7 801.7 580.9 Reserves 238.4 251.6 234.9 87.5 87.9 Total equity 3,925.2 3,945.5 3,878.8 3,916.4 3,696.0 ¹ Balance due to material movement on variation and initial margin requirements on Futures 29 | 3. Key financial ratios Pre-AASB 15 AASB 15 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 Basic earnings per share (EPS) 1 119.1c 110.9c 127.1c 127.0c 129.3c Diluted EPS 1 119.1c 110.9c 127.1c 127.0c 129.3c Underlying EPS 2 119.1c 121.3c 127.1c 127.0c 129.3c Dividend per share - interim 107.2c - 114.4c - 116.4c Dividend per share - final - 109.1c - 114.3c - Special Dividend - - - 129.1c - Statutory return on equity 3 12.0% 11.1% 12.9% 12.8% 13.6% Underlying return on equity 4 12.0% 12.1% 12.9% 12.8% 13.6% EBITDA / Operating revenue 5,6 76.5% 76.0% 75.2% 75.1% 74.9% EBIT / Operating revenue 5,6 71.0% 69.9% 70.0% 69.2% 69.3% Total expenses (including depreciation and amortisation) / Operating revenue 5,6 29.0% 30.1% 30.0% 30.8% 30.7% Capital expenditure ($m) $13.4 $40.7 $27.6 $47.5 $43.4 Net tangible asset backing per share $7.70 $7.79 $7.41 $7.53 $6.29 Net asset backing per share $20.28 $20.38 $20.04 $20.23 $19.09 Shareholders' equity as a % of total assets (excluding participants' balances) 83.9% 89.1% 82.7% 86.5% 71.0% Shareholders' equity as a % of total assets (including participants' balances) 32.9% 30.5% 31.7% 25.5% 23.2% Share price at end of period $54.86 $64.39 $59.94 $82.37 $78.41 Ordinary shares on issue at end of period 193,595,162 193,595,162 193,595,162 193,595,162 193,595,162 Weighted average number of ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) 7 193,482,099 193,533,243 193,566,439 193,586,097 193,587,426 Market value of ordinary shares on issue at end of period ($m) $10,621 $12,466 $11,604 $15,946 $15,180 Market to book ratio at end of period 2.71 3.16 2.99 4.07 4.11 Full-time equivalent permanent staff - number at period end 552 587 644 689 705 Full-time equivalent permanent staff - average during the period 555 566 632 668 701 Operating revenues and operating expenses as per the Group segment reporting Based on statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) including significant items and weighted average number of shares 30 | 2. Based on underlying NPAT excluding significant items and weighted average number of shares Based on statutory NPAT including significant items Based on underlying NPAT excluding significant items Operating revenue excludes interest and dividend revenue (underlying) EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation; EBIT - earnings before interest and tax. These metrics along with total expenses exclude significant items Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate EPS 4.1 Listings and Issuer Services 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 Total domestic market capitalisation ($bn) - period end $1,932 $1,957 $1,790 $2,069 $2,118 Total number of listed entities (includes all stapled entities) - period end 2,275 2,285 2,284 2,269 2,240 Number of new listings 77 60 72 39 55 Average annual listing fee $18,734 $18,917 $20,409 $20,812 $20,552 Initial capital raised ($m) $10,973 $14,720 $32,082 $5,320 $9,071 Secondary capital raised ($m) $23,850 $19,172 $23,004 $15,826 $30,280 Other secondary capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($m) $10,004 $2,994 $6,698 $3,085 $2,682 Total capital raised (including other) ($m) $44,827 $36,886 $61,784 $24,231 $42,033 Number of new warrant series quoted 728 1,239 994 855 1,058 Total warrant series quoted 2,822 2,976 3,040 2,789 2,967 Initial listing fee revenue contribution per year under AASB 15 ($ millions) Secondary listing fee revenue contribution per year under AASB 15 ($ millions) $0.8 $0.3 $2.8 $3.2 $9.1 $23.9 $8.8 $22.3 1H19 2H19 1H20 1H19 2H19 1H20 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H20 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H20 31 | Colours represent the year in which revenue was generated and the periods over which it will be amortised 4.2 Derivatives and OTC Markets: Equity Options 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 Trading days 128 124 129 123 130 Single stock options ('000) 41,768 38,323 36,636 37,189 33,928 Index options and futures ('000) 5,932 6,529 6,196 5,086 4,659 Average daily single stock options contracts 326,311 309,059 283,996 302,354 260,982 Average daily index options and futures contracts 46,347 52,650 48,029 41,352 35,837 Average fee per derivatives contract $0.23 $0.24 $0.24 $0.23 $0.23 Single stock options average daily contracts 338,847 360,090 350,704 387,533 326,311 309,059 283,996 302,354 260,982 1H16 2H16 1H17 2H17 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 Index options and futures average daily contracts 47,702 52,960 43,255 38,775 46,347 52,650 48,029 41,352 35,837 32 | 1H16 2H16 1H17 2H17 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 4.2 Derivatives and OTC Markets: Futures and OTC 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 Trading days 128 127 129 126 130 Total contracts traded - futures ('000) ASX SPI 200 6,253 7,529 7,974 8,020 8,491 90 day bank bills 15,456 17,770 15,083 19,615 13,884 3 year bonds 28,127 27,914 27,284 33,204 30,359 10 year bonds 21,920 25,809 25,441 26,442 28,084 20 year bonds¹ 195 188 135 121 108 30 day interbank cash rate 992 960 646 3,622 3,167 Agricultural 48 36 53 40 45 Electricity 181 190 227 186 213 Other ² 57 92 70 42 69 NZD 90 day bank bills 746 951 1,006 1,323 1,137 Total futures 73,975 81,439 77,919 92,615 85,557 ¹ Introduced 21 September 2015 ² Other includes VIX and sector futures 33 | 4.2 Derivatives and OTC Markets: Futures and OTC (continued) 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 Total contracts traded - options on futures ('000) ASX SPI 200 77 63 66 32 17 3 year bonds 51 34 91 136 153 Overnight 3 year bonds 158 156 131 148 181 Intra-day 3 year bonds 207 137 204 406 303 10 year bonds 1 9 27 2 2 1 Electricity 15 21 24 32 29 Other 2 0 0 0 0 0 Total options on futures 517 438 518 756 684 Total futures and options on futures contract volume ('000) 74,492 81,877 78,437 93,371 86,241 Daily average contracts - futures and options 581,971 644,697 608,035 741,043 663,389 Average fee per contract - futures and options $1.36 $1.35 $1.39 $1.32 $1.40 OTC markets Total notional cleared value ($bn) 3 $3,137.550 $3,176.772 $2,036.538 $7,674.078 $7,059.216 Open notional cleared value (period end $bn) 3 $3,473.810 $3,773.703 $3,185.268 $7,207.582 $5,829.372 10 year bonds includes overnight and intraday Other includes options over 90 day bank bills and agricultural Cleared notional value is double sided 488,009 577,819 535,185 Futures average daily contracts 741,043 577,790 581,971 644,697 608,035 663,389 34 | 1H16 2H16 1H17 2H17 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 4.2 Derivatives and OTC Markets: Austraclear 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 Settlement days 128 124 129 124 130 Transactions ('000) Cash transfers 298 307 311 299 320 Fixed interest securities 383 387 397 415 457 Discount securities 72 74 75 72 66 Foreign exchange 5 4 5 4 4 Other 0 1 0 0 0 Total transactions 758 773 788 790 847 Average daily settlement volume 5,919 6,239 6,107 6,376 6,514 Securities holdings (average $bn) $1,887.4 $1,929.6 $1,974.4 $2,032.9 $2,078.0 Securities holdings (period end $bn) $1,902.5 $1,948.8 $1,988.2 $2,054.5 $2,097.0 Average settlement and depository fee (including portfolio holdings) $16.37 $16.88 $16.66 $17.11 $16.37 per transaction (excludes registry services revenue) ASX Collateral (average $bn) $18.2 $21.8 $23.6 $20.2 $23.4 ASX Collateral (period end $bn) $20.6 $23.5 $20.5 $22.4 $20.1 Austraclear average daily settlement volume 5,736 5,838 5,724 5,970 5,919 6,239 6,107 6,376 6,514 35 | 1H16 2H16 1H17 2H17 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 4.3 Trading Services - Cash Market Trading 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 Trading days 128 124 129 123 130 Total cash market trades ('000) 144,880 147,648 171,273 188,712 214,880 Average daily cash market trades 1,131,875 1,190,711 1,327,701 1,534,241 1,652,922 Continuous trading value ($bn) $334.219 $343.674 $368.321 $353.790 $398.583 Auctions value ($bn) $122.471 $139.655 $161.193 $172.786 $186.701 Centre Point value ($bn) $53.437 $53.044 $57.168 $55.862 $53.471 Total cash on-market value ($bn) $510.127 $536.373 $586.682 $582.438 $638.755 Trade reporting value ($bn) $89.346 $95.970 $104.162 $107.406 $135.071 Total cash market value ($bn) $599.473 $632.343 $690.844 $689.844 $773.826 Average daily on-market value ($bn) $3.985 $4.326 $4.548 $4.735 $4.914 Average daily value (including trade reporting) ($bn) $4.683 $5.100 $5.355 $5.608 $5.953 Average trade size ($) $4,138 $4,283 $4,034 $3,656 $3.601 Average trading fee per dollar of value (bps) 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.36 Velocity (total value / average market capitalisation)1 82% 84% 89% 85% 89% Number of dominant settlement messages (m) 8.8 9.1 10.1 9.5 10.0 ¹ Total value transacted on all venues Average daily on-market value ($bn) 4.271 4.178 4.359 4.548 4.735 4.914 4.073 3.985 4.326 36 | 1H16 2H16 1H17 2H17 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 4.3 Trading Services - Technical Services 1111 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 Technical services (number at period end) ASX Distribution Platform Australian Liquidity Centre cabinets 298 301 310 324 324 Connection Services ASX Net connections 115 112 108 104 101 ASX Net service feeds 444 444 454 447 447 Australian Liquidity Centre service connections 934 984 1,030 1,068 1,081 ASX Service Access ASX ITCH access 45 49 48 54 56 Futures ITCH access 75 80 74 73 74 ASX Market Access ASX sessions 945 922 888 886 831 ASX gateways 162 160 155 155 160 ASX liquidity cross-connections 61 64 58 57 56 ASX OUCH access 73 82 82 75 95 Futures gateways 205 251 281 329 234 Futures liquidity cross-connections 363 381 467 482 428 37 | 4.4 CCP participant collateral balances 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 $million $million $million $million $million Balances at period end ASX Clear - initial margins 441.9 567.3 654.8 843.6 600.8 ASX Clear (Futures) - initial margins House1 1,822.5 1,920.6 1,743.3 2,369.7 2,166.7 ASX Clear (Futures) - initial margins Client1 3,730.5 4,182.7 3,760.8 5,548.9 6,355.7 ASX Clear (Futures) - additional2 and excess 1,056.8 1,625.2 1,189.3 1,838.8 1,382.1 Commitments 200.0 200.0 200.0 200.0 200.0 Total margins held on balance sheet 7,251.7 8,495.8 7,548.2 10,801.0 10,705.3 Average daily margin balance during the period 7,046.9 6,784.6 8,139.4 8,247.1 10,137.7 ASX Clear - guarantees and equity collateral held off balance sheet 3,438.6 3,333.2 3,044.2 3,351.8 3,376.7 ¹ Includes margins held for OTC Clearing 2 Increase in additional margins resulting from larger positions and enhanced capital management and margining methodology 38 | 5. ASX Group own cash movement 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 $million $million $million $million $million ASX Group cash Total cash and short-term investments 8,336.2 9,565.3 8,688.3 12,265.0 11,893.3 Less participants' margins and commitments (7,251.7) (8,495.8) (7,548.2) (10,801.0) (10,705.3) ASX Group own cash reserves 1,084.5 1,069.5 1,140.1 1,464.0 1,188.0 Opening ASX Group own cash reserves 1,000.9 1,084.5 1,069.5 1,140.1 1,464.0 Add: Cash generated from business activities 301.7 227.4 322.4 212.7 262.9 Cash from sale of equity instruments - - - 380.7 - Less: Cash used for payment of dividends (193.1) (207.5) (211.2) (221.5) (471.2) Cash used for other non-current assets (20.4) (27.9) (39.1) (45.5) (47.0) Payments for investments (4.6) (7.0) (1.5) (2.5) (20.7) Closing ASX Group own cash reserves 1,084.5 1,069.5 1,140.1 1,464.0 1,188.0 Less specific cash allocations (768.3) (843.3) (938.0) (1,094.4) (1,094.4) Available free cash 316.2 226.2 202.1 369.6 93.6 1 Following the reclassification of 'Cash and cash equivalent' items on the balance sheet in FY19, the amount of 'Cash generated from business activities' above will not agree to the 'net cash flow from operating activities' shown in the Consolidated statement of cash flows. The former consists of cash and other short-term money market investment while the latter only relates to cash 39 | 6. AASB 16 Leases Under the new accounting standard AASB 16, all applicable leases are treated as finance leases. The Group has recognised right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all its applicable leases. Applicable leases includes those greater than 12 months.

right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all its applicable leases. Applicable leases includes those greater than 12 months. ASX adopted AASB 16 on 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach therefore comparative period balances (Balance sheet and Statement of comprehensive income) have not been restated.

All rent expense for applicable AASB 16 leases will no longer be recognised in occupancy but will be recognised in depreciation and interest. Depreciation is allocated over the life of the asset and interest expense reflects the finance costs of the repayment of the liability. All other occupancy costs will remain within occupancy.

In the current period, $4.7m of depreciation and $1.6m of interest expense has been recognised in relation to rent expense for applicable leases under AASB 16. Refer to the table for a comparison of occupancy in 1H19 to 1H20 under AASB 16. 1H20 $m Occupancy 4.7 EBITDA 340.5 Depreciation and amortisation 25.4 Total Expenses 139.8 EBIT 315.1 Interest and dividend income 44.1 Profit after tax 250.4 1H19 $m 8.6 319.5 22.1 127.3 297.4 54.9 246.1 40 | Only includes line items that were affected by AASB 16 Disclaimer The material contained in this document is a presentation of general information about the ASX Group's activities current as at the date of this presentation (13 February 2020). It is provided in summary and does not purport to be complete. You should not rely upon it as advice for investment purposes, as it does not take into account your investment objectives, financial position or needs. These factors should be considered, with or without professional advice, when deciding if an investment is appropriate. To the extent permitted by law, no responsibility for any loss arising in any way (including by way of negligence) from anyone acting or refraining from acting as a result of this material is accepted by the ASX Group, including any of its related bodies corporate. This document may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business strategy of the ASX Group. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions made by the ASX Group about circumstances and events that have not yet taken place. Although the ASX Group believes the forward-looking statements to be reasonable, they are not certain. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond the ASX Group's control, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements (and from past results). The ASX Group makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy of any forward-looking statements in this document and undue reliance should not be placed upon such statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "should", "will", or "would" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions that are predictions of or otherwise indicate future events or trends. The forward-looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date of this document. The ASX Group does not intend to update the forward-looking statements in this document in the future. 41 | Attachments Original document

