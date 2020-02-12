ASX : Half-Year Analyst Presentation

Project on schedule for industry-wide test environment to open in July 2020
Gillian Larkins - CFO
1H20 ASX financial performance
ASX financial results
Growth in trading and business activity delivering a consistent return to shareholders
1H20
2H19
1H19
1H20 v
$m
$m
$m
1H19
Operating revenue
454.9
439.1
424.7
7.1%
Operating expenses
114.4
109.6
105.2
(8.7%)
EBITDA
340.5
329.5
319.5
6.6%
Depreciation and amortisation
25.4
25.7
22.1
(15.1%)
Total expenses
139.8
135.3
127.3
(9.8%)
EBIT
315.1
303.8
297.4
6.0%
Interest and dividend income
44.1
49.0
54.9
(19.7%)
Profit after tax
250.4
245.9
246.1
1.8%
EBITDA margin
74.9%
75.0%
75.2%
(30bps)
EBIT margin
69.3%
69.2%
70.0%
(70bps)
Statutory earnings per share (EPS) (cents)
129.3
127.0
127.1
1.7%
Dividends per share (DPS) (cents)
116.4
114.3
114.4
1.7%
Special dividends per share (cents)
-
129.1
-
-
Operating revenue up 7.1% reflecting solid growth in customer activity
Total expenses up 9.8% due to annualisation of additional resources during FY19
Full-yeartotal expense guidance remains 6-8%
Resulting in strong growth in EBIT, up 6.0%
Interest and dividend income down 19.7% with sale of IRESS, lower investment returns and inclusion of lease financing costs
Profit after tax up 1.8%
Operating revenue and expenses as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable).
ASX operating revenue
Up 7.1% with all businesses delivering growth
1H20
2H19
1H19
1H20 v
1H20 operating revenue contribution by business
$m
$m
$m
1H19
Listings and Issuer Services
113.9
108.7
111.5
2.2%
Derivatives and OTC Markets
159.4
161.8
146.8
8.6%
Trading Services
125.0
116.1
113.5
10.2%
Equity Post-Trade Services
58.6
53.7
54.7
7.2%
Other
(2.0)
(1.2)
(1.8)
-
Operating revenue
454.9
439.1
424.7
7.1%
Operating revenue as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable).
ASX operating revenue by business
Listings and Issuer Services
1H20
2H19
1H19
1H20 v
1H19
Operating revenue ($million)
113.9
108.7
111.5
2.2%
Listings
86.8
86.1
85.0
2.1%
Issuer services
27.1
22.6
26.5
2.3%
Key drivers
New listings (number)
55
39
72
(23.6%)
Market cap of new listings ($billion)
9.1
5.3
32.1*
(71.7%)
Secondary capital ($billion)
33.0
18.9
29.7
11.0%
*1H19 includes Coles demerger ($17bn)
Derivatives and OTC Markets
1H20
2H19
1H19
1H20 v
1H19
Operating revenue ($million)
159.4
161.8
146.8
8.6%
Equity options
8.9
9.7
10.2
(13.0%)
Futures and OTC
120.9
123.6
109.3
10.7%
Austraclear
29.6
28.5
27.3
8.3%
Key drivers
Futures volume (million)
86.2
93.4
78.4
9.9%
OTC cleared value ($billion)
7,059.2
7,674.1
2,036.5
246.6%
Austraclear registry issuance value
(spot) ($billion)
1,894.7
1,839.6
1,784.8
6.2%
Key highlights
25%
Listings and Issuer Services
IPO revenue impacted by fewer new listings
Strong secondary capital raisings in 1H20 reflecting issuance by the banks
Growth in exchange-traded products, total market value $62 billion, up 52% on pcp
Derivatives and OTC Markets
35%
Futures volumes up 9.9% on pcp; 30 day interbank cash rate product up 390% on pcp
Austraclear increase supported by a 6.2% increase in the value of registry issuances on pcp
Equity options volume impacted by subdued activity
Operating revenue as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable).
ASX operating revenue by business (continued)
Trading Services
1H20
2H19
1H19
1H20 v
1H19
Operating revenue ($million)
125.0
116.1
113.5
10.2%
Cash market trading
27.9
25.7
26.0
7.6%
Information services
53.5
49.1
47.2
13.5%
Technical services
43.6
41.3
40.3
8.1%
Key drivers
ASX on-market average daily value
4.914
4.735
4.548
8.1%
($billion)
Auctions value ($billion)
186.7
172.8
161.2
15.8%
Number of ALC cabinets (spot)
324
324
310
4.5%
Equity Post-Trade
1H20
2H19
1H19
1H20 v
1H19
Operating revenue ($million)
58.6
53.7
54.7
7.2%
Cash market clearing
30.0
27.1
27.3
9.7%
Cash market settlement
28.6
26.6
27.4
4.7%
Key drivers
On-market value cleared ($billion)
676.0
618.8
619.8
9.1%
Main settlement messages (million)
10.0
9.5
10.1
(0.4%)
Transfers and conversions (million)
11.7
10.4
10.6
10.2%
Key highlights
27%
Trading Services
Auctions traded value up 15.8% on pcp
Lit trading market value up 8.2% on pcp
ALC connections up 7.5% on pcp with new service providers joining the ALC ecosystem
13%
Equity Post-Trade
On-marketvalue cleared up 9.1% on pcp, in line with higher traded value
Growth in settlement primarily associated with transfer and conversion of securities, up 10.2% on pcp
Operating revenue as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable).
ASX total expenses
Scheduled investment in initiatives in line with previous expense guidance
1H20
2H19
1H19
1H20 v
$m
$m
$m
1H19
Staff
72.5
64.5
63.2
(14.6%)
Occupancy
4.7
9.3
8.6
45.1%
Equipment
16.1
15.4
15.3
(5.1%)
Administration
12.7
12.0
10.5
(21.3%)
Variable
4.6
4.0
4.4
(5.8%)
ASIC supervision levy
3.8
4.4
3.2
(19.2%)
Operating expenses
114.4
109.6
105.2
(8.7%)
Depreciation and amortisation
25.4
25.7
22.1
(15.1%)
Total expenses
139.8
135.3
127.3
(9.8%)
FTE (spot)
705
689
644
(9.6%)
Operating expenses as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable).
Total expense uplift largely due to the impact of the onboarding of FTE resourcing during FY19 with expense growth slowing as referenced by chart below
AASB 16 lease standard came into effect 1 July 2019 with applicable lease costs now recognised in depreciation and interest expense
FY20 total expense guidance at 6-8% range
Spot FTE movement
up 2%
up 17%
689705
587
FY18
FY19
1H20
ASX interest and dividend income
Lower investment earnings due to current interest rate environment
1H20
2H19
1H19
1H20 v
$m
$m
$m
1H19
Group net interest income
7.7
12.5
10.9
(28.7%)
Lease financing cost
(1.6)
-
-
-
Group net interest income
6.1
12.5
10.9
(43.8%)
Net interest on collateral balances
38.0
36.5
38.9
(2.4%)
Total net interest income
44.1
49.0
49.8
(11.4%)
Dividend income
-
-
5.1
(100%)
Interest and dividend income
44.1
49.0
54.9
(19.7%)
Group net interest income down 43.8% on pcp due to the drop in the cash rate to 0.75% and the inclusion of lease finance costs under AASB 16 from 1H20
Net interest earned on collateral balances down 2.4% on pcp due to:
Average collateral balances up 24.6% to $10.1 billion on pcp
Investment spread down to 35bps (54bps pcp)
Futures client charge decreased from 65bps to 45bps in December 2019
Dividend income ceased with the sale of IRESS shareholding in 2H19
Interest and dividend income
($million)
5
11
6
5
9
39
38
24
1H18
1H19
1H20
Dividend income
ASX Group net interest income
Net interest earned on collateral balances
Net interest income per segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable).
ASX balance sheet
Strong balance sheet with strategic investments
Dec 19
Jun 19
$m
$m
Cash and other financial assets
11,893.3
12,270.3
Intangibles (excluding software)
2,326.0
2,326.1
Investments
99.2
76.3
Other assets (including software)
1,592.9
657.6
Total assets
15,911.4
15,330.3
Amounts owing to participants
10,705.3
10,801.0
Other liabilities
1,510.1
612.9
Total liabilities
12,215.4
11,413.9
Total equity
3,696.0
3,916.4
Long-term credit rating from S&P
AA-
AA-
Cash and other financial assets reflect participant balances, partially offset by reduction of own funds with payment of special dividend in September 2019
21 |
Investments in adjacencies
Sympli
49% shareholding, $16.8 million invested to date
Digital Asset
8% shareholding (7% FY19), $44 million invested to date
Yieldbroker
45% shareholding
Portfolio capital expenditure
Capital expenditure $43.4 million in 1H20
Ongoing investment in upgrading technology for BAU and growth opportunities, including
CHESS replacement and related infrastructure, secondary data centre, ASX Trade and corporate actions straight- through processing
FY20 capital expenditure guidance is $75-80 million
ASX earnings and dividends per share
Delivering to shareholders, strongest half-year EPS to date
1H20
2H19
1H19
1H20 v
1H19
Statutory earnings per share (cents)
129.3
127.0
127.1
1.7%
Dividends per share (cents)
116.4
114.3
114.4
1.7%
% of underlying profit paid out
90%
90%
90%
-
Special dividend per share (cents)
-
129.1
-
n/a
Earnings per share up 1.7% on pcp
Interim dividend of 116.4 cents per share, up 1.7% on pcp
Statutory earnings per share (cents)
110.9127.0
119.1
127.1
129.3
FY18
FY19
FY20
1H
2H
Dividends per share (cents)
129.1
109.1114.3
107.2
114.4
116.4
FY18
FY19
FY20
Interim
Final
Special
22 |
Dominic Stevens - CEO
Summary and outlook
Summary and outlook
1H20 resilient shareholder returns highlights the strength of being a diversified, integrated exchange
Strong momentum in execution of customer driven, technology focused strategy
First six weeks of the new calendar year have seen continued solid volumes
Elevated volatility expected to continue given global geopolitical uncertainty
Strongly focused on the execution of strategic initiatives
Q&A
Q&A
Appendices
Income statement
Balance sheet
Key financial ratios
Transaction and activity levels
Free cash flow summary
Accounting policy change
26 |
1. Income statement
Pre-AASB 15
AASB 15
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
$million
$million
$million
$million
$million
Annual listing
42.6
43.2
46.6
47.2
46.0
Initial listing
9.4
9.2
9.6
9.6
9.4
Subsequent raisings
32.6
26.3
25.1
26.1
27.1
Other listing
4.0
4.1
3.7
3.2
4.3
Listings
88.6
82.8
85.0
86.1
86.8
Issuer services
24.9
24.3
26.5
22.6
27.1
Listings and Issuer Services
113.5
107.1
111.5
108.7
113.9
Equity options
10.9
11.0
10.2
9.7
8.9
Futures and OTC clearing
101.6
110.9
109.3
123.6
120.9
Austraclear
25.6
26.4
27.3
28.5
29.6
Derivatives and OTC Markets
138.1
148.3
146.8
161.8
159.4
Cash market trading
22.6
23.1
26.0
25.7
27.9
Information services
44.7
45.4
47.2
49.1
53.5
Technical services
37.2
36.9
40.3
41.3
43.6
Trading Services
104.5
105.4
113.5
116.1
125.0
Cash market clearing
25.9
26.0
27.3
27.1
30.0
Cash market settlement
26.3
26.6
27.4
26.6
28.6
Equity Post-Trade Services
52.2
52.6
54.7
53.7
58.6
Other revenue
0.7
0.3
(1.8)
(1.2)
(2.0)
Operating revenue
409.0
413.7
424.7
439.1
454.9
Operating revenues and operating expenses as per the Group segment reporting
27 |
1. Income statement
Pre-AASB 15
AASB 15
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
$million
$million
$million
$million
$million
Staff
56.5
58.1
63.2
64.5
72.5
Occupancy
8.1
8.3
8.6
9.3
4.7
Equipment
13.8
14.1
15.3
15.4
16.1
Administration
10.4
12.0
10.5
12.0
12.7
Variable
4.0
3.9
4.4
4.0
4.6
ASIC supervision levy
3.4
2.9
3.2
4.4
3.8
Operating expenses
96.2
99.3
105.2
109.6
114.4
EBITDA
312.8
314.4
319.5
329.5
340.5
Depreciation and amortisation
22.4
25.2
22.1
25.7
25.4
Total expenses
118.6
124.5
127.3
135.3
139.8
EBIT
290.4
289.2
297.4
303.8
315.1
Net interest income
8.7
9.5
10.9
12.5
6.1
Net interest on participants' balances
24.4
25.9
38.9
36.5
38.0
Dividend revenue
5.1
9.1
5.1
-
-
Interest and dividend income
38.2
44.5
54.9
49.0
44.1
Underlying profit before tax
328.6
333.7
352.3
352.8
359.2
Income tax expense
(98.1)
(98.9)
(106.2)
(106.9)
(108.8)
Underlying profit after tax
230.5
234.8
246.1
245.9
250.4
Significant items (net of tax)1
-
(20.2)
-
-
-
Statutory profit after tax
230.5
214.6
246.1
245.9
250.4
Operating revenues and operating expenses as per the Group segment reporting ¹ 2H18 significant items relates to impairment of Yieldbroker
28 |
2. Balance sheet
Pre-AASB 15
AASB 15
31 Dec 17
30 Jun 18
31 Dec 18
30 Jun 19
31 Dec 19
$million
$million
$million
$million
$million
Assets
Cash and other financial assets
8,636.2
9,570.1
8,688.3
12,270.3
11,893.3
Intangibles (excluding software)
2,326.5
2,326.3
2,326.2
2,326.1
2,326.0
Software
108.5
111.7
117.7
132.2
152.2
Investments
471.2
469.5
445.4
76.3
99.2
Other assets1
386.2
445.4
662.6
525.4
1,440.7
Total assets
11,928.6
12,923.0
12,240.2
15,330.3
15,911.4
Liabilities
Amounts owing to participants (including funded commitments)
7,251.7
8,495.8
7,548.2
10,801.0
10,705.3
Other liabilities1
751.7
481.7
813.2
612.9
1,510.1
Total liabilities
8,003.4
8,977.5
8,361.4
11,413.9
12,215.4
Equity
Capital
3,027.2
3,027.2
3,027.2
3,027.2
3,027.2
Retained earnings
659.6
666.7
616.7
801.7
580.9
Reserves
238.4
251.6
234.9
87.5
87.9
Total equity
3,925.2
3,945.5
3,878.8
3,916.4
3,696.0
¹ Balance due to material movement on variation and initial margin requirements on Futures
29 |
3. Key financial ratios
Pre-AASB 15
AASB 15
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
Basic earnings per share (EPS) 1
119.1c
110.9c
127.1c
127.0c
129.3c
Diluted EPS 1
119.1c
110.9c
127.1c
127.0c
129.3c
Underlying EPS 2
119.1c
121.3c
127.1c
127.0c
129.3c
Dividend per share - interim
107.2c
-
114.4c
-
116.4c
Dividend per share - final
-
109.1c
-
114.3c
-
Special Dividend
-
-
-
129.1c
-
Statutory return on equity 3
12.0%
11.1%
12.9%
12.8%
13.6%
Underlying return on equity 4
12.0%
12.1%
12.9%
12.8%
13.6%
EBITDA / Operating revenue 5,6
76.5%
76.0%
75.2%
75.1%
74.9%
EBIT / Operating revenue 5,6
71.0%
69.9%
70.0%
69.2%
69.3%
Total expenses (including depreciation and amortisation) / Operating revenue 5,6
29.0%
30.1%
30.0%
30.8%
30.7%
Capital expenditure ($m)
$13.4
$40.7
$27.6
$47.5
$43.4
Net tangible asset backing per share
$7.70
$7.79
$7.41
$7.53
$6.29
Net asset backing per share
$20.28
$20.38
$20.04
$20.23
$19.09
Shareholders' equity as a % of total assets (excluding participants' balances)
83.9%
89.1%
82.7%
86.5%
71.0%
Shareholders' equity as a % of total assets (including participants' balances)
32.9%
30.5%
31.7%
25.5%
23.2%
Share price at end of period
$54.86
$64.39
$59.94
$82.37
$78.41
Ordinary shares on issue at end of period
193,595,162
193,595,162
193,595,162
193,595,162
193,595,162
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) 7
193,482,099
193,533,243
193,566,439
193,586,097
193,587,426
Market value of ordinary shares on issue at end of period ($m)
$10,621
$12,466
$11,604
$15,946
$15,180
Market to book ratio at end of period
2.71
3.16
2.99
4.07
4.11
Full-time equivalent permanent staff - number at period end
552
587
644
689
705
Full-time equivalent permanent staff - average during the period
555
566
632
668
701
Operating revenues and operating expenses as per the Group segment reporting
Based on statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) including significant items and weighted average number of shares30 | 2. Based on underlying NPAT excluding significant items and weighted average number of shares
Based on statutory NPAT including significant items
Based on underlying NPAT excluding significant items
Operating revenue excludes interest and dividend revenue (underlying)
EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation; EBIT - earnings before interest and tax. These metrics along with total expenses exclude significant items
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate EPS
4.1 Listings and Issuer Services
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
Total domestic market capitalisation ($bn) - period end
$1,932
$1,957
$1,790
$2,069
$2,118
Total number of listed entities (includes all stapled entities) - period end
2,275
2,285
2,284
2,269
2,240
Number of new listings
77
60
72
39
55
Average annual listing fee
$18,734
$18,917
$20,409
$20,812
$20,552
Initial capital raised ($m)
$10,973
$14,720
$32,082
$5,320
$9,071
Secondary capital raised ($m)
$23,850
$19,172
$23,004
$15,826
$30,280
Other secondary capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($m)
$10,004
$2,994
$6,698
$3,085
$2,682
Total capital raised (including other) ($m)
$44,827
$36,886
$61,784
$24,231
$42,033
Number of new warrant series quoted
728
1,239
994
855
1,058
Total warrant series quoted
2,822
2,976
3,040
2,789
2,967
Initial listing fee revenue contribution per year under
AASB 15 ($ millions)
Secondary listing fee revenue contribution per year
under AASB 15 ($ millions)
$0.8
$0.3
$2.8
$3.2
$9.1
$23.9
$8.8
$22.3
1H19
2H19
1H20
1H19
2H19
1H20
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
1H20
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
1H20
Colours represent the year in which revenue was generated and the periods over which it will be amortised
4.2 Derivatives and OTC Markets: Equity Options
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
Trading days
128
124
129
123
130
Single stock options ('000)
41,768
38,323
36,636
37,189
33,928
Index options and futures ('000)
5,932
6,529
6,196
5,086
4,659
Average daily single stock options contracts
326,311
309,059
283,996
302,354
260,982
Average daily index options and futures contracts
46,347
52,650
48,029
41,352
35,837
Average fee per derivatives contract
$0.23
$0.24
$0.24
$0.23
$0.23
Single stock options average daily contracts
338,847
360,090
350,704
387,533
326,311
309,059
283,996
302,354
260,982
1H16
2H16
1H17
2H17
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
Index options and futures average daily contracts
47,702
52,960
43,255
38,775
46,347
52,650
48,029
41,352
35,837
32 |
1H16
2H16
1H17
2H17
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
4.2 Derivatives and OTC Markets: Futures and OTC
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
Trading days
128
127
129
126
130
Total contracts traded - futures ('000)
ASX SPI 200
6,253
7,529
7,974
8,020
8,491
90 day bank bills
15,456
17,770
15,083
19,615
13,884
3 year bonds
28,127
27,914
27,284
33,204
30,359
10 year bonds
21,920
25,809
25,441
26,442
28,084
20 year bonds¹
195
188
135
121
108
30 day interbank cash rate
992
960
646
3,622
3,167
Agricultural
48
36
53
40
45
Electricity
181
190
227
186
213
Other ²
57
92
70
42
69
NZD 90 day bank bills
746
951
1,006
1,323
1,137
Total futures
73,975
81,439
77,919
92,615
85,557
¹ Introduced 21 September 2015
² Other includes VIX and sector futures
33 |
4.2 Derivatives and OTC Markets: Futures and OTC (continued)
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
Total contracts traded - options on futures ('000)
ASX SPI 200
77
63
66
32
17
3 year bonds
51
34
91
136
153
Overnight 3 year bonds
158
156
131
148
181
Intra-day 3 year bonds
207
137
204
406
303
10 year bonds 1
9
27
2
2
1
Electricity
15
21
24
32
29
Other 2
0
0
0
0
0
Total options on futures
517
438
518
756
684
Total futures and options on futures contract volume ('000)
74,492
81,877
78,437
93,371
86,241
Daily average contracts - futures and options
581,971
644,697
608,035
741,043
663,389
Average fee per contract - futures and options
$1.36
$1.35
$1.39
$1.32
$1.40
OTC markets
Total notional cleared value ($bn) 3
$3,137.550
$3,176.772
$2,036.538
$7,674.078
$7,059.216
Open notional cleared value (period end $bn) 3
$3,473.810
$3,773.703
$3,185.268
$7,207.582
$5,829.372
10 year bonds includes overnight and intraday
Other includes options over 90 day bank bills and agricultural
Cleared notional value is double sided
488,009 577,819535,185
Futures average daily contracts
741,043
577,790
581,971
644,697
608,035
663,389
34 |
1H16
2H16
1H17
2H17
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
4.2 Derivatives and OTC Markets: Austraclear
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
Settlement days
128
124
129
124
130
Transactions ('000)
Cash transfers
298
307
311
299
320
Fixed interest securities
383
387
397
415
457
Discount securities
72
74
75
72
66
Foreign exchange
5
4
5
4
4
Other
0
1
0
0
0
Total transactions
758
773
788
790
847
Average daily settlement volume
5,919
6,239
6,107
6,376
6,514
Securities holdings (average $bn)
$1,887.4
$1,929.6
$1,974.4
$2,032.9
$2,078.0
Securities holdings (period end $bn)
$1,902.5
$1,948.8
$1,988.2
$2,054.5
$2,097.0
Average settlement and depository fee (including portfolio holdings)
$16.37
$16.88
$16.66
$17.11
$16.37
per transaction (excludes registry services revenue)
ASX Collateral (average $bn)
$18.2
$21.8
$23.6
$20.2
$23.4
ASX Collateral (period end $bn)
$20.6
$23.5
$20.5
$22.4
$20.1
Austraclear average daily settlement volume
5,736
5,838
5,724
5,970
5,919
6,239
6,107
6,376
6,514
35 |
1H16
2H16
1H17
2H17
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
4.3 Trading Services - Cash Market Trading
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
Trading days
128
124
129
123
130
Total cash market trades ('000)
144,880
147,648
171,273
188,712
214,880
Average daily cash market trades
1,131,875
1,190,711
1,327,701
1,534,241
1,652,922
Continuous trading value ($bn)
$334.219
$343.674
$368.321
$353.790
$398.583
Auctions value ($bn)
$122.471
$139.655
$161.193
$172.786
$186.701
Centre Point value ($bn)
$53.437
$53.044
$57.168
$55.862
$53.471
Total cash on-market value ($bn)
$510.127
$536.373
$586.682
$582.438
$638.755
Trade reporting value ($bn)
$89.346
$95.970
$104.162
$107.406
$135.071
Total cash market value ($bn)
$599.473
$632.343
$690.844
$689.844
$773.826
Average daily on-market value ($bn)
$3.985
$4.326
$4.548
$4.735
$4.914
Average daily value (including trade reporting) ($bn)
$4.683
$5.100
$5.355
$5.608
$5.953
Average trade size ($)
$4,138
$4,283
$4,034
$3,656
$3.601
Average trading fee per dollar of value (bps)
0.37
0.37
0.37
0.37
0.36
Velocity (total value / average market capitalisation)1
82%
84%
89%
85%
89%
Number of dominant settlement messages (m)
8.8
9.1
10.1
9.5
10.0
¹ Total value transacted on all venues
Average daily on-market value ($bn)
4.271
4.178
4.359
4.548
4.735
4.914
4.073
3.985
4.326
36 |
1H16
2H16
1H17
2H17
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
4.3 Trading Services - Technical Services
1111
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
Technical services (number at period end)
ASX Distribution Platform
Australian Liquidity Centre cabinets
298
301
310
324
324
Connection Services
ASX Net connections
115
112
108
104
101
ASX Net service feeds
444
444
454
447
447
Australian Liquidity Centre service connections
934
984
1,030
1,068
1,081
ASX Service Access
ASX ITCH access
45
49
48
54
56
Futures ITCH access
75
80
74
73
74
ASX Market Access
ASX sessions
945
922
888
886
831
ASX gateways
162
160
155
155
160
ASX liquidity cross-connections
61
64
58
57
56
ASX OUCH access
73
82
82
75
95
Futures gateways
205
251
281
329
234
Futures liquidity cross-connections
363
381
467
482
428
37 |
4.4 CCP participant collateral balances
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
$million
$million
$million
$million
$million
Balances at period end
ASX Clear - initial margins
441.9
567.3
654.8
843.6
600.8
ASX Clear (Futures) - initial margins House1
1,822.5
1,920.6
1,743.3
2,369.7
2,166.7
ASX Clear (Futures) - initial margins Client1
3,730.5
4,182.7
3,760.8
5,548.9
6,355.7
ASX Clear (Futures) - additional2 and excess
1,056.8
1,625.2
1,189.3
1,838.8
1,382.1
Commitments
200.0
200.0
200.0
200.0
200.0
Total margins held on balance sheet
7,251.7
8,495.8
7,548.2
10,801.0
10,705.3
Average daily margin balance during the period
7,046.9
6,784.6
8,139.4
8,247.1
10,137.7
ASX Clear - guarantees and equity collateral held off balance sheet
3,438.6
3,333.2
3,044.2
3,351.8
3,376.7
¹ Includes margins held for OTC Clearing
2 Increase in additional margins resulting from larger positions and enhanced capital management and margining methodology
38 |
5. ASX Group own cash movement
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
$million
$million
$million
$million
$million
ASX Group cash
Total cash and short-term investments
8,336.2
9,565.3
8,688.3
12,265.0
11,893.3
Less participants' margins and commitments
(7,251.7)
(8,495.8)
(7,548.2)
(10,801.0)
(10,705.3)
ASX Group own cash reserves
1,084.5
1,069.5
1,140.1
1,464.0
1,188.0
Opening ASX Group own cash reserves
1,000.9
1,084.5
1,069.5
1,140.1
1,464.0
Add:
Cash generated from business activities
301.7
227.4
322.4
212.7
262.9
Cash from sale of equity instruments
-
-
-
380.7
-
Less:
Cash used for payment of dividends
(193.1)
(207.5)
(211.2)
(221.5)
(471.2)
Cash used for other non-current assets
(20.4)
(27.9)
(39.1)
(45.5)
(47.0)
Payments for investments
(4.6)
(7.0)
(1.5)
(2.5)
(20.7)
Closing ASX Group own cash reserves
1,084.5
1,069.5
1,140.1
1,464.0
1,188.0
Less specific cash allocations
(768.3)
(843.3)
(938.0)
(1,094.4)
(1,094.4)
Available free cash
316.2
226.2
202.1
369.6
93.6
1 Following the reclassification of 'Cash and cash equivalent' items on the balance sheet in FY19, the amount of 'Cash generated from business activities' above will not agree to the 'net cash flow from operating activities' shown in the
Consolidated statement of cash flows. The former consists of cash and other short-term money market investment while the latter only relates to cash
39 |
6. AASB 16 Leases
Under the new accounting standard AASB 16, all applicable leases are treated as finance leases. The Group has recognised right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all its applicable leases. Applicable leases includes those greater than 12 months.
ASX adopted AASB 16 on 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach therefore comparative period balances (Balance sheet and Statement of comprehensive income) have not been restated.
All rent expense for applicable AASB 16 leases will no longer be recognised in occupancy but will be recognised in depreciation and interest. Depreciation is allocated over the life of the asset and interest expense reflects the finance costs of the repayment of the liability. All other occupancy costs will remain within occupancy.
In the current period, $4.7m of depreciation and $1.6m of interest expense has been recognised in relation to rent expense for applicable leases under AASB 16.
Refer to the table for a comparison of occupancy in 1H19 to 1H20 under AASB 16.
1H20
$m
Occupancy
4.7
EBITDA
340.5
Depreciation and amortisation
25.4
Total Expenses
139.8
EBIT
315.1
Interest and dividend income
44.1
Profit after tax
250.4
1H19 $m
8.6
319.5
22.1
127.3
297.4
54.9
246.1
40 |
Only includes line items that were affected by AASB 16
