ASX : Half-Year Analyst Presentation

02/12/2020 | 06:41pm EST

2020 ASX Limited Half-Year Results

Presentation

13 February 2020

Agenda

1H20 overview

Dominic Stevens - CEO

Strategic update

Dominic Stevens

Financial performance

Gillian Larkins - CFO

Summary and outlook

Dominic Stevens

Q&A - analysts followed by media

Dominic Stevens and Gillian Larkins

2 |

ASX 1H20 highlights

Delivering on reliable earnings track record and making strategic progress

Diversified business generating sustained growth in shareholder returns

  • EBIT up 6.0% driven by strong trading volumes and increased demand for connectivity, cabinets and data
  • Net interest and dividend income down due to lower RBA rates and final IRESS dividend in 1H19 Enhancing the integrity of the market
  • ASX's risk culture strengthened through further embedding of values, processes, systems and risk-aware culture
  • Listing rules and guidance updated to support market disclosure, ease of use and compliance

Ongoing investment in customer focused, technology driven outcomes

  • Technology infrastructure upgrade continues, strengthening resilience and enhancing customer experience
  • CHESS replacement industry-wide test environment on schedule to open in July

Pursuing opportunities to offer new products and efficiencies across the Australian financial services industry

  • Supporting customer and 3rd party development that leverages ASX DLT infrastructure
  • Progressing adjacencies leveraging ASX's expertise and technology infrastructure via DataSphere and Sympli

3 |

ASX 1H20 financial results

Solid operational earnings growth

1H20

Change

% change

on pcp

on pcp

Operating revenue

$454.9m

+$30.2m

+7.1%

Total expenses

$139.8m

($12.5m)

(9.8%)

EBIT

$315.1m

+$17.7m

+6.0%

Interest income

$44.1m

($10.8m)

(19.7%)

Net profit after tax

$250.4m

+$4.3m

+1.8%

Earnings per share

129.3cps

+2.2cps

+1.7%

Dividends per share

116.4cps

+2.0cps

+1.7%

  • Reflecting broad growth across ASX
  • Heightened in 1H20 due to annualisation of increased head count in FY19
  • FY20 expense guidance 6-8%
  • Continued solid growth while building stronger foundations
  • Reflects lower interest rate environment and final IRESS dividend in 1H19
  • Diversified business continues to deliver growth
  • Remaining positive post return of capital and lower interest earnings
  • Seventh consecutive first-half increase in DPS

4 | Variance relative to the prior comparative period (1H19 pcp) expressed favourable/(unfavourable).

ASX activity drivers

Strong equity and futures trading and growth in Austraclear deposits

Total capital raised ($billion)

50

24

37

24

2H

19

1H

55

62

45

42

39

37

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

Futures - contracts (million)

7.4% CAGR*

82

93

2H

73

73

66

1H

60

63

69

74

78

86

Cash market trading - ASX value on-market ($billion)

7.1% CAGR*

530

541

582

2H

536

512

1H

454 530 539 510 587 639

FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20

Austraclear securities holdings - average balance ($billion)

1,858 1,915 1,909 2,004 2,078

1,672

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H20

5 | *Compound annual growth rate (CAGR): 1H15 v 1H20

ASX revenue up 7.1%

Driven by market activity and flow-on benefits from customer focused initiatives

1H20 key revenue drivers

Revenue growth supported by

Equity trading value up 8.9%

Global team supported by ASX's high-performance platform driving customer acquisition

Attracting market share through a diverse range of execution services

Futures volumes up 9.9%

Integrated execution, data and technology offering making business easier for customers

OTC Clearing service offering efficiencies to customers via cross-margining with futures

Information services data and

Recent customer initiatives focused on BBSW benchmark and machine readable data

index revenue up 13.5%

Working with S&P to create indices to meet customer needs (e.g. the new S&P/ASX tech index)

Technical services connectivity

ALC is offering customers reduced total cost of ownership and ease of connectivity

revenues up 8.1%

New and existing customers ordering new cabinets, services and cross-connections

6 | Operating revenue percentages as per the Group segment reporting.

Dominic Stevens - CEO

Strategic update

Building an exchange for the future

Strong momentum in our customer focused, technology driven strategy

Technology driven

Customer focused

Expertise and capacity

Upgraded applications, programs and IT system functionality

New IT infrastructure

Pursuing adjacent

growth opportunities

Expanded, enhanced

core customer value proposition

Contemporary,

flexible and resilient

ASX operating platform

New opportunities to create products and services, and reduce risks and costs

Product enhancements, operational efficiencies and easier ways to do business

Confidence in the reliability and integrity of transacting via ASX

8 |

Contemporary, flexible and resilient operating platform

Strengthening stakeholder confidence in ASX

Completing FY20

Risk management and governance

Technology driven

Customer focused

Building Stronger Foundations

˃ New IT service management tool to

> Faster resolution and reduced impact of

support service, change, asset, knowledge

operational incidents

Technology risk and governance

and incident management

> Improved visibility of operational risks

˃ New risk and compliance tool to improve

> Faster ability to adapt to risks

Building Stronger Foundations

data control and facilitate centralisation of

> Improved ability and time to assess issues

Operational risk and governance

technology operating risk

> Shortened response times

˃ New real-time risk systems

Enhanced listing rules

˃ Facilitate STP project

> Easier to understand and comply with

Ongoing

Corporate actions straight-through

> ASX will offer a comprehensive range of

˃

New STP capability for notification of

digitised, ISO20022-based corporate

processing

corporate actions and issuance

actions for more timely data and STP

efficiencies

Risk and compliance awareness

˃

New, mobile-friendlye-training for

> Maintain trust and confidence in the

employees

market

9 |

Contemporary, flexible and resilient operating platform

Strengthening stakeholder confidence in ASX

Completing FY20

Ongoing

Technology infrastructure

Technology driven

Customer focused

˃

External connectivity network:

ASX Net upgrade

implementation of fully consolidated

˃

Standardised, consolidated and faster

network enabling more efficient

communication

connectivity services

New secondary data centre

˃

Back-upfacility: move to Tier 3 data

˃

Greater resilience and backup capability

centre facility and infrastructure refresh

for the markets

˃

Trading platform technology:

˃

Continued high levels of availability

ASX Trade refresh

contemporary software and hardware

˃

Enhanced ability to implement change

refresh

˃

Technology supporting equities trading:

˃

Greater resilience, strengthened reliability

Equities infrastructure upgrade

refresh of integration hardware and

˃

Faster delivery of new services

software

˃

Equities clearing and settlement: new

˃

Upgraded data security and greater

resilience

CHESS replacement

modern hardware, contemporary software

˃

Additional functionality and improved

and upgraded security

flexibility

Cyber resilience

˃

Data and infrastructure security: invest in

˃

Upgraded data security, greater resilience

security capability and capacity

10 |

Expanded, enhanced core customer value proposition

Making business easier by providing solutions to customer challenges

Completing FY20 Ongoing Completing FY20

New and enhanced products and services

Digital refresh

Issuer services

BBSW and

ASX Realised AONIA*

S&P/ASX All Technology Index

Technology driven

Customer focused

>

Contemporary, flexible, single sign-on

> Enhanced user experience, refreshed

ASX website

design, added functionality, mobile friendly

> Enhanced user experience, refreshed

>

New online portal for listed companies

design, added functionality

> Improved convenience for investors and

reduced costs for issuers

> Increased robustness and trust in

>

Enabled electronic bank bill trading and

BBSW calculation

> Investors avoid switching costs for existing

trade-based rate setting via refresh of

deals

benchmark methodology and rules

> Choice of alternative rate for new deals via

Realised AONIA

>

Index capturing fast growing technology

> Developed in response to customer

sector

requests

11 |

Pursuing adjacent growth opportunities

Leveraging ASX's expertise, independence and infrastructure

Contemporary,

flexible and resilient platform

Opportunities

Technology driven

Customer focused

Progress

˃ DAML smart contracts and DLT

˃ Risk and operational cost benefits

from access to source-of-truth data

> DAML software development

kit available

DLT Solutions

infrastructure

˃ Opportunities open to develop

innovative new products and services

>

Launching DAML partners

program

>

Digital Asset offering DAML

training

˃ Open data science platform

DataSphere

supporting analytics and machine

learning

  • Use ASX and third party data to solve problems
  • Enable customers to commercialise their data and analytics
  • Platform operational
  • Web store open
  • First data products available

˃ ASX's payments infrastructure

˃ More efficient and intuitive services

> Connected/connecting with two

Sympli

with InfoTrack's conveyancing expertise on a modern technology platform

˃

Cost competitive

˃

Provides industry resilience and choice

of the major retail banks

> First financial conveyance

completed

12 |

CHESS replacement delivering upgraded security, resilience, performance

Project on schedule for industry-wide test environment to open in July 2020

Project delivering to multi-year milestonesTODAY

Jan

Jan

Jan

Jan

Jan

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Go-live April 2021

Evaluation and consultation

Build

Market trials and implementation

Assessment of technology

DA & DLT

Enterprise-grade build

Incremental external

Industry-wide

and partner, prototype built

selected

software drops

test environment (ITE)

Working together preparing for transition

26

years

CHESS has served the industry

Continuing to engage with

ITE opens in July with formal

Working with CHESS users on

well and now needs to be

stakeholders in preparation for

readiness activities to

the transition and listening to

replaced for the next generation

operational readiness

commence later in the year

feedback

13 |

Gillian Larkins - CFO

1H20 ASX financial performance

ASX financial results

Growth in trading and business activity delivering a consistent return to shareholders

1H20

2H19

1H19

1H20 v

$m

$m

$m

1H19

Operating revenue

454.9

439.1

424.7

7.1%

Operating expenses

114.4

109.6

105.2

(8.7%)

EBITDA

340.5

329.5

319.5

6.6%

Depreciation and amortisation

25.4

25.7

22.1

(15.1%)

Total expenses

139.8

135.3

127.3

(9.8%)

EBIT

315.1

303.8

297.4

6.0%

Interest and dividend income

44.1

49.0

54.9

(19.7%)

Profit after tax

250.4

245.9

246.1

1.8%

EBITDA margin

74.9%

75.0%

75.2%

(30bps)

EBIT margin

69.3%

69.2%

70.0%

(70bps)

Statutory earnings per share (EPS) (cents)

129.3

127.0

127.1

1.7%

Dividends per share (DPS) (cents)

116.4

114.3

114.4

1.7%

Special dividends per share (cents)

-

129.1

-

-

  • Operating revenue up 7.1% reflecting solid growth in customer activity
  • Total expenses up 9.8% due to annualisation of additional resources during FY19
  • Full-yeartotal expense guidance remains 6-8%
  • Resulting in strong growth in EBIT, up 6.0%
  • Interest and dividend income down 19.7% with sale of IRESS, lower investment returns and inclusion of lease financing costs
  • Profit after tax up 1.8%

15 | Operating revenue and expenses as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable).

ASX operating revenue

Up 7.1% with all businesses delivering growth

1H20

2H19

1H19

1H20 v

1H20 operating revenue contribution by business

$m

$m

$m

1H19

Listings and Issuer Services

113.9

108.7

111.5

2.2%

Derivatives and OTC Markets

159.4

161.8

146.8

8.6%

Trading Services

125.0

116.1

113.5

10.2%

Equity Post-Trade Services

58.6

53.7

54.7

7.2%

Other

(2.0)

(1.2)

(1.8)

-

Operating revenue

454.9

439.1

424.7

7.1%

16 | Operating revenue as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable).

ASX operating revenue by business

Listings and Issuer Services

1H20

2H19

1H19

1H20 v

1H19

Operating revenue ($million)

113.9

108.7

111.5

2.2%

Listings

86.8

86.1

85.0

2.1%

Issuer services

27.1

22.6

26.5

2.3%

Key drivers

New listings (number)

55

39

72

(23.6%)

Market cap of new listings ($billion)

9.1

5.3

32.1*

(71.7%)

Secondary capital ($billion)

33.0

18.9

29.7

11.0%

*1H19 includes Coles demerger ($17bn)

Derivatives and OTC Markets

1H20

2H19

1H19

1H20 v

1H19

Operating revenue ($million)

159.4

161.8

146.8

8.6%

Equity options

8.9

9.7

10.2

(13.0%)

Futures and OTC

120.9

123.6

109.3

10.7%

Austraclear

29.6

28.5

27.3

8.3%

Key drivers

Futures volume (million)

86.2

93.4

78.4

9.9%

OTC cleared value ($billion)

7,059.2

7,674.1

2,036.5

246.6%

Austraclear registry issuance value

(spot) ($billion)

1,894.7

1,839.6

1,784.8

6.2%

Key highlights

25%

Listings and Issuer Services

  • IPO revenue impacted by fewer new listings
  • Strong secondary capital raisings in 1H20 reflecting issuance by the banks
  • Growth in exchange-traded products, total market value $62 billion, up 52% on pcp

Derivatives and OTC Markets

35%

  • Futures volumes up 9.9% on pcp; 30 day interbank cash rate product up 390% on pcp
  • Austraclear increase supported by a 6.2% increase in the value of registry issuances on pcp
  • Equity options volume impacted by subdued activity

17 | Operating revenue as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable).

ASX operating revenue by business (continued)

Trading Services

1H20

2H19

1H19

1H20 v

1H19

Operating revenue ($million)

125.0

116.1

113.5

10.2%

Cash market trading

27.9

25.7

26.0

7.6%

Information services

53.5

49.1

47.2

13.5%

Technical services

43.6

41.3

40.3

8.1%

Key drivers

ASX on-market average daily value

4.914

4.735

4.548

8.1%

($billion)

Auctions value ($billion)

186.7

172.8

161.2

15.8%

Number of ALC cabinets (spot)

324

324

310

4.5%

Equity Post-Trade

1H20

2H19

1H19

1H20 v

1H19

Operating revenue ($million)

58.6

53.7

54.7

7.2%

Cash market clearing

30.0

27.1

27.3

9.7%

Cash market settlement

28.6

26.6

27.4

4.7%

Key drivers

On-market value cleared ($billion)

676.0

618.8

619.8

9.1%

Main settlement messages (million)

10.0

9.5

10.1

(0.4%)

Transfers and conversions (million)

11.7

10.4

10.6

10.2%

Key highlights

27%

Trading Services

  • Auctions traded value up 15.8% on pcp
  • Lit trading market value up 8.2% on pcp
  • ALC connections up 7.5% on pcp with new service providers joining the ALC ecosystem

13%

Equity Post-Trade

  • On-marketvalue cleared up 9.1% on pcp, in line with higher traded value
  • Growth in settlement primarily associated with transfer and conversion of securities, up 10.2% on pcp

18 | Operating revenue as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable).

ASX total expenses

Scheduled investment in initiatives in line with previous expense guidance

1H20

2H19

1H19

1H20 v

$m

$m

$m

1H19

Staff

72.5

64.5

63.2

(14.6%)

Occupancy

4.7

9.3

8.6

45.1%

Equipment

16.1

15.4

15.3

(5.1%)

Administration

12.7

12.0

10.5

(21.3%)

Variable

4.6

4.0

4.4

(5.8%)

ASIC supervision levy

3.8

4.4

3.2

(19.2%)

Operating expenses

114.4

109.6

105.2

(8.7%)

Depreciation and amortisation

25.4

25.7

22.1

(15.1%)

Total expenses

139.8

135.3

127.3

(9.8%)

FTE (spot)

705

689

644

(9.6%)

19 | Operating expenses as per the Group segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable).

  • Total expense uplift largely due to the impact of the onboarding of FTE resourcing during FY19 with expense growth slowing as referenced by chart below
  • AASB 16 lease standard came into effect 1 July 2019 with applicable lease costs now recognised in depreciation and interest expense
  • FY20 total expense guidance at 6-8% range

Spot FTE movement

up 2%

up 17%

689705

587

FY18

FY19

1H20

ASX interest and dividend income

Lower investment earnings due to current interest rate environment

1H20

2H19

1H19

1H20 v

$m

$m

$m

1H19

Group net interest income

7.7

12.5

10.9

(28.7%)

Lease financing cost

(1.6)

-

-

-

Group net interest income

6.1

12.5

10.9

(43.8%)

Net interest on collateral balances

38.0

36.5

38.9

(2.4%)

Total net interest income

44.1

49.0

49.8

(11.4%)

Dividend income

-

-

5.1

(100%)

Interest and dividend income

44.1

49.0

54.9

(19.7%)

  • Group net interest income down 43.8% on pcp due to the drop in the cash rate to 0.75% and the inclusion of lease finance costs under AASB 16 from 1H20
  • Net interest earned on collateral balances down 2.4% on pcp due to:
    • Average collateral balances up 24.6% to $10.1 billion on pcp
    • Investment spread down to 35bps (54bps pcp)
    • Futures client charge decreased from 65bps to 45bps in December 2019
  • Dividend income ceased with the sale of IRESS shareholding in 2H19

Interest and dividend income

($million)

5

11

6

5

9

39

38

24

1H18

1H19

1H20

Dividend income

ASX Group net interest income

Net interest earned on collateral balances

20 | Net interest income per segment reporting. Variance expressed favourable/(unfavourable).

ASX balance sheet

Strong balance sheet with strategic investments

Dec 19

Jun 19

$m

$m

Cash and other financial assets

11,893.3

12,270.3

Intangibles (excluding software)

2,326.0

2,326.1

Investments

99.2

76.3

Other assets (including software)

1,592.9

657.6

Total assets

15,911.4

15,330.3

Amounts owing to participants

10,705.3

10,801.0

Other liabilities

1,510.1

612.9

Total liabilities

12,215.4

11,413.9

Total equity

3,696.0

3,916.4

Long-term credit rating from S&P

AA-

AA-

Cash and other financial assets reflect participant balances, partially offset by reduction of own funds with payment of special dividend in September 2019

21 |

Investments in adjacencies

  • Sympli
    • 49% shareholding, $16.8 million invested to date
  • Digital Asset
    • 8% shareholding (7% FY19), $44 million invested to date
  • Yieldbroker
    • 45% shareholding

Portfolio capital expenditure

  • Capital expenditure $43.4 million in 1H20
    • Ongoing investment in upgrading technology for BAU and growth opportunities, including
      • CHESS replacement and related infrastructure, secondary data centre, ASX Trade and corporate actions straight- through processing
  • FY20 capital expenditure guidance is $75-80 million

ASX earnings and dividends per share

Delivering to shareholders, strongest half-year EPS to date

1H20

2H19

1H19

1H20 v

1H19

Statutory earnings per share (cents)

129.3

127.0

127.1

1.7%

Dividends per share (cents)

116.4

114.3

114.4

1.7%

% of underlying profit paid out

90%

90%

90%

-

Special dividend per share (cents)

-

129.1

-

n/a

  • Earnings per share up 1.7% on pcp
  • Interim dividend of 116.4 cents per share, up 1.7% on pcp

Statutory earnings per share (cents)

110.9127.0

119.1

127.1

129.3

FY18

FY19

FY20

1H

2H

Dividends per share (cents)

129.1

109.1114.3

107.2

114.4

116.4

FY18

FY19

FY20

Interim

Final

Special

22 |

Dominic Stevens - CEO

Summary and outlook

Summary and outlook

  • 1H20 resilient shareholder returns highlights the strength of being a diversified, integrated exchange
  • Strong momentum in execution of customer driven, technology focused strategy
  • First six weeks of the new calendar year have seen continued solid volumes
  • Elevated volatility expected to continue given global geopolitical uncertainty
  • Strongly focused on the execution of strategic initiatives

24 |

Q&A

Appendices

  1. Income statement
  2. Balance sheet
  3. Key financial ratios
  4. Transaction and activity levels
  5. Free cash flow summary
  6. Accounting policy change

26 |

1. Income statement

Pre-AASB 15

AASB 15

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

$million

$million

$million

$million

$million

Annual listing

42.6

43.2

46.6

47.2

46.0

Initial listing

9.4

9.2

9.6

9.6

9.4

Subsequent raisings

32.6

26.3

25.1

26.1

27.1

Other listing

4.0

4.1

3.7

3.2

4.3

Listings

88.6

82.8

85.0

86.1

86.8

Issuer services

24.9

24.3

26.5

22.6

27.1

Listings and Issuer Services

113.5

107.1

111.5

108.7

113.9

Equity options

10.9

11.0

10.2

9.7

8.9

Futures and OTC clearing

101.6

110.9

109.3

123.6

120.9

Austraclear

25.6

26.4

27.3

28.5

29.6

Derivatives and OTC Markets

138.1

148.3

146.8

161.8

159.4

Cash market trading

22.6

23.1

26.0

25.7

27.9

Information services

44.7

45.4

47.2

49.1

53.5

Technical services

37.2

36.9

40.3

41.3

43.6

Trading Services

104.5

105.4

113.5

116.1

125.0

Cash market clearing

25.9

26.0

27.3

27.1

30.0

Cash market settlement

26.3

26.6

27.4

26.6

28.6

Equity Post-Trade Services

52.2

52.6

54.7

53.7

58.6

Other revenue

0.7

0.3

(1.8)

(1.2)

(2.0)

Operating revenue

409.0

413.7

424.7

439.1

454.9

Operating revenues and operating expenses as per the Group segment reporting

27 |

1. Income statement

Pre-AASB 15

AASB 15

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

$million

$million

$million

$million

$million

Staff

56.5

58.1

63.2

64.5

72.5

Occupancy

8.1

8.3

8.6

9.3

4.7

Equipment

13.8

14.1

15.3

15.4

16.1

Administration

10.4

12.0

10.5

12.0

12.7

Variable

4.0

3.9

4.4

4.0

4.6

ASIC supervision levy

3.4

2.9

3.2

4.4

3.8

Operating expenses

96.2

99.3

105.2

109.6

114.4

EBITDA

312.8

314.4

319.5

329.5

340.5

Depreciation and amortisation

22.4

25.2

22.1

25.7

25.4

Total expenses

118.6

124.5

127.3

135.3

139.8

EBIT

290.4

289.2

297.4

303.8

315.1

Net interest income

8.7

9.5

10.9

12.5

6.1

Net interest on participants' balances

24.4

25.9

38.9

36.5

38.0

Dividend revenue

5.1

9.1

5.1

-

-

Interest and dividend income

38.2

44.5

54.9

49.0

44.1

Underlying profit before tax

328.6

333.7

352.3

352.8

359.2

Income tax expense

(98.1)

(98.9)

(106.2)

(106.9)

(108.8)

Underlying profit after tax

230.5

234.8

246.1

245.9

250.4

Significant items (net of tax)1

-

(20.2)

-

-

-

Statutory profit after tax

230.5

214.6

246.1

245.9

250.4

Operating revenues and operating expenses as per the Group segment reporting ¹ 2H18 significant items relates to impairment of Yieldbroker

28 |

2. Balance sheet

Pre-AASB 15

AASB 15

31 Dec 17

30 Jun 18

31 Dec 18

30 Jun 19

31 Dec 19

$million

$million

$million

$million

$million

Assets

Cash and other financial assets

8,636.2

9,570.1

8,688.3

12,270.3

11,893.3

Intangibles (excluding software)

2,326.5

2,326.3

2,326.2

2,326.1

2,326.0

Software

108.5

111.7

117.7

132.2

152.2

Investments

471.2

469.5

445.4

76.3

99.2

Other assets1

386.2

445.4

662.6

525.4

1,440.7

Total assets

11,928.6

12,923.0

12,240.2

15,330.3

15,911.4

Liabilities

Amounts owing to participants (including funded commitments)

7,251.7

8,495.8

7,548.2

10,801.0

10,705.3

Other liabilities1

751.7

481.7

813.2

612.9

1,510.1

Total liabilities

8,003.4

8,977.5

8,361.4

11,413.9

12,215.4

Equity

Capital

3,027.2

3,027.2

3,027.2

3,027.2

3,027.2

Retained earnings

659.6

666.7

616.7

801.7

580.9

Reserves

238.4

251.6

234.9

87.5

87.9

Total equity

3,925.2

3,945.5

3,878.8

3,916.4

3,696.0

¹ Balance due to material movement on variation and initial margin requirements on Futures

29 |

3. Key financial ratios

Pre-AASB 15

AASB 15

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

Basic earnings per share (EPS) 1

119.1c

110.9c

127.1c

127.0c

129.3c

Diluted EPS 1

119.1c

110.9c

127.1c

127.0c

129.3c

Underlying EPS 2

119.1c

121.3c

127.1c

127.0c

129.3c

Dividend per share - interim

107.2c

-

114.4c

-

116.4c

Dividend per share - final

-

109.1c

-

114.3c

-

Special Dividend

-

-

-

129.1c

-

Statutory return on equity 3

12.0%

11.1%

12.9%

12.8%

13.6%

Underlying return on equity 4

12.0%

12.1%

12.9%

12.8%

13.6%

EBITDA / Operating revenue 5,6

76.5%

76.0%

75.2%

75.1%

74.9%

EBIT / Operating revenue 5,6

71.0%

69.9%

70.0%

69.2%

69.3%

Total expenses (including depreciation and amortisation) / Operating revenue 5,6

29.0%

30.1%

30.0%

30.8%

30.7%

Capital expenditure ($m)

$13.4

$40.7

$27.6

$47.5

$43.4

Net tangible asset backing per share

$7.70

$7.79

$7.41

$7.53

$6.29

Net asset backing per share

$20.28

$20.38

$20.04

$20.23

$19.09

Shareholders' equity as a % of total assets (excluding participants' balances)

83.9%

89.1%

82.7%

86.5%

71.0%

Shareholders' equity as a % of total assets (including participants' balances)

32.9%

30.5%

31.7%

25.5%

23.2%

Share price at end of period

$54.86

$64.39

$59.94

$82.37

$78.41

Ordinary shares on issue at end of period

193,595,162

193,595,162

193,595,162

193,595,162

193,595,162

Weighted average number of ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) 7

193,482,099

193,533,243

193,566,439

193,586,097

193,587,426

Market value of ordinary shares on issue at end of period ($m)

$10,621

$12,466

$11,604

$15,946

$15,180

Market to book ratio at end of period

2.71

3.16

2.99

4.07

4.11

Full-time equivalent permanent staff - number at period end

552

587

644

689

705

Full-time equivalent permanent staff - average during the period

555

566

632

668

701

Operating revenues and operating expenses as per the Group segment reporting

  1. Based on statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) including significant items and weighted average number of shares 30 | 2. Based on underlying NPAT excluding significant items and weighted average number of shares
  1. Based on statutory NPAT including significant items
  2. Based on underlying NPAT excluding significant items
  1. Operating revenue excludes interest and dividend revenue (underlying)
  2. EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation; EBIT - earnings before interest and tax. These metrics along with total expenses exclude significant items
  3. Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to calculate EPS

4.1 Listings and Issuer Services

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

Total domestic market capitalisation ($bn) - period end

$1,932

$1,957

$1,790

$2,069

$2,118

Total number of listed entities (includes all stapled entities) - period end

2,275

2,285

2,284

2,269

2,240

Number of new listings

77

60

72

39

55

Average annual listing fee

$18,734

$18,917

$20,409

$20,812

$20,552

Initial capital raised ($m)

$10,973

$14,720

$32,082

$5,320

$9,071

Secondary capital raised ($m)

$23,850

$19,172

$23,004

$15,826

$30,280

Other secondary capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($m)

$10,004

$2,994

$6,698

$3,085

$2,682

Total capital raised (including other) ($m)

$44,827

$36,886

$61,784

$24,231

$42,033

Number of new warrant series quoted

728

1,239

994

855

1,058

Total warrant series quoted

2,822

2,976

3,040

2,789

2,967

Initial listing fee revenue contribution per year under

AASB 15 ($ millions)

Secondary listing fee revenue contribution per year

under AASB 15 ($ millions)

$0.8

$0.3

$2.8

$3.2

$9.1

$23.9

$8.8

$22.3

1H19

2H19

1H20

1H19

2H19

1H20

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H20

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H20

31 | Colours represent the year in which revenue was generated and the periods over which it will be amortised

4.2 Derivatives and OTC Markets: Equity Options

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

Trading days

128

124

129

123

130

Single stock options ('000)

41,768

38,323

36,636

37,189

33,928

Index options and futures ('000)

5,932

6,529

6,196

5,086

4,659

Average daily single stock options contracts

326,311

309,059

283,996

302,354

260,982

Average daily index options and futures contracts

46,347

52,650

48,029

41,352

35,837

Average fee per derivatives contract

$0.23

$0.24

$0.24

$0.23

$0.23

Single stock options average daily contracts

338,847

360,090

350,704

387,533

326,311

309,059

283,996

302,354

260,982

1H16

2H16

1H17

2H17

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

Index options and futures average daily contracts

47,702

52,960

43,255

38,775

46,347

52,650

48,029

41,352

35,837

32 |

1H16

2H16

1H17

2H17

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

4.2 Derivatives and OTC Markets: Futures and OTC

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

Trading days

128

127

129

126

130

Total contracts traded - futures ('000)

ASX SPI 200

6,253

7,529

7,974

8,020

8,491

90 day bank bills

15,456

17,770

15,083

19,615

13,884

3 year bonds

28,127

27,914

27,284

33,204

30,359

10 year bonds

21,920

25,809

25,441

26,442

28,084

20 year bonds¹

195

188

135

121

108

30 day interbank cash rate

992

960

646

3,622

3,167

Agricultural

48

36

53

40

45

Electricity

181

190

227

186

213

Other ²

57

92

70

42

69

NZD 90 day bank bills

746

951

1,006

1,323

1,137

Total futures

73,975

81,439

77,919

92,615

85,557

¹ Introduced 21 September 2015

² Other includes VIX and sector futures

33 |

4.2 Derivatives and OTC Markets: Futures and OTC (continued)

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

Total contracts traded - options on futures ('000)

ASX SPI 200

77

63

66

32

17

3 year bonds

51

34

91

136

153

Overnight 3 year bonds

158

156

131

148

181

Intra-day 3 year bonds

207

137

204

406

303

10 year bonds 1

9

27

2

2

1

Electricity

15

21

24

32

29

Other 2

0

0

0

0

0

Total options on futures

517

438

518

756

684

Total futures and options on futures contract volume ('000)

74,492

81,877

78,437

93,371

86,241

Daily average contracts - futures and options

581,971

644,697

608,035

741,043

663,389

Average fee per contract - futures and options

$1.36

$1.35

$1.39

$1.32

$1.40

OTC markets

Total notional cleared value ($bn) 3

$3,137.550

$3,176.772

$2,036.538

$7,674.078

$7,059.216

Open notional cleared value (period end $bn) 3

$3,473.810

$3,773.703

$3,185.268

$7,207.582

$5,829.372

  1. 10 year bonds includes overnight and intraday
  2. Other includes options over 90 day bank bills and agricultural
  3. Cleared notional value is double sided

488,009 577,819 535,185

Futures average daily contracts

741,043

577,790

581,971

644,697

608,035

663,389

34 |

1H16

2H16

1H17

2H17

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

4.2 Derivatives and OTC Markets: Austraclear

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

Settlement days

128

124

129

124

130

Transactions ('000)

Cash transfers

298

307

311

299

320

Fixed interest securities

383

387

397

415

457

Discount securities

72

74

75

72

66

Foreign exchange

5

4

5

4

4

Other

0

1

0

0

0

Total transactions

758

773

788

790

847

Average daily settlement volume

5,919

6,239

6,107

6,376

6,514

Securities holdings (average $bn)

$1,887.4

$1,929.6

$1,974.4

$2,032.9

$2,078.0

Securities holdings (period end $bn)

$1,902.5

$1,948.8

$1,988.2

$2,054.5

$2,097.0

Average settlement and depository fee (including portfolio holdings)

$16.37

$16.88

$16.66

$17.11

$16.37

per transaction (excludes registry services revenue)

ASX Collateral (average $bn)

$18.2

$21.8

$23.6

$20.2

$23.4

ASX Collateral (period end $bn)

$20.6

$23.5

$20.5

$22.4

$20.1

Austraclear average daily settlement volume

5,736

5,838

5,724

5,970

5,919

6,239

6,107

6,376

6,514

35 |

1H16

2H16

1H17

2H17

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

4.3 Trading Services - Cash Market Trading

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

Trading days

128

124

129

123

130

Total cash market trades ('000)

144,880

147,648

171,273

188,712

214,880

Average daily cash market trades

1,131,875

1,190,711

1,327,701

1,534,241

1,652,922

Continuous trading value ($bn)

$334.219

$343.674

$368.321

$353.790

$398.583

Auctions value ($bn)

$122.471

$139.655

$161.193

$172.786

$186.701

Centre Point value ($bn)

$53.437

$53.044

$57.168

$55.862

$53.471

Total cash on-market value ($bn)

$510.127

$536.373

$586.682

$582.438

$638.755

Trade reporting value ($bn)

$89.346

$95.970

$104.162

$107.406

$135.071

Total cash market value ($bn)

$599.473

$632.343

$690.844

$689.844

$773.826

Average daily on-market value ($bn)

$3.985

$4.326

$4.548

$4.735

$4.914

Average daily value (including trade reporting) ($bn)

$4.683

$5.100

$5.355

$5.608

$5.953

Average trade size ($)

$4,138

$4,283

$4,034

$3,656

$3.601

Average trading fee per dollar of value (bps)

0.37

0.37

0.37

0.37

0.36

Velocity (total value / average market capitalisation)1

82%

84%

89%

85%

89%

Number of dominant settlement messages (m)

8.8

9.1

10.1

9.5

10.0

¹ Total value transacted on all venues

Average daily on-market value ($bn)

4.271

4.178

4.359

4.548

4.735

4.914

4.073

3.985

4.326

36 |

1H16

2H16

1H17

2H17

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

4.3 Trading Services - Technical Services

1111

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

Technical services (number at period end)

ASX Distribution Platform

Australian Liquidity Centre cabinets

298

301

310

324

324

Connection Services

ASX Net connections

115

112

108

104

101

ASX Net service feeds

444

444

454

447

447

Australian Liquidity Centre service connections

934

984

1,030

1,068

1,081

ASX Service Access

ASX ITCH access

45

49

48

54

56

Futures ITCH access

75

80

74

73

74

ASX Market Access

ASX sessions

945

922

888

886

831

ASX gateways

162

160

155

155

160

ASX liquidity cross-connections

61

64

58

57

56

ASX OUCH access

73

82

82

75

95

Futures gateways

205

251

281

329

234

Futures liquidity cross-connections

363

381

467

482

428

37 |

4.4 CCP participant collateral balances

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

$million

$million

$million

$million

$million

Balances at period end

ASX Clear - initial margins

441.9

567.3

654.8

843.6

600.8

ASX Clear (Futures) - initial margins House1

1,822.5

1,920.6

1,743.3

2,369.7

2,166.7

ASX Clear (Futures) - initial margins Client1

3,730.5

4,182.7

3,760.8

5,548.9

6,355.7

ASX Clear (Futures) - additional2 and excess

1,056.8

1,625.2

1,189.3

1,838.8

1,382.1

Commitments

200.0

200.0

200.0

200.0

200.0

Total margins held on balance sheet

7,251.7

8,495.8

7,548.2

10,801.0

10,705.3

Average daily margin balance during the period

7,046.9

6,784.6

8,139.4

8,247.1

10,137.7

ASX Clear - guarantees and equity collateral held off balance sheet

3,438.6

3,333.2

3,044.2

3,351.8

3,376.7

¹ Includes margins held for OTC Clearing

2 Increase in additional margins resulting from larger positions and enhanced capital management and margining methodology

38 |

5. ASX Group own cash movement

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

$million

$million

$million

$million

$million

ASX Group cash

Total cash and short-term investments

8,336.2

9,565.3

8,688.3

12,265.0

11,893.3

Less participants' margins and commitments

(7,251.7)

(8,495.8)

(7,548.2)

(10,801.0)

(10,705.3)

ASX Group own cash reserves

1,084.5

1,069.5

1,140.1

1,464.0

1,188.0

Opening ASX Group own cash reserves

1,000.9

1,084.5

1,069.5

1,140.1

1,464.0

Add:

Cash generated from business activities

301.7

227.4

322.4

212.7

262.9

Cash from sale of equity instruments

-

-

-

380.7

-

Less:

Cash used for payment of dividends

(193.1)

(207.5)

(211.2)

(221.5)

(471.2)

Cash used for other non-current assets

(20.4)

(27.9)

(39.1)

(45.5)

(47.0)

Payments for investments

(4.6)

(7.0)

(1.5)

(2.5)

(20.7)

Closing ASX Group own cash reserves

1,084.5

1,069.5

1,140.1

1,464.0

1,188.0

Less specific cash allocations

(768.3)

(843.3)

(938.0)

(1,094.4)

(1,094.4)

Available free cash

316.2

226.2

202.1

369.6

93.6

1 Following the reclassification of 'Cash and cash equivalent' items on the balance sheet in FY19, the amount of 'Cash generated from business activities' above will not agree to the 'net cash flow from operating activities' shown in the

Consolidated statement of cash flows. The former consists of cash and other short-term money market investment while the latter only relates to cash

39 |

6. AASB 16 Leases

  • Under the new accounting standard AASB 16, all applicable leases are treated as finance leases. The Group has recognised right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all its applicable leases. Applicable leases includes those greater than 12 months.
  • ASX adopted AASB 16 on 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective approach therefore comparative period balances (Balance sheet and Statement of comprehensive income) have not been restated.
  • All rent expense for applicable AASB 16 leases will no longer be recognised in occupancy but will be recognised in depreciation and interest. Depreciation is allocated over the life of the asset and interest expense reflects the finance costs of the repayment of the liability. All other occupancy costs will remain within occupancy.
  • In the current period, $4.7m of depreciation and $1.6m of interest expense has been recognised in relation to rent expense for applicable leases under AASB 16.

Refer to the table for a comparison of occupancy in 1H19 to 1H20 under AASB 16.

1H20

$m

Occupancy

4.7

EBITDA

340.5

Depreciation and amortisation

25.4

Total Expenses

139.8

EBIT

315.1

Interest and dividend income

44.1

Profit after tax

250.4

1H19 $m

8.6

319.5

22.1

127.3

297.4

54.9

246.1

40 |

Only includes line items that were affected by AASB 16

Disclaimer

The material contained in this document is a presentation of general information about the ASX Group's activities current as at the date of this presentation (13 February 2020). It is provided in summary and does not purport to be complete. You should not rely upon it as advice for investment purposes, as it does not take into account your investment objectives, financial position or needs. These factors should be considered, with or without professional advice, when deciding if an investment is appropriate.

To the extent permitted by law, no responsibility for any loss arising in any way (including by way of negligence) from anyone acting or refraining from acting as a result of this material is accepted by the ASX Group, including any of its related bodies corporate.

This document may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business strategy of the ASX Group. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions made by the ASX Group about circumstances and events that have not yet taken place. Although the ASX Group believes the forward-looking statements to be reasonable, they are not certain. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,

uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond the ASX Group's control, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ

materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements (and from past results). The ASX Group makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy of any forward-looking statements in this document and undue reliance should not be placed upon such statements.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "should", "will", or "would" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions that are predictions of or otherwise indicate future events or trends.

The forward-looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date of this document. The ASX Group does not intend to update the forward-looking statements in this document in the future.

41 |

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 23:40:02 UTC
