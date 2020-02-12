ASX : Half-Year Dividend Notification

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ASX LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
ASX - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 13, 2020
Distribution Amount
$ 1.16400000
Ex Date
Thursday March 5, 2020
Record Date
Friday March 6, 2020
Payment Date
Wednesday March 25, 2020
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
1 / 5
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ASX LIMITED
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
98008624691
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
ASX
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 13, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
ASX
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday December 31, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday March 6, 2020
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
2 / 5
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday March 5, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday March 25, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
$ 1.16400000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
3 / 5
Notification of dividend / distribution
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Where a shareholder has nominated an Australian or New Zealand bank account for receipt of payments, payment will be made by direct credit in AUD or NZD as applicable.
In the absence of any such nomination, payments will be made as follows:
-
shareholders with a registered address in New Zealand will receive payment by direct credit in NZD (when they provide a New Zealand bank account); and
-
all other shareholders will be paid in AUD.
Payments in NZD referred to above will be converted from AUD prior to the dividend payment date.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
|
Currency
|
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
|
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
|
$
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
Not available.
|
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
|
Estimated or Actual?
|
rates not known, date for information to be released
|
Actual
|
Thursday March 12, 2020
|
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
A shareholder that would receive payment in NZD under the default arrangements may elect to receive dividend payments in AUD. Further information can be accessed at: www.linkmarketservices.com.au
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Friday March 6, 2020 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Shareholders may make their currency election online at: www.linkmarketservices.com.auor contact Link Market Services on:
Email: asx@linkmarketservices.com.au
Phone: +61 1300 724 911
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
$ 1.16400000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
$
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
4 / 5
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
3A.2
|
Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
|
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3A.3
|
Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
|
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
|
franked
|
(%)
|
100.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
$ 1.16400000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
$ 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
$ 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
Part 5 - Further information
-
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
-
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
5 / 5
Disclaimer
ASX Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 01:15:07 UTC