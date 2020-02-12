Log in
ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/12
86.65 AUD   +0.77%
08:26pASX : Appendix 4D and ASX Half-Year Financial Statements
PU
08:16pASX : Half-Year Results Analyst Presentation and Speaker Notes
PU
08:16pASX : Half-Year Dividend Notification
PU
ASX : Half-Year Dividend Notification

02/12/2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ASX LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ASX - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 13, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 1.16400000

Ex Date

Thursday March 5, 2020

Record Date

Friday March 6, 2020

Payment Date

Wednesday March 25, 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ASX LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

98008624691

1.3

ASX issuer code

ASX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Thursday February 13, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

ASX

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 6, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 5, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday March 25, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 1.16400000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Where a shareholder has nominated an Australian or New Zealand bank account for receipt of payments, payment will be made by direct credit in AUD or NZD as applicable.

In the absence of any such nomination, payments will be made as follows:

  • shareholders with a registered address in New Zealand will receive payment by direct credit in NZD (when they provide a New Zealand bank account); and
  • all other shareholders will be paid in AUD.

Payments in NZD referred to above will be converted from AUD prior to the dividend payment date.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

$

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

Not available.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

Thursday March 12, 2020

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

A shareholder that would receive payment in NZD under the default arrangements may elect to receive dividend payments in AUD. Further information can be accessed at: www.linkmarketservices.com.au

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Friday March 6, 2020 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Shareholders may make their currency election online at: www.linkmarketservices.com.auor contact Link Market Services on:

Email: asx@linkmarketservices.com.au

Phone: +61 1300 724 911

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 1.16400000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.2

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 1.16400000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 01:15:07 UTC
