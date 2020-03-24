ASX : Letter to Shareholders - ASX Interim Dividend

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Technology driven and customer focused

ASX has a long history of being at the forefront of the global exchange industry in the adoption of technology for the benefit of customers, investors and regulators. We added to that history during the first half of the financial year.

Our project to replace CHESS with a solution powered by distributed ledger technology is moving forward and our Sympli joint venture completed its first four-partye-settlement property transaction in December 2019. Just after results, ASX launched the S&P/ASX All Technology Index. The new index will enhance the profile and understanding of the tech sector in Australia, and increase opportunities for investors.

During the period we finalised a major package of refreshed listing rules and guidance, which help improve company disclosures to the market, make the rules easier to understand and comply with, and enable ASX to better monitor and enforce compliance. ASX is committed to market quality and to ensure the rules and processes keep evolving to serve the interests of issuers, investors and the Australian economy.

ASX is building an exchange for the future - an exchange that provides resilient and trusted market infrastructure and services, while also pursuing new opportunities that harness our experi- ence, expertise and technology. This will deliver opportunities for innovation and for cost and risk reduction for our customers and across the Australian economy.

