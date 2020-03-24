ASX : Letter to Shareholders - ASX Interim Dividend
25 March 2020
DIVIDEND LETTER
Attached is a letter to shareholders from the Chairman and the Managing Director and CEO regarding ASX's FY20 interim dividend and half-year financial results.
Letter to Shareholders
Half-Year 2020
25 March 2020
Dear ASX shareholder
On 13 February 2020, ASX announced a solid result for the first half of the 2020 financial year, as our diversified business continued to deliver reliable earnings while progressing our strategy and strengthening our foundations.
Operational earnings before interest and tax rose 6% to $315.1 million - a rise of $17.7 million - and statutory net profit after tax grew by 1.8% to $250.4 million - up $4.3 million - compared to the same period last year (pcp).
We are investing in the long-term sustainability of our business by strengthening our technology, risk and governance foundations, and upgrading our operating and service capabilities to support future growth.
Financial highlights
Variance
1H20(pcp)
Revenue increased by 7.1% to $454.9 million, reflecting growth
Operating
$454.9 million
↑$30.2m
revenue
↑7.1%
from strong market activity and our core businesses. This oper-
ational growth was offset by a decline in interest and dividend
Total expenses
income, due mainly to the lower interest rate environment and
↑$12.5m
(includes
$139.8 million
sale of our stake in IRESS, which enabled the payment of a special
↑9.8%
depreciation)
dividend in September 2019.
Overall, ASX delivered increased returns to shareholders, with
EBIT
$315.1 million
↑$17.7m
our interim dividend rising 1.7% to 116.4 cents per share - the
↑6.0%
seventh consecutive first half increase in dividends, which will
be paid today.
Interest and
$44.1 million
↓$10.8m
%
dividend income
↓19.7%
The key performance drivers of the results were:
•• 9% rise in the number of daily average futures contracts traded, particularly in 30-day futures
•• 8% increase in cash market trading, with daily average value across the period of $4.9 billion
•• Demand for more technical and information services within the expanding ecosystem of our Australian Liquidity Centre.
ASX's total expenses rose 9.8%, due mainly to the annualisation of employing more people last year, while guidance on capital expenditure is unchanged at approximately $75-$80 million for the full-year.
Net profit
$250.4 million
↑$4.3m
after tax
↑1.8%
Earnings per
129.3 cents
↑2.2 cents
share
↑1.7%
Interim dividend
116.4 cents
↑2.0 cents
per share
↑1.7%
Technology driven and customer focused
ASX has a long history of being at the forefront of the global exchange industry in the adoption of technology for the benefit of customers, investors and regulators. We added to that history during the first half of the financial year.
Our project to replace CHESS with a solution powered by distributed ledger technology is moving forward and our Sympli joint venture completed its first four-partye-settlement property transaction in December 2019. Just after results, ASX launched the S&P/ASX All Technology Index. The new index will enhance the profile and understanding of the tech sector in Australia, and increase opportunities for investors.
During the period we finalised a major package of refreshed listing rules and guidance, which help improve company disclosures to the market, make the rules easier to understand and comply with, and enable ASX to better monitor and enforce compliance. ASX is committed to market quality and to ensure the rules and processes keep evolving to serve the interests of issuers, investors and the Australian economy.
ASX is building an exchange for the future - an exchange that provides resilient and trusted market infrastructure and services, while also pursuing new opportunities that harness our experi- ence, expertise and technology. This will deliver opportunities for innovation and for cost and risk reduction for our customers and across the Australian economy.
•• Any questions you would like to ask ASX can be emailed to: investor.relations@asx.com.au
Thank you for your support.
Yours sincerely
"Our diversified business continued to deliver reliable earnings while progressing our strategy and strengthening our foundations."
Since the end of the half-year, ASX - like the rest of the world
has been managing the impact of COVID-19 or coronavirus. For news and information on the action we've taken to protect the wellbeing of our people and maintain the orderliness of the markets we operate, please see the ASX website here: www2.asx.com.au/about/media-centre/asx-action-on-covid-19