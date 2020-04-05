ASX : Monthly Activity Report - March 2020

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

In March 2020, the average daily number of trades was 96% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $10.5 billion was up 111% on the pcp.

Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 4.1% in March (compared to 0.3% in the pcp).