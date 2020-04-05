|
ASX : Monthly Activity Report - March 2020
6 April 2020
Australian Securities and Investments Commission
ASX Market Announcements Office
Mr Nathan Bourne
ASX Limited
Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure
20 Bridge Street
Level 5, 100 Market Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
SYDNEY NSW 2000
ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - MARCH 2020
Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for March 2020.
Release of market announcement authorised by:
Daniel Csillag
Company Secretary
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Market Announcement
6 April 2020
ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - March 2020
Listings and Capital Raisings
-
In March 2020, total capital raised was $4.2 billion, down 22% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).
|
Listings and Capital Raisings
|
March
|
March
|
March
|
March
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
New listed entities admitted
|
1
|
4
|
70
|
86
|
De-listings
|
9
|
11
|
133
|
96
|
Total listed entities (at end of month)
|
2,206
|
2,275
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
-3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial capital raised ($million)
|
1,063
|
130
|
10,324
|
32,359
|
Change on pcp
|
718%
|
|
-68%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secondary capital raised ($million)
|
2,117
|
3,990
|
35,292
|
28,347
|
Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)
|
978
|
1,209
|
4,311
|
8,126
|
Total secondary capital raised ($million)
|
3,095
|
5,199
|
39,603
|
36,473
|
Change on pcp
|
-40%
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital raised including other ($million)
|
4,158
|
5,329
|
49,927
|
68,832
|
Change on pcp
|
-22%
|
|
-27%
|
|
Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
-
In March 2020, the average daily number of trades was 96% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $10.5 billion was up 111% on the pcp.
-
Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 4.1% in March (compared to 0.3% in the pcp).
-
Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in March was an average of 36.6 (compared to 12.1 in the pcp).
|
Cash Markets
|
March
|
March
|
March
|
March
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Total trading days
|
22
|
21
|
193
|
191
|
(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market
|
|
|
|
|
transactions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash market volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total trades
|
67,499,988
|
32,808,619
|
353,033,188
|
262,991,148
|
Change on pcp
|
106%
|
|
34%
|
|
Average daily trades
|
3,068,181
|
1,562,315
|
1,829,188
|
1,376,917
|
Change on pcp
|
96%
|
|
33%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash market value
|
|
|
|
|
Open trading ($billion)
|
157.656
|
60.180
|
698.841
|
539.405
|
Auctions trading ($billion)
|
54.668
|
34.695
|
300.752
|
245.697
|
Centre Point ($billion)
|
19.123
|
9.840
|
91.262
|
84.447
|
On-market value
|
231.447
|
104.715
|
1,090.855
|
869.549
|
Change on pcp
|
121%
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade reporting* ($billion)
|
32.715
|
20.782
|
209.124
|
158.885
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cash market value ($billion)
|
264.162
|
125.497
|
1,299.979
|
1,028.434
|
Change on pcp
|
110%
|
|
26%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On-market average daily value ($billion)
|
10.520
|
4.986
|
5.652
|
4.553
|
Change on pcp
|
111%
|
|
24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average daily value ($billion)
|
12.007
|
5.976
|
6.736
|
5.384
|
Change on pcp
|
101%
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average value per trade ($)
|
3,914
|
3,825
|
3,682
|
3,911
|
Change on pcp
|
2%
|
|
-6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Ordinaries Index (average daily movement)
|
4.1%
|
0.3%
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S&P/ASX 200 VIX (average daily value)
|
36.6
|
12.1
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
202%
|
|
|
*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication
|
Trading - Futures
-
In March 2020, average daily futures volume was up 6% and average daily options volume was down 49% on the pcp. Total average daily futures and options on futures volumes was up 6% on the pcp.
|
Futures
|
March
|
March
|
March
|
March
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Futures and options total trading days
|
22
|
21
|
194
|
192
|
(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy
|
|
|
|
|
contracts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Futures volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
24,451,547
|
21,925,914
|
136,076,006
|
123,450,202
|
Change on pcp
|
12%
|
|
10%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
1,111,434
|
1,044,091
|
701,423
|
642,970
|
Change on pcp
|
6%
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options on futures volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
71,400
|
132,538
|
1,041,632
|
876,163
|
Change on pcp
|
-46%
|
|
19%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
3,245
|
6,311
|
5,369
|
4,563
|
Change on pcp
|
-49%
|
|
18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total futures and options on futures volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
24,522,947
|
22,058,452
|
137,117,638
|
124,326,365
|
Change on pcp
|
11%
|
|
10%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
1,114,679
|
1,050,402
|
706,792
|
647,533
|
Change on pcp
|
6%
|
|
9%
|
Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport200331.pdf
Clearing - OTC Markets
-
In March 2020, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $1,300.1 billion, compared to $1,051.6 billion in the pcp.
|
OTC Markets
|
March
|
March
|
March
|
March
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Total notional cleared value ($billion)
|
1,300.088
|
1,051.626
|
10,936.001
|
5,023.740
|
Change on pcp
|
24%
|
|
118%
|
|
Open notional cleared value ($billion)
|
6,673.449
|
5,024.513
|
|
|
(at end of month)
|
|
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
33%
|
|
|
|
Trading - Equity Options
-
In March 2020, single stock options average daily contracts traded were up 10% and index options average daily contracts traded were up 44% on the pcp.
|
Equity Options
|
March
|
March
|
March
|
March
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Exchange-traded options total trading days
|
22
|
21
|
193
|
191
|
(includes single stock equity options and index options)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Single stock equity options volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
7,356,191
|
6,388,746
|
52,056,176
|
54,650,715
|
Change on pcp
|
15%
|
|
-5%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
334,372
|
304,226
|
269,721
|
286,129
|
Change on pcp
|
10%
|
|
-6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index options volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
1,451,084
|
961,224
|
8,335,530
|
8,675,331
|
Change on pcp
|
51%
|
|
-4%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
65,958
|
45,773
|
43,189
|
45,421
|
Change on pcp
|
44%
|
|
-5%
|
Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets
-
Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $14.3 billion in March 2020, compared to $9.9 billion in March 2019.
|
ASX Clearing Corporation
|
March
|
March
|
March
|
March
|
Collateral Balances - At End of Month
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Cash margins held on balance sheet:
|
|
|
|
|
- ASX Clear ($billion)
|
2.4
|
0.8
|
|
|
- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)
|
10.7
|
8.1
|
|
|
Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear
|
1.2
|
1.0
|
|
|
(Futures) ($billion)
|
|
|
|
|
Total cash margins held on balance sheet
|
14.3
|
9.9
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
44%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities
|
2.7
|
3.1
|
|
|
and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)
|
|
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
-13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)
|
247.446
|
115.164
|
1,193.275
|
957.542
|
Change on pcp
|
115%
|
|
25%
|
|
Settlement
-
The value of securities held in CHESS was 13% lower than the pcp. The number of dominant settlement messages in March 2020 was 81% higher than the pcp.
-
The value of securities held in Austraclear was 4% higher than the pcp.
|
ASX Settlement
|
March
|
March
|
March
|
March
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Value of CHESS holdings - period end ($billion)
|
1,788.4
|
2,061.1
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
-13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dominant settlement messages (million)
|
3.001
|
1.656
|
16.120
|
14.616
|
Change on pcp
|
81%
|
|
10%
|
|
Austraclear Settlement and Depository
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Austraclear securities holdings - period end ($billion)
|
2,114.6
|
2,032.4
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
4%
|
|
|
Participants
During the month of March - Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited resigned as an ASX Market Participant.
|
ASX Market Participants 1
|
March
|
March
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
New admissions
|
0
|
0
|
Resignations and removals
|
1
|
2
|
Market/Clearing/Settlement Participants at month end
|
111
|
112
|
ASX Futures Participants
|
|
|
|
|
|
New admissions
|
0
|
0
|
Resignations and removals
|
0
|
0
|
Trading/Clearing Participants at month end
|
47
|
52
1 Figures exclude Special Settlement Participants set up to effect a specific corporate action as their participation is only temporary.
|
