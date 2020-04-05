Log in
ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
ASX : Monthly Activity Report - March 2020

04/05/2020 | 10:16pm EDT

6 April 2020

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - MARCH 2020

Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for March 2020.

Release of market announcement authorised by:

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Market Announcement

6 April 2020

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - March 2020

Listings and Capital Raisings

  • In March 2020, total capital raised was $4.2 billion, down 22% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Listings and Capital Raisings

March

March

March

March

2020

2019

2020

2019

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

New listed entities admitted

1

4

70

86

De-listings

9

11

133

96

Total listed entities (at end of month)

2,206

2,275

Change on pcp

-3%

Initial capital raised ($million)

1,063

130

10,324

32,359

Change on pcp

718%

-68%

Secondary capital raised ($million)

2,117

3,990

35,292

28,347

Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)

978

1,209

4,311

8,126

Total secondary capital raised ($million)

3,095

5,199

39,603

36,473

Change on pcp

-40%

9%

Total capital raised including other ($million)

4,158

5,329

49,927

68,832

Change on pcp

-22%

-27%

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In March 2020, the average daily number of trades was 96% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $10.5 billion was up 111% on the pcp.
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 4.1% in March (compared to 0.3% in the pcp).
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in March was an average of 36.6 (compared to 12.1 in the pcp).

Cash Markets

March

March

March

March

2020

2019

2020

2019

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total trading days

22

21

193

191

(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market

transactions)

Cash market volume

Total trades

67,499,988

32,808,619

353,033,188

262,991,148

Change on pcp

106%

34%

Average daily trades

3,068,181

1,562,315

1,829,188

1,376,917

Change on pcp

96%

33%

Cash market value

Open trading ($billion)

157.656

60.180

698.841

539.405

Auctions trading ($billion)

54.668

34.695

300.752

245.697

Centre Point ($billion)

19.123

9.840

91.262

84.447

On-market value

231.447

104.715

1,090.855

869.549

Change on pcp

121%

25%

Trade reporting* ($billion)

32.715

20.782

209.124

158.885

Total cash market value ($billion)

264.162

125.497

1,299.979

1,028.434

Change on pcp

110%

26%

On-market average daily value ($billion)

10.520

4.986

5.652

4.553

Change on pcp

111%

24%

Total average daily value ($billion)

12.007

5.976

6.736

5.384

Change on pcp

101%

25%

Average value per trade ($)

3,914

3,825

3,682

3,911

Change on pcp

2%

-6%

All Ordinaries Index (average daily movement)

4.1%

0.3%

Change on pcp

3.8%

S&P/ASX 200 VIX (average daily value)

36.6

12.1

Change on pcp

202%

*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication

Trading - Futures

  • In March 2020, average daily futures volume was up 6% and average daily options volume was down 49% on the pcp. Total average daily futures and options on futures volumes was up 6% on the pcp.

Futures

March

March

March

March

2020

2019

2020

2019

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Futures and options total trading days

22

21

194

192

(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy

contracts)

Futures volume

Total contracts

24,451,547

21,925,914

136,076,006

123,450,202

Change on pcp

12%

10%

Average daily contracts

1,111,434

1,044,091

701,423

642,970

Change on pcp

6%

9%

Options on futures volume

Total contracts

71,400

132,538

1,041,632

876,163

Change on pcp

-46%

19%

Average daily contracts

3,245

6,311

5,369

4,563

Change on pcp

-49%

18%

Total futures and options on futures volume

Total contracts

24,522,947

22,058,452

137,117,638

124,326,365

Change on pcp

11%

10%

Average daily contracts

1,114,679

1,050,402

706,792

647,533

Change on pcp

6%

9%

Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport200331.pdf

Clearing - OTC Markets

  • In March 2020, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $1,300.1 billion, compared to $1,051.6 billion in the pcp.

OTC Markets

March

March

March

March

2020

2019

2020

2019

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total notional cleared value ($billion)

1,300.088

1,051.626

10,936.001

5,023.740

Change on pcp

24%

118%

Open notional cleared value ($billion)

6,673.449

5,024.513

(at end of month)

Change on pcp

33%

Trading - Equity Options

  • In March 2020, single stock options average daily contracts traded were up 10% and index options average daily contracts traded were up 44% on the pcp.

Equity Options

March

March

March

March

2020

2019

2020

2019

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Exchange-traded options total trading days

22

21

193

191

(includes single stock equity options and index options)

Single stock equity options volume

Total contracts

7,356,191

6,388,746

52,056,176

54,650,715

Change on pcp

15%

-5%

Average daily contracts

334,372

304,226

269,721

286,129

Change on pcp

10%

-6%

Index options volume

Total contracts

1,451,084

961,224

8,335,530

8,675,331

Change on pcp

51%

-4%

Average daily contracts

65,958

45,773

43,189

45,421

Change on pcp

44%

-5%

Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets

  • Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $14.3 billion in March 2020, compared to $9.9 billion in March 2019.

ASX Clearing Corporation

March

March

March

March

Collateral Balances - At End of Month

2020

2019

2020

2019

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Cash margins held on balance sheet:

- ASX Clear ($billion)

2.4

0.8

- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

10.7

8.1

Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear

1.2

1.0

(Futures) ($billion)

Total cash margins held on balance sheet

14.3

9.9

Change on pcp

44%

Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities

2.7

3.1

and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)

Change on pcp

-13%

Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)

247.446

115.164

1,193.275

957.542

Change on pcp

115%

25%

Settlement

  • The value of securities held in CHESS was 13% lower than the pcp. The number of dominant settlement messages in March 2020 was 81% higher than the pcp.
  • The value of securities held in Austraclear was 4% higher than the pcp.

ASX Settlement

March

March

March

March

2020

2019

2020

2019

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Value of CHESS holdings - period end ($billion)

1,788.4

2,061.1

Change on pcp

-13%

Dominant settlement messages (million)

3.001

1.656

16.120

14.616

Change on pcp

81%

10%

Austraclear Settlement and Depository

Austraclear securities holdings - period end ($billion)

2,114.6

2,032.4

Change on pcp

4%

Participants

During the month of March - Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited resigned as an ASX Market Participant.

ASX Market Participants 1

March

March

2020

2019

Month

Month

New admissions

0

0

Resignations and removals

1

2

Market/Clearing/Settlement Participants at month end

111

112

ASX Futures Participants

New admissions

0

0

Resignations and removals

0

0

Trading/Clearing Participants at month end

47

52

1 Figures exclude Special Settlement Participants set up to effect a specific corporate action as their participation is only temporary.

ASX Rule Changes, Waivers and Exemptions

The weekly Australian Cash Market Report is available here: http://www.asx.com.au/services/trading- services/australian-cash-market-report.htm

Further enquiries:

Media

Analysts/Investors

David Park

Josie Ashton

Corporate Communications Adviser

Head of Investor Relations

T

+61 2 9227 0010

T

+61 2 9227 0646

M

0429 595 788

M

0416 205 234

E

david.park@asx.com.au

E

josie.ashton@asx.com.au

http://www.asx.com.au/about/media-releases.htm

http://www.asx.com.au/about/investor-relations.htm

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 02:15:09 UTC
