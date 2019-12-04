Log in
ASX : Monthly Activity Report - November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 06:15pm EST

Market Announcement

5 December 2019

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - November 2019

Listings and Capital Raisings

  • In November 2019, total capital raised was $9.6 billion, down 59% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Listings and Capital Raisings

November

November

November

November

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

New listed entities admitted

7

12

35

58

De-listings

12

10

67

53

Total listed entities (at end of month)

2,237

2,290

Change on pcp

-2%

Initial capital raised ($million)

2,108

20,163

5,958

31,068

Change on pcp

-90%

-81%

Secondary capital raised ($million)

7,100

2,534

22,228

18,186

Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)

434

542

2,249

4,557

Total secondary capital raised ($million)

7,534

3,076

24,477

22,743

Change on pcp

145%

8%

Total capital raised including other ($million)

9,642

23,239

30,435

53,811

Change on pcp

-59%

-43%

5 December 2019

Market Announcement 1/6

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In November 2019, the average daily number of trades was 17% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.1 billion was up 9% on the pcp.
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in November (compared to 0.6% in the pcp).
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in November was an average of 11.1 (compared to 16.2 in the pcp).

Cash Markets

November

November

November

November

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total trading days

21

22

110

110

(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market

transactions)

Cash market volume

Total trades

35,139,400

31,470,629

185,461,137

145,235,064

Change on pcp

12%

28%

Average daily trades

1,673,305

1,430,483

1,686,010

1,320,319

Change on pcp

17%

28%

Cash market value

Open trading ($billion)

66.433

64.079

344.347

314.181

Auctions trading ($billion)

31.347

28.491

156.260

131.290

Centre Point ($billion)

9.397

9.977

46.077

49.039

On-market value

107.177

102.547

546.684

494.510

Change on pcp

5%

11%

Trade reporting* ($billion)

21.497

19.558

117.935

90.570

Total cash market value ($billion)

128.674

122.105

664.619

585.080

Change on pcp

5%

14%

On-market average daily value ($billion)

5.104

4.661

4.970

4.496

Change on pcp

9%

11%

Total average daily value ($billion)

6.127

5.550

6.042

5.319

Change on pcp

10%

14%

Average value per trade ($)

3,662

3,880

3,584

4,029

Change on pcp

-6%

-11%

All Ordinaries Index (average daily movement)

0.5%

0.6%

Change on pcp

-17%

S&P/ASX 200 VIX (average daily value)

11.1

16.2

Change on pcp

-31%

*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order

book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication

5 December 2019

Market Announcement 2/6

Trading - Futures

  • In November 2019, average daily futures volume was flat and average daily options volume was up 19% on the pcp. Total average daily futures and options on futures volumes was flat on the pcp.

Futures

November

November

November

November

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Futures and options total trading days

21

22

110

110

(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy

contracts)

Futures volume

Total contracts

11,430,362

11,980,845

67,548,787

61,062,159

Change on pcp

-5%

11%

Average daily contracts

544,303

544,584

614,080

555,111

Change on pcp

0%

11%

Options on futures volume

Total contracts

113,044

99,816

557,974

463,601

Change on pcp

13%

20%

Average daily contracts

5,383

4,537

5,072

4,215

Change on pcp

19%

20%

Total futures and options on futures volume

Total contracts

11,543,406

12,080,661

68,106,761

61,525,760

Change on pcp

-4%

11%

Average daily contracts

549,686

549,121

619,152

559,325

Change on pcp

0%

11%

Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport191129.pdf

Clearing - OTC Markets

  • In November 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $665.2 billion, compared to $447.1 billion in the pcp.

OTC Markets

November

November

November

November

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total notional cleared value ($billion)

665.166

447.075

5,612.004

1,751.203

Change on pcp

49%

220%

Open notional cleared value ($billion)

6,847.925

3,492.252

(at end of month)

Change on pcp

96%

5 December 2019

Market Announcement 3/6

Trading - Equity Options

  • In November 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were down 5% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 32% on the pcp.

Equity Options

November

November

November

November

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Exchange-traded options total trading days

21

22

110

110

(includes single stock equity options and index options)

Single stock equity options volume

Total contracts

5,341,223

5,915,629

28,680,207

30,682,817

Change on pcp

-10%

-7%

Average daily contracts

254,344

268,892

260,729

278,935

Change on pcp

-5%

-7%

Index options volume

Total contracts

670,193

1,027,680

3,844,839

5,201,343

Change on pcp

-35%

-26%

Average daily contracts

31,914

46,713

34,953

47,285

Change on pcp

-32%

-26%

Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets

  • Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $11.1 billion in November 2019 compared to $8.0 billion in November 2018.

ASX Clearing Corporation

November

November

November

November

Collateral Balances - At End of Month

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Cash margins held on balance sheet:

- ASX Clear ($billion)

0.8

0.9

- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

9.1

6.3

Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear

1.2

0.8

(Futures) ($billion)

Total cash margins held on balance sheet

11.1

8.0

Change on pcp

39%

Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities

3.4

3.1

and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)

Change on pcp

10%

Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)

117.376

112.687

602.004

545.785

Change on pcp

4%

10%

5 December 2019

Market Announcement 4/6

Settlement

  • The value of securities held in CHESS was 22% higher than the pcp. The number of dominant settlement messages in November 2019 was 8% lower than the pcp.
  • The value of securities held in Austraclear was 5% higher than the pcp.

ASX Settlement

November

November

November

November

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Value of CHESS holdings - period end ($billion)

2,307.8

1,897.9

Change on pcp

22%

Dominant settlement messages (million)

1.681

1.837

8.563

8.588

Change on pcp

-8%

0%

Austraclear Settlement and Depository

Austraclear securities holdings - period end ($billion)

2,084.4

1,990.9

Change on pcp

5%

Listings Compliance Activity

From 1 July 2019, ASX no longer publishes the Listings Compliance activity figures in this monthly activity report.

Participants

There were no Participant admissions or resignations during the month of November 2019.

ASX Market Participants 4

November

November

2019

2018

Month

Month

New admissions

0

0

Resignations and removals

0

0

Market/Clearing/Settlement Participants at month end

111

119

ASX Futures Participants

New admissions

0

0

Resignations and removals

0

0

Trading/Clearing Participants at month end

47

53

ASX Rule Changes, Waivers and Exemptions

⁴ Figures exclude Special Settlement Participants set up to effect a specific corporate action as their participation is only temporary.

5 December 2019

Market Announcement 5/6

The weekly Australian Cash Market Report is available here: http://www.asx.com.au/services/trading- services/australian-cash-market-report.htm

Further enquiries:

Media

Analysts/Investor Relations

David Park

Josie Ashton

Corporate Communications Adviser

Head of Investor Relations

T

+61 2 9227 0010

T

+61 2 9227 0646

M

0429 595 788

M

0416 205 234

E

david.park@asx.com.au

E

josie.ashton@asx.com.au

http://www.asx.com.au/about/media-releases.htm

http://www.asx.com.au/about/investor-relations.htm

5 December 2019

Market Announcement 6/6

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 23:14:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 917 M
EBIT 2020 644 M
Net income 2020 505 M
Finance 2020 12 953 M
Yield 2020 2,99%
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,45x
EV / Sales2021 15,8x
Capitalization 15 196 M
Chart ASX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 71,90  AUD
Last Close Price 78,50  AUD
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target -8,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic J. Stevens Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Roderick Holliday-Smith Independent Chairman
Timothy J. Hogben Chief Operating Officer
Gillian Larkins Chief Financial Officer
Dan Chesterman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASX LIMITED31.38%10 427
CME GROUP INC.8.51%73 149
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.7.68%9 257
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 646
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.44.90%3 239
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C16.21%2 014
