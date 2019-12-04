|
ASX : Monthly Activity Report - November 2019
12/04/2019 | 06:15pm EST
5 December 2019
ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - November 2019
Listings and Capital Raisings
-
In November 2019, total capital raised was $9.6 billion, down 59% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).
|
Listings and Capital Raisings
|
November
|
November
|
November
|
November
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
New listed entities admitted
|
7
|
12
|
35
|
58
|
De-listings
|
12
|
10
|
67
|
53
|
Total listed entities (at end of month)
|
2,237
|
2,290
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
-2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial capital raised ($million)
|
2,108
|
20,163
|
5,958
|
31,068
|
Change on pcp
|
-90%
|
|
-81%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secondary capital raised ($million)
|
7,100
|
2,534
|
22,228
|
18,186
|
Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)
|
434
|
542
|
2,249
|
4,557
|
Total secondary capital raised ($million)
|
7,534
|
3,076
|
24,477
|
22,743
|
Change on pcp
|
145%
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital raised including other ($million)
|
9,642
|
23,239
|
30,435
|
53,811
|
Change on pcp
|
-59%
|
|
-43%
|
|
Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
-
In November 2019, the average daily number of trades was 17% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.1 billion was up 9% on the pcp.
-
Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in November (compared to 0.6% in the pcp).
-
Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in November was an average of 11.1 (compared to 16.2 in the pcp).
|
Cash Markets
|
November
|
November
|
November
|
November
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Total trading days
|
21
|
22
|
110
|
110
|
(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market
|
|
|
|
|
transactions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash market volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total trades
|
35,139,400
|
31,470,629
|
185,461,137
|
145,235,064
|
Change on pcp
|
12%
|
|
28%
|
|
Average daily trades
|
1,673,305
|
1,430,483
|
1,686,010
|
1,320,319
|
Change on pcp
|
17%
|
|
28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash market value
|
|
|
|
|
Open trading ($billion)
|
66.433
|
64.079
|
344.347
|
314.181
|
Auctions trading ($billion)
|
31.347
|
28.491
|
156.260
|
131.290
|
Centre Point ($billion)
|
9.397
|
9.977
|
46.077
|
49.039
|
On-market value
|
107.177
|
102.547
|
546.684
|
494.510
|
Change on pcp
|
5%
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade reporting* ($billion)
|
21.497
|
19.558
|
117.935
|
90.570
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cash market value ($billion)
|
128.674
|
122.105
|
664.619
|
585.080
|
Change on pcp
|
5%
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On-market average daily value ($billion)
|
5.104
|
4.661
|
4.970
|
4.496
|
Change on pcp
|
9%
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average daily value ($billion)
|
6.127
|
5.550
|
6.042
|
5.319
|
Change on pcp
|
10%
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average value per trade ($)
|
3,662
|
3,880
|
3,584
|
4,029
|
Change on pcp
|
-6%
|
|
-11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Ordinaries Index (average daily movement)
|
0.5%
|
0.6%
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
-17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S&P/ASX 200 VIX (average daily value)
|
11.1
|
16.2
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
-31%
|
|
|
|
*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order
|
|
|
|
|
book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication
|
|
|
|
|
Trading - Futures
-
In November 2019, average daily futures volume was flat and average daily options volume was up 19% on the pcp. Total average daily futures and options on futures volumes was flat on the pcp.
|
Futures
|
November
|
November
|
November
|
November
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Futures and options total trading days
|
21
|
22
|
110
|
110
|
(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy
|
|
|
|
|
contracts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Futures volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
11,430,362
|
11,980,845
|
67,548,787
|
61,062,159
|
Change on pcp
|
-5%
|
|
11%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
544,303
|
544,584
|
614,080
|
555,111
|
Change on pcp
|
0%
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options on futures volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
113,044
|
99,816
|
557,974
|
463,601
|
Change on pcp
|
13%
|
|
20%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
5,383
|
4,537
|
5,072
|
4,215
|
Change on pcp
|
19%
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total futures and options on futures volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
11,543,406
|
12,080,661
|
68,106,761
|
61,525,760
|
Change on pcp
|
-4%
|
|
11%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
549,686
|
549,121
|
619,152
|
559,325
|
Change on pcp
|
0%
|
|
11%
|
Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport191129.pdf
Clearing - OTC Markets
-
In November 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $665.2 billion, compared to $447.1 billion in the pcp.
|
OTC Markets
|
November
|
November
|
November
|
November
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Total notional cleared value ($billion)
|
665.166
|
447.075
|
5,612.004
|
1,751.203
|
Change on pcp
|
49%
|
|
220%
|
|
Open notional cleared value ($billion)
|
6,847.925
|
3,492.252
|
|
|
(at end of month)
|
|
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
96%
|
|
|
|
Trading - Equity Options
-
In November 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were down 5% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 32% on the pcp.
|
Equity Options
|
November
|
November
|
November
|
November
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Exchange-traded options total trading days
|
21
|
22
|
110
|
110
|
(includes single stock equity options and index options)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Single stock equity options volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
5,341,223
|
5,915,629
|
28,680,207
|
30,682,817
|
Change on pcp
|
-10%
|
|
-7%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
254,344
|
268,892
|
260,729
|
278,935
|
Change on pcp
|
-5%
|
|
-7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index options volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
670,193
|
1,027,680
|
3,844,839
|
5,201,343
|
Change on pcp
|
-35%
|
|
-26%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
31,914
|
46,713
|
34,953
|
47,285
|
Change on pcp
|
-32%
|
|
-26%
|
Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets
-
Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $11.1 billion in November 2019 compared to $8.0 billion in November 2018.
|
ASX Clearing Corporation
|
November
|
November
|
November
|
November
|
Collateral Balances - At End of Month
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Cash margins held on balance sheet:
|
|
|
|
|
- ASX Clear ($billion)
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
|
|
- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)
|
9.1
|
6.3
|
|
|
Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear
|
1.2
|
0.8
|
|
|
(Futures) ($billion)
|
|
|
|
|
Total cash margins held on balance sheet
|
11.1
|
8.0
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
39%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities
|
3.4
|
3.1
|
|
|
and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)
|
|
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)
|
117.376
|
112.687
|
602.004
|
545.785
|
Change on pcp
|
4%
|
|
10%
|
|
Settlement
-
The value of securities held in CHESS was 22% higher than the pcp. The number of dominant settlement messages in November 2019 was 8% lower than the pcp.
-
The value of securities held in Austraclear was 5% higher than the pcp.
|
ASX Settlement
|
November
|
November
|
November
|
November
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Value of CHESS holdings - period end ($billion)
|
2,307.8
|
1,897.9
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dominant settlement messages (million)
|
1.681
|
1.837
|
8.563
|
8.588
|
Change on pcp
|
-8%
|
|
0%
|
|
Austraclear Settlement and Depository
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Austraclear securities holdings - period end ($billion)
|
2,084.4
|
1,990.9
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
5%
|
|
|
Listings Compliance Activity
From 1 July 2019, ASX no longer publishes the Listings Compliance activity figures in this monthly activity report.
Participants
There were no Participant admissions or resignations during the month of November 2019.
|
ASX Market Participants 4
|
November
|
November
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
New admissions
|
0
|
0
|
Resignations and removals
|
0
|
0
|
Market/Clearing/Settlement Participants at month end
|
111
|
119
|
ASX Futures Participants
|
|
|
|
|
|
New admissions
|
0
|
0
|
Resignations and removals
|
0
|
0
|
Trading/Clearing Participants at month end
|
47
|
53
|
