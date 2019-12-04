ASX : Monthly Activity Report - November 2019

In November 2019, total capital raised was $9.6 billion, down 59% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in November was an average of 11.1 (compared to 16.2 in the pcp).

Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in November (compared to 0.6% in the pcp).

In November 2019, the average daily number of trades was 17% higher than the pcp.

In November 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $665.2 billion, compared to $447.1 billion in the pcp.

In November 2019, average daily futures volume was flat and average daily options volume was up 19% on the pcp. Total average daily futures and options on futures volumes was flat on the pcp.

In November 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were down 5% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 32% on the pcp.

Settlement

The value of securities held in CHESS was 22% higher than the pcp. The number of dominant settlement messages in November 2019 was 8% lower than the pcp.

The value of securities held in Austraclear was 5% higher than the pcp.

ASX Settlement November November November November 2019 2018 2019 2018 Month Month Financial Financial YTD YTD Value of CHESS holdings - period end ($billion) 2,307.8 1,897.9 Change on pcp 22% Dominant settlement messages (million) 1.681 1.837 8.563 8.588 Change on pcp -8% 0% Austraclear Settlement and Depository Austraclear securities holdings - period end ($billion) 2,084.4 1,990.9 Change on pcp 5%

Listings Compliance Activity

From 1 July 2019, ASX no longer publishes the Listings Compliance activity figures in this monthly activity report.

Participants

There were no Participant admissions or resignations during the month of November 2019.

ASX Market Participants 4 November November 2019 2018 Month Month New admissions 0 0 Resignations and removals 0 0 Market/Clearing/Settlement Participants at month end 111 119 ASX Futures Participants New admissions 0 0 Resignations and removals 0 0 Trading/Clearing Participants at month end 47 53

ASX Rule Changes, Waivers and Exemptions

⁴ Figures exclude Special Settlement Participants set up to effect a specific corporate action as their participation is only temporary.