ASX : Monthly Activity Report - October 2019

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

In October 2019, the average daily number of trades was 19% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $4.5 billion was down 2% on the pcp.

Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.6% in October, up on the previous month of 0.3%.