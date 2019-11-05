Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ASX Limited    ASX   AU000000ASX7

ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ASX : Monthly Activity Report - October 2019

0
11/05/2019 | 07:25pm EST

6 November 2019

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - OCTOBER 2019

Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for October 2019.

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Market Announcement

6 November 2019

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - October 2019

Listings and Capital Raisings

  • In October 2019, total capital raised was $5.7 billion, down 54% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Listings and Capital Raisings

October

October

October

October

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

New listed entities admitted

10

9

28

46

De-listings

10

15

55

43

Total listed entities (at end of month)

2,242

2,288

Change on pcp

-2%

Initial capital raised ($million)

2,213

4,300

3,850

10,905

Change on pcp

-49%

-65%

Secondary capital raised ($million)

3,079

4,945

15,128

15,652

Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)

409

3,173

1,815

4,015

Total secondary capital raised ($million)

3,488

8,118

16,943

19,667

Change on pcp

-57%

-14%

Total capital raised including other ($million)

5,701

12,418

20,793

30,572

Change on pcp

-54%

-32%

6 November 2019

Market Announcement 1/6

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In October 2019, the average daily number of trades was 19% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $4.5 billion was down 2% on the pcp.
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.6% in October, up on the previous month of 0.3%.
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in October was an average of 13.6 (compared to 13.1 in September).

Cash Markets

October

October

October

October

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total trading days

23

23

89

88

(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market

transactions)

Cash market volume

Total trades

37,439,381

31,387,715

150,321,737

113,764,435

Change on pcp

19%

32%

Average daily trades

1,627,799

1,364,683

1,689,008

1,292,778

Change on pcp

19%

31%

Cash market value

Open trading ($billion)

67.150

67.496

277.914

250.102

Auctions trading ($billion)

27.517

27.442

124.913

102.799

Centre Point ($billion)

8.328

9.828

36.680

39.062

On-market value

102.995

104.766

439.507

391.963

Change on pcp

-2%

12%

Trade reporting* ($billion)

19.564

16.762

96.438

71.012

Total cash market value ($billion)

122.559

121.528

535.945

462.975

Change on pcp

1%

16%

On-market average daily value ($billion)

4.478

4.555

4.938

4.454

Change on pcp

-2%

11%

Total average daily value ($billion)

5.329

5.284

6.022

5.261

Change on pcp

1%

14%

Average value per trade ($)

3,274

3,872

3,565

4,070

Change on pcp

-15%

-12%

All Ordinaries Index (average daily movement)

0.6%

0.7%

Change on pcp

-14%

S&P/ASX 200 VIX (average daily value)

13.6

16.4

Change on pcp

-17%

*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order

book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication

6 November 2019

Market Announcement 2/6

Trading - Futures

  • In October 2019, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were down 3% on the pcp. Average daily futures volume was down 3% and average daily options volume was up 1% on the pcp.

Futures

October

October

October

October

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Futures and options total trading days

23

23

89

88

(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy

contracts)

Futures volume

Total contracts

11,474,249

11,823,990

56,118,425

49,081,314

Change on pcp

-3%

14%

Average daily contracts

498,880

514,087

630,544

557,742

Options on futures volume

Total contracts

91,544

90,955

444,930

363,785

Change on pcp

1%

22%

Average daily contracts

3,980

3,955

4,999

4,134

Total futures and options on futures volume

Total contracts

11,565,793

11,914,945

56,563,355

49,445,099

Change on pcp

-3%

14%

Average daily contracts

502,861

518,041

635,543

561,876

Change on pcp

-3%

13%

Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport191031.pdf

Clearing - OTC Markets

  • In October 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $1,045 billion, compared to $215 billion in the pcp.

OTC Markets

October

October

October

October

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total notional cleared value ($billion)

1,045.112

215.374

4,946.838

1,304.128

Change on pcp

385%

279%

Open notional cleared value ($billion)

7,602.600

3,469.087

(at end of month)

Change on pcp

119%

6 November 2019

Market Announcement 3/6

Trading - Equity Options

  • In October 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were down 16% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 43% on the pcp.

Equity Options

October

October

October

October

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Exchange-traded options total trading days

23

23

89

88

(includes single stock equity options and index options)

Single stock equity options volume

Total contracts

5,217,696

6,221,429

23,338,984

24,767,188

Change on pcp

-16%

-6%

Average daily contracts

226,856

270,497

262,236

281,445

Change on pcp

-16%

-7%

Index options volume

Total contracts

771,877

1,355,555

3,174,646

4,173,663

Change on pcp

-43%

-24%

Average daily contracts

33,560

58,937

35,670

47,428

Change on pcp

-43%

-25%

Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets

  • Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $10.9 billion in October 2019 compared to $8.8 billion in October 2018.

ASX Clearing Corporation

October

October

October

October

Collateral Balances - At End of Month

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Cash margins held on balance sheet:

- ASX Clear ($billion)

0.7

0.7

- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

9.0

7.3

Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear

1.2

0.8

(Futures) ($billion)

Total cash margins held on balance sheet

10.9

8.8

Change on pcp

24%

Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities

3.3

3.1

and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)

Change on pcp

6%

Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)

114.411

115.929

484.628

433.098

Change on pcp

-1%

12%

6 November 2019

Market Announcement 4/6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 00:24:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 917 M
EBIT 2020 644 M
Net income 2020 505 M
Finance 2020 12 102 M
Yield 2020 2,87%
P/E ratio 2020 31,2x
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,02x
EV / Sales2021 16,4x
Capitalization 15 789 M
Chart ASX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 71,79  AUD
Last Close Price 81,56  AUD
Spread / Highest target 6,67%
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic J. Stevens Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Roderick Holliday-Smith Independent Chairman
Timothy J. Hogben Chief Operating Officer
Gillian Larkins Chief Financial Officer
Dan Chesterman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASX LIMITED35.50%10 883
CME GROUP INC.4.73%70 552
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.4.27%8 905
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 452
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.3.78%2 330
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C12.19%1 924
