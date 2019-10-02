Log in
ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
ASX : Monthly Activity Report - September 2019

10/02/2019 | 07:59pm EDT

3 October 2019

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - SEPTEMBER 2019

Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for September 2019.

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Market Announcement

3 October 2019

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - September 2019

Listings and Capital Raisings

  • In September 2019, total capital raised was $5.4 billion, down 33% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Listings and Capital Raisings

September

September

September

September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

New listed entities admitted

7

12

18

37

De-listings

10

6

45

28

Total listed entities (at end of month)

2,242

2,294

Change on pcp

-2%

Initial capital raised ($million)

560

608

1,637

6,605

Change on pcp

-8%

-75%

Secondary capital raised ($million)

4,446

7,177

12,049

10,707

Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)

403

326

1,406

842

Total secondary capital raised ($million)

4,849

7,503

13,455

11,549

Change on pcp

-35%

17%

Total capital raised including other ($million)

5,409

8,111

15,092

18,154

Change on pcp

-33%

-17%

3 October 2019

Market Announcement 1/6

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In September 2019, the average daily number of trades was 30% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.4 billion was up 17% on the pcp.
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.3% in September, down on the previous month of 0.8%.
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in September was an average of 13.1 (compared to 15.9 in August).

Cash Markets

September

September

September

September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total trading days

21

20

66

65

(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market

transactions)

Cash market volume

Total trades

36,295,243

26,507,892

112,882,356

82,376,720

Change on pcp

37%

37%

Average daily trades

1,728,345

1,325,395

1,710,339

1,267,334

Change on pcp

30%

35%

Cash market value

Open trading ($billion)

68.287

56.826

210.764

182.606

Auctions trading ($billion)

36.382

26.541

97.396

75.357

Centre Point ($billion)

8.605

8.942

28.352

29.234

On-market value

113.274

92.309

336.512

287.197

Change on pcp

23%

17%

Trade reporting* ($billion)

27.501

16.862

76.874

54.250

Total cash market value ($billion)

140.775

109.171

413.386

341.447

Change on pcp

29%

21%

On-market average daily value ($billion)

5.394

4.615

5.099

4.418

Change on pcp

17%

15%

Total average daily value ($billion)

6.704

5.459

6.263

5.253

Change on pcp

23%

19%

Average value per trade ($)

3,879

4,118

3,662

4,145

Change on pcp

-6%

-12%

*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication

3 October 2019

Market Announcement 2/6

Trading - Futures

  • In September 2019, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 15% on the pcp. Average daily futures volume was up 15% and average daily options volume was up 91% on the pcp.

Futures

September

September

September

September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Futures and options total trading days

21

20

66

65

(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy

contracts)

Futures volume

Total contracts

20,749,238

17,242,172

44,644,176

37,257,324

Change on pcp

20%

20%

Average daily contracts

988,059

862,109

676,427

573,190

Options on futures volume

Total contracts

140,121

70,026

353,386

272,830

Change on pcp

100%

30%

Average daily contracts

6,672

3,501

5,354

4,197

Total futures and options on futures volume

Total contracts

20,889,359

17,312,198

44,997,562

37,530,154

Change on pcp

21%

20%

Average daily contracts

994,731

865,610

681,781

577,387

Change on pcp

15%

18%

Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport190930.pdf

Clearing - OTC Markets

  • In September 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $1,426 billion, compared to $305 billion in the pcp.

OTC Markets

September

September

September

September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total notional cleared value ($billion)

1,425.680

304.654

3,901.726

1,088.754

Change on pcp

368%

258%

Open notional cleared value ($billion)

7,360.700

3,606.389

(at end of month)

Change on pcp

104%

3 October 2019

Market Announcement 3/6

Trading - Equity Options

  • In September 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were up 3% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 27% on the pcp.

Equity Options

September

September

September

September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Exchange-traded options total trading days

21

20

66

65

(includes single stock equity options and index options)

Single stock equity options volume

Total contracts

6,314,526

5,861,863

18,121,288

18,545,759

Change on pcp

8%

-2%

Average daily contracts

300,692

293,093

274,565

285,319

Change on pcp

3%

-4%

Index options volume

Total contracts

702,964

922,012

2,402,769

2,818,108

Change on pcp

-24%

-15%

Average daily contracts

33,474

46,101

36,406

43,356

Change on pcp

-27%

-16%

Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets

  • Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $11.5 billion in September 2019 compared to $8.5 billion in September 2018.

ASX Clearing Corporation

September

September

September

September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

Collateral Balances - At End of Month

YTD

YTD

Cash margins held on balance sheet:

- ASX Clear ($billion)

0.7

0.5

- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

9.7

7.1

Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear

1.1

0.9

(Futures) ($billion)

Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities

3.3

3.2

and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)

Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)

123.850

101.508

370.217

317.169

3 October 2019

Market Announcement 4/6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 23:58:02 UTC
