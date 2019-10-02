|
ASX : Monthly Activity Report - September 2019
10/02/2019 | 07:59pm EDT
|
3 October 2019
|
|
Market Announcement
3 October 2019
ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - September 2019
Listings and Capital Raisings
-
In September 2019, total capital raised was $5.4 billion, down 33% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).
|
Listings and Capital Raisings
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
New listed entities admitted
|
7
|
12
|
18
|
37
|
De-listings
|
10
|
6
|
45
|
28
|
Total listed entities (at end of month)
|
2,242
|
2,294
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
-2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial capital raised ($million)
|
560
|
608
|
1,637
|
6,605
|
Change on pcp
|
-8%
|
|
-75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secondary capital raised ($million)
|
4,446
|
7,177
|
12,049
|
10,707
|
Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)
|
403
|
326
|
1,406
|
842
|
Total secondary capital raised ($million)
|
4,849
|
7,503
|
13,455
|
11,549
|
Change on pcp
|
-35%
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital raised including other ($million)
|
5,409
|
8,111
|
15,092
|
18,154
|
Change on pcp
|
-33%
|
|
-17%
|
|
3 October 2019
|
Market Announcement 1/6
Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
-
In September 2019, the average daily number of trades was 30% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.4 billion was up 17% on the pcp.
-
Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.3% in September, down on the previous month of 0.8%.
-
Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in September was an average of 13.1 (compared to 15.9 in August).
|
Cash Markets
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Total trading days
|
21
|
20
|
66
|
65
|
(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market
|
|
|
|
|
transactions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash market volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total trades
|
36,295,243
|
26,507,892
|
112,882,356
|
82,376,720
|
Change on pcp
|
37%
|
|
37%
|
|
Average daily trades
|
1,728,345
|
1,325,395
|
1,710,339
|
1,267,334
|
Change on pcp
|
30%
|
|
35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash market value
|
|
|
|
|
Open trading ($billion)
|
68.287
|
56.826
|
210.764
|
182.606
|
Auctions trading ($billion)
|
36.382
|
26.541
|
97.396
|
75.357
|
Centre Point ($billion)
|
8.605
|
8.942
|
28.352
|
29.234
|
On-market value
|
113.274
|
92.309
|
336.512
|
287.197
|
Change on pcp
|
23%
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade reporting* ($billion)
|
27.501
|
16.862
|
76.874
|
54.250
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cash market value ($billion)
|
140.775
|
109.171
|
413.386
|
341.447
|
Change on pcp
|
29%
|
|
21%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On-market average daily value ($billion)
|
5.394
|
4.615
|
5.099
|
4.418
|
Change on pcp
|
17%
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average daily value ($billion)
|
6.704
|
5.459
|
6.263
|
5.253
|
Change on pcp
|
23%
|
|
19%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average value per trade ($)
|
3,879
|
4,118
|
3,662
|
4,145
|
Change on pcp
|
-6%
|
|
-12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication
|
3 October 2019
|
Market Announcement 2/6
Trading - Futures
-
In September 2019, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 15% on the pcp. Average daily futures volume was up 15% and average daily options volume was up 91% on the pcp.
|
Futures
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Futures and options total trading days
|
21
|
20
|
66
|
65
|
(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy
|
|
|
|
|
contracts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Futures volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
20,749,238
|
17,242,172
|
44,644,176
|
37,257,324
|
Change on pcp
|
20%
|
|
20%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
988,059
|
862,109
|
676,427
|
573,190
|
|
|
|
|
|
Options on futures volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
140,121
|
70,026
|
353,386
|
272,830
|
Change on pcp
|
100%
|
|
30%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
6,672
|
3,501
|
5,354
|
4,197
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total futures and options on futures volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
20,889,359
|
17,312,198
|
44,997,562
|
37,530,154
|
Change on pcp
|
21%
|
|
20%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
994,731
|
865,610
|
681,781
|
577,387
|
Change on pcp
|
15%
|
|
18%
|
Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport190930.pdf
Clearing - OTC Markets
-
In September 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $1,426 billion, compared to $305 billion in the pcp.
|
OTC Markets
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Total notional cleared value ($billion)
|
1,425.680
|
304.654
|
3,901.726
|
1,088.754
|
Change on pcp
|
368%
|
|
258%
|
|
Open notional cleared value ($billion)
|
7,360.700
|
3,606.389
|
|
|
(at end of month)
|
|
|
|
|
Change on pcp
|
104%
|
|
|
|
3 October 2019
|
Market Announcement 3/6
Trading - Equity Options
-
In September 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were up 3% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 27% on the pcp.
|
Equity Options
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Exchange-traded options total trading days
|
21
|
20
|
66
|
65
|
(includes single stock equity options and index options)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Single stock equity options volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
6,314,526
|
5,861,863
|
18,121,288
|
18,545,759
|
Change on pcp
|
8%
|
|
-2%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
300,692
|
293,093
|
274,565
|
285,319
|
Change on pcp
|
3%
|
|
-4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index options volume
|
|
|
|
|
Total contracts
|
702,964
|
922,012
|
2,402,769
|
2,818,108
|
Change on pcp
|
-24%
|
|
-15%
|
|
Average daily contracts
|
33,474
|
46,101
|
36,406
|
43,356
|
Change on pcp
|
-27%
|
|
-16%
|
Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets
-
Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $11.5 billion in September 2019 compared to $8.5 billion in September 2018.
|
ASX Clearing Corporation
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
Collateral Balances - At End of Month
|
|
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash margins held on balance sheet:
|
|
|
|
|
- ASX Clear ($billion)
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
|
|
- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)
|
9.7
|
7.1
|
|
|
Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
|
|
(Futures) ($billion)
|
|
|
|
|
Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities
|
3.3
|
3.2
|
|
|
and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)
|
123.850
|
101.508
|
370.217
|
317.169
|
3 October 2019
|
Market Announcement 4/6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
