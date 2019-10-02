ASX : Monthly Activity Report - September 2019

3 October 2019 Australian Securities and Investments Commission ASX Market Announcements Office Mr Nathan Bourne ASX Limited Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure 20 Bridge Street Level 5, 100 Market Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 SYDNEY NSW 2000 ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - SEPTEMBER 2019 Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for September 2019. Daniel Csillag Company Secretary 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000 PO Box H224 Customer service 13 12 79 ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691 Australia Square NSW 1215 asx.com.au

Market Announcement 3 October 2019 ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - September 2019 Listings and Capital Raisings In September 2019, total capital raised was $5.4 billion, down 33% on the previous corresponding period (pcp). Listings and Capital Raisings September September September September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Month Month Financial Financial YTD YTD New listed entities admitted 7 12 18 37 De-listings 10 6 45 28 Total listed entities (at end of month) 2,242 2,294 Change on pcp -2% Initial capital raised ($million) 560 608 1,637 6,605 Change on pcp -8% -75% Secondary capital raised ($million) 4,446 7,177 12,049 10,707 Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million) 403 326 1,406 842 Total secondary capital raised ($million) 4,849 7,503 13,455 11,549 Change on pcp -35% 17% Total capital raised including other ($million) 5,409 8,111 15,092 18,154 Change on pcp -33% -17% 3 October 2019 Market Announcement 1/6

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades) In September 2019, the average daily number of trades was 30% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.4 billion was up 17% on the pcp.

on-market of $5.4 billion was up 17% on the pcp. Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.3% in September, down on the previous month of 0.8%.

Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in September was an average of 13.1 (compared to 15.9 in August). Cash Markets September September September September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Month Month Financial Financial YTD YTD Total trading days 21 20 66 65 (Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market transactions) Cash market volume Total trades 36,295,243 26,507,892 112,882,356 82,376,720 Change on pcp 37% 37% Average daily trades 1,728,345 1,325,395 1,710,339 1,267,334 Change on pcp 30% 35% Cash market value Open trading ($billion) 68.287 56.826 210.764 182.606 Auctions trading ($billion) 36.382 26.541 97.396 75.357 Centre Point ($billion) 8.605 8.942 28.352 29.234 On-market value 113.274 92.309 336.512 287.197 Change on pcp 23% 17% Trade reporting* ($billion) 27.501 16.862 76.874 54.250 Total cash market value ($billion) 140.775 109.171 413.386 341.447 Change on pcp 29% 21% On-market average daily value ($billion) 5.394 4.615 5.099 4.418 Change on pcp 17% 15% Total average daily value ($billion) 6.704 5.459 6.263 5.253 Change on pcp 23% 19% Average value per trade ($) 3,879 4,118 3,662 4,145 Change on pcp -6% -12% *Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication 3 October 2019 Market Announcement 2/6

Trading - Futures In September 2019, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 15% on the pcp. Average daily futures volume was up 15% and average daily options volume was up 91% on the pcp. Futures September September September September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Month Month Financial Financial YTD YTD Futures and options total trading days 21 20 66 65 (includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy contracts) Futures volume Total contracts 20,749,238 17,242,172 44,644,176 37,257,324 Change on pcp 20% 20% Average daily contracts 988,059 862,109 676,427 573,190 Options on futures volume Total contracts 140,121 70,026 353,386 272,830 Change on pcp 100% 30% Average daily contracts 6,672 3,501 5,354 4,197 Total futures and options on futures volume Total contracts 20,889,359 17,312,198 44,997,562 37,530,154 Change on pcp 21% 20% Average daily contracts 994,731 865,610 681,781 577,387 Change on pcp 15% 18% Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport190930.pdf Clearing - OTC Markets In September 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $1,426 billion, compared to $305 billion in the pcp. OTC Markets September September September September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Month Month Financial Financial YTD YTD Total notional cleared value ($billion) 1,425.680 304.654 3,901.726 1,088.754 Change on pcp 368% 258% Open notional cleared value ($billion) 7,360.700 3,606.389 (at end of month) Change on pcp 104% 3 October 2019 Market Announcement 3/6

Trading - Equity Options In September 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were up 3% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 27% on the pcp. Equity Options September September September September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Month Month Financial Financial YTD YTD Exchange-traded options total trading days 21 20 66 65 (includes single stock equity options and index options) Single stock equity options volume Total contracts 6,314,526 5,861,863 18,121,288 18,545,759 Change on pcp 8% -2% Average daily contracts 300,692 293,093 274,565 285,319 Change on pcp 3% -4% Index options volume Total contracts 702,964 922,012 2,402,769 2,818,108 Change on pcp -24% -15% Average daily contracts 33,474 46,101 36,406 43,356 Change on pcp -27% -16% Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $11.5 billion in September 2019 compared to $8.5 billion in September 2018. ASX Clearing Corporation September September September September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Month Month Financial Financial Collateral Balances - At End of Month YTD YTD Cash margins held on balance sheet: - ASX Clear ($billion) 0.7 0.5 - ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion) 9.7 7.1 Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear 1.1 0.9 (Futures) ($billion) Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities 3.3 3.2 and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion) Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion) 123.850 101.508 370.217 317.169 3 October 2019 Market Announcement 4/6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.