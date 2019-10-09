Media Release

10 October 2019

ASX improves listing rules to enhance market quality

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has today released its final response to submissions to its November 2018 consultation paper Simplifying, clarifying and enhancing the integrity and efficiency of the ASX listing rules. The response includes a range of rule amendments and new and updated guidance.

ASX Chief Compliance Officer, Kevin Lewis, said that the changes are designed to improve disclosures to the market, make the listings rules easier to understand and comply with, and enable ASX to better monitor and enforce compliance with the listing rules.

"The changes take into account feedback received through the extensive public consultation process and are aimed at bolstering the integrity of the ASX market," Mr Lewis said.

"It's important that ASX keeps evolving the listing rules so they remain contemporary, address emerging compliance issues, and continue to serve the interests of issuers, investors, and the Australian economy."

Key initiatives include:

more guidance and direction on the information that should be given to shareholders in notices of meetings

more guidance and direction on the voting processes that should be followed at shareholder meetings and more consistent reporting of voting outcomes

simpler and clearer processes and forms to announce a proposed issue of shares and to seek their quotation

changes to ASX's quarterly reporting regime to provide a more robust disclosure framework for start-up entities

start-up entities better and timelier disclosure by listed investment companies and listed investment trusts of their net tangible assets (NTA) backing

new measures to address breaches of the listing rules.

There are also further enhancements to ASX's admission rules and processes, including:

a simplification of ASX's escrow rules and guidance to make the escrow process less burdensome for listed entities

an extension of ASX's 'good fame and character' listing condition to include non-director CEOs and CFOs

non-director CEOs and CFOs measures to address inappropriate behaviours by promoters and professional advisers in new and back door listings.

In addition, to enhance the quality and consistency of market disclosures and information, from 1 July 2020, any person appointed responsible for communicating with ASX about listing rule matters will have to complete an approved education course and examination covering listing rule compliance.

