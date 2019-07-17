ASX : 2019 - Full-Year Financial Results Webcast Details and Key Dates

18 July 2019 Australian Securities and Investments Commission ASX Market Announcements Office Mr Nathan Bourne ASX Limited Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure 20 Bridge Street Level 5, 100 Market Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 SYDNEY NSW 2000

2019 - FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST DETAILS AND KEY DATES

ASX is scheduled to announce its financial results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday, 15 August 2019.

After the results have been announced, ASX will hold a briefing:

Date: Thursday, 15 August 2019 Time: 9.30am Webcast: Register to view the briefing here.

The webcast will be archived on ASX's website. The 2019 full-year financial results calendar is as follows: ∙ Full-year results and final dividend announcement 15 August 2019 ∙ Ex-dividend date for final dividend 5 September 2019 ∙ Record date for final dividend 6 September 2019 ∙ 2019 Annual General Meeting 24 September 2019 ∙ Final dividend payment date 25 September 2019

The determination of a dividend is subject to Board approval and the dates listed above remain subject to change. Any changes will be advised by way of market announcement and shown on our website.

