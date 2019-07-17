ASX : 2019 - Full-Year Financial Results Webcast Details and Key Dates

|
18 July 2019
2019 - FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST DETAILS AND KEY DATES
ASX is scheduled to announce its financial results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday, 15 August 2019.
After the results have been announced, ASX will hold a briefing:
Date:
Thursday, 15 August 2019
Time:
9.30am
Webcast:
Register to view the briefing here.
The webcast will be archived on ASX's website.
The 2019 full-year financial results calendar is as follows:
∙ Full-year results and final dividend announcement
15 August 2019
∙ Ex-dividend date for final dividend
5 September 2019
∙ Record date for final dividend
6 September 2019
∙ 2019 Annual General Meeting
24 September 2019
∙ Final dividend payment date
25 September 2019
The determination of a dividend is subject to Board approval and the dates listed above remain subject to change. Any changes will be advised by way of market announcement and shown on our website.
Daniel Csillag
Company Secretary
Further enquiries:
Media
Analysts/Investor Relations
Matthew Gibbs
Josie Ashton
General Manager, Media and Communications
Head of Investor Relations
T
+61 2 9227 0218
T
+61 2 9227 0646
M
0411 121 219
M
0416 205 234
E
matthew.gibbs@asx.com.au
E
josie.ashton@asx.com.au
