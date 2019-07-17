Log in
ASX : 2019 - Full-Year Financial Results Webcast Details and Key Dates

07/17/2019 | 08:39pm EDT

18 July 2019

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

2019 - FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST DETAILS AND KEY DATES

ASX is scheduled to announce its financial results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday, 15 August 2019.

After the results have been announced, ASX will hold a briefing:

Date:

Thursday, 15 August 2019

Time:

9.30am

Webcast:

Register to view the briefing here.

The webcast will be archived on ASX's website.

The 2019 full-year financial results calendar is as follows:

Full-year results and final dividend announcement

15 August 2019

Ex-dividend date for final dividend

5 September 2019

Record date for final dividend

6 September 2019

2019 Annual General Meeting

24 September 2019

Final dividend payment date

25 September 2019

The determination of a dividend is subject to Board approval and the dates listed above remain subject to change. Any changes will be advised by way of market announcement and shown on our website.

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

Further enquiries:

Media

Analysts/Investor Relations

Matthew Gibbs

Josie Ashton

General Manager, Media and Communications

Head of Investor Relations

T

+61 2 9227 0218

T

+61 2 9227 0646

M

0411 121 219

M

0416 205 234

E

matthew.gibbs@asx.com.au

E

josie.ashton@asx.com.au

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 00:39:00 UTC
