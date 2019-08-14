ASX : 2019 Tax Transparency Report

ASX Group
ASX Limited (ASX) is Australia's leading exchange group and one of the 50 largest companies by market capitalisation listed in Australia. It was created as a national exchange in April 1987 after the amalgamation of Australia's six state-based stock exchanges. In July 2006, ASX merged with SFE Corporation, which operated the major derivatives exchange in Australia.
ASX is ranked among the world's top 10 exchange groups measured by market capitalisation. As a fully integrated exchange group, ASX offers a suite of services including listings, trading, clearing and settlement across multiple asset classes - equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. ASX has an expansive customer base including retail, institutional and corporate customers directly and through Australian and international intermediaries.
Operations of ASX are licensed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
ASX's approach to tax risk management and governance
ASX has a robust corporate governance and risk management framework that governs the operations of the business. Tax is an important subset of this framework, which strives to ensure high standards of corporate and social responsibility and incorporates comprehensive risk management processes and procedures. The Board and Management have the responsibility of ASX's tax risk and strategy, with the CFO providing regular updates to the Audit & Risk Committee on any tax issues and developments.
ASX carries out operations in Australia through one consolidated tax group. ASX is the head of the consolidated tax group and is responsible for the income tax liability of the Australian-based entities within the group. ASX operates a US-domiciled subsidiary and representative offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and New Zealand. These offices promote ASX services to offshore customers only and ASX provides these services from Australia. The US domiciled subsidiary's contribution to tax is immaterial.
ASX adopts a low risk tax strategy to its activities and tax compliance obligations. ASX's Tax Policy reinforces the following key principles:
••Meet all taxation obligations in accordance with applicable legislation and requirements
••Adopt a conservative approach in interpretation of applicable taxation legislation
••Seek professional advice or a tax ruling from ATO in circumstances where the potential taxation outcome is uncertain
••Do not enter into transactions or structures with the primary objective of reducing tax liabilities
ASX's engagement with the ATO and risk appetite
ASX's adopts a low level of risk to all tax compliance and significant transaction activities. Early engagement with the ATO and tax advisers is undertaken by ASX in order to fully comply with tax obligations and operate in a low risk tax environment.
ASX is also meeting all compliance and payment obligations in each overseas jurisdiction, including the payment of local, state and federal taxes.
Income tax expense disclosed in the Annual Report
ASX's income tax expense reconciliation is disclosed in Note B6 of the ASX Group's 2019 Annual Financial Report. The income tax expense disclosed in the Annual Financial Report is calculated in accordance with Australian Accounting standards and represents the profit before income tax expense multiplied by the applicable corporate income tax rate of 30% adjusted for "non-temporary" differences. Non temporary differences represent differences between income and expense recognition criteria under accounting principles and income tax legislation, these can include non-deductible expenses and non-assessable adjustments.
ASX's Effective Tax Rate (ETR) is calculated as income tax expense divided by profit before income tax expense.
The following table provides ASX's ETR over the past five years. From 2015 to 2017 ASX's ETR has been slightly less than the 30% corporate income tax rate, this is due to ASX receiving franked dividends from IRESS (a company listed on ASX in which ASX held an equity investment). ASX's ETR for 2018 was higher than the 30% tax rate due to a one-off impairment charge relating to an equity accounted investment which was not tax deductible. The ETR for 2019 is higher than 30% due to lower franking credits received from IRESS shares, as a result of the sale of ASX's investment in IRESS in February 2019. The size of our US subsidiary's contribution to the overall financial results of the business is immaterial and therefore does not affect the overall effective tax rate disclosed in this report.