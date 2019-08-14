ASX : 2019 Tax Transparency Report 0 08/14/2019 | 07:27pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX Limited 2019 Tax Transparency Report ASX Group ASX Limited (ASX) is Australia's leading exchange group and one of the 50 largest companies by market capitalisation listed in Australia. It was created as a national exchange in April 1987 after the amalgamation of Australia's six state-based stock exchanges. In July 2006, ASX merged with SFE Corporation, which operated the major derivatives exchange in Australia. ASX is ranked among the world's top 10 exchange groups measured by market capitalisation. As a fully integrated exchange group, ASX offers a suite of services including listings, trading, clearing and settlement across multiple asset classes - equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. ASX has an expansive customer base including retail, institutional and corporate customers directly and through Australian and international intermediaries. Operations of ASX are licensed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). ASX's approach to tax risk management and governance ASX has a robust corporate governance and risk management framework that governs the operations of the business. Tax is an important subset of this framework, which strives to ensure high standards of corporate and social responsibility and incorporates comprehensive risk management processes and procedures. The Board and Management have the responsibility of ASX's tax risk and strategy, with the CFO providing regular updates to the Audit & Risk Committee on any tax issues and developments. ASX carries out operations in Australia through one consolidated tax group. ASX is the head of the consolidated tax group and is responsible for the income tax liability of the Australian-based entities within the group. ASX operates a US-domiciled subsidiary and representative offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and New Zealand. These offices promote ASX services to offshore customers only and ASX provides these services from Australia. The US domiciled subsidiary's contribution to tax is immaterial. ASX adopts a low risk tax strategy to its activities and tax compliance obligations. ASX's Tax Policy reinforces the following key principles: ••Meet all taxation obligations in accordance with applicable legislation and requirements ••Adopt a conservative approach in interpretation of applicable taxation legislation ••Seek professional advice or a tax ruling from ATO in circumstances where the potential taxation outcome is uncertain ••Do not enter into transactions or structures with the primary objective of reducing tax liabilities ASX's engagement with the ATO and risk appetite ASX's adopts a low level of risk to all tax compliance and significant transaction activities. Early engagement with the ATO and tax advisers is undertaken by ASX in order to fully comply with tax obligations and operate in a low risk tax environment. ASX is also meeting all compliance and payment obligations in each overseas jurisdiction, including the payment of local, state and federal taxes. Income tax expense disclosed in the Annual Report ASX's income tax expense reconciliation is disclosed in Note B6 of the ASX Group's 2019 Annual Financial Report. The income tax expense disclosed in the Annual Financial Report is calculated in accordance with Australian Accounting standards and represents the profit before income tax expense multiplied by the applicable corporate income tax rate of 30% adjusted for "non-temporary" differences. Non temporary differences represent differences between income and expense recognition criteria under accounting principles and income tax legislation, these can include non-deductible expenses and non-assessable adjustments. ASX's Effective Tax Rate (ETR) is calculated as income tax expense divided by profit before income tax expense. The following table provides ASX's ETR over the past five years. From 2015 to 2017 ASX's ETR has been slightly less than the 30% corporate income tax rate, this is due to ASX receiving franked dividends from IRESS (a company listed on ASX in which ASX held an equity investment). ASX's ETR for 2018 was higher than the 30% tax rate due to a one-off impairment charge relating to an equity accounted investment which was not tax deductible. The ETR for 2019 is higher than 30% due to lower franking credits received from IRESS shares, as a result of the sale of ASX's investment in IRESS in February 2019. The size of our US subsidiary's contribution to the overall financial results of the business is immaterial and therefore does not affect the overall effective tax rate disclosed in this report. ASX Limited 2019 Tax Transparency Report / 1 ASX Limited 2019 Tax Transparency Report Reconciliation of accounting profit to income tax expense FY 15 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 $m $m $m $m $m Net profit reported in financial statements 397.8 426.2 434.1 445.1 492.0 Income tax expense 168.4 179.9 182.3 197.0 213.1 Profit before income tax expense (A) 566.2 606.1 616.4 642.1 705.1 Income tax expense calculated at 30% 169.9 181.8 184.9 192.6 211.5 Increase in income tax expense due to: Non-deductible items 0.3 0.4 0.2 1.2 1.6 Equity accounted investments impairment - - - 6.1 - Decrease in income tax expense due to: Net franking credit offset (1.5) (2.1) (2.4) (2.5) (0.9) Equity accounted investments (0.1) (0.2) (0.1) 0.1 1.5 R&D tax offset - - (0.2) (0.4) (0.5) Adjustments of prior periods (0.2) - (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) Income tax expense on profit (B) 168.4 179.9 182.3 197.0 213.1 Effective tax rate (ETR)(B)/(A) 29.7% 29.7% 29.6% 30.7% 30.2% Reconciliation of income tax expense to income tax payable FY 15 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 $m $m $m $m $m Income tax expense on profit 168.4 179.9 182.3 197.0 - Adjustments in the current year relating to prior year tax 0.2 - 0.1 0.1 - Permanent and timing differences 0.4 (0.8) (0.2) 1.9 - R&D tax offset - (0.5) (1.0) (1.6) - Income tax payable 169.0 178.6 181.2 197.4 ^1 1 FY19 return not due at the time of this report In February 2019, ASX sold its investment in IRESS Limited, the gain on sale before tax was $229.6m. The income tax payable of $68.9m will be paid in FY20. ATO published tax information The ATO discloses tax information from ASX's consolidated group income tax return, this being - total income, taxable income and income tax payable. Published tax information includes, income tax years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The ATO is yet to publish income tax years 2018 and 2019. FY 15 FY 16 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 $m $m $m $m $m Total income 867.6 907.8 931.5 1,013 - Taxable income 570.5 607.6 620.0 676.8 - Income tax payable 169.0 178.6 181.2 197.4^2 ^ 2 2 FY18 expected to be published by ATO and FY19 not due at the time of this report Total income in the above table comprises total revenue and gross interest income. Taxable income is calculated on accounting concepts and adjusted for allowable tax temporary differences and non-temporary differences in accordance with Australian income tax legislation. Tax payable is then calculated at the corporate income tax rate of 30% of taxable income, less tax offsets. ASX's tax offsets include franking credits received from IRESS shares and R&D tax offsets. ASX Limited 2019 Tax Transparency Report / 2 ASX Limited 2019 Tax Transparency Report Tax contribution summary The following chart provides a summary of ASX's contribution to the Australian tax system for the financial years ended 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019. Total tax contribution 2018 $313.4m 2.0% 0.2% 11.6% 23.4% 62.8% Total tax contribution 2019 $335.5m 2.0% 0.2% 11.6% 22.7% 63.5% Corporate income tax − $197.0m Corporate income tax − $213.1m Net GST remitted − $73.3m Net GST remitted − $76.0m Employee PAYG remitted − $36.4m Employee PAYG remitted − $38.8m Employer payroll tax − $6.2m Employer payroll tax − $6.9m Fringe beneﬁts tax − $0.5m Fringe beneﬁts tax − $0.6m The above chart reflects taxes paid based on the reported financial statements. ••Corporate income tax - Income tax expense based on ASX's profit before tax ••GST payments - Net GST collected by ASX (gross receipts collected less GST paid on business inputs) ••Employee PAYG remittances - Employee income tax remitted to the ATO on remuneration paid by ASX to its employees ••Payroll tax- Tax paid on ASX's employment costs ••Fringe Benefits Tax - Tax paid on benefits provided to staff ASX Limited 2019 Tax Transparency Report / 3 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ASX Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 23:26:04 UTC 0 Latest news on ASX LTD 07:27p ASX : Appendix 4E and Annual Report PU 07:27p ASX : Notification of Dividend PU 07:27p ASX : Results Presentation and Speaker Notes PU 07:27p ASX : Full-Year Media Release PU 07:27p ASX : Appendix 4G PU 07:27p ASX : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Voting Form PU 07:27p ASX : Full-Year Results Presentation PU 07:27p ASX : 2019 Tax Transparency Report PU 05:27p ASX : Full-Year Profit Rises With Higher Markets Trading DJ 08/05 ASX : Monthly Activity Report - July 2019 PU