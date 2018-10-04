|
ASX : AGM results
10/04/2018 | 06:33am CEST
|
4 October 2018
|
Australian Securities and Investments Commission
|
ASX Market Announcements Office
|
Mr Oliver Harvey
|
ASX Limited
|
Senior Executive Leader, Financial Market Infrastructure
|
20 Bridge Street
|
Level 5, 100 Market Street
|
SYDNEY NSW 2000
|
SYDNEY NSW 2000
|
ASX ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS
The results of ASX Limited's Annual General Meeting held on 4 October 2018 are set out in the attached document.
All resolutions were passed and decided by way of a poll.
Daniel Csillag
Company Secretary
Further enquiries:
|
Media
|
Analysts/Investor Relations
|
Matthew Gibbs
|
Josie Ashton
|
General Manager, Media and Communications
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
T +61 2 9227 0218
|
T +61 2 9227 0646
|
M 0411 121 219
|
M 0416 205 234
|
Ematthew.gibbs@asx.com.au
|
Ejosie.ashton@asx.com.au
|
20 Bridge Street
|
Sydney NSW 2000
|
PO Box H224
|
Customer service 13 12 79
|
ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691
|
Australia Square NSW 1215
|
asx.com.au
ASX LIMITED
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Thursday, 4 October, 2018
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
(ASX REPORT)
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
|
Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote
|
Direct vote
|
Manner in which votes were cast in
|
(as at proxy close):
|
(as at proxy close):
|
person or by proxy on a poll (where
|
applicable)
Resolution
Votes For
Votes AgainstVotes DiscretionaryVotes Abstain
For
Against
For
AgainstAbstain **
-
3(A) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR, RICK HOLLIDAY-SMITH
104,203,897
4,836,572
1,696,470
160,728
2,935,980
244,872
109,875,035 95.58%
5,085,968 160,728 4.42%
-
3(B) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR, YASMIN ALLEN
108,607,366
436,119
1,694,392
158,319
3,104,670
77,653
114,438,038 99.55%
513,874 169,819 0.45%
-
3(C) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR, PETER MARRIOTT
104,024,777
4,307,168
1,696,920
862,227
3,125,419
62,008
109,890,226 96.18%
4,369,278 862,227 3.82%
3(D) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR,
HEATHER RIDOUT AO
108,274,061
769,880
1,698,157
147,722
2,968,919
218,780
113,818,662 99.00%
1,151,184 150,885 1.00%
107,548,961
1,271,899
1,558,031
495,628
2,299,508
887,353
112,410,448 98.11%
2,169,529 1.89%
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
524,615
This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System
Page 1 of 1
|
|
|
|
