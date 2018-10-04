ASX : AGM results

4 October 2018 Australian Securities and Investments Commission ASX Market Announcements Office Mr Oliver Harvey ASX Limited Senior Executive Leader, Financial Market Infrastructure 20 Bridge Street Level 5, 100 Market Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 SYDNEY NSW 2000 ASX ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

The results of ASX Limited's Annual General Meeting held on 4 October 2018 are set out in the attached document.

All resolutions were passed and decided by way of a poll.

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

Further enquiries:

ASX LIMITED

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Thursday, 4 October, 2018

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote Direct vote Manner in which votes were cast in (as at proxy close): (as at proxy close): person or by proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Resolution

Votes For

Votes AgainstVotes DiscretionaryVotes Abstain

For

Against

For

AgainstAbstain **

3(A) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR, RICK HOLLIDAY-SMITH 104,203,897 4,836,572 1,696,470 160,728 2,935,980 244,872 109,875,035 95.58% 5,085,968 160,728 4.42%

3(B) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR, YASMIN ALLEN 108,607,366 436,119 1,694,392 158,319 3,104,670 77,653 114,438,038 99.55% 513,874 169,819 0.45%

3(C) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR, PETER MARRIOTT

104,024,777

4,307,168

1,696,920

862,227

3,125,419

62,008

109,890,226 96.18%

4,369,278 862,227 3.82%

3(D) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR,

HEATHER RIDOUT AO

108,274,061

769,880

1,698,157

147,722

2,968,919

218,780

113,818,662 99.00%

1,151,184 150,885 1.00%

4 REMUNERATION REPORT 102,879,486 2,020,392 1,699,656 4,289,739 2,376,482 786,152 107,766,381 97.45% 2,818,877 2.55% 4,314,805

5 GRANT OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO THE MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO

107,548,961

1,271,899

1,558,031

495,628

2,299,508

887,353

112,410,448 98.11%

2,169,529 1.89%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

524,615

