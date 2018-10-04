Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/03
61.62 AUD   -0.79%
06:33aASX : AGM results
PU
10/03ASX : appoints Gillian Larkins as new CFO
PU
10/03ASX : appoints Gillian Larkins as new Chief Financial Officer
PU
ASX : AGM results

10/04/2018 | 06:33am CEST

4 October 2018

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Oliver Harvey

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Financial Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

The results of ASX Limited's Annual General Meeting held on 4 October 2018 are set out in the attached document.

All resolutions were passed and decided by way of a poll.

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

Further enquiries:

Media

Analysts/Investor Relations

Matthew Gibbs

Josie Ashton

General Manager, Media and Communications

Head of Investor Relations

T +61 2 9227 0218

T +61 2 9227 0646

M 0411 121 219

M 0416 205 234

Ematthew.gibbs@asx.com.au

Ejosie.ashton@asx.com.au

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

ASX LIMITED

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Thursday, 4 October, 2018

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote

Direct vote

Manner in which votes were cast in

(as at proxy close):

(as at proxy close):

person or by proxy on a poll (where

applicable)

Resolution

Votes For

Votes AgainstVotes DiscretionaryVotes Abstain

For

Against

For

AgainstAbstain **

  • 3(A) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR, RICK HOLLIDAY-SMITH

    104,203,897

    4,836,572

    1,696,470

    160,728

    2,935,980

    244,872

    109,875,035 95.58%

    5,085,968 160,728 4.42%

  • 3(B) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR, YASMIN ALLEN

    108,607,366

    436,119

    1,694,392

    158,319

    3,104,670

    77,653

    114,438,038 99.55%

    513,874 169,819 0.45%

  • 3(C) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR, PETER MARRIOTT

104,024,777

4,307,168

1,696,920

862,227

3,125,419

62,008

109,890,226 96.18%

4,369,278 862,227 3.82%

3(D) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR,

HEATHER RIDOUT AO

108,274,061

769,880

1,698,157

147,722

2,968,919

218,780

113,818,662 99.00%

1,151,184 150,885 1.00%

  • 4 REMUNERATION REPORT

    102,879,486

    2,020,392

    1,699,656

    4,289,739

    2,376,482

    786,152

    107,766,381 97.45%

    2,818,877 2.55%

    4,314,805

  • 5 GRANT OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO THE MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO

107,548,961

1,271,899

1,558,031

495,628

2,299,508

887,353

112,410,448 98.11%

2,169,529 1.89%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

524,615

This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 04:32:08 UTC
