ASX LTD

(ASX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/18
81.84 AUD   +0.91%
10:49pASX : Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
10:49pASX : ALC to support high-density computing
PU
09:34pASX : Appointment of Director - Peter Nash
PU
ASX : ALC to support high-density computing

06/18/2019 | 10:49pm EDT

Media Release

19 June 2019

ASX's Australian Liquidity Centre to support high-density computing

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has opened the first of its newly constructed high-density pods at its co-location data centre, the Australian Liquidity Centre (ALC).

Designed to meet customer demand, the new high-density space is biometrically secured, with cold-aisle containment featuring in-row chillers, and is capable of delivering up to 24 kilowatts of power into an individual cabinet. The new pods provide customers the same equal access to all ASX markets as standard cabinets, and can directly connect to alternative trading venues and liquidity platforms via ASX Net.

The adoption by financial markets of data analytics, machine learning and computational grid computing is increasing the power requirements of FPGAs1 and similar technologies. Customers are also seeking more efficient cooling solutions for their increasingly power-hungry equipment, as super-fast overclocked servers and the thermodynamic boundaries generated by this business processing technology continue to escalate.

Adam Bradley, ASX's Global Head of Sales, said: "Providing a dedicated high-density service addresses the needs of our customers for increased, uninterrupted power delivered in a highly robust, secure and cost efficient manner. As appliance manufacturers continue to create faster and ultimately hotter appliances, our customers are looking for higher density power with more efficient cooling to support their business initiatives. The ALC's dedicated high-density pod has been developed to meet this customer need. Indeed, demand has been strong, with 20 percent of the space contracted within days of the new service being released to the market."

Accommodating new cooling and power requirements is a growing necessity for data centre operators globally. Research firm Gartner estimates that ongoing power costs are increasing at least 10 percent per year due to cost per kilowatt-hour increases in underlying demand, especially for high-power density servers. Adoption of liquid-based cooling is increasing as it is considered more efficient than air-based cooling. The use of liquid-based cooling techniques by data centres is expected to grow significantly in 2020, posting a Compound Annual Growth Rate of almost 16 percent during the forecast period.2

Energy turnover has become a major limiting factor to the performance of a trading firm's high-density compute stack, rather than the clock rate or number of chips used. For a specific segment of the user base

  1. FPGA = Field Programmable Array. The use of FPGA platforms in high-frequency trading enables companies to collect, cleanse, enrich, and disseminate the burgeoning array of rapidly changing financial data in short terms. Without loading a CPU, FPGA hardware is able to quickly execute various trading tasks.
  2. www.datacenterknowledge.com/manage/be-aware-these-5-data-center-trends-2018

1/2

within the ALC ecosystem, the performance of these finely tuned trading plants primarily depends on how much heat can be dissipated.

Mr Bradley continued: "ASX is working with and listening to our customers on how we can provide further value to their businesses. Reducing risk and cost feature heavily in our conversations, and ASX is actively addressing this. The introduction of high-density pods helps firms deploy their next generation trading architecture in a less complex and more efficient manner. Subject to demand and the advancement of technology, we have the capacity to deploy additional high-density pods. We welcome engagement with our customers and the industry on how ASX platforms can better support their operations."

--- ENDS -

ASX's vision is to be the world's most respected financial marketplace.

More information about ASX can be found at asx.com.auor follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @ASX.

About Australian Liquidity Centre (ALC)

Launched in 2012, the ASX's ALC remains Australia's only purpose built, state of the art data centre built exclusively for organisations in the financial markets ecosystem. It provides customers with a range of communication, execution and information services including the most secure and fastest possible access to all ASX liquidity - ASX Trade Match, ASX Centre Point and ASX 24.

There are over 120 customers at the ALC including international investment banks, Australian brokers, market makers, proprietary firms as well as data vendors, software and system vendors, and all major telecom carriers.

The ALC provides co-location services and data centre space to customers, allowing them to place their infrastructure (such as trading equipment and related technology) in cabinets within the same physical data centre as the ASX and ASX 24 primary matching engines. This provides clients with efficient access to market data and trade execution on ASX and ASX 24 markets.

More information about the ALC can be found at asx.com.au/ALC.

Further enquiries:

Media

Matthew Gibbs

General Manager

Media and Communications

  1. +61 2 9227 0218 M +61 0 411 121 219
    E matthew.gibbs@asx.com.au

19 June 2019

Media Release 2/2

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 02:48:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 857 M
EBIT 2019 581 M
Net income 2019 485 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 28,55
P/E ratio 2020 30,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 17,9x
Capi. / Sales 2020 16,9x
Capitalization 15 350 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
