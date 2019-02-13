ASX : Appendix 4D and ASX Ltd Half-Year Financial Statements 0 02/13/2019 | 05:32pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Appendix 4D Preliminary ﬁnancial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 as required by ASX listing rule 4.2A Results for announcement to the market (All comparisons to half-year ended 31 December 2017) $m Up/down Movement % Revenue from ordinary activities 541.2 up 7.9% Revenue from ordinary activities excluding interest income 431.4 up 3.9% Net proﬁt before tax 352.3 up 7.2% Proﬁt after tax from ordinary activities (including signiﬁcant items) 246.1 up 6.8% Underlying proﬁt after tax (excluding signiﬁcant items) 246.1 up 6.8% Amount per Franked amount Tax rate share per share for franking Dividend information (cents) (cents) credit Final 2018 dividend per share (paid 26 September 2018) 109.1 109.1 30% Interim 2018 dividend per share determined 114.4 114.4 30% Interim dividend dates* Ex-dividend date 7 March 2019 Record date 8 March 2019 Payment date 27 March 2019 * Dates are subject to ﬁnal ASX Board approval The Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will not apply to the interim dividend. 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2017 Net tangible assets per security $7.41 $7.70 This information should be read in conjunction with the 2018 Annual Report. Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2018. This report is based on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 which have been reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers. ASX Limited and its controlled entities ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691 and its controlled entities. 2019 ASX Limited Half-Year Financial Statements Contents Directors' report 3 Auditor's independence declaration 7 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 8 Consolidated balance sheet 9 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 10 Consolidated statement of cash ﬂows 11 Notes to the ﬁnancial statements 12 Independent auditor's review report to the members of ASX Limited 1 Segment reporting 12 2 Revenue from contracts with customers 14 3 Dividends 14 4 Issued capital 14 5 Amounts owing to participants 15 6 Fair value measurements of ﬁnancial instruments 15 7 Investments in equity instruments 16 8 Intangible assets 16 9 New and amended standards and interpretations 16 16 19 20 21 10 Changes in accounting policies

11 Subsequent events Directors' declaration ASX Half-Year Report 2019 | Contents Directors' report The directors present their report together with the ﬁnancial statements of ASX Limited (ASX or the Company) and its subsid- iaries (together referred to as the Group), for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 and the auditor's report thereon. The ﬁnancial statements have been reviewed and approved by the directors on the recommendation of the ASX Audit and Risk Committee. For the purpose of the Directors' report, the Listings and Issuer Services revenue, income tax expense and all resulting proﬁt meas- ures for the prior comparative period (pcp) have been restated to retrospectively apply AASB 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and all analysis in this report is based on these restated numbers. The pcp has not been restated in the ﬁnancial statements. The pcp has been restated in the Directors' report to provide greater comparability of the Company's performance in the half-year ended 31 December 2018 (1H19) as both the current and restated pcp reﬂect the new accounting policy to defer the recognition of initial and subsequent listing revenue over 5 and 3 years respectively. Prior to the adoption of AASB 15, this revenue was recognised on the date of listing. The impact of the change in accounting policy is a decrease of $10.3 million in Listings and Issuer Services revenue and the resulting EBITDA, EBIT and underlying proﬁt before tax, a decrease in income tax expense of $3.1 million and a decrease in the underlying proﬁt after tax of $7.2 million. The restated results as presented in this report have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with Australian Auditing standards. The consolidated net proﬁt after tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 attributable to the owners of ASX was $246.1 million (31 December 2017: $230.5 million, restated 31 December 2017: $223.3 million). Directors The directors of ASX in ofﬁce during the half-year and at the date of this report (unless otherwise stated) were as follows: • Mr Rick Holliday-Smith (Chairman)

• Mr Dominic J Stevens (Managing Director and CEO)

• Ms Yasmin A Allen

• Ms Melinda B Conrad

• Dr Ken R Henry AC

• Mr Peter R Marriott

• Mrs Heather M Ridout AO

• Mr Damian Roche

• Mr Peter H Warne Results of operations The Group's underlying net proﬁt after tax (NPAT) for 1H19 increased 6.8% on the pcp to $246.1 million. After restatement for AASB 15 of 1H18, NPAT increased 10.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) was 127.1 cents, up 6.7% from the un-restated EPS of 119.1 cents per share. Summary Income Statement for the period ending 31 December 2018 Operating revenue Operating expenses EBITDA Depreciation and amortisation EBIT Net interest and dividend income Underlying proﬁt before tax Income tax expense Underlying proﬁt after tax 1H182 $mVariance fav/(unfav) $m 398.7 (96.2) 302.5 (22.4) 280.1 38.2 318.3 (95.0) 223.3 ¹ 1H19 is in line with the Group segment reporting note 26.0 (9.0) % 6.5 (9.4) 17.0 5.6 0.3 1.5 17.3 6.2 16.7 43.8 34.0 10.7 (11.2) (11.8) 22.8 10.2 2 The comparative has been restated for the adoption of AASB 15 A reconciliation of the income statement as presented in the Group segment reporting note in the ﬁnancial statements and the restated comparative is provided in the table below Segment noteChange in 1H18 accounting $m Operating revenue 409.0 EBITDA Depreciation and amortisation EBIT 312.8 Operating expenses (96.2) - (96.2) (10.3) 302.5 (22.4) 290.4 Net interest and dividend income Underlying proﬁt before tax 38.2 328.6 Income tax expense Underlying proﬁt after tax (98.1) 230.5 Restatedpolicy 1H18 $m (10.3) 398.7 -(22.4) (10.3) 280.1 - 38.2 (10.3) 318.3 3.1 (95.0) (7.2) 223.3 The directors have determined an interim dividend of 114.4 cents per share, up 6.7% on the pcp, reﬂecting the increase in underlying earnings prior to restatement. Additional information relating to dividends for the current and prior periods, including dividends determined by the Board since the end of the half-year, is set out in note 3 of the Financial Statements. Directors' report continued Operating revenue Operating revenue increased 6.5% in 1H19 to $424.7 million. Listings and Issuer Services Derivatives and OTC Markets Trading Services Equity Post-Trade Services Other revenue Total operating revenue The comparative for Listings and Issuer Services has been restated for the impact of AASB 15. Listings and Issuer Services as reported in the segment note for 1H18 is $113.5 million. The adjustment of $10.3 million relates to the deferral of initial listing fees over a 5 year period and subsequent listing fees over a 3 year period in line with the Group's accounting policy changes upon adoption of AASB 15. Refer to note 10 in the ﬁnancial statements for further details. Listings and Issuer Services revenue was $111.5 million, up 8.0% principally reﬂecting: Annual listing revenue up 9.4% to $46.6 million An increase in the number of listed entities to 2,284 along with growth in market capitalisation and fee changes resulted in the increase in revenue. Initial listing revenue up 14.2% to $9.6 million Strong initial listings fees during 1H19 combined with annual fee changes over the past 5 years contributed to the overall revenue growth. Secondary capital raisings revenue up 8.3% to $25.1 million Annual fee changes over the past 3 years and solid capital rais-ings were the main drivers supporting the increase in revenue. Issuer services revenue up 6.3% to $26.5 million An increase in the number of CHESS holding statements and other shareholder communications supported the increase in revenue. Derivatives and OTC revenue was $146.8 million, up 6.3% reﬂecting: Futures and OTC revenue up 7.6% to $109.3 million The increase in revenue was due to a 5.3% increase in futures volumes and an increase in the gross average futures fee. This was driven by a 27% increase in SPI volumes and a 53% increase in Australian electricity volumes. This was partially offset by higher proprietary rebates. The value cleared through the OTC clearing service was lower at $2.0 trillion, compared to $3.1 trillion in the pcp. Equity options revenue down 6.4% to $10.2 million The decrease in revenue resulted from the continued decline in single stock options volumes which were down 12.3%, this was partly offset by growth in index options volumes, up 4.4%. Austraclear revenue up 6.7% to $27.3 million The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher issuances and higher balances in the depository, increased transactions and growth in the ASX Collateral service. The average ASX Collateral service value of assets at 31 December 2018 was $23.6 billion compared to $18.2 billion in the pcp. Trading Services revenue was $113.5 million, up 8.6% reﬂecting: Cash market trading revenue up 15.2% to $26.0 million The increase in revenue resulted from: • Higher on-market trading value of $4.5 billion per day, up 14.1%. ASX's share of on-market trading averaged 88.7% in 1H19, up from 85.9% in the pcp

• Increase in the use of the Auction trade execution service and continued usage of the Centre Point execution service, both of which are charged at a premium. Auctions accounted for 27.5% of the ASX on-market value while Centre Point usage was 9.7%. Together these accounted for 54.3% of ASX trading revenue, up from 52.0% in the pcp. Information services revenue up 5.5% to $47.2 million The increase in revenue resulted from: • Increase in ASX Net usage across market data services

• Additional revenues from futures data pricing and fee changes with the removal of fee waivers to certain data services from 1 January 18. Technical services revenue up 8.3% to $40.3 million The increase in revenue resulted from: • Increased cabinet hosting with 323 cabinets at 31 December 2018 up from 311 a year earlier, additional access and connec-tions to the trading platforms and growth in the number of cross connections within the ALC. The number of ALC cross connections grew from 934 to 1,030 during the half-year. Equity Post-Trade operating revenue $54.7 million, up 4.8% reﬂecting: Cash market clearing revenue up 5.7% to $27.3 million This results from a 11.5% increase in the value of trades centrally cleared on-market, in line with the total value of equities traded, offset by the revenue share rebate provided of $1.4 million compared to nil in the pcp. Cash market settlement revenue up 3.8% to $27.4 million The number of messages increased year on year, with the main message type broadly consistent and messages related to the movement and conversion of securities 15.0% higher than the previous year. The settlement revenue share rebate provided was $0.7 million compared to nil in the pcp. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ASX Limited published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2019 22:31:06 UTC 0 Latest news on ASX LTD 05:32p ASX : Half-Year Media Release PU 05:32p ASX : Half-Year Results Analyst Presentation PU 05:32p ASX : Appendix 4D and ASX Ltd Half-Year Financial Statements PU 05:32p ASX : Half-Year Results Analyst Presentation and Speaker Notes PU 02/05 ASX : Monthly Activity Report - January 2019 PU 02/01 PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Results of General Meeting AQ 02/01 BROOKSIDE ENERGY LIMITED : - Results of General Meeting AQ 01/21 Rawson Oil and Gas Ltd - Removal from Official List AQ 01/21 Eagle Filters receives 0,8 MEUR funding from Loudspring and enters into strat.. AQ 01/18 ASX : Sundance Energy Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference AQ