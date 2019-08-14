Log in
ASX : Appendix 4E and Annual Report

08/14/2019

Appendix 4E

Preliminary financial report for the year ended 30 June 2019 as required by ASX listing rule 4.3A

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

(All comparisons to year ended 30 June 2018)

$m

Up/down

Movement %

Revenue from ordinary activities

$1,089.4

up

7.6%

Revenue from ordinary activities excluding interest income

$873.3

up

3.7%

Profit after tax from ordinary activities (including significant items)

$492.0

up

10.5%

Underlying profit after tax (excluding significant items)

$492.0

up

5.7%

Amount

Franked amount

Tax rate

per share

per share

for franking

Dividend information

(cents)

(cents)

credit

Interim 2019 dividend per share (paid 27 March 2019)

114.4

114.4

30%

Final 2019 dividend per share determined

114.3

114.3

30%

Special dividend per share determined

129.1

129.1

30%

Final dividend dates*

Ex-dividend date

5 September 2019

Record date

6 September 2019

Payment date

25 September 2019

* Dates are subject to final ASX Board approval

The Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will not apply to the final dividend.

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Net tangible assets per security

$7.53

$7.79

Additional information supporting the Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the Annual Report which contains the Directors' Report and the 30 June 2019 Financial Statements and accompanying notes.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for year ended 30 June 2019 which have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

ASX Limited and its controlled entities

2019

YEARS

LISTED

ASX Limited

Annual Report

20

YEARS

LISTED

Contents

Who we are

2

FY19 highlights

3

Our Vision, Strategy and Execution

4

Chairman's letter

6

CEO's year in review

8

Operating and financial review

16

Corporate responsibility and sustainability

26

Corporate governance

36

Remuneration report

48

Directors' report

63

Auditor's independence declaration

65

Statutory report - financial statements

66

Key financial ratios

114

Transaction levels and statistics

115

Shareholder information

118

Directory

120

ASX Annual General Meeting

Tuesday 24 September 2019 10am (AEST)

ASX Auditorium, lower ground floor Exchange Square, 18 Bridge Street, Sydney

It's 20 years since ASX became a listed company and we'd like to thank you, our shareholders, for your support. You've helped ASX provide the products, services and infrastructure that sit at the heart of Australia's financial markets.

1999

20

FINANCIAL YEAR

YEARS ON

$568bn

$2,069bn

Domestic market capitalisation

1,226

2,269

Number of listed entities

$2.2bn

$4.6bn

Daily equities turnover

$38.4bn

$237bn

$

Daily futures turnover

$152.1m

$863.8m

ASX revenue

$9.65

$82.37

ASX share price

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Who we are

ASX operates at the heart of the globally attractive, deep and liquid Australian financial markets.

We have a proud history as an early and successful adopter of new technology. Today, we continue to embrace innovative solutions to make life easier for customers, help companies grow, create value for shareholders and support the Australian economy.

ASX is an integrated exchange offering listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services.

We operate markets for a wide range of asset classes including equities, fixed income, commodities and energy. We are a top 10 global securities exchange by value and the largest interest rate derivatives market in Asia.

Companies, corporates and issuers of capital from Australia and around the world engage with ASX to manage risk and to raise capital to grow. We operate liquid, transparent and reliable markets of integrity. The certainty of our clearing and settlement activities underpins the systemic stability of the Australian economy.

ASX also provides data and technology services to intermediaries, banks, information vendors and software developers to help them make informed decisions, offer services to their clients and connect with one another.

Through the expertise, experience and passion of our people, ASX works to ensure that our operations are built on the foundations of quality, security, resilience and trust.

More information about ASX can be found at

www.asx.com.au.

2 ASX Annual Report 2019 Who we are

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 23:26:05 UTC
