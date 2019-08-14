ASX : Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Who we are

ASX operates at the heart of the globally attractive, deep and liquid Australian financial markets.

We have a proud history as an early and successful adopter of new technology. Today, we continue to embrace innovative solutions to make life easier for customers, help companies grow, create value for shareholders and support the Australian economy.

ASX is an integrated exchange offering listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services.

We operate markets for a wide range of asset classes including equities, fixed income, commodities and energy. We are a top 10 global securities exchange by value and the largest interest rate derivatives market in Asia.

Companies, corporates and issuers of capital from Australia and around the world engage with ASX to manage risk and to raise capital to grow. We operate liquid, transparent and reliable markets of integrity. The certainty of our clearing and settlement activities underpins the systemic stability of the Australian economy.

ASX also provides data and technology services to intermediaries, banks, information vendors and software developers to help them make informed decisions, offer services to their clients and connect with one another.

Through the expertise, experience and passion of our people, ASX works to ensure that our operations are built on the foundations of quality, security, resilience and trust.

More information about ASX can be found at

www.asx.com.au.