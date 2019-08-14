ASX : Appendix 4G

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31
Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15
Name of entity
ASX Limited
ABN / ARBN
Financial year ended:
98 008 624 691
30 June 2019
Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3
These pages of our annual report: 36 to 47
This URL on our website:
The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 15 August 2019 and has been approved by the board.
The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.
Date: 15 August 2019
Name of Director or Secretary authorising lodgement: Daniel Moran, Company Secretary
ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole
period above. We have disclosed …
of the period above. We have disclosed …4
PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT
1.1
A listed entity should disclose:
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
-
(a)
the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and
in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual
management; and
Report 2019, page 40, under the headings: The role of the
(b)
those matters expressly reserved to the board and those
Board and Delegation to Management)
delegated to management.
… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of
our board and management (including those matters expressly
reserved to the board and those delegated to management):
in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual
Report 2019, page 40, under the headings: The role of the
Board and Delegation to Management). Refer also to the ASX
Board Charter and Committee Charters available at:
www.asx.com.au/about/corporate-governance.htm
1.2
A listed entity should:
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
-
(a)
undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or
in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual
putting forward to security holders a candidate for election,
Report 2019, page 40 and 41, under the heading: Nomination
as a director; and
and appointment of directors)
(b)
provide security holders with all material information in its
possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect
or re-elect a director.
1.3
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
-
and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.
in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual
Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Nomination and
appointment of directors and page 41, under the heading:
Executives)
1.4
The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
-
directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the
in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual
proper functioning of the board.
Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Company
secretaries)
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole
period above. We have disclosed …
of the period above. We have disclosed …4
1.5
A listed entity should:
… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with
-
(a)
have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the
paragraph (a):
board or a relevant committee of the board to set
in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to
Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Diversity) and on
assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress
page 29 of ASX's Annual Report 2019, under the heading: Our
in achieving them;
focus on gender equality
(b)
disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:
(c)
disclose as at the end of each reporting period the