ASX : Appendix 4G

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15 Name of entity ASX Limited ABN / ARBN Financial year ended: 98 008 624 691 30 June 2019 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3 These pages of our annual report: 36 to 47 This URL on our website: The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 15 August 2019 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date: 15 August 2019 Name of Director or Secretary authorising lodgement: Daniel Moran, Company Secretary 1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection. + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 1 2 November 2015 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: - (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and  in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual management; and Report 2019, page 40, under the headings: The role of the (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those Board and Delegation to Management) delegated to management. … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management):  in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual Report 2019, page 40, under the headings: The role of the Board and Delegation to Management). Refer also to the ASX Board Charter and Committee Charters available at: www.asx.com.au/about/corporate-governance.htm 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: - (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or  in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, Report 2019, page 40 and 41, under the heading: Nomination as a director; and and appointment of directors) (b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director … the fact that we follow this recommendation: - and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.  in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Nomination and appointment of directors and page 41, under the heading: Executives) 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable … the fact that we follow this recommendation: - directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the  in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual proper functioning of the board. We have disclosed …4 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with - (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the paragraph (a): board or a relevant committee of the board to set  in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Diversity) and on assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress page 29 of ASX's Annual Report 2019, under the heading: Our in achieving them; focus on gender equality (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the  at https://www.asx.com.au/documents/about/diversity-and- measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by inclusion-policy.pdf the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance … and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our achieving them and either: diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them: (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the  in ASX's Annual Report 2019, page 29, under the heading: Our board, in senior executive positions and across the focus on gender equality whole organisation (including how the entity has defined … and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): "senior executive" for these purposes); or  in ASX's Workplace Gender Equality Act Report, available at: (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender www.asx.com.au/documents/about/workplace-gender-equality- act-asx-public-report.pdf Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): - (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the  in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual performance of the board, its committees and individual Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Performance directors; and reviews) (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting  in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual period in accordance with that process. We have disclosed …4 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): - (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the  in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual performance of its senior executives; and Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Performance (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a reviews) and in our Remuneration Report (refer to ASX's Annual performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting Report 2019, pages 48 to 62 period in accordance with that process. … and the information referred to in paragraph (b):  in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Performance reviews) + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 4 2 November 2015 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: ASX complies with paragraph (a): - (a) have a nomination committee which: … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are paragraphs (1) and (2): independent directors; and  in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual (2) is chaired by an independent director, Report 2019, page 40, under the heading: Nomination and and disclose: appointment of directors) … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (3) the charter of the committee;  at https://www.asx.com.au/documents/asx- (4) the members of the committee; and compliance/Nomination-Committee-Charter.pdf (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): times the committee met throughout the period and  in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX Annual the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or Report 2019, page 40, under the heading: Nomination and (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that appointment of directors and page 43, under the heading: Attendance at meetings) fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix … our board skills matrix: - setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently  in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX Annual has or is looking to achieve in its membership. Report 2019, page 42, under the headings: Board Skills Matrix and Director skills and experience)

