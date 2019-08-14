Log in
ASX LTD

(ASX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/14

87.58 AUD   +0.49%
87.58 AUD   +0.49%
ASX : Notification of Dividend
PU
ASX : Appendix 4E and Annual Report
PU
ASX : 2019 Tax Transparency Report
PU
ASX : Appendix 4G

08/14/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15

Name of entity

ASX Limited

ABN / ARBN

Financial year ended:

98 008 624 691

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

  • These pages of our annual report: 36 to 47
  • This URL on our website:

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 15 August 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date: 15 August 2019

Name of Director or Secretary authorising lodgement: Daniel Moran, Company Secretary

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

-

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual

management; and

Report 2019, page 40, under the headings: The role of the

(b)

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

Board and Delegation to Management)

delegated to management.

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of

our board and management (including those matters expressly

reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual

Report 2019, page 40, under the headings: The role of the

Board and Delegation to Management). Refer also to the ASX

Board Charter and Committee Charters available at:

www.asx.com.au/about/corporate-governance.htm

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

-

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election,

Report 2019, page 40 and 41, under the heading: Nomination

as a director; and

and appointment of directors)

(b)

provide security holders with all material information in its

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

-

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual

Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Nomination and

appointment of directors and page 41, under the heading:

Executives)

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

-

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the

in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual

proper functioning of the board.

Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Company

secretaries)

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

-

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

paragraph (a):

board or a relevant committee of the board to set

in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Diversity) and on

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress

page 29 of ASX's Annual Report 2019, under the heading: Our

in achieving them;

focus on gender equality

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

at https://www.asx.com.au/documents/about/diversity-and-

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

inclusion-policy.pdf

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our

achieving them and either:

diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the

in ASX's Annual Report 2019, page 29, under the heading: Our

board, in senior executive positions and across the

focus on gender equality

whole organisation (including how the entity has defined

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

in ASX's Workplace Gender Equality Act Report, available at:

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender

www.asx.com.au/documents/about/workplace-gender-equality-

act-asx-public-report.pdf

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under

that Act.

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

-

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual

performance of the board, its committees and individual

Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Performance

directors; and

reviews)

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual

period in accordance with that process.

Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Performance

reviews)

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

-

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual

performance of its senior executives; and

Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Performance

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

reviews) and in our Remuneration Report (refer to ASX's Annual

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

Report 2019, pages 48 to 62

period in accordance with that process.

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual

Report 2019, page 41, under the heading: Performance

reviews)

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

ASX complies with paragraph (a):

-

(a)

have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

paragraphs (1) and (2):

independent directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX's Annual

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

Report 2019, page 40, under the heading: Nomination and

and disclose:

appointment of directors)

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(3) the charter of the committee;

at https://www.asx.com.au/documents/asx-

(4) the members of the committee; and

compliance/Nomination-Committee-Charter.pdf

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

times the committee met throughout the period and

in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX Annual

the individual attendances of the members at those

meetings; or

Report 2019, page 40, under the heading: Nomination and

(b)

if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that

appointment of directors and page 43, under the heading:

Attendance at meetings)

fact and the processes it employs to address board

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its

duties and responsibilities effectively.

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

… our board skills matrix:

-

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently

in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to ASX Annual

has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

Report 2019, page 42, under the headings: Board Skills Matrix

and Director skills and experience)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 23:26:03 UTC
