ASX : Appointment of Director - Peter Nash

06/18/2019 | 09:34pm EDT

19 June 2019

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

PETER NASH APPOINTED TO THE ASX BOARD

The Board of ASX Limited announces the appointment of Mr Peter Nash as a non-executive director effective today. Mr Nash will stand for election at ASX's Annual General Meeting on 24 September 2019.

Mr Holliday-Smith said: "The Board and I are very pleased that Peter has agreed to join the ASX Board. Peter has over 30 years' experience in financial management, reporting, risk management and auditing in complex operating environments. He has advised some of Australia's largest multi-nationals across a variety of sectors on a range of topics. Peter has held a number key leadership positions including as Executive Chairman of KPMG Australia. He has strong leadership, governance and audit skills which are valuable to and will complement the skills of the ASX Board."

Mr Nash is the Chairman of Johns Lyng Group Limited, and a non-executive director of the Westpac Group and Mirvac Group.

Mr Nash was formerly a senior partner with KPMG. He served as National Chairman of KPMG from 2011 until August 2017. In this role, Mr Nash also served as a member of the Global Board of KPMG and was the Chair of KPMG's Global Investment Committee.

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

Further enquiries:

Media

Analysts/Investor Relations

Matthew Gibbs

Josie Ashton

General Manager, Media and Communications

Head of Investor Relations

T

+61 2 9227 0218

T

+61 2 9227 0646

M

0411 121 219

M

0416 205 234

E

matthew.gibbs@asx.com.au

E

josie.ashton@asx.com.au

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 01:33:01 UTC
