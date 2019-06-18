ASX : Appointment of Director - Peter Nash

|
19 June 2019
PETER NASH APPOINTED TO THE ASX BOARD
The Board of ASX Limited announces the appointment of Mr Peter Nash as a non-executive director effective today. Mr Nash will stand for election at ASX's Annual General Meeting on 24 September 2019.
Mr Holliday-Smith said: "The Board and I are very pleased that Peter has agreed to join the ASX Board. Peter has over 30 years' experience in financial management, reporting, risk management and auditing in complex operating environments. He has advised some of Australia's largest multi-nationals across a variety of sectors on a range of topics. Peter has held a number key leadership positions including as Executive Chairman of KPMG Australia. He has strong leadership, governance and audit skills which are valuable to and will complement the skills of the ASX Board."
Mr Nash is the Chairman of Johns Lyng Group Limited, and a non-executive director of the Westpac Group and Mirvac Group.
Mr Nash was formerly a senior partner with KPMG. He served as National Chairman of KPMG from 2011 until August 2017. In this role, Mr Nash also served as a member of the Global Board of KPMG and was the Chair of KPMG's Global Investment Committee.
