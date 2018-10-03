Log in
ASX LTD (ASX)

ASX LTD (ASX)
ASX Appoints Perpetual's Gillian Larkins as New CFO

10/03/2018 | 02:18am CEST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Australia's dominant securities exchange has appointed Gillian Larkins, who recently resigned from financial-services company Perpetual, as its new chief financial officer.

In a statement Wednesday, ASX said Ms. Larkins will join on Oct. 29 and succeed Ramy Aziz, who in June announced plans to retire after more than 18 years at ASX. The exchange said the appointment followed a comprehensive global search.

Prior to being chief financial officer at Perpetual, Ms. Larkins was CFO of Westpac Banking Corp institutional banking division and CFO for Citigroup Inc.'s (C) operations in Australia and New Zealand.

Perpetual said it has appointed Chris Green, currently executive of the Perpetual Corporate Trust, to replace Ms. Larkins from Oct. 15.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASX LTD -0.91% 62.11 End-of-day quote.16.04%
CITIGROUP -0.18% 71.8 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
PERPETUAL LIMITED -1.17% 41.75 End-of-day quote.-11.95%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP -1.54% 27.24 End-of-day quote.-12.28%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 873 M
EBIT 2019 608 M
Net income 2019 482 M
Finance 2019 9 751 M
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 25,24
P/E ratio 2020 24,26
EV / Sales 2019 2,82x
EV / Sales 2020 2,44x
Capitalization 12 212 M
Chart ASX LTD
Duration : Period :
ASX Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 57,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target -9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic J. Stevens Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Roderick Holliday-Smith Independent Chairman
Timothy J. Hogben Chief Operating Officer
Ramy Aziz Chief Financial Officer
Dan Chesterman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASX LTD16.04%8 802
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-1.40%9 279
NEX GROUP PLC66.36%4 988
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 400
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES6.06%2 720
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES SAB DE CV13.03%1 210
