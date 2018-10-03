ASX Appoints Perpetual's Gillian Larkins as New CFO

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Australia's dominant securities exchange has appointed Gillian Larkins, who recently resigned from financial-services company Perpetual, as its new chief financial officer.

In a statement Wednesday, ASX said Ms. Larkins will join on Oct. 29 and succeed Ramy Aziz, who in June announced plans to retire after more than 18 years at ASX. The exchange said the appointment followed a comprehensive global search.

Prior to being chief financial officer at Perpetual, Ms. Larkins was CFO of Westpac Banking Corp institutional banking division and CFO for Citigroup Inc.'s (C) operations in Australia and New Zealand.

Perpetual said it has appointed Chris Green, currently executive of the Perpetual Corporate Trust, to replace Ms. Larkins from Oct. 15.

