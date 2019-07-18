ASX : Date and location of ASX Annual General Meeting 2019

19 July 2019 Australian Securities and Investments Commission ASX Market Announcements Office Mr Nathan Bourne ASX Limited Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure 20 Bridge Street Level 5, 100 Market Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 SYDNEY NSW 2000

DATE AND LOCATION OF ASX ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019

ASX confirms its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Tuesday 24 September 2019 commencing at 10.00am (Sydney time).

The AGM will be held in the ASX Auditorium, Exchange Square, 18 Bridge Street, Sydney, New South Wales.

The AGM will be webcast live on our website at www.asx.com.au/agm.

Further information about the AGM will be set out in the Notice of Meeting, which will be published on the Market Announcements Platform and sent to shareholders in August 2019.

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

