ASX : Date and location of ASX Annual General Meeting 2019

07/18/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

19 July 2019

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

DATE AND LOCATION OF ASX ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019

ASX confirms its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Tuesday 24 September 2019 commencing at 10.00am (Sydney time).

The AGM will be held in the ASX Auditorium, Exchange Square, 18 Bridge Street, Sydney, New South Wales.

The AGM will be webcast live on our website at www.asx.com.au/agm.

Further information about the AGM will be set out in the Notice of Meeting, which will be published on the Market Announcements Platform and sent to shareholders in August 2019.

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

Further enquiries:

Media

Analysts/Investor Relations

Matthew Gibbs

Josie Ashton

General Manager, Media and Communications

Head of Investor Relations

T

+61 2 9227 0218

T

+61 2 9227 0646

M

0411 121 219

M

0416 205 234

E

matthew.gibbs@asx.com.au

E

josie.ashton@asx.com.au

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 01:09:10 UTC
