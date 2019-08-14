ASX : Full-Year Media Release 0 08/14/2019 | 07:27pm EDT Send by mail :

Market Release 15 August 2019 ASX Limited Full-Year Results to 30 June 2019 (FY19) Strong financial result - statutory NPAT up 10.5% to $492.0m; underlying NPAT up 5.7% to $492.0m

Growth in earnings per share for 7 th year in a row - statutory EPS up 10.5% to 254.1c

year in a row - statutory EPS up 10.5% to 254.1c On a like-for-like accounting basis NPAT 1 up 12.6% and EPS up 12.6%

like-for-like accounting basis NPAT up 12.6% and EPS up 12.6% Solid performance in core businesses and growth in initiatives driving shareholder returns - final dividend up 4.8% to 114.3 cents per share (cps), plus special dividend of 129.1 cps funded by proceeds of IRESS sale Financial highlights relative to the prior comparative period (FY18) based on Group segment reporting FY19 Statutory Restated variance variance (pcp) (AASB 15)1 Statutory profit after tax $492.0 million ↑$46.9m ↑$55.2m ↑10.5% ↑12.6% Underlying profit after tax $492.0 million ↑$26.7m ↑$35.0m ↑5.7% ↑7.7% Operating revenue $863.8 million ↑$41.1m ↑$52.9m ∙ Rise in Listings and Issuer Services supported by higher initial ↑5.0% ↑6.5% capital raisings ∙ Stronger Derivatives and OTC Markets due to greater futures trading and OTC clearing activity ∙ Growth in Trading Services underpinned by higher usage of Auctions, Centre Point and technical services at the ALC ∙ Lift in Equity Post-Trade Services reflecting higher cleared values flowing from greater cash market trading activity Operating expenses $214.8 million ↑$19.3m ∙ Slightly above guidance and impacted by increased ↑9.9% supervision levy EBITDA $649.0 million ↑$21.8m ↑$33.6m ∙ Underlying rise of 5.5% ↑3.5% ↑5.5% Interest and dividend income $103.9 million ↑$21.2m ∙ Growth in collateral balances and higher investment spreads ↑25.7% Statutory earnings per share 254.1 cents ↑24.1cps ↑28.4cps ∙ Highest full-year EPS on record ↑10.5% ↑12.6% Final dividend per share 114.3 cents ↑5.2cps ∙ 90% payout ratio, fully franked ↑4.8% Total FY19 dividends (interim and final) 228.7 cents ↑12.4cps ↑5.7% Special dividend per share 129.1 cents ∙ Proceeds from sale of IRESS, fully franked 1Assuming 30 June 2018 comparables were restated for impact of AASB 15 to provide a like-for-like accounting comparison. 1/4 Capital expenditure $75.1 million Strengthening and upgrading technology capabilities

FY20 guidance circa $75-80 million Licence to operate initiatives undertaken across the organisation Continued implementation of Stronger Foundations program

Launched customer development environment for CHESS replacement project and reconfirmed timetable for project delivery

Enhanced approach to risk management through near real-time view of clearing house risks and new tools to improve decision-making for enterprise risk and compliance

real-time view of clearing house risks and new tools to improve decision-making for enterprise risk and compliance Commissioning new secondary data centre to enhance operational resilience in October 2019

Expected to have all ASX services and third parties migrated to upgraded ASX Net communications network by September 2019

Undertook major consultation on listing rule amendments

Oversaw release of the fourth edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations , with culture and values at the centre Strategic growth initiatives progressing across all businesses Attracted more technology and foreign company listings, providing sectoral and geographic diversity for investors

Opened office in New Zealand

Launched a new data analytics platform, ASX DataSphere, to improve customer access to data and analytics

Grew the financial markets ecosystem in the Australian Liquidity Centre (ALC) with a rise in customer numbers and service connections

Substantial rise in dealer-to-dealer OTC clearing activity, which provides an efficient local solution for banks operating in Australia

dealer-to-dealer OTC clearing activity, which provides an efficient local solution for banks operating in Australia Go-live target for Sympli to conduct financial settlements and deliver the benefits of e-conveyancing in the property market set for the end of the 2019 calendar year Dominic Stevens, ASX Managing Director and CEO, said: "The 2019 financial year (FY19) has delivered a number of pleasing outcomes for ASX and our stakeholders. The strong performance of our core businesses underpinned double-digit statutory profit growth, while we have continued to invest in the operation and integrity of our systems and pursued growth opportunities that aim to make business easier for our customers. "Statutory profit rose 10.5% on last year to $492.0 million, an increase of $46.9 million - or up 12.6% on a like- for-like accounting basis. Each of ASX's four main businesses grew, as did interest earnings, with the overall performance driven by higher cash and futures markets trading, and an increasing appetite from our customers for technical connections and information services. "ASX's diversified business model continues to deliver attractive earnings across different business cycles without compromising our commitment to operating markets of high quality. We have determined a final dividend of 114.3 cents per share, a rise of 4.8%, and we will pay a special dividend of 129.1 cents per share fully franked from the proceeds of the sale of ASX's shareholding in IRESS. "We believe the best use for the proceeds of ASX's sale of its IRESS stake is to return the bulk of the funds to our shareholders and retain a portion to support investments in new and upgraded products, services and infrastructure, which will ultimately benefit the financial market community broadly." 15 August 2019 Market Release 2/4 Mr Stevens continued: "ASX's expenses rose 9.9%, slightly above guidance, with a higher than expected supervision levy. Capital expenditure was $75.1 million, reflecting ongoing investment in strengthening ASX's technology capabilities. These projects include the replacement of CHESS, and the upgrading of our secondary data centre and ASX Net communications network, which connects our data centres to customers in Australia and around the world. "In FY19, underpinned by strong financial results and investments in system resilience and innovation, ASX took positive steps towards our goal of building an exchange for the future. Our strategy is technology-driven and customer-focused, and based on providing open infrastructure solutions that help our customers create new products and services, improve operational efficiency, and reduce risks and costs. "ASX recognises that a sustainable future cannot be built on operational and financial performance alone. Hence our work to earn and preserve the confidence of all our stakeholders as a trusted, central and independent party through the evolution of our rules and the integrity of our people and processes." Please see the accompanying presentation slides for more detail. Complete full-year results materials, including ASX's 2019 Annual Report, will be available on ASX's market announcements page. There will be a live webcastof today's 9.30am (Sydney time) presentation to analysts and media. The webcast will be archived on ASX's website. Media may also participate via telephone. Further enquiries: Media Analysts/Investor Relations Matthew Gibbs Josie Ashton General Manager, Media and Communications Head of Investor Relations T +61 2 9227 0218 T +61 2 9227 0646 M +61 411 121 219 M +61 416 205 234 E matthew.gibbs@asx.com.au E josie.ashton@asx.com.au 15 August 2019 Market Release 3/4 APPENDIX - ASX full-year results to 30 June 2019 (FY19) based on the Group's segment reporting Restated pcp for impact of AASB 15 (effective 1 July 2018) to provide a like-for-like accounting comparison Group income statement FY19 $m FY18 $m Variance $m Variance % Operating revenue 863.8 810.9 52.9 6.5% Operating expenses (214.8) (195.5) (19.3) (9.9%) EBITDA 649.0 615.4 33.6 5.5% Depreciation and amortisation (47.8) (47.6) (0.2) (0.5%) EBIT 601.2 567.8 33.4 5.9% Interest and dividend income 103.9 82.7 21.2 25.7% Underlying profit before tax 705.1 650.5 54.6 8.4% Income tax expense (213.1) (193.5) (19.6) (10.2%) Underlying profit after tax 492.0 457.0 35.0 7.7% Significant items* - (20.2) 20.2 - Statutory profit after tax 492.0 436.8 55.2 12.6% Operating revenue FY19 $m FY18 $m Variance $m Variance % Listings 171.1 159.6 11.5 7.3% Issuer services 49.1 49.2 (0.1) (0.2%) Listings and Issuer Services 220.2 208.8 11.4 5.5% Equity options 19.9 21.9 (2.0) (9.2%) Futures and OTC clearing 232.9 212.5 20.4 9.6% Austraclear 55.8 52.0 3.8 7.4% Derivatives and OTC Markets 308.6 286.4 22.2 7.8% Cash market trading 51.7 45.7 6.0 12.9% Information services 96.3 90.1 6.2 6.9% Technical services 81.6 74.1 7.5 10.3% Trading Services 229.6 209.9 19.7 9.4% Cash market clearing 54.4 51.9 2.5 4.9% Cash market settlement 54.0 52.9 1.1 2.1% Equity Post-Trade Services 108.4 104.8 3.6 3.5% Other (3.0) 1.0 (4.0) large Operating revenue 863.8 810.9 52.9 6.5% Key activity indicators FY19 FY18 Variance Variance % All Ordinaries Index (end of period) 6,699.2 6,289.7 409.5 6.5% Number of new listed entities (IPOs) 111 137 (26) (19.0%) New and secondary capital raised $86.0 billion $81.7 billion $4.3 billion 5.3% Daily average cash on-market value $4.6 billion $4.1 billion $0.5 billion 11.7% Futures daily average contracts traded 673,757 613,211 60,546 9.9% OTC cleared notional value $9,710.6 billion $6,314.3 billion $3,396.3 billion 53.8% *Significant item - non-cash impairment for Yieldbroker. Variances expressed favourable/(unfavourable). 15 August 2019 Market Release 4/4 Attachments Original document

