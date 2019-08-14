Log in
ASX : Full-Year Results Presentation

08/14/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

ASX Limited

2019 Full-Year Results

Investor Presentation

15 August 2019

Agenda

Results overview

Dominic Stevens - CEO

Strategic update

Dominic Stevens

FY19 financial performance

Gillian Larkins - CFO

Summary and outlook

Dominic Stevens

Q&A - analysts followed by media

Dominic Stevens and Gillian Larkins

2 |

FY19 highlights

Continued solid growth in NPAT, up 10.5% on a statutory basis

  • Performance driven by strong market activity, growth in technical services and net interest income
  • Total ordinary dividends of 228.7cps, as per 90% payout ratio plus a special dividend of 129.1cps Building enduring trust, integrity and resilience through people, processes and technology enhancements
  • Stronger Foundations program in place and initiatives transitioning to business-as-usual over FY20
  • Continued investment in a flexible, contemporary technology platform remains on track Enhancing core businesses through technology-driven, customer-focusedinitiatives
  • Trading Services, Derivatives and OTC Markets, and Post-Trade Services improving customer efficiency
  • Foreign and technology listings providing diversity for investors and expanded opportunities for capital markets Advancing growth opportunities by developing industry-widesolutions
  • Progressing rollout of data science platform ASX DataSphere
  • Developing efficiency and innovation opportunities with DLT infrastructure

3 |

FY19 results

Strong performance from all businesses while continuing to invest in resilience and growth

Revenue

Expenses

EBITDA

Underlying NPAT

Statutory NPAT

Earnings per share

Dividends per share

Special dividend

per share

$863.8m +$52.9m

$214.8m ($19.3m)

$649.0m +$33.6m

$492.0m +$35.0m

$492.0m +$55.2m

254.1cps +24.1cps

228.7cps +12.4cps

129.1cps -

  • Up 6.5% on a like-for-like accounting basis
  • Increased 9.9% due to investing for resilience and growth
  • Up 5.5% on a like-for-like accounting basis
  • Up 7.7% on a like-for-like accounting basis
  • Up 12.6% on a like-for-like accounting basis
  • Up 10.5% on a statutory basis
  • Total ordinary dividends up 5.7% on pcp, final dividend 114.3cps
  • 100% franked, from the IRESS sale proceeds

4 | Revenue and expenses as per the Group segment reporting. For the purpose of the management discussion, FY18 comparative has been restated for the impact of AASB 15 to provide a like-for-like comparison. Refer to appendix on page 31 for details. This has not been audited or reviewed in accordance with Australian auditing standards. Variance relative to the prior comparative period (FY18 pcp) expressed favourable/(unfavourable).

Dominic Stevens - CEO

Strategic update

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 23:26:04 UTC
