ASX : Full-Year Results Presentation

ASX Limited
2019 Full-Year Results
Investor Presentation
15 August 2019
Agenda
|
Results overview
|
Dominic Stevens - CEO
|
Strategic update
|
Dominic Stevens
|
FY19 financial performance
|
Gillian Larkins - CFO
|
Summary and outlook
|
Dominic Stevens
|
Q&A - analysts followed by media
|
Dominic Stevens and Gillian Larkins
FY19 highlights
Continued solid growth in NPAT, up 10.5% on a statutory basis
-
Performance driven by strong market activity, growth in technical services and net interest income
-
Total ordinary dividends of 228.7cps, as per 90% payout ratio plus a special dividend of 129.1cps Building enduring trust, integrity and resilience through people, processes and technology enhancements
-
Stronger Foundations program in place and initiatives transitioning to business-as-usual over FY20
-
Continued investment in a flexible, contemporary technology platform remains on track Enhancing core businesses through technology-driven, customer-focusedinitiatives
-
Trading Services, Derivatives and OTC Markets, and Post-Trade Services improving customer efficiency
-
Foreign and technology listings providing diversity for investors and expanded opportunities for capital markets Advancing growth opportunities by developing industry-widesolutions
-
Progressing rollout of data science platform ASX DataSphere
-
Developing efficiency and innovation opportunities with DLT infrastructure
3 |
FY19 results
Strong performance from all businesses while continuing to invest in resilience and growth
Revenue
Expenses
EBITDA
Underlying NPAT
Statutory NPAT
Earnings per share
Dividends per share
Special dividend
per share
$863.8m +$52.9m
$214.8m ($19.3m)
$649.0m +$33.6m
$492.0m +$35.0m
$492.0m +$55.2m
254.1cps +24.1cps
228.7cps +12.4cps
129.1cps -
-
Up 6.5% on a like-for-like accounting basis
-
Increased 9.9% due to investing for resilience and growth
-
Up 5.5% on a like-for-like accounting basis
-
Up 7.7% on a like-for-like accounting basis
-
Up 12.6% on a like-for-like accounting basis
-
Up 10.5% on a statutory basis
-
Total ordinary dividends up 5.7% on pcp, final dividend 114.3cps
-
100% franked, from the IRESS sale proceeds
4 | Revenue and expenses as per the Group segment reporting. For the purpose of the management discussion, FY18 comparative has been restated for the impact of AASB 15 to provide a like-for-like comparison. Refer to appendix on page 31 for details. This has not been audited or reviewed in accordance with Australian auditing standards. Variance relative to the prior comparative period (FY18 pcp) expressed favourable/(unfavourable).
Dominic Stevens - CEO
Strategic update
