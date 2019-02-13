ASX : Half-Year Results Analyst Presentation

2019 ASX Limited Half-Year Results
Presentation
14 February 2019
1H19 highlights
Increased returns to shareholders
Stronger Foundations resources in place
Growth initiatives building momentum
ASX continuing to evolve as a provider of infrastructure services to the financial services industry
• Developing opportunities that leverage ASX's expertise, independence and infrastructure
• Remaining at the forefront of technological change
1H19 financial results
Strong result delivering increased returns to shareholders
($9.0m)EBITDA +$17.0mNPAT +$22.8m
Earnings per share +11.7cpsDividends per share +7.2cps
• $424.7 million, up 3.8% on a statutory basis
• Up 6.5% on a like-for-like accounting basis
• Strong overall performance across all businesses
• $105.2 million, up 9.4%
• Investing for resilience and growth
• $319.5 million, up 2.1% on a statutory basis
-
• Up 5.6% on a like-for-like accounting basis
• $246.1 million, up 6.8% on a statutory basis
• Up 10.2% on a like-for-like accounting basis
• Higher interest earnings on increased collateral balances
• Statutory earnings per share of 127.1 cents up 6.7%
• Up 10.1% on a like-for-like accounting basis
• Interim dividend of 114.4 cents per share, up 6.7%
• 90% payout ratio, fully franked
Revenue drivers
Solid growth in market activity across all businesses
Revenue $424.7 million, up 6.5%
• Listings and Issuer Services up 8.0% - Increased listed entities and market capitalisation
Total capital raised up 38% to $62 billion
• Derivatives and OTC Markets up 6.3% - Futures volumes up 5.3% - Higher levels of transactions, issuances and holding balances in Austraclear
• Trading Services up 8.6% - Cash market trading up 15.2% - Ongoing expansion of ALC and ASX Net
• Equity Post-Trade Services up 4.8% - Revenue up in line with increased cash market trading
• Other revenue down - Reflects equity accounting of Sympli joint-venture
Revenue movement ($million)
398.7
424.7
1H18
Listings and Issuer Services
Derivatives and OTC MarketsTrading Services
Equity Post-
Trade ServicesOther
1H19
