ASX : Half-Year Results Analyst Presentation

02/13/2019 | 05:32pm EST

2019 ASX Limited Half-Year Results

Presentation

14 February 2019

Agenda

1H19 overview

Strategic update

Business performance

Summary and outlook

Q&A - analysts followed by media

Dominic Stevens, Peter Hiom and Gillian Larkins - CFO

Dominic Stevens - CEO

Dominic Stevens

Peter Hiom - Deputy CEO

Dominic Stevens

1H19 highlights

Increased returns to shareholders

  • 6th consecutive first-half increases in NPAT and DPS

  • Solid growth in all businesses driven by market activity and initiatives

Stronger Foundations resources in place

  • Enhanced enterprise risk management practices and policies

  • Technology upgrades on-track

Growth initiatives building momentum

  • Enhancing and expanding core customer value proposition

  • Uptake of innovative products

ASX continuing to evolve as a provider of infrastructure services to the financial services industry

  • Developing opportunities that leverage ASX's expertise, independence and infrastructure

  • Remaining at the forefront of technological change

1H19 financial results

Strong result delivering increased returns to shareholders

Revenue

Expenses

+$26.0m

($9.0m)EBITDA +$17.0mNPAT +$22.8m

Earnings per share +11.7cpsDividends per share +7.2cps

  • $424.7 million, up 3.8% on a statutory basis

  • Up 6.5% on a like-for-like accounting basis

  • Strong overall performance across all businesses

  • $105.2 million, up 9.4%

  • Investing for resilience and growth

  • $319.5 million, up 2.1% on a statutory basis

  • Up 5.6% on a like-for-like accounting basis

  • $246.1 million, up 6.8% on a statutory basis

  • Up 10.2% on a like-for-like accounting basis

  • Higher interest earnings on increased collateral balances

  • Statutory earnings per share of 127.1 cents up 6.7%

  • Up 10.1% on a like-for-like accounting basis

  • Interim dividend of 114.4 cents per share, up 6.7%

  • 90% payout ratio, fully franked

Revenue drivers

Solid growth in market activity across all businesses

Revenue $424.7 million, up 6.5%

  • Listings and Issuer Services up 8.0% - Increased listed entities and market capitalisation

    -

    Total capital raised up 38% to $62 billion

  • Derivatives and OTC Markets up 6.3% - Futures volumes up 5.3% - Higher levels of transactions, issuances and holding balances in Austraclear

  • Trading Services up 8.6% - Cash market trading up 15.2% - Ongoing expansion of ALC and ASX Net

  • Equity Post-Trade Services up 4.8% - Revenue up in line with increased cash market trading

  • Other revenue down - Reflects equity accounting of Sympli joint-venture

Revenue movement ($million)

398.7

(2.5)

424.7

1H18

Listings and Issuer Services

Derivatives and OTC MarketsTrading Services

Equity Post-

Trade ServicesOther

1H19

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2019 22:31:06 UTC
