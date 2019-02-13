ASX : Half-Year Results Analyst Presentation

Revenue $424.7 million, up 6.5%

• Listings and Issuer Services up 8.0% - Increased listed entities and market capitalisation - Total capital raised up 38% to $62 billion

• Derivatives and OTC Markets up 6.3% - Futures volumes up 5.3% - Higher levels of transactions, issuances and holding balances in Austraclear

• Trading Services up 8.6% - Cash market trading up 15.2% - Ongoing expansion of ALC and ASX Net

• Equity Post-Trade Services up 4.8% - Revenue up in line with increased cash market trading