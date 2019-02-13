ASX : Half-Year Results Analyst Presentation and Speaker Notes 0 02/13/2019 | 05:32pm EST Send by mail :

• Solid growth in all businesses driven by market activity and initiatives Stronger Foundations resources in place • Enhanced enterprise risk management practices and policies

• Technology upgrades on-track Growth initiatives building momentum • Enhancing and expanding core customer value proposition

• Uptake of innovative products ASX continuing to evolve as a provider of infrastructure services to the financial services industry • Developing opportunities that leverage ASX's expertise, independence and infrastructure

• Remaining at the forefront of technological change 3 | First half 2019, saw a number of highlights:  it was a record half for ASX, with increased returns to shareholders and solid growth and

 we are continuing to follow our strategy by ‒ strengthening our foundations ‒ expanding our core customer value proposition and ‒ developing new opportunities based around ASX's expertise, independence and infrastructure.

The solid work from a motivated team over the past 6 months has led to today's financial results, which I will now take you through. 1H19 financial results Strong result delivering increased returns to shareholders EBITDA +$17.0m NPAT +$22.8m Earnings per share +11.7cps Dividends per share +7.2cps 4 | Revenue and expenses as per the Group segment reporting. For the purpose of the management discussion, 1H18 comparative has been restated for the impact of AASB 15 to provide a like-for-like comparison. Refer to appendix on page 31 for details. This has not been audited or reviewed in accordance with Australian Auditing standards. Variance relative to the prior comparative period (1H18 pcp) expressed favourable / (unfavourable) Revenue +$26.0m • $424.7 million, up 3.8% on a statutory basis

• Up 6.5% on a like-for-like accounting basis

• Strong overall performance across all businesses

Expenses ($9.0m)

• $105.2 million, up 9.4%

• Investing for resilience and growth

• $319.5 million, up 2.1% on a statutory basis

• Up 5.6% on a like-for-like accounting basis

• $246.1 million, up 6.8% on a statutory basis

• Up 10.2% on a like-for-like accounting basis

• Higher interest earnings on increased collateral balances

• Statutory earnings per share of 127.1 cents up 6.7%

• Up 10.1% on a like-for-like accounting basis

• Interim dividend of 114.4 cents per share, up 6.7%

• 90% payout ratio, fully franked Overall, our financial results reflect continued strong operating performance across our suite of businesses. They also reflect the significant work ASX is doing to set the organisation up for the next decade, which I believe will be filled with opportunity. First half revenue has increased to $424.7 million, a rise on the prior comparative period (pcp) of $26 million. This equates to an increase of 6.5% on a like-for-like basis with a new accounting standard that took effect this financial year, and up 3.8% on a statutory basis, which is particularly pleasing given the pcp was a record half. Expenses for the half were broadly on track with guidance, up $9 million to $105.2 million, which is an increase of 9.4%. As discussed at the 2018 full-year results, ASX is strengthening its foundations in risk management, technology and operations. I will talk about the significant progress we've made in a moment. Notwithstanding this investment in resilience, ASX's EBITDA is up $17 million to $319.5 million, a rise of 5.6% on a like-for-like accounting basis and 2.1% on a statutory basis. Our EBITDA margin remains at 75% for the half. NPAT is up $22.8 million to $246.1 million, an increase of 10.2%. The new accounting standard I mentioned earlier is AASB 15. It requires initial and secondary capital raising revenue to be amortised over a multi-year period, which will reduce the volatility of income recognition. However, we have not restated the 1H18 statutory numbers. As such, the increase in statutory NPAT of 6.8% reflects this half's numbers under the new standard compared to pcp numbers under the old standard. As you can see, NPAT growth has been stronger than EBITDA growth. This is mostly due to higher levels of open derivative positions held at the clearing house. This led to elevated holdings of cash margins, which coupled with higher short-term interest rates, resulted in a rise in interest income. EPS was 127.1 cents per share, a rise of 10.1% on a like-for-like accounting basis and 6.7% on a statutory reported basis. The dividend payout ratio remains unchanged at 90% for the half and the interim dividend is also up 6.7% to 114.4 cents per share. The dividend is fully franked. I'll now look at the drivers of revenue. It's been a pleasing half across the board and a positive reflection of the diversity of our business. Revenue drivers Solid growth in market activity across all businesses Revenue $424.7 million, up 6.5% • Listings and Issuer Services up 8.0% - Increased listed entities and market capitalisation - Total capital raised up 38% to $62 billion

• Derivatives and OTC Markets up 6.3% - Futures volumes up 5.3% - Higher levels of transactions, issuances and holding balances in Austraclear

• Trading Services up 8.6% - Cash market trading up 15.2% - Ongoing expansion of ALC and ASX Net

• Equity Post-Trade Services up 4.8% - Revenue up in line with increased cash market trading

• Other revenue down - Reflects equity accounting of Sympli joint-venture Revenue movement ($million) (2.5) 424.7 398.7 Revenue up 6.5% $26.0m 1H18 Listings and Issuer Services Derivatives and OTC MarketsTrading Services Equity Post-Other 1H19 Trade Services 5 | Revenue and expenses as per the Group segment reporting. For the purpose of the management discussion, 1H18 comparative has been restated for the impact of AASB 15 to provide a like-for-like comparison. Refer to appendix on page 31 for details. This has not been audited or reviewed in accordance with Australian Auditing standards. Variance relative to the prior comparative period (1H18 pcp) expressed favourable / (unfavourable) Listings and Issuer Services revenue was up 8.0% overall. The value of capital raisings in total increased 38% to $62 billion. The strong half was helped by some notably large transactions. As a result of this activity, issuer services also had a solid half - with increases in the movement of stock on the register and management of entitlement issues leading to revenue up 6.3%. Annual listing fees were also higher by 9.4%, helped by more listed companies and larger market capitalisation. Derivatives and OTC Markets revenue increased by 6.3%, driven mainly by a 5.3% rise in futures volumes and a solid half for Austraclear. Notable was the strong rise in trading of SPI and electricity contracts. Austraclear and ASXCollateral revenue rose 6.7% due to increases in transactions, depository balances and registry fees. In addition, average balances within the ASX Collateral service grew by 29%. Trading Services had a particularly pleasing half, up 8.6% on pcp, driven by strong equity volumes and continued growth in information and technical services. With the rise in equity market volatility over the past six months, trading revenue rose 15.2%. This was driven by higher turnover, an improvement in our share of on-market trading and the increasing use of auctions, which attract higher revenues. Information services continued to grow, increasing revenues by 5.5%. Much of the work needed to go live with our data analytics business was completed in the half, and we look forward to on-boarding customers over the coming 6 months. Technical services increased revenue by 8.3%, with growth from ALC connectivity services, hosting of cabinets and communication services. This demonstrates the continuing demand from our customers for services that help reduce their costs - a theme I will return to later. And finally, Equity Post-Trade Services was up 4.8% due to the increase in overall market activity. Operating expenses Investment in core services and new initiatives Operating expenses $105.2 million, up 9.4% • Expense composition: - Normal CPI growth, approx. 3% - Growth initiatives, approx. 2% • Data analytics platform • Other DLT solutions - Building Stronger Foundations program, approx. 4% • Resources to enhance risk frameworks, policies and models • Significant uplift in people capability and licensing costs of new technology tools

• FY19 operating expense guidance remains approx. 9%

• Investment in Stronger Foundations - Onboarding of resources completed by June 2019 - FY20 will include some full-year effect of new resources Expense movement ($million) 1H18 StaffEquipmentOccupancyOther 1H19 Operating expenses as per the Group segment reporting 6 | Variance relative to the prior comparative period (1H18 pcp) expressed favourable / (unfavourable) Our operating expenses were up 9.4% at the half, consistent with our guidance for the whole of financial year 2019 (FY19). As you can see in the chart on the right, this expense growth has mainly come from staff and equipment. To add clarity, let me separate the growth in our expense base into 3 areas. Firstly, underlying 'business as usual' growth of circa 3% that mainly reflects annual remuneration or other CPI-based increases. Secondly, revenue initiatives we've been working on over the half which is circa 2% of the increase and includes:  the data analytics capability and

 the work, separate from CHESS replacement, examining the broader application of distributed ledger technology (DLT) to the financial services industry and beyond. Thirdly, the increase relating to the Stronger Foundations program of circa 4% this half. This program is to:  ensure ASX continues to maintain its reputation for operational resilience and

 enable new products and services to be easily built on those stronger foundations. This work program will be in place from a cost growth perspective by June 2019. So, other than some full-year effects in 2020, it will no longer impact expense growth. Capital expenditure Investment in key platforms and services • Capital expenditure $27.6 million - Ongoing investment in upgrading technology to support both BAU and growth opportunities, including • CHESS replacement and related infrastructure • Secondary data centre • ASX Net communications infrastructure • Data analytics platform

• FY19 capital expenditure guidance remains approximately $70-75 million Capital expenditure ($million) 54.1 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H2H 7 | Turning to capital expenditure - ASX is in the middle of a program to upgrade a significant part of its technology infrastructure. This includes:  CHESS and associated operational infrastructure - completing early 2021

 new secondary data centre - completing end-calendar 2019 and

 upgrade of ASX Net - completing mid-calendar 2019. These systems have served the market well over many years. We are replacing or upgrading them with contemporary infrastructure to allow ASX and its customers to take advantage of opportunities in the decade ahead. Importantly, these are once-in-a-generation projects. But, they are still part of the normal long-term program of renewal across all our technology. Investment here also includes growth opportunities such as our data analytics platform - completing first quarter 2019. Capex was $27.6 million for the half, and guidance is unchanged at $70-75 million for the full-year. Dominic Stevens - CEO Strategic update - Customer focused, technology driven At the full-year results in August I talked about ASX's Vision, Strategy and Execution. I would like to continue that discussion, focusing on our multi-layered growth plans. Attachments Original document

