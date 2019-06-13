ASX : High Stakes - AFR Boss article 0 06/13/2019 | 08:04pm EDT Send by mail :

L E A D E R S H I P F O R G R O W T H AFRBOSS.COM.AU June 2019 TRADING REVOLUTION DOMINIC STEVENS PLANS TO TAKE THE ASX TO A NEW FRONTIER WITH BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY PATHWAYS TO CEO We reveal the typical ASX100 chief IN THIS TOGETHER How Millennials are rewriting the leadership rules SILENT EPIDEMIC The women who want to stamp out gaslighting COVER STORY HIGH his 30-plus years at the innovation edge of Australia's ﬁnancial markets. The new software, being developed by Digital Asset, a New York start-up of which ASX owns 7 per cent, will sit on servers inside this very cage, alongside the market's trading engine and the rest of this high-tech gear processing $6 billion of equity trades each day. STAKES banks, which understand the technology could ASX's replacement of its ageing Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) could be one of the most ambitious enterprise information technology projects in the world, certainly among global exchanges. Stevens has All eyes are on Dominic the attention of global central and investment move ﬁnancial markets closer to real-time Stevens and his ambitious settlement of trades, reducing systemic risk. ASX's project is also seen as a bellwether plan to transform the ASX for the adoption of over-hyped blockchain technology internationally, given it is being using blockchain technology. market function, a core piece of plumbing for applied to a critically important ﬁnancial the entire Australian economy. STORY JAMES EYERS PHOTO LOUIE DOUVIS If Stevens is daunted by the challenge, he's not showing it. He says everything is on track to switch on the new system by the target date of April 2021. It is his biggest test in a formidable career that began at Bankers Trust when he was fresh out of university, and saw him take the helm at Challenger aged 43. "People make decisions in businesses every day with imperfect information," Stevens says. he entire Australian equities market is sitting "If you make the information more perfect, inside three 2½-metre-high racks of servers they will make better decisions. It is subtle but in a secure room in the ASX's data centre in that is microeconomic reform." Artarmon, Sydney. You could almost wrap your 'SOURCE OF TRUTH' arms around it but for the black metal cages. This state-of-the-art equipment, with its Blockchain, also referred to as "distributed ﬁbre-optic cables, blinking lights and whirring ledger technology" or DLT, could provide cooling fans, is emblematic of the rapid annual efﬁciency savings to the ﬁnancial digitisation of ﬁnancial markets. It's a long way markets of more than $1 billion, although from the trading ﬂoors of the 1980s, where precise ﬁgures haven't been quantiﬁed. orders were scribbled on chalk boards and Whatever the ﬁgure, it far exceeds the cost chits of paper were couriered around the city. of building the system, which hasn't been Financial markets have always been disclosed by ASX but is thought to be about early adopters of new technology. But the $30 million. current ASX project to update its clearing and But as Stevens has been explaining in public settlement system, which electronically moves presentations and private meetings over recent equities from seller to buyer, is off the charts in months, the system will create opportunities terms of its ambition and complexity. to build new services to improve the process of Sitting at the head of this is ASX chief raising cash and investing. executive Dominic Stevens. He describes "Just like CHESS took us from paper and the new system, which has been inspired by chalk to electronic messaging, the next stage is bitcoin's blockchain, as microeconomic reform 'source of truth' at all times, rather than when for the digital age. you ask for it," he says. "We have spent a lot But getting the message across to a sceptical of time trying to explain to people that the market is forcing Stevens, 54, to dig deep into CHESS replacement comes with an interesting TO DO LIST Deliver the new ASX clearing and settlement system by April 2021. Convince a sceptical market of the beneﬁts of using blockchain technology. Attract more technology companies to the ASX. Shift the clearing and settlement of bond markets onto the blockchain. Dominic Stevens is undaunted by the challenge of overseeing the ASX's highly ambitious blockchain project. 14 JUNE 2019 JUNE 2019 15 COVER STORY add-on that can do a bunch of things you couldn't do before and opens the world up for people." Stevens is an intellectual type, with leadership skills built from his inquisitiveness and curiosity. Those qualities will be imperative in this high-stakes project: ASX is the sole provider of equities clearing and settlement, and the government and regulators expect its new system to be reliable and secure, given it is deemed critical national infrastructure. If there's anyone able to convince the market and regulators about the frontier technology, it is Stevens, says Chris Williams, outgoing co-head of equities at UBS, one of ASX's biggest clients. Williams says Stevens has a rare ability to traverse from the big picture to tiny detail while remaining articulate and considered. "Dom's attributes mean he can, in a very approachable way, talk about meaningful industry and strategic change and also engage at a micro level with those who care." The power of distributed ledger technology is that it provides those who have access with an accurate version of information every [HE] CAN ... TALK ABOUT MEANINGFUL INDUSTRY ... CHANGE AND ALSO ENGAGE AT A MICRO LEVEL WITH THOSE WHO CARE. CHRIS WILLIAMS time an update is made. Over time, a series of databases is created, forming a digital chain (hence "blockchain"). Because the history is locked into place, users can make decisions with full conﬁdence the information is correct and current, and know that others have exactly the same information. With CHESS, ASX has managed the record of who owns what listed company shares at a point in time; the register includes the investor's name, the "holder identiﬁcation number" and the digital title of ownership. During clearing (where ASX takes on credit risk for share trades) and settlement (swapping the title to a share for cash), the CHESS system updates the records. If a stockbroker, registry, nominee, Chris Williams, of UBS, has faith in Stevens' ability to implement the new trading system. custodian or any other intermediary wants to know who owns a stock, they ﬁnd out via their computers sending a message to ASX and ASX sending back a conﬁrmation. Streams of messages ﬂow all day, with participants in the market building and maintaining their own copies of data held by ASX. But this means there are copies of the information on computer systems all over the market, and they aren't always consistent. This slows down processing times: it takes up to two days to settle an equity trade. Distributed ledger technology allows all participants in the market to know for sure that the information in their system (known as a "node") is the correct and latest version available. The technology removes the need to reconcile copies of information and opens the door to automating a host of processes across markets that are cumbersome and often paper-based, such as participating in dividend reinvestment plans. It is not only information about equity markets that will be improved. ASX wants to shift the clearing and settlement of bond markets onto the blockchain, reducing the need for trading ﬁrms to have multiple systems for different asset classes. A similar system could in future be used by other industries. It's a leap of faith by ASX into the technological unknown. When its system goes live in two years, it will be the ﬁrst time participants in a ﬁnancial market anywhere in the world will be able to connect directly to "source-of-truth" data. WANTED: MORE TECH LISTINGS Stevens says ASX was seen as a world leader in message-based clearing and settlement systems that did away with paper-based share certiﬁcates when it built the CHESS system in the mid-1990s. He hopes that Australia can again leapfrog the rest of the world. But he is struggling to get local players to understand where the future is heading. "If the industry wants to keep on doing messaging, that's ﬁne," he says. ASX has ensured the new system also provides a status quo option where participants can connect to it via traditional computer back and forth."But at least there's a card on the table and Australia can move and do something quite special. I hope there are beneﬁts from this for ASX. But I also hope there are beneﬁts for the industry." The distributed ledger project is part of a broader technology push under Stevens as ASX modernises other information technology infrastructure. When he presented ASX's half-yearly ﬁnancial results in mid-February, its broader data strategy became clear to the public for the ﬁrst time. ASX has built a new data analytics platform, ASX DataSphere, which will be made available to commercial customers in June and allow them to garner insights from data at ASX as well as their own. ASX is developing artiﬁcial intelligence tools that will be offered to clients to use on the platform. It has almost completed a new communications network known as ASX Net, which runs the crucial Reserve Bank settlement system for banks, and is upgrading its secondary, back-up data centre in Bondi. It is also building a new website for the public to access more comprehensive information about listed companies and markets. For Stevens, improving ASX's technology is part of a broader world view, where the technology sector becomes a more prominent part of ASX itself, commensurate with its growing stature in the global economy. He is also responding to a long-held gripe of institutional investors that the local equity market is too skewed towards resources and ﬁnancial stocks. The list of large Australian companies - big miners, banks and retailers - has been the same for decades. This contrasts with the United States, where new technology giants such as Amazon and Google dominate and have created riches for investors. ASX is working to attract more technology listings from companies in Israel and the United States, including, most recently, San Francisco's Life360, which listed in May. The efforts have become more pressing as ASX faces the risk of "de-equitisation", or having fewer public companies in which to trade due to mergers and acquisitions and fewer initial public offerings. This is problematic for a superannuation system whose asset allocation is heavily skewed towards equities, limiting the beneﬁts of diversiﬁcation. "If we left technology to other exchanges, then capital, companies, investors and exciting growth opportunities would go elsewhere, BY THE NUMBERS $2trillion Domestic equity market capitalisation * 2268 Total entities listed on ASX * $6billion Value of daily equity trades 6.9million Number of Australian share owners $30million Estimated cost of new ASX system *END OF APRIL SOURCE: ASX and our public market would become less relevant," Stevens says. "By attracting foreign tech companies to list on ASX and build a viable ecosystem, we are also helping ensure that quality local tech companies stay in Australia and remain accessible to Australian investors." Taking a blue marker from the conference room table at ASX's headquarters in Bridge Street, Sydney, the trim and energetic Stevens approaches a ﬂoor-to-ceiling whiteboard that runs the length of the room. He has his sleeves rolled up, ﬁguratively and literally. He sketches a bicycle wheel. ASX has until now been like a hub, connecting to various spokes. But the new world looks different, he says, drawing a big chess board next to his wheel. In the future, ASX's blockchain "will light up this grid". It is becoming clear a core element of this grand plan involves the democratisation of data. Stevens wants market information accessible to a broad range of parties, well beyond the inner sanctum of the brokers comprising those spokes. This will include fund managers, other asset managers, insurers and listed companies themselves. They will all be able to rely on the data as being true and correct at any point in time, and make more conﬁdent decisions accordingly. Companies will get more transparency on their shareholders. Regulators will be able to monitor markets more comprehensively. Corporate actions and proxy voting could be automated and digitised. Stevens' vision is of ASX as host of a big network. "You have to think about where things are heading in 10 years' time," he says. "Small gains happen in front of your head but seeing the big picture is what it's all about." STEADY RISE $A Early 2015 JAN 2016 AUG 2016 SEP 2017 APR 2018 ASX begins evaluating ASX selects Digital Asset Stevens becomes Government reafﬁrms ASX nominates options to replace CHESS as technology partner and ASX chief executive commitment to legislation September 2020 70.00 invests in the start-up providing regulators with as earliest start OCT 2015 MAR 2016 SEP 2016 rule-making and arbitration date for new Managing director ASX begins market powers for clearing and system Elmer Funke Kupper Funke Kupper resigns consultation on settlement facilities 60.00 Federal government says FEB 2019 ﬂags blockchain CHESS technology as possible it will end ASX monopoly replacement ASX outlines strategic shift into replacement over clearing in 2017 SEP 2018 data services after sharp rise in 50.00 DEC 2013 DEC 2017 revised to March MAR 2019 Launch date interim proﬁt Dominic Stevens ASX commits to Digital or April 2021 Deloitte report reveals market joins ASX board Asset blockchain criticisms of blockchain project 40.00 APR 2019 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Eleven investment banks and 2019 brokers begin testing blockchain JUNE 2019 17 This is an excerpt of the original content. 