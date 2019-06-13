Log in
ASX : High Stakes - AFR Boss article

06/13/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

L E A D E R S H I P F O R G R O W T H

AFRBOSS.COM.AU June 2019

TRADING

REVOLUTION

DOMINIC STEVENS PLANS TO TAKE

THE ASX TO A NEW FRONTIER

WITH BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

PATHWAYS TO CEO

We reveal the typical ASX100 chief

IN THIS TOGETHER

How Millennials are rewriting the leadership rules

SILENT EPIDEMIC

The women who want to stamp out gaslighting

COVER STORY

HIGH

his 30-plus years at the innovation edge of

Australia's ﬁnancial markets.

The new software, being developed by

Digital Asset, a New York start-up of which

ASX owns 7 per cent, will sit on servers inside

this very cage, alongside the market's trading

engine and the rest of this high-tech gear

processing $6 billion of equity trades each day.

STAKES banks, which understand the technology could

ASX's replacement of its ageing Clearing

House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS)

could be one of the most ambitious enterprise

information technology projects in the world,

certainly among global exchanges. Stevens has

All eyes are on Dominic

the attention of global central and investment

move ﬁnancial markets closer to real-time

Stevens and his ambitious

settlement of trades, reducing systemic risk.

ASX's project is also seen as a bellwether

plan to transform the ASX

for the adoption of over-hyped blockchain

technology internationally, given it is being

using blockchain technology.

market function, a core piece of plumbing for

applied to a critically important ﬁnancial

the entire Australian economy.

STORY JAMES EYERS PHOTO LOUIE DOUVIS

If Stevens is daunted by the challenge, he's

not showing it. He says everything is on track

to switch on the new system by the target

date of April 2021. It is his biggest test in a

formidable career that began at Bankers Trust

when he was fresh out of university, and saw

him take the helm at Challenger aged 43.

"People make decisions in businesses every

day with imperfect information," Stevens says.

he entire Australian equities market is sitting

"If you make the information more perfect,

inside three 2½-metre-high racks of servers

they will make better decisions. It is subtle but

in a secure room in the ASX's data centre in

that is microeconomic reform."

Artarmon, Sydney. You could almost wrap your

'SOURCE OF TRUTH'

arms around it but for the black metal cages.

This state-of-the-art equipment, with its

Blockchain, also referred to as "distributed

ﬁbre-optic cables, blinking lights and whirring

ledger technology" or DLT, could provide

cooling fans, is emblematic of the rapid

annual efﬁciency savings to the ﬁnancial

digitisation of ﬁnancial markets. It's a long way

markets of more than $1 billion, although

from the trading ﬂoors of the 1980s, where

precise ﬁgures haven't been quantiﬁed.

orders were scribbled on chalk boards and

Whatever the ﬁgure, it far exceeds the cost

chits of paper were couriered around the city.

of building the system, which hasn't been

Financial markets have always been

disclosed by ASX but is thought to be about

early adopters of new technology. But the

$30 million.

current ASX project to update its clearing and

But as Stevens has been explaining in public

settlement system, which electronically moves

presentations and private meetings over recent

equities from seller to buyer, is off the charts in

months, the system will create opportunities

terms of its ambition and complexity.

to build new services to improve the process of

Sitting at the head of this is ASX chief

raising cash and investing.

executive Dominic Stevens. He describes

"Just like CHESS took us from paper and

the new system, which has been inspired by

chalk to electronic messaging, the next stage is

bitcoin's blockchain, as microeconomic reform

'source of truth' at all times, rather than when

for the digital age.

you ask for it," he says. "We have spent a lot

But getting the message across to a sceptical

of time trying to explain to people that the

market is forcing Stevens, 54, to dig deep into

CHESS replacement comes with an interesting

TO

DO

LIST

  • Deliver the new ASX clearing and settlement system by April 2021.
  • Convince a sceptical market of the beneﬁts of using blockchain technology.
  • Attract more technology companies to the ASX.
  • Shift the clearing and settlement of bond markets onto the blockchain.

Dominic Stevens is undaunted by the challenge of overseeing the ASX's highly ambitious blockchain project.

14 JUNE 2019

JUNE 2019 15

COVER STORY

add-on that can do a bunch of things you couldn't do before and opens the world up for people."

Stevens is an intellectual type, with leadership skills built from his inquisitiveness and curiosity. Those qualities will be imperative in this high-stakes project: ASX is the sole provider of equities clearing and settlement, and the government and regulators expect its new system to be reliable and secure, given it is deemed critical national infrastructure.

If there's anyone able to convince the market and regulators about the frontier technology, it is Stevens, says Chris Williams, outgoing co-head of equities at UBS, one of ASX's biggest clients.

Williams says Stevens has a rare ability to traverse from the big picture to tiny detail while remaining articulate and considered. "Dom's attributes mean he can, in a very approachable way, talk about meaningful industry and strategic change and also engage at a micro level with those who care."

The power of distributed ledger technology is that it provides those who have access with an accurate version of information every

[HE] CAN ... TALK ABOUT MEANINGFUL INDUSTRY ... CHANGE AND ALSO ENGAGE AT A MICRO LEVEL WITH THOSE WHO CARE.

CHRIS WILLIAMS

time an update is made. Over time, a series of databases is created, forming a digital chain (hence "blockchain"). Because the history is locked into place, users can make decisions with full conﬁdence the information is correct and current, and know that others have exactly the same information.

With CHESS, ASX has managed the record of who owns what listed company shares at a point in time; the register includes the investor's name, the "holder identiﬁcation number" and the digital title of ownership. During clearing (where ASX takes on credit risk for share trades) and settlement (swapping the title to a share for cash),

the CHESS system updates the records.

If a stockbroker, registry, nominee,

Chris Williams, of UBS, has faith in Stevens' ability to implement the new trading system.

custodian or any other intermediary wants to know who owns a stock, they ﬁnd out via their computers sending a message to ASX and ASX sending back a conﬁrmation. Streams of messages ﬂow all day, with participants in the market building and maintaining their own copies of data held by ASX.

But this means there are copies of the information on computer systems all over the market, and they aren't always consistent. This slows down processing times: it takes up to two days to settle an equity trade.

Distributed ledger technology allows all participants in the market to know for sure that the information in their system (known as a "node") is the correct and latest version available.

The technology removes the need to reconcile copies of information and opens the door to automating a host of processes across markets that are cumbersome and often paper-based, such as participating in dividend reinvestment plans.

It is not only information about equity markets that will be improved. ASX wants to shift the clearing and settlement of bond

DANIEL MUNOZ

We're the must-see

Sargon is the next-generation solution for

superannuation funds. We've built the technology and trustee cloud infrastructure to manage compliance and streamline operations in a dynamic and highly regulated environment. We're purpose-built to serve members' best interests, so super funds can focus on growth, engagement and better outcomes.

Learn more at sargon.com

markets onto the blockchain, reducing the need for trading ﬁrms to have multiple systems for different asset classes. A similar system could in future be used by other industries.

It's a leap of faith by ASX into the technological unknown. When its system goes live in two years, it will be the ﬁrst time participants in a ﬁnancial market anywhere in the world will be able to connect directly to "source-of-truth" data.

WANTED: MORE TECH LISTINGS

Stevens says ASX was seen as a world leader in message-based clearing and settlement systems that did away with paper-based share certiﬁcates when it built the CHESS system in the mid-1990s. He hopes that Australia can again leapfrog the rest of the world.

But he is struggling to get local players to understand where the future is heading.

"If the industry wants to keep on doing messaging, that's ﬁne," he says. ASX has ensured the new system also provides a status quo option where participants can connect to it via traditional computer back and forth."But at least there's a card on the table and Australia can move and do something quite special. I hope there are beneﬁts from this for ASX. But I also hope there are beneﬁts for the industry."

The distributed ledger project is part of a broader technology push under Stevens as ASX modernises other information technology infrastructure. When he presented ASX's half-yearly ﬁnancial results in mid-February, its broader data strategy became clear to the public for the ﬁrst time.

ASX has built a new data analytics platform, ASX DataSphere, which will be made available to commercial customers in June and allow them to garner insights from data at ASX as

well as their own. ASX is developing artiﬁcial intelligence tools that will be offered to clients to use on the platform.

It has almost completed a new communications network known as ASX Net, which runs the crucial Reserve Bank settlement system for banks, and is upgrading its secondary, back-up data centre in Bondi. It is also building a new website for the public to access more comprehensive information about listed companies and markets.

For Stevens, improving ASX's technology is part of a broader world view, where the technology sector becomes a more prominent part of ASX itself, commensurate with its growing stature in the global economy.

He is also responding to a long-held gripe of institutional investors that the local equity market is too skewed towards resources and ﬁnancial stocks. The list of large Australian companies - big miners, banks and retailers - has been the same for decades. This contrasts with the United States, where new technology giants such as Amazon and Google dominate and have created riches for investors.

ASX is working to attract more technology listings from companies in Israel and the United States, including, most recently, San Francisco's Life360, which listed in May.

The efforts have become more pressing as ASX faces the risk of "de-equitisation", or having fewer public companies in which to trade due to mergers and acquisitions and fewer initial public offerings. This is problematic for a superannuation system whose asset allocation is heavily skewed towards equities, limiting the beneﬁts of diversiﬁcation.

"If we left technology to other exchanges, then capital, companies, investors and exciting growth opportunities would go elsewhere,

BY THE

NUMBERS

$2trillion

Domestic

equity market capitalisation *

2268

Total entities

listed on ASX *

$6billion

Value of daily equity trades

6.9million

Number of

Australian

share owners

$30million

Estimated cost

of new ASX

system

*END OF APRIL SOURCE: ASX

and our public market would become less relevant," Stevens says. "By attracting foreign tech companies to list on ASX and build

a viable ecosystem, we are also helping ensure that quality local tech companies stay in Australia and remain accessible to Australian investors."

Taking a blue marker from the conference room table at ASX's headquarters in Bridge Street, Sydney, the trim and energetic Stevens approaches a ﬂoor-to-ceiling whiteboard that runs the length of the room. He has his sleeves rolled up, ﬁguratively and literally.

He sketches a bicycle wheel. ASX has until now been like a hub, connecting to various spokes. But the new world looks different, he says, drawing a big chess board next to his wheel. In the future, ASX's blockchain "will light up this grid".

It is becoming clear a core element of this grand plan involves the democratisation of data. Stevens wants market information accessible to a broad range of parties, well beyond the inner sanctum of the brokers comprising those spokes.

This will include fund managers, other asset managers, insurers and listed companies themselves. They will all be able to rely on the data as being true and correct at any point

in time, and make more conﬁdent decisions accordingly. Companies will get more transparency on their shareholders. Regulators will be able to monitor markets more comprehensively. Corporate actions and proxy voting could be automated and digitised.

Stevens' vision is of ASX as host of a big network. "You have to think about where things are heading in 10 years' time," he says. "Small gains happen in front of your head but seeing the big picture is what it's all about."

STEADY RISE

$A

Early 2015

JAN 2016

AUG 2016

SEP 2017

APR 2018

ASX begins evaluating

ASX selects Digital Asset

Stevens becomes

Government reafﬁrms

ASX nominates

options to replace CHESS

as technology partner and

ASX chief executive

commitment to legislation

September 2020

70.00

invests in the start-up

providing regulators with

as earliest start

OCT 2015

MAR 2016

SEP 2016

rule-making and arbitration

date for new

Managing director

ASX begins market

powers for clearing and

system

Elmer Funke Kupper

Funke Kupper resigns

consultation on

settlement facilities

60.00

Federal government says

FEB 2019

ﬂags blockchain

CHESS

technology as possible

it will end ASX monopoly

replacement

ASX outlines strategic shift into

replacement

over clearing in 2017

SEP 2018

data services after sharp rise in

50.00 DEC 2013

DEC 2017

revised to March

MAR 2019

Launch date

interim proﬁt

Dominic Stevens

ASX commits to Digital

or April 2021

Deloitte report reveals market

joins ASX board

Asset blockchain

criticisms of blockchain project

40.00

APR 2019

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Eleven investment banks and

2019

brokers begin testing blockchain

JUNE 2019 17

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 00:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
