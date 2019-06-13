ASX : High Stakes - AFR Boss article

|
HIGH
|
his 30-plus years at the innovation edge of
|
Australia's ﬁnancial markets.
|
The new software, being developed by
|
Digital Asset, a New York start-up of which
|
ASX owns 7 per cent, will sit on servers inside
|
this very cage, alongside the market's trading
|
engine and the rest of this high-tech gear
|
processing $6 billion of equity trades each day.
|
STAKES banks, which understand the technology could
|
|
ASX's replacement of its ageing Clearing
|
|
House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS)
|
|
could be one of the most ambitious enterprise
|
|
information technology projects in the world,
|
|
certainly among global exchanges. Stevens has
|
All eyes are on Dominic
|
the attention of global central and investment
|
move ﬁnancial markets closer to real-time
|
|
Stevens and his ambitious
|
settlement of trades, reducing systemic risk.
|
ASX's project is also seen as a bellwether
|
plan to transform the ASX
|
for the adoption of over-hyped blockchain
|
technology internationally, given it is being
|
using blockchain technology.
|
market function, a core piece of plumbing for
|
|
applied to a critically important ﬁnancial
|
|
the entire Australian economy.
|
STORY JAMES EYERS PHOTO LOUIE DOUVIS
|
If Stevens is daunted by the challenge, he's
|
not showing it. He says everything is on track
|
|
to switch on the new system by the target
|
|
date of April 2021. It is his biggest test in a
|
|
formidable career that began at Bankers Trust
|
|
when he was fresh out of university, and saw
|
|
him take the helm at Challenger aged 43.
|
|
"People make decisions in businesses every
|
|
day with imperfect information," Stevens says.
|
he entire Australian equities market is sitting
|
"If you make the information more perfect,
|
inside three 2½-metre-high racks of servers
|
they will make better decisions. It is subtle but
|
in a secure room in the ASX's data centre in
|
that is microeconomic reform."
|
Artarmon, Sydney. You could almost wrap your
|
'SOURCE OF TRUTH'
|
arms around it but for the black metal cages.
|
This state-of-the-art equipment, with its
|
Blockchain, also referred to as "distributed
|
ﬁbre-optic cables, blinking lights and whirring
|
ledger technology" or DLT, could provide
|
cooling fans, is emblematic of the rapid
|
annual efﬁciency savings to the ﬁnancial
|
digitisation of ﬁnancial markets. It's a long way
|
markets of more than $1 billion, although
|
from the trading ﬂoors of the 1980s, where
|
precise ﬁgures haven't been quantiﬁed.
|
orders were scribbled on chalk boards and
|
Whatever the ﬁgure, it far exceeds the cost
|
chits of paper were couriered around the city.
|
of building the system, which hasn't been
|
Financial markets have always been
|
disclosed by ASX but is thought to be about
|
early adopters of new technology. But the
|
$30 million.
|
current ASX project to update its clearing and
|
But as Stevens has been explaining in public
|
settlement system, which electronically moves
|
presentations and private meetings over recent
|
equities from seller to buyer, is off the charts in
|
months, the system will create opportunities
|
terms of its ambition and complexity.
|
to build new services to improve the process of
|
Sitting at the head of this is ASX chief
|
raising cash and investing.
|
executive Dominic Stevens. He describes
|
"Just like CHESS took us from paper and
|
the new system, which has been inspired by
|
chalk to electronic messaging, the next stage is
|
bitcoin's blockchain, as microeconomic reform
|
'source of truth' at all times, rather than when
|
for the digital age.
|
you ask for it," he says. "We have spent a lot
|
But getting the message across to a sceptical
|
of time trying to explain to people that the
|
market is forcing Stevens, 54, to dig deep into
|
CHESS replacement comes with an interesting