ASX : Monthly Activity Report - August 2019

ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - AUGUST 2019
Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for August 2019.
Listings and Capital Raisings
In August 2019, total capital raised was $4.9 billion, up 93% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).
Listings and Capital Raisings
August
August
August
August
2019
2018
2019
2018
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
YTD
YTD
New listed entities admitted
7
9
11
25
De-listings
27
17
35
22
Total listed entities (at end of month)
2,245
2,288
Change on pcp
-2%
Initial capital raised ($million)
943
605
1,077
5,997
Change on pcp
56%
Secondary capital raised ($million)
3,167
1,715
7,603
3,530
Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)
792
215
1,003
516
Total secondary capital raised ($million)
3,959
1,930
8,606
4,046
Change on pcp
105%
113%
Total capital raised including other ($million)
4,902
2,535
9,683
10,043
Change on pcp
93%
-4%
5 September 2019
Market Announcement
1/6
Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
In August 2019, the average daily number of trades was 36% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.5 billion was up 17% on the pcp.
Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.8 % in August, up on the previous month of 0.4%.
Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in August was an average of 15.9 (compared to 11.2 in July).
Cash Markets
August
August
August
August
2019
2018
2019
2018
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
YTD
YTD
Total trading days
22
23
45
45
(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market
transactions)
Cash market volume
Total trades
39,567,382
30,439,417
76,587,113
55,868,828
Change on pcp
30%
37%
Average daily trades
1,798,517
1,323,453
1,701,936
1,241,530
Change on pcp
36%
37%
Cash market value
Open trading ($billion)
78.044
70.143
142.477
125.780
Auctions trading ($billion)
31.845
25.896
61.014
48.816
Centre Point ($billion)
10.767
11.365
19.747
20.292
On-market value
120.656
107.404
223.238
194.888
Change on pcp
12%
15%
Trade reporting* ($billion)
25.162
22.348
49.373
37.388
Total cash market value ($billion)
145.818
129.752
272.611
232.276
Change on pcp
12%
17%
On-market average daily value ($billion)
5.484
4.670
4.961
4.331
Change on pcp
17%
15%
Total average daily value ($billion)
6.628
5.641
6.058
5.162
Change on pcp
17%
17%
Average value per trade ($)
3,685
4,263
3,559
4,158
Change on pcp
-14%
-14%
*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication
5 September 2019
Market Announcement
2/6
Trading - Futures
In August 2019, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 28% on the pcp. Average daily futures volume was up 28% and average daily options volume was up 23% on the pcp.
Futures
August
August
August
August
2019
2018
2019
2018
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
YTD
YTD
Futures and options total trading days
22
23
45
45
(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy
contracts)
Futures volume
Total contracts
12,852,856
10,471,168
23,894,938
20,015,152
Change on pcp
23%
19%
Average daily contracts
584,221
455,268
530,999
444,781
Options on futures volume
Total contracts
148,492
125,787
213,265
202,804
Change on pcp
18%
5%
Average daily contracts
6,750
5,469
4,739
4,507
Total futures and options on futures volume
Total contracts
13,001,348
10,596,955
24,108,203
20,217,956
Change on pcp
23%
19%
Average daily contracts
590,970
460,737
535,738
449,288
Change on pcp
28%
19%
Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link:
https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport190830.pdf
Clearing - OTC Markets
In August 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $1,269 billion, compared to $404 billion in the pcp.
OTC Markets
August
August
August
August
2019
2018
2019
2018
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
YTD
YTD
Total notional cleared value ($billion)
1,268.972
404.456
2,476.046
784.100
Change on pcp
214%
216%
Open notional cleared value ($billion)
7,309.903
3,821.887
(at end of month)
Change on pcp
91%
5 September 2019
Market Announcement
3/6
Trading - Equity Options
In August 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were down 13% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 1% on the pcp.
Equity Options
August
August
August
August
2019
2018
2019
2018
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
YTD
YTD
Exchange-traded options total trading days
22
23
45
45
(includes single stock equity options and index options)
Single stock equity options volume
Total contracts
6,118,343
7,366,864
11,806,762
12,683,896
Change on pcp
-17%
-7%
Average daily contracts
278,107
320,298
262,372
281,864
Change on pcp
-13%
-7%
Index options volume
Total contracts
918,229
968,604
1,699,805
1,896,096
Change on pcp
-5%
-10%
Average daily contracts
41,738
42,113
37,773
42,135
Change on pcp
-1%
-10%
Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets
Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $11.3 billion in August 2019 compared to $9.8 billion in August 2018.
ASX Clearing Corporation
August
August
August
August
2019
2018
2019
2018
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
Collateral Balances - At End of Month
YTD
YTD
Cash margins held on balance sheet:
- ASX Clear ($billion)
0.8
0.6
- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)
9.4
8.3
Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear
1.1
0.9
(Futures) ($billion)
Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities
3.2
3.3
and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)
Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)
132.710
118.587
246.367
215.661
5 September 2019
Market Announcement
4/6
