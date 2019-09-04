ASX : Monthly Activity Report - August 2019

5 September 2019 Australian Securities and Investments Commission ASX Market Announcements Office Mr Nathan Bourne ASX Limited Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure 20 Bridge Street Level 5, 100 Market Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 SYDNEY NSW 2000 ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - AUGUST 2019 Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for August 2019. Daniel Csillag Company Secretary 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000 PO Box H224 Customer service 13 12 79 ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691 Australia Square NSW 1215 asx.com.au

Market Announcement 5 September 2019 ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - August 2019 Listings and Capital Raisings In August 2019, total capital raised was $4.9 billion, up 93% on the previous corresponding period (pcp). Listings and Capital Raisings August August August August 2019 2018 2019 2018 Month Month Financial Financial YTD YTD New listed entities admitted 7 9 11 25 De-listings 27 17 35 22 Total listed entities (at end of month) 2,245 2,288 Change on pcp -2% Initial capital raised ($million) 943 605 1,077 5,997 Change on pcp 56% Secondary capital raised ($million) 3,167 1,715 7,603 3,530 Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million) 792 215 1,003 516 Total secondary capital raised ($million) 3,959 1,930 8,606 4,046 Change on pcp 105% 113% Total capital raised including other ($million) 4,902 2,535 9,683 10,043 Change on pcp 93% -4% 5 September 2019 Market Announcement 1/6

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades) In August 2019, the average daily number of trades was 36% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.5 billion was up 17% on the pcp.

Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in August was an average of 15.9 (compared to 11.2 in July). Cash Markets August August August August 2019 2018 2019 2018 Month Month Financial Financial YTD YTD Total trading days 22 23 45 45 (Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market transactions) Cash market volume Total trades 39,567,382 30,439,417 76,587,113 55,868,828 Change on pcp 30% 37% Average daily trades 1,798,517 1,323,453 1,701,936 1,241,530 Change on pcp 36% 37% Cash market value Open trading ($billion) 78.044 70.143 142.477 125.780 Auctions trading ($billion) 31.845 25.896 61.014 48.816 Centre Point ($billion) 10.767 11.365 19.747 20.292 On-market value 120.656 107.404 223.238 194.888 Change on pcp 12% 15% Trade reporting* ($billion) 25.162 22.348 49.373 37.388 Total cash market value ($billion) 145.818 129.752 272.611 232.276 Change on pcp 12% 17% On-market average daily value ($billion) 5.484 4.670 4.961 4.331 Change on pcp 17% 15% Total average daily value ($billion) 6.628 5.641 6.058 5.162 Change on pcp 17% 17% Average value per trade ($) 3,685 4,263 3,559 4,158 Change on pcp -14% -14% *Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication 5 September 2019 Market Announcement 2/6

Trading - Futures In August 2019, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 28% on the pcp. Average daily futures volume was up 28% and average daily options volume was up 23% on the pcp. Futures August August August August 2019 2018 2019 2018 Month Month Financial Financial YTD YTD Futures and options total trading days 22 23 45 45 (includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy contracts) Futures volume Total contracts 12,852,856 10,471,168 23,894,938 20,015,152 Change on pcp 23% 19% Average daily contracts 584,221 455,268 530,999 444,781 Options on futures volume Total contracts 148,492 125,787 213,265 202,804 Change on pcp 18% 5% Average daily contracts 6,750 5,469 4,739 4,507 Total futures and options on futures volume Total contracts 13,001,348 10,596,955 24,108,203 20,217,956 Change on pcp 23% 19% Average daily contracts 590,970 460,737 535,738 449,288 Change on pcp 28% 19% Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport190830.pdf Clearing - OTC Markets In August 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $1,269 billion, compared to $404 billion in the pcp. OTC Markets August August August August 2019 2018 2019 2018 Month Month Financial Financial YTD YTD Total notional cleared value ($billion) 1,268.972 404.456 2,476.046 784.100 Change on pcp 214% 216% Open notional cleared value ($billion) 7,309.903 3,821.887 (at end of month) Change on pcp 91% 5 September 2019 Market Announcement 3/6

Trading - Equity Options In August 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were down 13% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 1% on the pcp. Equity Options August August August August 2019 2018 2019 2018 Month Month Financial Financial YTD YTD Exchange-traded options total trading days 22 23 45 45 (includes single stock equity options and index options) Single stock equity options volume Total contracts 6,118,343 7,366,864 11,806,762 12,683,896 Change on pcp -17% -7% Average daily contracts 278,107 320,298 262,372 281,864 Change on pcp -13% -7% Index options volume Total contracts 918,229 968,604 1,699,805 1,896,096 Change on pcp -5% -10% Average daily contracts 41,738 42,113 37,773 42,135 Change on pcp -1% -10% Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $11.3 billion in August 2019 compared to $9.8 billion in August 2018. ASX Clearing Corporation August August August August 2019 2018 2019 2018 Month Month Financial Financial Collateral Balances - At End of Month YTD YTD Cash margins held on balance sheet: - ASX Clear ($billion) 0.8 0.6 - ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion) 9.4 8.3 Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear 1.1 0.9 (Futures) ($billion) Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities 3.2 3.3 and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion) Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion) 132.710 118.587 246.367 215.661 5 September 2019 Market Announcement 4/6

