ASX LTD

(ASX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/04
85.51 AUD   -0.21%
07:22pASX : Monthly Activity Report - August 2019
PU
08/29ASX : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Nash
PU
08/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed; Hong Kong Rattled By Continued Protests
DJ
ASX : Monthly Activity Report - August 2019

09/04/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

5 September 2019

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - AUGUST 2019

Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for August 2019.

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Market Announcement

5 September 2019

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - August 2019

Listings and Capital Raisings

  • In August 2019, total capital raised was $4.9 billion, up 93% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Listings and Capital Raisings

August

August

August

August

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

New listed entities admitted

7

9

11

25

De-listings

27

17

35

22

Total listed entities (at end of month)

2,245

2,288

Change on pcp

-2%

Initial capital raised ($million)

943

605

1,077

5,997

Change on pcp

56%

Secondary capital raised ($million)

3,167

1,715

7,603

3,530

Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)

792

215

1,003

516

Total secondary capital raised ($million)

3,959

1,930

8,606

4,046

Change on pcp

105%

113%

Total capital raised including other ($million)

4,902

2,535

9,683

10,043

Change on pcp

93%

-4%

5 September 2019

Market Announcement 1/6

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In August 2019, the average daily number of trades was 36% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.5 billion was up 17% on the pcp.
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.8 % in August, up on the previous month of 0.4%.
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in August was an average of 15.9 (compared to 11.2 in July).

Cash Markets

August

August

August

August

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total trading days

22

23

45

45

(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market

transactions)

Cash market volume

Total trades

39,567,382

30,439,417

76,587,113

55,868,828

Change on pcp

30%

37%

Average daily trades

1,798,517

1,323,453

1,701,936

1,241,530

Change on pcp

36%

37%

Cash market value

Open trading ($billion)

78.044

70.143

142.477

125.780

Auctions trading ($billion)

31.845

25.896

61.014

48.816

Centre Point ($billion)

10.767

11.365

19.747

20.292

On-market value

120.656

107.404

223.238

194.888

Change on pcp

12%

15%

Trade reporting* ($billion)

25.162

22.348

49.373

37.388

Total cash market value ($billion)

145.818

129.752

272.611

232.276

Change on pcp

12%

17%

On-market average daily value ($billion)

5.484

4.670

4.961

4.331

Change on pcp

17%

15%

Total average daily value ($billion)

6.628

5.641

6.058

5.162

Change on pcp

17%

17%

Average value per trade ($)

3,685

4,263

3,559

4,158

Change on pcp

-14%

-14%

*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication

5 September 2019

Market Announcement 2/6

Trading - Futures

  • In August 2019, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 28% on the pcp. Average daily futures volume was up 28% and average daily options volume was up 23% on the pcp.

Futures

August

August

August

August

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Futures and options total trading days

22

23

45

45

(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy

contracts)

Futures volume

Total contracts

12,852,856

10,471,168

23,894,938

20,015,152

Change on pcp

23%

19%

Average daily contracts

584,221

455,268

530,999

444,781

Options on futures volume

Total contracts

148,492

125,787

213,265

202,804

Change on pcp

18%

5%

Average daily contracts

6,750

5,469

4,739

4,507

Total futures and options on futures volume

Total contracts

13,001,348

10,596,955

24,108,203

20,217,956

Change on pcp

23%

19%

Average daily contracts

590,970

460,737

535,738

449,288

Change on pcp

28%

19%

Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport190830.pdf

Clearing - OTC Markets

  • In August 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $1,269 billion, compared to $404 billion in the pcp.

OTC Markets

August

August

August

August

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total notional cleared value ($billion)

1,268.972

404.456

2,476.046

784.100

Change on pcp

214%

216%

Open notional cleared value ($billion)

7,309.903

3,821.887

(at end of month)

Change on pcp

91%

5 September 2019

Market Announcement 3/6

Trading - Equity Options

  • In August 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were down 13% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 1% on the pcp.

Equity Options

August

August

August

August

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Exchange-traded options total trading days

22

23

45

45

(includes single stock equity options and index options)

Single stock equity options volume

Total contracts

6,118,343

7,366,864

11,806,762

12,683,896

Change on pcp

-17%

-7%

Average daily contracts

278,107

320,298

262,372

281,864

Change on pcp

-13%

-7%

Index options volume

Total contracts

918,229

968,604

1,699,805

1,896,096

Change on pcp

-5%

-10%

Average daily contracts

41,738

42,113

37,773

42,135

Change on pcp

-1%

-10%

Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets

  • Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $11.3 billion in August 2019 compared to $9.8 billion in August 2018.

ASX Clearing Corporation

August

August

August

August

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

Collateral Balances - At End of Month

YTD

YTD

Cash margins held on balance sheet:

- ASX Clear ($billion)

0.8

0.6

- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

9.4

8.3

Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear

1.1

0.9

(Futures) ($billion)

Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities

3.2

3.3

and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)

Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)

132.710

118.587

246.367

215.661

5 September 2019

Market Announcement 4/6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 23:21:01 UTC
