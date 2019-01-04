ASX : Monthly Activity Report - December 2018

4 January 2019 Australian Securities and Investments Commission ASX Market Announcements Office Mr Oliver Harvey ASX Limited Senior Executive Leader, Financial Market Infrastructure 20 Bridge Street Level 5, 100 Market Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 SYDNEY NSW 2000 ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - DECEMBER 2018

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - December 2018

Listings and Capital Raisings

x In December 2018, total capital raised was $8.2 billion, down 34% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

x In calendar year 2018, 132 new listed entities listed, compared to 143 in calendar year 2017. Total capital raised in calendar year 2018 totalled $98.9 billion, compared to $64.0 billion in calendar year 2017.

Listings and Capital Raisings December December December December 2018 2017 2018 2017 Month Month Financial Financial YTD YTD New listed entities admitted 14 15 72 77 De-listings 20 5 73 41 Total listed entities (at end of month) 2,284 2,275 Change on pcp 0% Initial capital raised ($million) 1,014 1,589 32,082 10,973 Change on pcp -36% 192% Secondary capital raised ($million) 5,007 5,673 23,193 23,850 Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million) 2,141 5,057 6,698 10,004 Total secondary capital raised ($million) 7,148 10,730 29,891 33,854 Change on pcp -33% -12% Total capital raised including other ($million) 8,162 12,319 61,973 44,827 Change on pcp -34% 38% 4 January 2019

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

x In December 2018, the average daily number of trades was 26% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $4.9 billion was up 21% on the pcp.

x In calendar year 2018, the average daily number of trades was 1,260,560 which was 13% higher than in calendar year 2017, and the average daily value traded on-market was $4.4 billion which was 6% higher.

x Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.9% in December up on the previous month 0.6%.

x Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in December was an average of 17.6 (compared to 16.2 in November).

Cash Markets

December 2018 MonthDecember 2017 MonthDecember 2018 FinancialDecember 2017 Financial

YTD

YTD

Total trading days

19

19

129

128

(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market transactions)

Cash market volume

Total trades

Change on pcp

Average daily trades

Change on pcp

26,038,415 26% 1,370,443 26%

20,692,946

171,273,479 18%

144,880,060

1,089,102

1,327,701 17%

1,131,875

Cash market value

Open trading ($billion) Auctions trading ($billion) Centre Point ($billion)

On-market value Change on pcp

54.140 29.903 8.129 92.172 21%

46.663 21.528 8.095 76.286

368.321 161.193 57.168 586.682 15%

334.219 122.471 53.437 510.127

Trade reporting* ($billion)

13.592

14.456

104.162

89.346

Total cash market value ($billion)

Change on pcp

105.764 17%

90.742

690.844 15%

599.473

On-market average daily value ($billion) Change on pcp

4.851 21%

4.015

4.548 14%

3.985

Total average daily value ($billion) Change on pcp

5.567 17%

4.776

5.355 14%

4.683

Average value per trade ($) Change on pcp

4,062 -7%

4,385

4,034 -3%

4,138

*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication

Trading - Futures

x In December 2018, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 11% on the pcp. Average daily futures volume was up 11% and average daily options volume was up 67% on the pcp.

x In calendar year 2018, average daily futures and options on futures volume was 626,223 which was 8% higher than in the calendar year 2017.

Futures

December 2018 MonthDecember 2017 MonthDecember 2018 FinancialDecember 2017 Financial

YTD

YTD

Futures and options total trading days

19

19

129

128

(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy contracts)

Futures volume

Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts

16,856,487 11% 887,184

15,203,685

77,918,646 5%

73,975,204

800,194

604,021

577,931

Options on futures volume

Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts

54,292 67% 2,857

32,513 1,711

517,893 0%

517,058

4,015

4,040

Total futures and options on futures volume

Total contracts

Change on pcp

Average daily contracts

Change on pcp

16,910,779 11% 890,041 11%

15,236,198

78,436,539 5%

74,492,262

801,905

608,035 4%

581,971

Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport181231.pdf

Clearing - OTC Markets

x In December 2018, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $285 billion, compared to $470 billion in the pcp.

x In calendar year 2018, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $5,213.3 billion compared to $6,143.8 billion in calendar year 2017.

OTC Markets

December 2018 MonthDecember 2017 MonthDecember 2018 FinancialDecember 2017 Financial

YTD

YTD

Total notional cleared value ($billion) Change on pcp

Open notional cleared value ($billion) (at end of month)

285.335 -39% 3,185.268

469.762

2,036.538 -35%

3,137.550

3,473.810

Change on pcp

-8%

Trading - Equity Options

x In December 2018, single stock options average daily contracts traded were down 1% and index options average daily contracts traded were up 27% on the pcp.

x In calendar year 2018, the average daily number of single stock options was 296,280 which was 17% lower and the average daily number of index options was 50,294 which was 18% higher than in calendar year 2017.

Equity Options

December 2018 MonthDecember 2017 MonthDecember 2018 FinancialDecember 2017 Financial

YTD

YTD

Exchange-traded options total trading days

19

19

129

128

(includes single stock equity options and index options)

Single stock equity options volume

Total contracts

Change on pcp

Average daily contracts

Change on pcp

5,952,708 -1% 313,300 -1%

6,039,696

36,635,525 -12%

41,767,870

317,879

283,996 -13%

326,311

Index options volume

Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts Change on pcp

994,440 27% 52,339 27%

785,650

6,195,783 4%

5,932,453

41,350

48,029 4%

46,347

Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets

x

Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $7.3 billion in December 2018 compared to $7.0 billion in December 2017.

ASX Clearing Corporation

December 2018 MonthDecember 2017 MonthDecember 2018 FinancialDecember 2017 Financial

Collateral Balances - At End of Month

YTD

YTD

Cash margins held on balance sheet:

- ASX Clear ($billion)

- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

0.6 5.9 0.8

0.4 6.2 0.4

Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)

3.0

3.4

Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)

99.593

85.695

645.378

579.932