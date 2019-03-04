Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/04
70.69 AUD   +0.71%
09:50pASX : Monthly Activity Report - February 19
PU
02/27COMMUNIQUE : Launch of fourth edition of Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations
PU
02/13ASX : Half-Year Media Release
PU
ASX : Monthly Activity Report - February 19

0
03/04/2019 | 09:50pm EST

5 March 2019

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Ben Cohn-Urbach

ASX Limited

Acting Senior Executive Leader, Financial Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - FEBRUARY 2019

Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for February 2019.

Daniel Csillag Company Secretary

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Australia Square NSW 1215

Customer service 13 12 79 asx.com.au

Market Announcement

5 March 2019

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - February 2019

Listings and Capital Raisings

  • In February 2019, total capital raised was $1.3 billion, down 58% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Listings and Capital Raisings

February

February

February

February

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

New listed entities admitted

5

6

82

95

De-listings

6

4

85

50

Total listed entities (at end of month)

2,282

2,284

Change on pcp

0%

Initial capital raised ($million)

112

125

32,229

11,274

Change on pcp

-10%

186%

Secondary capital raised ($million)

1,144

2,819

24,357

28,104

Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)

20

95

6,917

11,300

Total secondary capital raised ($million)

1,164

2,914

31,274

39,404

Change on pcp

-60%

-21%

Total capital raised including other ($million)

1,276

3,039

63,503

50,678

Change on pcp

-58%

25%

5 March 2019

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In February 2019, the average daily number of trades was 24% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.0 billion was up 3% on the pcp.

  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.4% in February down on the previous month 0.5%.

  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in February was an average of 12.6 (compared to 14.8 in January).

Cash Markets

February 2019 MonthFebruary 2018 MonthFebruary 2019 FinancialFebruary 2018 Financial

YTD

YTD

Total trading days

20

20

170

169

(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market transactions)

Cash market volume

Total trades

Change on pcp

Average daily trades

Change on pcp

32,353,562 24% 1,617,678 24%

26,172,825

230,182,529 19%

193,771,365

1,308,641

1,354,015 18%

1,146,576

Cash market value

Open trading ($billion) Auctions trading ($billion) Centre Point ($billion)

On-market value Change on pcp

63.342 26.497 10.161 100.000 3%

65.120 22.293 9.568 96.981

479.225 211.002 74.607 764.834 12%

448.593 163.589 70.727 682.909

Trade reporting* ($billion)

20.062

18.682

138.103

118.675

Total cash market value ($billion)

Change on pcp

120.062 4%

115.663

902.937 13%

801.584

On-market average daily value ($billion) Change on pcp

5.000 3%

4.849

4.499 11%

4.041

Total average daily value ($billion) Change on pcp

6.003 4%

5.783

5.311 12%

4.743

Average value per trade ($) Change on pcp

3,711 -16%

4,419

3,923 -5%

4,137

*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication

Trading - Futures

  • In February 2019, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 8% on the pcp. Average daily futures volume was up 8% and average daily options volume was up 71% on the pcp.

Futures

February 2019 MonthFebruary 2018 MonthFebruary 2019 FinancialFebruary 2018 Financial

YTD

YTD

Futures and options total trading days

20

20

171

170

(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy contracts)

Futures volume

Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts

12,706,334

11,819,213

8% 635,317

101,524,288 5%

96,981,926

590,961

593,709

570,482

Options on futures volume

Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts

125,330 71% 6,267

73,367 3,668

743,625 12%

666,083

4,349

3,918

Total futures and options on futures volume

Total contracts

Change on pcp

Average daily contracts

Change on pcp

12,831,664 8% 641,583 8%

11,892,580

102,267,913 5%

97,648,009

594,629

598,058 4%

574,400

Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport190228.pdf

Clearing - OTC Markets

  • In February 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $1,214 billion, compared to $695 billion in the pcp.

OTC Markets

February 2019 MonthFebruary 2018 MonthFebruary 2019 FinancialFebruary 2018 Financial

YTD

YTD

Total notional cleared value ($billion) Change on pcp

Open notional cleared value ($billion) (at end of month)

1,213.803 75% 4,504.854

694.690

3,972.114 -8%

4,302.787

3,940.114

Change on pcp

14%

Trading - Equity Options

  • In February 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were flat and index options average daily contracts traded were down 43% on the pcp.

Equity Options

February 2019 Month

Exchange-traded options total trading days

(includes single stock equity options and index options)

20

Single stock equity options volume

Total contracts

Change on pcp

Average daily contracts

Change on pcp

6,419,210 0% 320,961 0%

Index options volume

Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts Change on pcp

771,907 -43% 38,595 -43%

Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets

February 2018 Month

20

6,449,265

322,463

1,344,319

February 2019 Financial

YTDFebruary 2018 Financial

YTD

170

48,261,969 -11%

283,894 -11%

7,714,107 -5%

67,216

169

53,982,456

319,423

8,134,244

45,377 -6%

48,132

  • Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $7.7 billion in February 2019 compared to $6.8 billion in February 2018.

ASX Clearing Corporation

Collateral Balances - At End of Month

February 2019 Month

Cash margins held on balance sheet:

- ASX Clear ($billion)

- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

0.7 6.0 1.0

Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)

3.2

February 2018 Month

0.5 5.9 0.4

February 2019 Financial

YTD

3.4

February 2018 Financial

YTD

Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)

111.364

109.692

842.378

776.612

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 02:49:03 UTC
