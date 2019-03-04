ASX : Monthly Activity Report - February 19

|
5 March 2019
Australian Securities and Investments Commission
ASX Market Announcements Office
Mr Ben Cohn-Urbach
ASX Limited
Acting Senior Executive Leader, Financial Market Infrastructure
20 Bridge Street
Level 5, 100 Market Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
SYDNEY NSW 2000
ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - FEBRUARY 2019
Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for February 2019.
Daniel Csillag Company Secretary
ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - February 2019
Listings and Capital Raisings
Listings and Capital Raisings
February
|
February
|
February
|
February
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
New listed entities admitted
|
5
|
6
|
82
|
95
|
De-listings
|
6
|
4
|
85
|
50
|
Total listed entities (at end of month)
|
2,282
|
2,284
|
Change on pcp
|
0%
|
Initial capital raised ($million)
|
112
|
125
|
32,229
|
11,274
|
Change on pcp
|
-10%
|
186%
|
Secondary capital raised ($million)
|
1,144
|
2,819
|
24,357
|
28,104
|
Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)
|
20
|
95
|
6,917
|
11,300
|
Total secondary capital raised ($million)
|
1,164
|
2,914
|
31,274
|
39,404
|
Change on pcp
|
-60%
|
-21%
|
Total capital raised including other ($million)
|
1,276
|
3,039
|
63,503
|
50,678
|
Change on pcp
|
-58%
|
25%
|
Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
• In February 2019, the average daily number of trades was 24% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.0 billion was up 3% on the pcp.
• Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.4% in February down on the previous month 0.5%.
• Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in February was an average of 12.6 (compared to 14.8 in January).
Cash Markets
February 2019 MonthFebruary 2018 MonthFebruary 2019 FinancialFebruary 2018 Financial
YTD
YTD
Total trading days
20
20
170
169
(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market transactions)
Cash market volume
Total trades
Change on pcp
Average daily trades
Change on pcp
32,353,562 24% 1,617,678 24%
26,172,825
230,182,529 19%
193,771,365
1,308,641
1,354,015 18%
1,146,576
Cash market value
Open trading ($billion) Auctions trading ($billion) Centre Point ($billion)
On-market value Change on pcp
63.342 26.497 10.161 100.000 3%
65.120 22.293 9.568 96.981
479.225 211.002 74.607 764.834 12%
448.593 163.589 70.727 682.909
Trade reporting* ($billion)
20.062
18.682
138.103
118.675
Total cash market value ($billion)
Change on pcp
120.062 4%
115.663
902.937 13%
801.584
On-market average daily value ($billion) Change on pcp
5.000 3%
4.849
4.499 11%
4.041
Total average daily value ($billion) Change on pcp
6.003 4%
5.783
5.311 12%
4.743
Average value per trade ($) Change on pcp
3,711 -16%
4,419
3,923 -5%
4,137
*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication
Trading - Futures
Futures
February 2019 MonthFebruary 2018 MonthFebruary 2019 FinancialFebruary 2018 Financial
YTD
YTD
Futures and options total trading days
20
20
171
170
(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy contracts)
Futures volume
Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts
12,706,334
11,819,213
8% 635,317
101,524,288 5%
96,981,926
590,961
593,709
570,482
Options on futures volume
Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts
125,330 71% 6,267
73,367 3,668
743,625 12%
666,083
4,349
3,918
Total futures and options on futures volume
Total contracts
Change on pcp
Average daily contracts
Change on pcp
12,831,664 8% 641,583 8%
11,892,580
102,267,913 5%
97,648,009
594,629
598,058 4%
574,400
Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport190228.pdf
Clearing - OTC Markets
• In February 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $1,214 billion, compared to $695 billion in the pcp.
OTC Markets
February 2019 MonthFebruary 2018 MonthFebruary 2019 FinancialFebruary 2018 Financial
YTD
YTD
Total notional cleared value ($billion) Change on pcp
Open notional cleared value ($billion) (at end of month)
1,213.803 75% 4,504.854
694.690
3,972.114 -8%
4,302.787
3,940.114
Change on pcp
14%
Trading - Equity Options
Equity Options
February 2019 Month
Exchange-traded options total trading days
(includes single stock equity options and index options)
20
Single stock equity options volume
Total contracts
Change on pcp
Average daily contracts
Change on pcp
6,419,210 0% 320,961 0%
Index options volume
Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts Change on pcp
771,907 -43% 38,595 -43%
Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets
February 2018 Month
20
6,449,265
322,463
1,344,319
February 2019 Financial
YTDFebruary 2018 Financial
YTD
170
48,261,969 -11%
283,894 -11%
7,714,107 -5%
67,216
169
53,982,456
319,423
8,134,244
45,377 -6%
48,132
ASX Clearing Corporation
Collateral Balances - At End of Month
February 2019 Month
Cash margins held on balance sheet:
- ASX Clear ($billion)
- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)
Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)
0.7 6.0 1.0
Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)
3.2
February 2018 Month
0.5 5.9 0.4
February 2019 Financial
YTD
3.4
February 2018 Financial
YTD
Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)
111.364
109.692
842.378
776.612