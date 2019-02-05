ASX : Monthly Activity Report - January 2019

|
6 February 2019
Listings and Capital Raisings
|
Listings and Capital Raisings
|
January
|
January
|
January
|
January
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Month
|
Month
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
New listed entities admitted
|
5
|
12
|
77
|
89
|
De-listings
|
6
|
5
|
79
|
46
|
Total listed entities (at end of month)
|
2,283
|
2,282
|
Change on pcp
|
0%
|
Initial capital raised ($million)
|
35
|
176
|
32,117
|
11,149
|
Change on pcp
|
-80%
|
188%
|
Secondary capital raised ($million)
|
209
|
1,435
|
23,213
|
25,285
|
Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)
|
199
|
1,201
|
6,897
|
11,205
|
Total secondary capital raised ($million)
|
408
|
2,636
|
30,110
|
36,490
|
Change on pcp
|
-85%
|
-17%
|
Total capital raised including other ($million)
|
443
|
2,812
|
62,227
|
47,639
|
Change on pcp
|
-84%
|
31%
|
6 February 2019
Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
-
In January 2019, the average daily number of trades was 17% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $3.7 billion was up 3% on the pcp.
-
Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in January down on the previous month 0.9%.
-
Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in January was an average of 14.8 (compared to 17.6 in December).
Cash Markets
January 2019 MonthJanuary 2018 MonthJanuary 2019 FinancialJanuary 2018 Financial
YTD
YTD
Total trading days
21
21
150
149
(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market transactions)
Cash market volume
Total trades
Change on pcp
Average daily trades
Change on pcp
26,555,488 17% 1,264,547 17%
22,718,480
197,828,967 18%
167,598,540
1,081,832
1,318,860 17%
1,124,822
Cash market value
Open trading ($billion) Auctions trading ($billion) Centre Point ($billion)
On-market value Change on pcp
47.562 23.312 7.278 78.152 3%
49.254 18.825 7.722 75.801
415.883 184.505 64.446 664.834 13%
383.473 141.296 61.159 585.928
Trade reporting* ($billion)
13.879
10.647
118.041
99.993
Total cash market value ($billion)
Change on pcp
92.031 6%
86.448
782.875 14%
685.921
On-market average daily value ($billion) Change on pcp
3.722 3%
3.610
4.432 13%
3.932
Total average daily value ($billion) Change on pcp
4.382 6%
4.117
5.219 13%
4.603
Average value per trade ($) Change on pcp
3,466 -9%
3,805
3,957 -3%
4,093
*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication
Trading - Futures
Futures
January 2019 MonthJanuary 2018 MonthJanuary 2019 FinancialJanuary 2018 Financial
YTD
YTD
Futures and options total trading days
22
22
151
150
(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy contracts)
Futures volume
Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts
10,899,308
11,187,509
-3% 495,423
88,817,954 4%
85,162,713
508,523
588,198
567,751
Options on futures volume
Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts
100,402 33% 4,564
75,658 3,439
618,295 4%
592,716
4,095
3,951
Total futures and options on futures volume
Total contracts
Change on pcp
Average daily contracts
Change on pcp
10,999,710 -2% 499,987 -2%
11,263,167
89,436,249 4%
85,755,429
511,962
592,293 4%
571,703
Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: http://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport190131.pdf
Clearing - OTC Markets
OTC Markets
January 2019 MonthJanuary 2018 MonthJanuary 2019 FinancialJanuary 2018 Financial
YTD
YTD
Total notional cleared value ($billion) Change on pcp
Open notional cleared value ($billion) (at end of month)
721.773 53% 3,687.717
470.547
2,758.311 -24%
3,608.097
3,673.008
Change on pcp
0%
Trading - Equity Options
Equity Options
January 2019 Month
Exchange-traded options total trading days
(includes single stock equity options and index options)
21
Single stock equity options volume
Total contracts
Change on pcp
Average daily contracts
Change on pcp
5,207,234 -10% 247,964 -10%
Index options volume
Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts Change on pcp
746,417 -13% 35,544 -13%
Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets
January 2018 Month
21
5,765,321
274,539
857,472
January 2019 Financial
YTD
150
41,842,759 -12%
278,952 -13%
6,942,200 2%
40,832
January 2018 Financial
YTD
149
47,533,191
319,015
6,789,925
46,281 2%
45,570
ASX Clearing Corporation
Collateral Balances - At End of Month
January 2019 Month
Cash margins held on balance sheet:
- ASX Clear ($billion)
- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)
Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)
0.6 5.5 1.0
Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)
3.0
January 2018 Month
0.5 5.8 0.4
3.4
January 2019 Financial
YTDJanuary 2018 Financial
YTD
Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)
85.636
86.988
731.014
666.920