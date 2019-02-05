Log in
ASX LTD (ASX)
65.2 AUD   +1.24%
07:15pASX : Monthly Activity Report - January 2019
PU
02/01PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Results of General Meeting
AQ
02/01BROOKSIDE ENERGY LIMITED : - Results of General Meeting
AQ
ASX : Monthly Activity Report - January 2019

02/05/2019 | 07:15pm EST

6 February 2019

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Ben Cohn‐Urbach

ASX Limited

Acting Senior Executive Leader, Financial Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - JANUARY 2019

Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for January 2019.

Daniel Csillag Company Secretary

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Australia Square NSW 1215

Customer service 13 12 79 asx.com.au

Market Announcement

6 February 2019

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - January 2019

Listings and Capital Raisings

  • In January 2019, total capital raised was $0.4 billion, down 84% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Listings and Capital Raisings

January

January

January

January

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

New listed entities admitted

5

12

77

89

De-listings

6

5

79

46

Total listed entities (at end of month)

2,283

2,282

Change on pcp

0%

Initial capital raised ($million)

35

176

32,117

11,149

Change on pcp

-80%

188%

Secondary capital raised ($million)

209

1,435

23,213

25,285

Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)

199

1,201

6,897

11,205

Total secondary capital raised ($million)

408

2,636

30,110

36,490

Change on pcp

-85%

-17%

Total capital raised including other ($million)

443

2,812

62,227

47,639

Change on pcp

-84%

31%

6 February 2019

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In January 2019, the average daily number of trades was 17% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $3.7 billion was up 3% on the pcp.

  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in January down on the previous month 0.9%.

  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in January was an average of 14.8 (compared to 17.6 in December).

Cash Markets

January 2019 MonthJanuary 2018 MonthJanuary 2019 FinancialJanuary 2018 Financial

YTD

YTD

Total trading days

21

21

150

149

(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market transactions)

Cash market volume

Total trades

Change on pcp

Average daily trades

Change on pcp

26,555,488 17% 1,264,547 17%

22,718,480

197,828,967 18%

167,598,540

1,081,832

1,318,860 17%

1,124,822

Cash market value

Open trading ($billion) Auctions trading ($billion) Centre Point ($billion)

On-market value Change on pcp

47.562 23.312 7.278 78.152 3%

49.254 18.825 7.722 75.801

415.883 184.505 64.446 664.834 13%

383.473 141.296 61.159 585.928

Trade reporting* ($billion)

13.879

10.647

118.041

99.993

Total cash market value ($billion)

Change on pcp

92.031 6%

86.448

782.875 14%

685.921

On-market average daily value ($billion) Change on pcp

3.722 3%

3.610

4.432 13%

3.932

Total average daily value ($billion) Change on pcp

4.382 6%

4.117

5.219 13%

4.603

Average value per trade ($) Change on pcp

3,466 -9%

3,805

3,957 -3%

4,093

*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication

Trading - Futures

  • In January 2019, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were down 2% on the pcp. Average daily futures volume was down 3% and average daily options volume was up 33% on the pcp.

Futures

January 2019 MonthJanuary 2018 MonthJanuary 2019 FinancialJanuary 2018 Financial

YTD

YTD

Futures and options total trading days

22

22

151

150

(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy contracts)

Futures volume

Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts

10,899,308

11,187,509

-3% 495,423

88,817,954 4%

85,162,713

508,523

588,198

567,751

Options on futures volume

Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts

100,402 33% 4,564

75,658 3,439

618,295 4%

592,716

4,095

3,951

Total futures and options on futures volume

Total contracts

Change on pcp

Average daily contracts

Change on pcp

10,999,710 -2% 499,987 -2%

11,263,167

89,436,249 4%

85,755,429

511,962

592,293 4%

571,703

Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: http://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport190131.pdf

Clearing - OTC Markets

  • In January 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $722 billion, compared to $471 billion in the pcp.

OTC Markets

January 2019 MonthJanuary 2018 MonthJanuary 2019 FinancialJanuary 2018 Financial

YTD

YTD

Total notional cleared value ($billion) Change on pcp

Open notional cleared value ($billion) (at end of month)

721.773 53% 3,687.717

470.547

2,758.311 -24%

3,608.097

3,673.008

Change on pcp

0%

Trading - Equity Options

  • In January 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were down 10% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 13% on the pcp.

Equity Options

January 2019 Month

Exchange-traded options total trading days

(includes single stock equity options and index options)

21

Single stock equity options volume

Total contracts

Change on pcp

Average daily contracts

Change on pcp

5,207,234 -10% 247,964 -10%

Index options volume

Total contracts Change on pcp Average daily contracts Change on pcp

746,417 -13% 35,544 -13%

Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets

January 2018 Month

21

5,765,321

274,539

857,472

January 2019 Financial

YTD

150

41,842,759 -12%

278,952 -13%

6,942,200 2%

40,832

January 2018 Financial

YTD

149

47,533,191

319,015

6,789,925

46,281 2%

45,570

  • Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $7.1 billion in January 2019 compared to $6.7 billion in January 2018.

ASX Clearing Corporation

Collateral Balances - At End of Month

January 2019 Month

Cash margins held on balance sheet:

- ASX Clear ($billion)

- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

0.6 5.5 1.0

Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)

3.0

January 2018 Month

0.5 5.8 0.4

3.4

January 2019 Financial

YTDJanuary 2018 Financial

YTD

Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)

85.636

86.988

731.014

666.920

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 00:14:02 UTC
