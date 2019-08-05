Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ASX Ltd    ASX   AU000000ASX7

ASX LTD

(ASX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/05
86.47 AUD   -3.06%
09:25pASX : Monthly Activity Report - July 2019
PU
07/29LSE's bid for Refinitiv spotlights quest for data, globality
RE
07/19Australian bourse probing abrupt director exits at two Chinese agricultural firms
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ASX : Monthly Activity Report - July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 09:25pm EDT

6 August 2019

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - JULY 2019

Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for July 2019.

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Market Announcement

6 August 2019

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - July 2019

Listings and Capital Raisings

  • In July 2019, total capital raised was $4.8 billion, down 36% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Listings and Capital Raisings

July

July

2019

2018

Month

Month

New listed entities admitted

4

16

De-listings

8

5

Total listed entities (at end of month)

2,265

2,296

Change on pcp

-1%

Initial capital raised ($million)

134

5,392

Change on pcp

-98%

Secondary capital raised ($million)

4,436

1,815

Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)

211

301

-Total secondary capital raised ($million)

4,647

2,116

Change on pcp

120%

Total capital raised including other ($million)

4,781

7,508

Change on pcp

-36%

6 August 2019

Market Announcement 1/6

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In July 2019, the average daily number of trades was 39% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on- market of $4.5 billion was up 12% on the pcp.
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.4% in July down on the previous month (0.5%).
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in July was an average of 11.2% (compared to 13.7 in June).

Cash Markets

July

July

2019

2018

Month

Month

Total trading days

23

22

(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market transactions)

Cash market volume

Total trades

37,019,731

25,429,411

Change on pcp

46%

Average daily trades

1,609,554

1,155,882

Change on pcp

39%

Cash market value

Open trading ($billion)

64.433

55.637

Auctions trading ($billion)

29.169

22.920

Centre Point ($billion)

8.980

8.927

On-market value

102.582

87.484

Change on pcp

17%

Trade reporting* ($billion)

24.211

15.040

Total cash market value ($billion)

126.793

102.524

Change on pcp

24%

On-market average daily value ($billion)

4.460

3.977

Change on pcp

12%

Total average daily value ($billion)

5.513

4.660

Change on pcp

18%

Average value per trade ($)

3,425

4,032

Change on pcp

-15%

*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication

6 August 2019

Market Announcement 2/6

Trading - Futures

  • In July 2019, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 10% on the pcp. Average daily futures volume was up 11% and average daily options volume was down 20% on the pcp.

Futures

July

July

2019

2018

Month

Month

Futures and options total trading days

23

22

(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy contracts)

Futures volume

Total contracts

11,042,082

9,543,984

Change on pcp

16%

Average daily contracts

480,091

433,817

Options on futures volume

Total contracts

64,773

77,017

Change on pcp

-16%

Average daily contracts

2,816

3,501

Total futures and options on futures volume

Total contracts

11,106,855

9,621,001

Change on pcp

15%

Average daily contracts

482,907

437,318

Change on pcp

10%

Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport190731.pdf

Clearing - OTC Markets

  • In July 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $1,207 billion, compared to $380 billion in the pcp.

OTC Markets

July

July

2019

2018

Month

Month

Total notional cleared value ($billion)

1,207.074

379.644

Change on pcp

218%

Open notional cleared value ($billion) (at end of month)

7,471.577

3,778.925

Change on pcp

98%

6 August 2019

Market Announcement 3/6

Trading - Equity Options

  • In July 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were up 2%. Index options average daily contracts traded were down 19% on the pcp.

Equity Options

July

July

2019

2018

Month

Month

Exchange-traded options total trading days

23

22

(includes single stock equity options and index options)

Single stock equity options volume

Total contracts

5,688,419

5,317,032

Change on pcp

7%

Average daily contracts

247,323

241,683

Change on pcp

2%

Index options volume

Total contracts

781,576

927,492

Change on pcp

-16%

Average daily contracts

33,982

42,159

Change on pcp

-19%

Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets

  • Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $11.5 billion in July 2019 compared to $9.0 billion in July 2018.

ASX Clearing Corporation

July

July

2019

2018

Month

Month

Collateral Balances - At End of Month

Cash margins held on balance sheet:

- ASX Clear ($billion)

0.8

0.5

- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

9.5

8.1

Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

1.2

0.4

Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities and guarantees) - ASX

3.4

3.3

Clear ($billion)

Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)

113.657

97.074

6 August 2019

Market Announcement 4/6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 01:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASX LTD
09:25pASX : Monthly Activity Report - July 2019
PU
07/29LSE's bid for Refinitiv spotlights quest for data, globality
RE
07/19Australian bourse probing abrupt director exits at two Chinese agricultural f..
RE
07/18ASX : Date and location of ASX Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
07/17ASX : 2019 - Full-Year Financial Results Webcast Details and Key Dates
PU
07/17Blockchain projects - A status update
RE
07/16FACTBOX - BLOCKCHAIN PROJECTS : A status update
RE
07/08CONICO LTD : - Notice to Shareholders Rights Issue
AQ
07/05Australian gold company Southern Gold Ltd - South Korean Joint Venture Update
AQ
07/03ASX : Monthly Activity Report - June 2019
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 866 M
EBIT 2019 615 M
Net income 2019 518 M
Finance 2019 1 536 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 32,6x
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
EV / Sales2019 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 16,6x
Capitalization 16 739 M
Chart ASX LTD
Duration : Period :
ASX Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 66,98  AUD
Last Close Price 86,47  AUD
Spread / Highest target -1,70%
Spread / Average Target -22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic J. Stevens Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Roderick Holliday-Smith Independent Chairman
Timothy J. Hogben Chief Operating Officer
Gillian Larkins Chief Financial Officer
Dan Chesterman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASX LTD48.82%11 736
CME GROUP INC.9.06%73 442
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-6.72%8 232
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 188
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES-9.79%2 038
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET PJSC14.45%2 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group