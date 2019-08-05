ASX : Monthly Activity Report - July 2019

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

In July 2019, the average daily number of trades was 39% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on- market of $4.5 billion was up 12% on the pcp.

Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.4% in July down on the previous month (0.5%).