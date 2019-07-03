ASX : Monthly Activity Report - June 2019

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

In June 2019, the average daily number of trades was 41% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on- market of $5.5 billion was up 16% on the pcp.

Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in June, flat on the previous month 0.5%.