ASX LTD

(ASX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/03
84.59 AUD   +0.65%
08:28pASX : Monthly Activity Report - June 2019
PU
06/19Investors Hold Fire Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
06/19Investors Hold Fire Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
ASX : Monthly Activity Report - June 2019

07/03/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

4 July 2019

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - JUNE 2019

Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for June 2019.

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Market Announcement

4 July 2019

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - June 2019

Listings and Capital Raisings

  • In June 2019, total capital raised was $7.3 billion, up 60% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Listings and Capital Raisings

June

June

Financial

Financial

2019

2018

Year

Year

Month

Month

2019

2018

New listed entities admitted

12

11

111

137

De-listings

9

9

127

91

Total listed entities (at end of month)

2,269

2,285

Change on pcp

-1%

Initial capital raised* ($million)

1,807

1,079

37,402

25,693

Change on pcp

67%

46%

Secondary capital raised ($million)

5,373

3,161

38,830

43,022

Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)

119

336

9,783

12,998

Total secondary capital raised ($million)

5,492

3,497

48,613

56,020

Change on pcp

57%

-13%

Total capital raised including other ($million)

7,299

4,576

86,015

81,713

Change on pcp

60%

5%

*Excludes conversion of Amcor Limited from a domestic entity to Amcor

Plc as a foreign exempt entity in which no capital was raised

4 July 2019

Market Announcement 1/6

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In June 2019, the average daily number of trades was 41% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on- market of $5.5 billion was up 16% on the pcp.
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in June, flat on the previous month 0.5%.
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in June was an average of 13.7 (compared to 13.6 in May).

Cash Markets

June

June

Financial

Financial

2019

2018

Year

Year

Month

Month

2019

2018

Total trading days

19

20

252

252

(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market

transactions)

Cash market volume

Total trades

32,439,372

24,284,081

359,985,144

292,528,266

Change on pcp

34%

23%

Average daily trades

1,707,335

1,214,204

1,428,512

1,160,826

Change on pcp

41%

23%

Cash market value

Open trading ($billion)

61.226

56.929

722.111

677.893

Auctions trading ($billion)

34.649

29.497

333.979

262.126

Centre Point ($billion)

9.255

9.044

113.030

106.481

On-market value

105.130

95.470

1,169.120

1,046.500

Change on pcp

10%

12%

Trade reporting* ($billion)

19.328

15.963

211.568

185.316

Total cash market value ($billion)

124.458

111.433

1,380.688

1,231.816

Change on pcp

12%

12%

On-market average daily value ($billion)

5.533

4.774

4.639

4.153

Change on pcp

16%

12%

Total average daily value ($billion)

6.550

5.572

5.479

4.888

Change on pcp

18%

12%

Average value per trade ($)

3,837

4,589

3,835

4,211

Change on pcp

-16%

-9%

*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication

4 July 2019

Market Announcement 2/6

Trading - Futures

  • In June 2019, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 21% on the pcp. Average daily futures volume was up 21% and average daily options volume was up 9% on the pcp.

Futures

June

June

Financial

Financial

2019

2018

Year

Year

Month

Month

2019

2018

Futures and options total trading days

20

21

255

255

(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy

contracts)

Futures volume

Total contracts

20,721,416

18,004,755

170,533,999

155,414,169

Change on pcp

15%

10%

Average daily contracts

1,036,071

857,369

668,761

609,467

Options on futures volume

Total contracts

95,523

92,047

1,273,982

954,565

Change on pcp

4%

33%

Average daily contracts

4,776

4,383

4,996

3,743

Total futures and options on futures volume

Total contracts

20,816,939

18,096,802

171,807,981

156,368,734

Change on pcp

15%

10%

Average daily contracts

1,040,847

861,752

673,757

613,211

Change on pcp

21%

10%

Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport190628.pdf

Clearing - OTC Markets

  • In June 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $1,692 billion, compared to $450 billion in the pcp.

OTC Markets

June

June

Financial

Financial

2019

2018

Year

Year

Month

Month

2019

2018

Total notional cleared value ($billion)

1,692.288

449.645

9,710.616

6,314.322

Change on pcp

276%

54%

Open notional cleared value ($billion)

7,207.582

3,773.703

(at end of month)

Change on pcp

91%

4 July 2019

Market Announcement 3/6

Trading - Equity Options

  • In June 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were up 4% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 26% on the pcp.

Equity Options

June

June

Financial

Financial

2019

2018

Year

Year

Month

Month

2019

2018

Exchange-traded options total trading days

19

20

252

252

(includes single stock equity options and index options)

Single stock equity options volume

Total contracts

6,586,026

6,680,981

73,825,121

80,091,171

Change on pcp

-1%

-8%

Average daily contracts

346,633

334,049

292,957

317,822

Change on pcp

4%

-8%

Index options volume

Total contracts

837,641

1,191,140

11,282,073

12,461,075

Change on pcp

-30%

-9%

Average daily contracts

44,086

59,557

44,770

49,449

Change on pcp

-26%

-9%

Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets

  • Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $10.6 billion in June 2019 compared to $8.3 billion in June 2018.

ASX Clearing Corporation

June

June

Financial

Financial

2019

2018

Year

Year

Month

Month

2019

2018

Collateral Balances - At End of Month

Cash margins held on balance sheet:

- ASX Clear ($billion)

0.8

0.6

- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

8.7

7.3

Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear

1.1

0.4

(Futures) ($billion)

Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities

3.4

3.3

and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)

Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)

115.104

104.606

1,288.034

1,182.032

4 July 2019

Market Announcement 4/6

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 00:27:10 UTC
