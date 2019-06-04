Log in
ASX LTD

(ASX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/04
75.2 AUD   +0.25%
75.2 AUD   +0.25%
ASX : Monthly Activity Report - May 2019
PU
06/03GREENLAND MINERALS LTD. - RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD AT 10 : 30am on Friday 31st May 2019
AQ
05/21ASX : SAFAA 2019 - CEO Address
PU
ASX : Monthly Activity Report - May 2019

06/04/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

5 June 2019

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - MAY 2019

Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for May 2019.

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Market Announcement

5 June 2019

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - May 2019

Listings and Capital Raisings

  • In May 2019, total capital raised was $5.1 billion, down 60% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Listings and Capital Raisings

May

May

May

May

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

New listed entities admitted

7

13

99

126

De-listings

9

9

118

82

Total listed entities (at end of month)

2,266

2,283

Change on pcp

-1%

Initial capital raised ($million)

2,048

10,847

35,595

24,614

Change on pcp

-81%

45%

Secondary capital raised ($million)

2,794

1,843

33,457

39,861

Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)

211

69

9,664

12,662

Total secondary capital raised ($million)

3,005

1,912

43,121

52,523

Change on pcp

57%

-18%

Total capital raised including other ($million)

5,053

12,759

78,716

77,137

Change on pcp

-60%

2%

5 June 2019

Market Announcement 1/6

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In May 2019, the average daily number of trades was 35% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on- market of $4.9 billion was up 10% on the pcp.
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in May up on the previous month 0.4%.
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in May was an average of 13.6 (compared to 11.4 in April).

Cash Markets

May

May

May

May

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total trading days

23

23

233

232

(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market

transactions)

Cash market volume

Total trades

36,499,893

27,013,141

327,545,772

268,244,185

Change on pcp

35%

22%

Average daily trades

1,586,952

1,174,484

1,405,776

1,156,225

Change on pcp

35%

22%

Cash market value

Open trading ($billion)

70.358

65.396

660.885

620.964

Auctions trading ($billion)

30.557

26.852

299.330

232.629

Centre Point ($billion)

11.475

10.230

103.775

97.437

On-market value

112.390

102.478

1,063.990

951.030

Change on pcp

10%

12%

Trade reporting* ($billion)

19.555

20.288

192.240

169.353

Total cash market value ($billion)

131.945

122.766

1,256.230

1,120.383

Change on pcp

7%

12%

On-market average daily value ($billion)

4.887

4.456

4.566

4.099

Change on pcp

10%

11%

Total average daily value ($billion)

5.737

5.338

5.392

4.829

Change on pcp

7%

12%

Average value per trade ($)

3,615

4,545

3,835

4,177

Change on pcp

-20%

-8%

*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication

5 June 2019

Market Announcement 2/6

Trading - Futures

  • In May 2019, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 14% on the pcp. Average daily futures volume was up 13% and average daily options volume was up 143% on the pcp.

Futures

May

May

May

May

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Futures and options total trading days

23

23

235

234

(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy

contracts)

Futures volume

Total contracts

14,455,820

12,819,288

149,812,583

137,409,414

Change on pcp

13%

9%

Average daily contracts

628,514

557,360

637,500

587,220

Options on futures volume

Total contracts

176,581

72,690

1,178,459

862,518

Change on pcp

143%

37%

Average daily contracts

7,677

3,160

5,015

3,686

Total futures and options on futures volume

Total contracts

14,632,401

12,891,978

150,991,042

138,271,932

Change on pcp

14%

9%

Average daily contracts

636,191

560,521

642,515

590,906

Change on pcp

14%

9%

Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link: https://www.asx.com.au/data/market-reports/MonthlyFuturesMarketsReport190531.pdf

Clearing - OTC Markets

  • In May 2019, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $1,775 billion, compared to $529 billion in the pcp.

OTC Markets

May

May

May

May

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total notional cleared value ($billion)

1,774.934

528.750

8,018.328

5,864.677

Change on pcp

236%

37%

Open notional cleared value ($billion)

6,846.987

3,957.636

(at end of month)

Change on pcp

73%

5 June 2019

Market Announcement 3/6

Trading - Equity Options

  • In May 2019, single stock options average daily contracts traded were down 7% and index options average daily contracts traded were down 16% on the pcp.

Equity Options

May

May

May

May

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Exchange-traded options total trading days

23

23

233

232

(includes single stock equity options and index options)

Single stock equity options volume

Total contracts

6,711,234

7,237,583

67,239,095

73,410,190

Change on pcp

-7%

-8%

Average daily contracts

291,793

314,678

288,580

316,423

Change on pcp

-7%

-9%

Index options volume

Total contracts

1,016,045

1,211,281

10,444,432

11,269,935

Change on pcp

-16%

-7%

Average daily contracts

44,176

52,664

44,826

48,577

Change on pcp

-16%

-8%

Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets

  • Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $11.2 billion in May 2019 compared to $7.2 billion in May 2018.

ASX Clearing Corporation

May

May

May

May

2019

2018

2019

2018

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

Collateral Balances - At End of Month

YTD

YTD

Cash margins held on balance sheet:

- ASX Clear ($billion)

0.9

0.6

- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

9.1

6.2

Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear

1.2

0.4

(Futures) ($billion)

Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities

3.3

3.3

and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)

Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)

124.375

114.711

1,172.930

1,077.426

5 June 2019

Market Announcement 4/6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 00:47:07 UTC
About