ASX : Monthly Activity Report - May 2019

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

In May 2019, the average daily number of trades was 35% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on- market of $4.9 billion was up 10% on the pcp.

Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in May up on the previous month 0.4%.