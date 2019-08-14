ASX : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Voting Form 0 08/14/2019 | 07:27pm EDT Send by mail :

2019 YEARS LISTED ASX Limited Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting Date 24 September 2019 Time 10.00am Venue ASX Auditorium, Lower Ground Floor Exchange Square, 18 Bridge Street Sydney, NSW Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting 24 September 2019 How to get there ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

P Parking: There are several car parks located within walking distance of Exchange Square For more information about public transport and timetables, please call 131 500 or visit www.transportnsw.info er Distribu t estern Alfred St Circular Quay W Alfred St t Distributer George S Essex St Wilson Parking estern Gateway St St ester Harrington St R St St W oung St eib Underwood Pl Phillip Glouc y St Y St Pitt George ySt Dalle Grosvenor St Bridge St Bridge St St y St Wa Gresham oung t eam S Lang Bridge Lane ankstr Y Jamison St T Bent St St St rk St Bond St St St e Yo George enc Bent Phillip Clar St Wilson Parking Margaret St Margaret St Australia Sqaure Pitt Curtin Plc St Hunter St Bligh St rk Yo Hunter Wynyard Ln St Station St St d n St Carringto nyar rge St e Ln Hunter St enc y Geo Pitt rk W Clar Yo Erskine St Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 - view online at: www.asx.com.au/about/asx-shareholder-reports.htm 1 Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting 24 September 2019 15 August 2019 Dear Fellow Shareholder ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691 I am pleased to invite you to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM or meeting) of ASX Limited which has been scheduled as follows: Date 24 September 2019 Time 10.00am (AEST) Location ASX Auditorium Lower Ground Floor Exchange Square 18 Bridge Street, Sydney, NSW The items of business are set out in the following pages, which also include voting procedures, explanatory notes and the Board's voting recommendations. If you plan to attend the meeting, please bring the enclosed personalised Voting Form with you as it will help you to register your attendance at the meeting. You can register from 9.00am on the day of the meeting. The meeting will also be webcast live on ASX's website at www.asx.com.au. An archive of the webcast will be available on our website shortly after the meeting concludes. If you are unable to attend in person, you are encouraged to participate in the meeting by voting directly or appointing a proxy to act on your behalf. As detailed on page 4 of this Notice, you can lodge your vote online at www.linkmarketservices.com.au or by completing the enclosed personalised Voting Form or by using a mobile device by scanning the QR code on the back of the Voting Form. Completed Voting Forms must be received no later than 10.00am (AEST) on Sunday 22 September 2019. Shareholders are invited to ask questions ahead of the meeting. How to ask a question is outlined on page 3 of this Notice. I look forward to seeing you at the AGM. Yours sincerely, Rick Holliday-Smith Chairman Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 - view online at: www.asx.com.au/about/asx-shareholder-reports.htm 2 Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting 24 September 2019 ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691 ASX Limited (ASX or the Company) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM or meeting) at 10.00am (AEST) on Tuesday 24 September 2019 at the ASX Auditorium, Lower Ground Floor, Exchange Square, 18 Bridge Street, Sydney, New South Wales for the purpose of transacting the business set out in this Notice. Business ASX financial report 1. To receive the financial statements, directors' report and auditor's report for ASX and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2019. Note: There is no requirement for shareholders to approve these reports. Securities Exchanges Guarantee Corporation Limited - financial report for National Guarantee Fund 2. To receive the financial statements and auditor's report for the National Guarantee Fund for the year ended 30 June 2019. Note: There is no requirement for shareholders to approve these reports. Election of directors 3. To elect directors: Ms Melinda Conrad, who retires by rotation and offers herself for re-election as a director of ASX Dr Ken Henry AC, who retires by rotation and offers himself for re-election as a director of ASX Mr Peter Nash, who having been appointed a director of ASX on 19 June 2019 in accordance with the ASX constitution, offers himself for election as a director of ASX. Note: Each resolution will be voted on separately. The non-candidate directors unanimously support the re-election of Ms Conrad and Dr Henry and the election of Mr Nash. Remuneration report 4. To adopt the remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 2019. Note: This resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Company or the directors. The directors will consider the outcome of the vote and comments made by shareholders on the remuneration report at the meeting when reviewing the Company's remuneration policies. Key dates Eligibility to attend and vote You are eligible to attend and vote at the meeting if you are registered as an ASX shareholder at 7.00pm (AEST) on Monday 23 September 2019. Last date to submit Voting Form Your completed Voting Form must be received by no later than 10.00am (AEST) on Sunday 22 September 2019. Meeting notes The Chairman intends to vote undirected proxies on, and in favour of, all resolutions set out in this Notice. The Chairman will call a poll for all proposed resolutions. Please refer to the explanatory notes for further information on the proposed resolutions and applicable voting exclusions. Questions from shareholders Shareholders may direct questions during the meeting to the Chairman about the operations and management of ASX, or to ASX's auditor about the content of the auditor's report and the conduct of the audit. Questions may be submitted online at www.linkmarketservices.com.au. Questions should be submitted no later than Tuesday 17 September 2019. Responses to the most frequently asked questions will be consolidated and made available at the meeting and posted on ASX's website. Your privacy Attendees at the meeting may be video recorded. A live AGM webcast will be available on the ASX website. Grant of performance rights to the Managing Director and CEO 5. To approve the grant of performance rights to the Managing Director and CEO, Mr Dominic Stevens, as described in the explanatory notes. By order of the Board Daniel Moran Company Secretary 15 August 2019 Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 - view online at: www.asx.com.au/about/asx-shareholder-reports.htm 3 Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting 24 September 2019 How to vote Direct voting You may vote directly on resolutions considered at the meeting without attending the meeting or appointing a proxy. To vote by direct vote, mark Box A on the Voting Form. You must complete the voting directions for Items 3 to 5 by marking "For" or "Against" for your vote to be counted. If you cast a direct vote, you are still entitled to attend the meeting. However, your attendance will cancel your direct vote unless you instruct ASX or Link Market Services otherwise. The Direct Voting Regulations governing direct voting are available online at www.asx.com.au. By submitting a direct vote, you agree to be bound by these regulations. Appointing a proxy You can appoint a proxy to attend and vote on your behalf as an alternative to attending the meeting in person or casting a direct vote. To appoint a proxy, mark Box B on the Voting Form. You can direct your proxy how to vote on Items 3 to 5 by marking "For", "Against" or "Abstain". A proxy does not need to be a shareholder of ASX. A proxy may be an individual or a company. You may appoint up to two proxies. If you appoint two proxies, you should complete two separate Voting Forms and specify the percentage or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If you do not specify a percentage or number in both forms, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. You must return both Voting Forms together. If you require an additional Voting Form, please contact Link Market Services on + 61 1300 724 911. If you sign the enclosed Voting Form and no direction is given or you do not mark Box A or Box B, the Chairman will be appointed as your proxy. The Chairman intends to vote undirected proxies on, and in favour of, all the proposed resolutions. If you mark both Box A and Box B, you will be taken not to have appointed a proxy and your direct votes will be counted. If you appoint a proxy, you may still attend the meeting. However, your proxy's rights to speak and vote will be suspended while you are present. Attending the meeting in person Eligible shareholders may attend the meeting and vote in person. If you intend to attend the meeting in person, you do not need to submit a Voting Form. You may still attend the meeting and vote in person even if you have lodged a direct vote or appointed a proxy. You will be provided with a poll voting card on the day. If you have previously submitted a Voting Form, your attendance will cancel your direct vote (unless you instruct ASX or Link Market Services otherwise) or suspend your proxy appointment while you are present at the meeting. Please bring your personalised Voting Form with you as it will help you to register your attendance at the meeting. If you do not bring your Voting Form with you, you can still attend the meeting but representatives from Link Market Services will need to verify your identity. You can register from 9.00am (AEST) on the day of the meeting. ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691 Impact of your proxy appointment on your voting instructions If you appoint the Chairman as your proxy and do not direct him how to vote, you are authorising the Chairman to cast your undirected vote on all proposed resolutions. If you appoint any other member of ASX's Key Management Personnel (KMP) or their closely related party as your proxy, they will not be able to vote your proxy on Item 4 (Remuneration report) or Item 5 (Grant of performance rights to Managing Director and CEO) unless you have directed them how to vote. "Closely related party" is defined in the Corporations Act and includes a spouse, dependant and certain other close family members, as well as any companies controlled by a KMP. If you intend to appoint a KMP or their closely related party or the Chairman as your proxy, you are encouraged to direct them how to vote on Items 3 to 5 by marking "For", "Against" or "Abstain" for each of those items of business. The Chairman's voting intentions The Chairman intends to vote undirected proxies on, and in favour of, all the proposed resolutions. If there is a change to how the Chairman intends to vote undirected proxies, ASX will make an announcement to the market. The Chairman's decision on the validity of a direct vote, vote cast by a proxy or vote cast in person, is conclusive. Submitting your voting form Your completed Voting Form must be received by no later than 10.00am (AEST) on Sunday 22 September 2019. An original or a certified copy of any power of attorney under which the form was signed must also be received by this time unless previously provided to Link Market Services. You can lodge your vote: ••online at www.linkmarketservices.com.au by following the instructions. You will need your Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN), which is set out on the enclosed Voting Form ••by completing the enclosed Voting Form and: --posting it to Link Market Services using the reply paid envelope or to Locked Bag A14 Sydney South, NSW 1235 --faxing it to +61 (2) 9287 0309 --hand delivering it to Link Market Services, at Level 12, 680 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 or ••using a mobile device by scanning the QR code on the back of the Voting Form. To scan the QR code you will need a QR code reader application that can be downloaded for free on your mobile device. You will also need your SRN or HIN and postcode for your shareholding. Attachments Original document

