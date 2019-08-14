Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  ASX Ltd    ASX   AU000000ASX7

ASX LTD

(ASX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/14
87.58 AUD   +0.49%
07:27pASX : Notification of Dividend
PU
07:27pASX : Appendix 4E and Annual Report
PU
07:27pASX : 2019 Tax Transparency Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ASX : Notification of Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ASX LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ASX - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 15, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 2.43400000

Ex Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

Record Date

Friday September 6, 2019

Payment Date

Wednesday September 25, 2019

Additional Information

The 2019 final dividend of AUD 1.143 per share is fully franked at the applicable corporate rate of 30%. The special dividend of AUD 1.291 per share is fully franked at the applicable corporate rate of 30%.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

ASX LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

98008624691

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

ASX

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 15, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

ASX

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

Special

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday September 6, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday September 25, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 2.43400000

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment

Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Where a shareholder has nominated an Australian or New Zealand bank account for receipt of payments, payment will be made by direct credit in AUD or NZD as applicable.

In the absence of any such nomination, payments will be made as follows:

  • shareholders with a registered address in New Zealand will receive payment by direct credit in NZD (when they provide a New Zealand bank account); and
  • all other shareholders will be paid in AUD.

Payments in NZD referred to above will be converted from AUD prior to the dividend payment date.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

Not available

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information

to be released

Estimated or Actual?

Friday September 13, 2019

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

A shareholder that would receive payment in NZD under the default arrangements may elect to receive dividend

payments in AUD. Further information can be accessed at: www.linkmarketservices.com.au

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Friday September 6, 2019 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Shareholders may make their currency election online at: www.linkmarketservices.com.auor contact Link Market

Services on:

Email: asx@linkmarketservices.com.au

Phone: +61 1300 724 911

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 1.14300000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 1.14300000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution

3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD 1.29100000

3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is franked

3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked

3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution

amount per +security

that is unfranked

AUD 1.29100000

0.0000 %

3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

The 2019 final dividend of AUD 1.143 per share is fully franked at the applicable corporate rate of 30%. The special dividend of AUD 1.291 per share is fully franked at the applicable corporate rate of 30%.

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 23:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASX LTD
07:27pASX : Appendix 4E and Annual Report
PU
07:27pASX : Notification of Dividend
PU
07:27pASX : Results Presentation and Speaker Notes
PU
07:27pASX : Full-Year Media Release
PU
07:27pASX : Appendix 4G
PU
07:27pASX : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Voting Form
PU
07:27pASX : Full-Year Results Presentation
PU
07:27pASX : 2019 Tax Transparency Report
PU
05:27pASX : Full-Year Profit Rises With Higher Markets Trading
DJ
08/05ASX : Monthly Activity Report - July 2019
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 867 M
EBIT 2019 616 M
Net income 2019 520 M
Finance 2019 1 734 M
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
EV / Sales2019 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 16,6x
Capitalization 16 954 M
Chart ASX LTD
Duration : Period :
ASX Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 68,35  AUD
Last Close Price 87,58  AUD
Spread / Highest target -2,95%
Spread / Average Target -22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic J. Stevens Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Roderick Holliday-Smith Independent Chairman
Timothy J. Hogben Chief Operating Officer
Gillian Larkins Chief Financial Officer
Dan Chesterman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASX LTD45.40%11 453
CME GROUP INC.13.39%76 382
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-11.33%7 839
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 280
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES-8.47%2 064
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET PJSC17.84%2 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group