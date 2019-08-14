ASX : Notification of Dividend

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ASX LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
ASX - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday August 15, 2019
Distribution Amount
AUD 2.43400000
Ex Date
Thursday September 5, 2019
Record Date
Friday September 6, 2019
Payment Date
Wednesday September 25, 2019
Additional Information
The 2019 final dividend of AUD 1.143 per share is fully franked at the applicable corporate rate of 30%. The special dividend of AUD 1.291 per share is fully franked at the applicable corporate rate of 30%.
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
Name of +Entity
ASX LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
|
98008624691
ABN
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
ASX
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
Notification of dividend / distribution
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday August 15, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
ASX
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
Special
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday June 30, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday September 6, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday September 5, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday September 25, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 2.43400000
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment
Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Where a shareholder has nominated an Australian or New Zealand bank account for receipt of payments, payment will be made by direct credit in AUD or NZD as applicable.
In the absence of any such nomination, payments will be made as follows:
-
shareholders with a registered address in New Zealand will receive payment by direct credit in NZD (when they provide a New Zealand bank account); and
-
all other shareholders will be paid in AUD.
Payments in NZD referred to above will be converted from AUD prior to the dividend payment date.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
Not available
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information
Friday September 13, 2019
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
Notification of dividend / distribution
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
A shareholder that would receive payment in NZD under the default arrangements may elect to receive dividend
payments in AUD. Further information can be accessed at: www.linkmarketservices.com.au
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Friday September 6, 2019 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Shareholders may make their currency election online at: www.linkmarketservices.com.auor contact Link Market
Services on:
Email: asx@linkmarketservices.com.au
Phone: +61 1300 724 911
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 1.14300000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
|
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
credit (%)
|
100.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
|
amount per +security
|
unfranked
|
AUD 1.14300000
|
0.0000 %
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
|
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
|
foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution
|
3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security
AUD 1.29100000
3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is franked
3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked
|
3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution
|
amount per +security
|
that is unfranked
|
AUD 1.29100000
|
0.0000 %
3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 5 - Further information
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
The 2019 final dividend of AUD 1.143 per share is fully franked at the applicable corporate rate of 30%. The special dividend of AUD 1.291 per share is fully franked at the applicable corporate rate of 30%.
Notification of dividend / distribution
