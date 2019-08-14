ASX : Notification of Dividend

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment

Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Where a shareholder has nominated an Australian or New Zealand bank account for receipt of payments, payment will be made by direct credit in AUD or NZD as applicable.

In the absence of any such nomination, payments will be made as follows:

shareholders with a registered address in New Zealand will receive payment by direct credit in NZD (when they provide a New Zealand bank account); and

all other shareholders will be paid in AUD.

Payments in NZD referred to above will be converted from AUD prior to the dividend payment date.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

Not available

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information