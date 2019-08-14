ASX : Results Presentation and Speaker Notes

Log in
0
08/14/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

ASX 2019 Full-Year Results

Dominic Stevens, Managing Director and CEO

Gillian Larkins, Chief Financial Officer

Presentation and Speaking Notes

15 August 2019

(Check against delivery)

ASX Limited

2019 Full-Year Results

Investor Presentation

15 August 2019

Good morning everyone and welcome to ASX's 2019 annual results presentation, whether here at ASX, on the phone or via webcast.

My name is Dominic Stevens, the CEO of ASX.

Agenda

Results overview

Dominic Stevens - CEO

Strategic update

Dominic Stevens

FY19 financial performance

Gillian Larkins - CFO

Summary and outlook

Dominic Stevens

Q&A - analysts followed by media

Dominic Stevens and Gillian Larkins

2 |

This morning I will start with overall highlights and then give an update on our strategic progress.

I will then hand to our CFO Gillian Larkins to cover our financial performance in detail and return to summarise and comment on outlook.

1/19

We will then have questions from analysts followed by media.

Let's begin.

FY19 highlights

Continued solid growth in NPAT, up 10.5% on a statutory basis

  • Performance driven by strong market activity, growth in technical services and net interest income
  • Total ordinary dividends of 228.7cps, as per 90% payout ratio plus a special dividend of 129.1cps Building enduring trust, integrity and resilience through people, processes and technology enhancements
  • Stronger Foundations program in place and initiatives transitioning to business-as-usual over FY20
  • Continued investment in a flexible, contemporary technology platform remains on track Enhancing core businesses through technology-driven, customer-focusedinitiatives
  • Trading Services, Derivatives and OTC Markets, and Post-Trade Services improving customer efficiency
  • Foreign and technology listings providing diversity for investors and expanded opportunities for capital markets Advancing growth opportunities by developing industry-widesolutions
  • Progressing rollout of data science platform ASX DataSphere
  • Developing efficiency and innovation opportunities with DLT infrastructure

3 |

FY19 was another strong year for ASX with NPAT up 10.5% on a statutory basis. We saw increased market activity across all our transactional businesses, continued growth in technical and information services, and an increase in net interest income. This led to a record bottom line and for the seventh year in a row, an increase in our ordinary dividends. We are also paying a fully franked special dividend following the sale of our shareholding in IRESS.

Among the achievements this year has been the substantial work we've done to strengthen the way we manage financial and non-financial risks. We also progressed significantly our multi-year investment program to maintain a flexible and contemporary technology platform from which to operate and grow. These initiatives contribute to the quality of, and trust in, our infrastructure.

We continue to enhance our core businesses with customer-focused innovations - not only to improve how customers interact with ASX, but also how customers interact with each other. This creates new efficiencies and lowers their total cost of ownership, and draws on the successful model of our Australian Liquidity Centre (ALC).

We are expanding our Listings business by growing the number of technology companies, offshore listings and ETFs. These sit on top of our deep markets in mining, financial services and other industry sectors. They offer diversity to investors and create opportunities for the local capital markets ecosystem. The expansion of listings also helps lower the cost of capital for a range of new industries.

ASX DataSphere, DLT Solutions and Sympli are all good examples of how ASX is looking to develop industry-wide solutions for the benefit of our customers. I'll address this in more detail later in my presentation.

2/19

FY19 results

Strong performance from all businesses while continuing to invest in resilience and growth

Revenue

$863.8m

+$52.9m

Up 6.5% on a like-for-like accounting basis

Expenses

$214.8m

($19.3m)

Increased 9.9% due to investing for resilience and growth

EBITDA

$649.0m

+$33.6m

Up 5.5% on a like-for-like accounting basis

Underlying NPAT

$492.0m

+$35.0m

Up 7.7% on a like-for-like accounting basis

Statutory NPAT

$492.0m

+$55.2m

Up 12.6% on a like-for-like accounting basis

Earnings per share

254.1cps

+24.1cps

Up 10.5% on a statutory basis

Dividends per share

228.7cps

+12.4cps

Total ordinary dividends up 5.7% on pcp, final dividend 114.3cps

Special dividend

per share

129.1cps - 100% franked, from the IRESS sale proceeds

4 | Revenue and expenses as per the Group segment reporting. For the purpose of the management discussion, FY18 comparative has been restated for the impact of AASB 15 to provide a like-for-like comparison. Refer to appendix on page 31 for details. This has not been audited or reviewed in accordance with Australian auditing standards. Variance relative to the prior comparative period (FY18 pcp) expressed favourable/(unfavourable).

Turning now to our FY19 performance.

Revenue rose to $863.8 million reflecting pleasing growth in all four of our businesses, with Trading Services and Derivatives and OTC Markets growing the strongest.

Expenses for the year increased by $19.3 million, which was a 9.9% increase on the prior year.

As a result, EBITDA was up $33.6 million to $649.0 million. This is a pleasing result given the significant foundational work done this year.

Interest and dividend income was up strongly, which helped statutory NPAT increase to $492.0 million, a rise of 12.6% on a like-for-like accounting basis.

Consistent with ASX's dividend policy to payout 90% of underlying profit, the final dividend was 114.3 cents per share cents per share fully franked, taking total ordinary dividends for the year to 228.7 cents per share fully franked.

We are also paying a special dividend of 129.1 cents per share fully franked, with the proceeds from the sale of ASX's shareholding in IRESS last February.

Dominic Stevens - CEO

Strategic update

In summary, our FY19 numbers reflect a strong year for ASX. There's also been a significant amount of work done developing and delivering our strategy, which I will take you through now.

3/19

ASX has a history of enhancing the flow of information and capital

Using technology to create efficiencies and opportunities for customers

ETFs

Leveraging

expertise

mFund

Equities

Futures

Bonds

Exchange-traded

Property

Data science Distributed ledger

products

e-Conveyancing

platform

capabilities

Improving

100

systemic

50

resilience and

data integrity

Share certificates

Paper ledgers

De-materialised ledger

Settlement efficiency

Clearing and

CHESS

systemic stability replacement

Increasing

connectivity

15

August

and liquidity

of markets

Daily meeting

Chalk boards

Open outcry

Electronic trading

ALC data and

connectivity

6 |

To begin, I'd like to take a step back and discuss how our technology-driven strategy continues a long tradition of enhancing the flow of information and capital in our markets. I will start at the bottom of the slide and work up.

  1. Firstly, ASX has increased the connectivity and liquidity of markets. From chalk boards to globally-connected electronic markets, with speeds moving from seconds to nanoseconds, ASX has often led these technology advancements.
    • Currently, at the far right on the slide, ASX provides a highly efficient technology, communications and liquidity hub for our customers at the ALC, which has become the heart of Australia's financial markets. The ALC supports a highly diverse ecosystem connected seamlessly from around the globe to create one of the most liquid and transparent marketplaces in the world.
  3. Secondly, ASX has continually improved systemic resilience and data integrity. From uncleared paper scrip, through to dematerialised securities and netting efficiencies.
    • Currently, ASX provides significant capital support and clearing risk management. It is also looking to replace CHESS with globally leading technology that will enable more secure and reliable data for a wider range of customers.
  5. Finally, over many decades, ASX has leveraged its expertise into a wide range of new areas, from acquiring the futures exchange, to setting up mFunds and quoting ETFs. These initiatives have expanded our core skills into adjacent asset classes, products and services.
    • Currently, ASX is developing valuable new adjacencies such as e-conveyancing and data science, and investigating other possible DLT use cases.

ASX's success over the decades has come from building infrastructure that allows our domestic and global customers to communicate, collaborate and connect with confidence, which in turn enables them to create products and services for their clients.

So, when I'm asked why we built the ALC or are investing in DLT or ASX DataSphere, my answer is simple: this is what ASX has always done. This is ASX's raison d'etre. This is what our customers and regulators expect of us.

4/19

If I take where we are currently and compare it to our broader strategy on the next slide - you can see that:

Our multi-layered growth strategy

Building an exchange for the future

Technology-driven

Customer-focused

Leveraging

Pursuing adjacent

New opportunities to create

products and services, and

expertise

growth opportunities

Property

Data science

reduce risks and costs

Distributed

e-Conveyancing

platform

ledger capabilities

Improving

Expanded, enhanced

Product enhancements,

systemic

operational efficiencies and

resilienceand

Clearing and

CHESS

core customer value proposition

easier ways to do business

data integrity

systemic stability replacement

Increasing

Contemporary,

Confidence in the reliability and

connectivity

flexible and resilient

integrity of transacting via ASX

and liquidity

ALC data and

ASX operating platform

of markets

connectivity

7 |

  • Our strategy is technology-driven. We are at the leading edge of our industry with initiatives like DLT and ASX DataSphere
  • Our strategy is customer-focused on industry-wide solutions. ALC, ASX DataSphere and DLT allow our customers to interact not just with ASX but with each other
  • We are building on our strengths in operating critical infrastructure to expand into attractive adjacencies.

Looking to the future, we see a continuation of our strategy to be a customer and technology-driven market infrastructure provider.

Before I hand over to Gillian, I will provide:

  • An update on our Stronger Foundations progress
  • Some detail about the development of our four core businesses and
  • How we are pursuing emerging growth opportunities.

Preserving and strengthening trust, integrity and resilience

Stronger Foundations program transitioning to business-as-usual

Clearing risk

  • Enhanced default resilience in both clearing houses
  • Deploying unified risk framework
  • Making data-driven decisions in real-time through risk visualisation

Market oversight

  • Restructured and expanded Listings Compliance team
  • Tightened admission process for exchange- traded products
  • Introduced 4th edition of Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations

8 |

Trust

Integrity

Resilience

Enterprise and technology risk

    • Accelerated investment program in hardware replacements and updates
  • Increased use of data and analytics in decision-making
  • Strengthened IT service management capabilities

People and culture

  • Increased resources particularly in technology, risk and compliance
      • Building a risk-aware and speak-up culture
    • Employees engaged and aligned with ASX's vision and strategy

Let's begin with how we have been strengthening our foundations of trust, integrity and resilience.

I am pleased to say we made tremendous progress over the past 12 months. We have achieved the goals we set as part of our Stronger Foundations program in the areas of clearing, enterprise and technology risk. These initiatives will now wind back into BAU over the first half of FY20.

5/19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

