Market Announcement

3 October 2018

ASX appoints Gillian Larkins as new CFO

ASX Limited (ASX) today announces the appointment of Gillian Larkins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She will join ASX on 29 October 2018.

Ms Larkins' appointment follows a comprehensive global search. Most recently, Ms Larkins was CFO of ASX-listed Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) where her role encompassed finance, technology, legal, compliance and risk responsibilities. Prior to her CFO appointment, she led the company's transformation program. Before Perpetual, Ms Larkins was CFO of Westpac's Institutional Bank and CFO for Citigroup's operations in Australia and New Zealand.

ASX Managing Director and CEO Dominic Stevens said: "We look forward to welcoming Gillian to ASX. She brings a strong track record of financial and strategic business leadership. Her skills and experience will be invaluable as we complete our Stronger Foundations program and pursue new and adjacent revenue opportunities."

Ms Larkins is replacing Ramy Aziz as CFO, who announced his intention to retire after more than 18 years with the Group in June 2018. Mr Aziz will remain with ASX until 28 October 2018.

