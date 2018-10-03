ASX : appoints Gillian Larkins as new Chief Financial Officer

3 October 2018

Australian Securities and Investments Commission Mr Oliver Harvey

Senior Executive Leader, Financial Market Infrastructure Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX APPOINTS GILLIAN LARKINS AS NEW CFO

Please see the attached market announcement.

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

ASX Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Further enquiries:

Analysts/Investor Relations Josie Ashton

Head of Investor Relations T +61 2 9227 0646

M 0416 205 234

Ejosie.ashton@asx.com.au

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Media Matthew Gibbs

General Manager, Media and Communications T +61 2 9227 0218

M 0411 121 219

Ematthew.gibbs@asx.com.au

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Australia Square NSW 1215

Customer service 13 12 79 asx.com.au

Market Announcement

3 October 2018

ASX appoints Gillian Larkins as new CFO

ASX Limited (ASX) today announces the appointment of Gillian Larkins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She will join ASX on 29 October 2018.

Ms Larkins' appointment follows a comprehensive global search. Most recently, Ms Larkins was CFO of ASX-listed Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) where her role encompassed finance, technology, legal, compliance and risk responsibilities. Prior to her CFO appointment, she led the company's transformation program. Before Perpetual, Ms Larkins was CFO of Westpac's Institutional Bank and CFO for Citigroup's operations in Australia and New Zealand.

ASX Managing Director and CEO Dominic Stevens said: "We look forward to welcoming Gillian to ASX. She brings a strong track record of financial and strategic business leadership. Her skills and experience will be invaluable as we complete our Stronger Foundations program and pursue new and adjacent revenue opportunities."

Ms Larkins is replacing Ramy Aziz as CFO, who announced his intention to retire after more than 18 years with the Group in June 2018. Mr Aziz will remain with ASX until 28 October 2018.

Further enquiries: