At Home Group Inc.

AT HOME GROUP INC.

(HOME)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/15 01:20:57 pm
10.02 USD   -0.10%
AT HOME : Celebrates Five New Store Openings in October
BU
09/18AT HOME : Opens Four New Home Décor Superstores in September
BU
09/04AT HOME GROUP : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
At Home : Celebrates Five New Store Openings in October

10/15/2019 | 01:04pm EDT

Home Décor Superstore Continues to Grow National Presence

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, announced today that it will open five new home décor stores this month, growing its national footprint to 213 locations across 39 states by the end of October.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005982/en/

At Home opens five new stores in October. (Photo: Business Wire)

At Home opens five new stores in October. (Photo: Business Wire)

At Home is a unique home décor concept that offers the biggest in-store selection of home décor styles at incredible value. At Home sells more than 50,000 home décor items for every room, every style and every budget — from furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday décor — in stores averaging just over 100,000 square feet.

Visit the new stores located in the following cities:

  • Glen Burnie, Maryland
    • 6716 Governor Ritchie Hwy
    • Open Now
  • Kennewick, Washington
    • 867 N Columbia Center Blvd
    • Open Now
  • Ellenton, Florida
    • 6126 US-301
    • Open Now
  • Turnersville, New Jersey
    • 5700 Route 42 N
    • Opening Soon
  • Madison, Wisconsin
    • 2201 Zeier Rd
    • Opening Soon

At Home has one of the largest seasonal assortments, and its latest store openings come at the perfect time for customers to shop its unparalleled selection of fall and holiday-inspired products. At Home’s new locations will host grand opening events, awarding gift cards to the first 50 visitors who register for the At Home Insider Perks™ program.

Discover all that At Home has to offer at https://www.athome.com

About At Home Group Inc.:

At Home (NYSE:HOME), The Home Décor Superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. The National Retail Federation’s STORES Magazine has named the company as one of the Hot 100 retailers three times in a row. In addition, since launching the “Insider Perks” loyalty program, At Home has grown the program to more than 5 million members. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, At Home currently operates more than 200 stores in 39 states. For more information, visit www.athome.com or find us on Facebook (AtHomeStores), Instagram (AtHomeStores) or Pinterest (AtHomeStores).


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 377 M
EBIT 2020 92,9 M
Net income 2020 54,6 M
Debt 2020 1 686 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
EV / Sales2021 1,50x
Capitalization 643 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis L. Bird Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter S. G. Corsa President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey R. Knudson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sumit Anand Chief Information Officer
Wendy A. Beck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT HOME GROUP INC.-46.25%643
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.72%16 596
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.36.00%5 309
RH51.99%3 401
DUNELM GROUP PLC44.92%1 992
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.8.61%1 513
