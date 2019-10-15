At Home : Celebrates Five New Store Openings in October

Home Décor Superstore Continues to Grow National Presence

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, announced today that it will open five new home décor stores this month, growing its national footprint to 213 locations across 39 states by the end of October.

At Home is a unique home décor concept that offers the biggest in-store selection of home décor styles at incredible value. At Home sells more than 50,000 home décor items for every room, every style and every budget — from furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday décor — in stores averaging just over 100,000 square feet.

Visit the new stores located in the following cities:

Glen Burnie, Maryland 6716 Governor Ritchie Hwy Open Now

Kennewick, Washington 867 N Columbia Center Blvd Open Now

Ellenton, Florida 6126 US-301 Open Now

Turnersville, New Jersey 5700 Route 42 N Opening Soon

Madison, Wisconsin 2201 Zeier Rd Opening Soon



At Home has one of the largest seasonal assortments, and its latest store openings come at the perfect time for customers to shop its unparalleled selection of fall and holiday-inspired products. At Home’s new locations will host grand opening events, awarding gift cards to the first 50 visitors who register for the At Home Insider Perks™ program.

Discover all that At Home has to offer at https://www.athome.com

About At Home Group Inc.:

At Home (NYSE:HOME), The Home Décor Superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. The National Retail Federation’s STORES Magazine has named the company as one of the Hot 100 retailers three times in a row. In addition, since launching the “Insider Perks” loyalty program, At Home has grown the program to more than 5 million members. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, At Home currently operates more than 200 stores in 39 states. For more information, visit www.athome.com or find us on Facebook (AtHomeStores), Instagram (AtHomeStores) or Pinterest (AtHomeStores).

