AT HOME GROUP INC (HOME)
At Home Group Inc : At Home Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/29/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / At Home Group, Inc. (NYSE: HOME) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2019 Second Quarter Earnings to be held on August 29, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-1A5912FCF75DE.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 163 M
EBIT 2019 126 M
Net income 2019 82,4 M
Debt 2019 454 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,40
P/E ratio 2020 24,95
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
Capitalization 2 310 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 42,9 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis L. Bird Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter S. G. Corsa Chief Operating Officer
Judd T. Nystrom Chief Financial Officer
Sumit Anand Chief Technology Officer
Brian R. Hoesterey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT HOME GROUP INC21.78%2 310
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD3.50%17 357
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.33.13%5 720
RH84.61%3 422
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-16.92%2 560
DUNELM GROUP PLC-23.03%1 337
