At Home Group Inc. : Temporarily Closes All Stores in Response to COVID-19

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, provided an update today on its response to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The Company announced that it will temporarily close all stores across the country from Sunday, March 22 through Saturday, March 28. All associates will be paid during this planned closure.

In order to continue serving customers’ needs during this time, At Home will launch curbside pick up beginning this weekend. The new service will be available at most stores subject to local, state and federal mandates. More information is available on athome.com.

At Home will continue to actively monitor the situation and assess the planned timing for re-opening.

“In addition to launching our curbside pickup service, we are taking swift and bold steps to preserve our liquidity position,” said Lee Bird, Chairman and CEO of At Home. “This includes suspending new store openings as well as reducing operating expenses and inventory flows. We have also proactively drawn $55 million on our revolving credit facility to provide us with increased financial flexibility. We believe we have the right team and business model in place to actively navigate this unprecedented challenge.

“This pandemic is challenging us to think differently, reexamine how we do business and most importantly, come together to rally our greatest strength, the human spirit. Through all of this, we are re-emphasizing what is most important- our customers, our team members and our communities.

“I’ve always known we are a company with a soul, and I am so honored to be working with a team that has remained calm and resilient during this extremely unusual time while still taking care of each other and our customers.”

About At Home Group Inc.:

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 218 stores in 39 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

