At Home Group Inc. : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Results on June 6, 2019

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 will be released before market open on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0789 (international callers please dial 201-689-8562) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call, including certain supplemental materials, will be available online at investor.athome.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at investor.athome.com for 90 days.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 194 stores in 38 states.

