Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  At Home Group Inc    HOME

AT HOME GROUP INC

(HOME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

At Home Group Inc. : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Results on June 6, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 07:31am EDT

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 will be released before market open on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0789 (international callers please dial 201-689-8562) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call, including certain supplemental materials, will be available online at investor.athome.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at investor.athome.com for 90 days.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 194 stores in 38 states.

HOME-F


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT HOME GROUP INC
07:31aAT HOME GROUP INC. : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Results on J..
BU
05/15AT HOME : Shares Rising After Reports of Interest From Kohl's
DJ
04/01AT HOME : Promotes Peter Corsa to President
AQ
03/27AT HOME : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
03/27AT HOME GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
03/27AT HOME GROUP : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/27AT HOME : Promotes Peter Corsa to President
BU
03/27AT HOME GROUP INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
03/25AT HOME : Opens Three New Stores in the Midwest
BU
03/22AT HOME : Expands into California
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 1 400 M
EBIT 2020 119 M
Net income 2020 67,4 M
Debt 2020 614 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 20,95
P/E ratio 2021 16,57
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Capitalization 1 369 M
Chart AT HOME GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
At Home Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT HOME GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 26,4 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis L. Bird Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter S. G. Corsa Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey R. Knudson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sumit Anand Chief Technology Officer
Wendy A. Beck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT HOME GROUP INC10.02%1 369
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-8.93%12 745
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.8.19%4 258
DUNELM GROUP PLC58.78%2 192
RH-23.30%1 882
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.30.04%1 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About