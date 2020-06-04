Log in
At Home Group Inc.

AT HOME GROUP INC.

(HOME)
  Report
News 
News

At Home Group Inc. : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on June 18, 2020

06/04/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 after market close on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-0789 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8562) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.athome.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at investor.athome.com for 90 days.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 219 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

HOME-F


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 160 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 859 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -33,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 397 M 397 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 6 289
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart AT HOME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
At Home Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT HOME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,88 $
Last Close Price 6,18 $
Spread / Highest target -2,91%
Spread / Average Target -53,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis L. Bird Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter S. G. Corsa President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey R. Knudson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sumit Anand Chief Information Officer & Head-Strategy
Wendy A. Beck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT HOME GROUP INC.12.36%397
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.16.08%20 685
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.17.13%6 589
RH19.56%4 911
DUNELM GROUP PLC-2.08%2 885
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-53.29%1 003
